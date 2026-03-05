After Brian McGinnis, a US Marine Veteran, stood up in an Armed Services Subcommittee hearing to announce that "No One Wants to Fight for Israel," US Senator Tim Sheehy, a former Special Operations "Order Follower" turned "Beltway Bandit" who has received over $640,000 from AIPAC, tried to silence the Marine and broke his arm trying to eject him from the hearing. Sheehy has, BTW, been accused of lying about being wounded in Afghanistan when he was actually wounded by a negligent, accidental firearm discharge in Glacier National Park in 2015.

Sheehy is Illustrative of US Politicians Who Appear Installed/Bought Off by Organized Crime Israel, the Intelligence Agencies and Military Industrial Complex.

At the Art of Liberty Foundation, our thesis is that “government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. It is obviously illegitimate on its face and is being run as a criminal enterprise, with TRILLIONS of dollars flowing out the back door to identifiable interests.

At the top of the organized crime pyramid is an inter-generational organized crime system centered around Rothschild banking and central banking interests, subsidiaries, and front organizations that is primarily Jewish for the same reasons that the mafia is primarily Italian and Catholic.

We believe this organized crime system established Israel as a base of operations to give itself “diplomatic immunity,” safety from extradition in other countries, and the ability to receive hundreds of billions of dollars in “foreign aid” and repartitions where the US has provided over $300 billion (2025 dollars) since 1948 alone.

The US, led by Zionist funded and installed political puppets, is now illegally engaged in a foreign war for Israel, where the ultimate cost to the US has been estimated at as much as $200 billlion in addition to the lives lost and potential for additional US deaths.

Donald Trump was bailed out by Zionist-connected Rothschild Inc. in 1991 during one of his six bankruptcies, was apparently swept up in the Jeffrey Epstein/Mossad “Brownstone Operation” blackmailing politicians and important people for Israel, was represented in Hollywood by Zionist Theatrical Agent Ari Emanuel (Brother of Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel) who helped raise Trump’s national exposure and “Create the Legend” of him as a successful businessman with NBC’s The Apprentice, and whose Presidential campaigns were primarily funded by Zionists, including Sheldon and Miriam Adelson who have contributed over $424,000,000 alone over three election cycles.

The US Senate, of which Tim Sheehy is a member, is rife with politicians who have received tens of millions of dollars from Israel for their campaigns.

The US House of Representatives has also apparently been funded and installed by Zionist Israeli interests.

Both Senators and almost every single representative from California have taken money from AIPAC!

If AIPAC-supported reps in the US House of Representatives were their own political party, they would be THREE TIMES as large as the Republicans and Democrats who refuse to take AIPAC money.

The Same dynamic is in play in the Executive Branch, where Zionist funded political puppets like Trump and Biden appear to be forced to staff the most important positions in the cabinet, intelligence agencies, executive branch, regulatory agencies, treasury, and Federal Reserve Board with pro-Israel Zionist Jews. This is a RED FLAG LEVEL statistical improbability and not representative of the demographic makeup of the country, where Jews are around 2% of the population.

The Jewish Staff from the White House alone during the Biden Administration

We believe these same inter-generational organized crime systems have used the unlimited fiat paper tickets they create through fractional reserve banking to buy up and monopolize the media. This keeps the theft of fractional reserve banking inflation and the transfer/theft of trillions of dollars out of the “news” while allowing organized crime to further influence the easily rigged political process.

FL Congressional Rep and ex-casino exec Randy “The Hebrew Hammer” Fine, who has received almost $500K from AIPAC, was even caught illegally “Ghost Voting” for other members on a bill seeking to outlaw boycotts of Israel

Interestingly, Senator Sheehy is Also a “CIA Republican” and “Beltway Bandit”

Please see our article: CIA Democrats (and Republicans!) - Are You Getting Your Politicians from the CIA, which breaks down how DOZENS of "former" intelligence agency and Military Industrial Complex officials, including Navy SEALs like Sheehy, who have likely had working relationships with the intelligence agencies, are apparently being funded for congressional races also at a RED FLAG statistically improbable-level.

Sheehy was also a “Beltway Bandit,” the popular term for military-industrial complex contractors who make over-priced weapons systems used in foreign wars based on lies and manufactured intelligence.

Sheehy is the founder of two “government” contractors: Bridger Aerospace and drone manufacturer Ascent Vision Technologies (acquired by defense contractor CACI). Interestingly, both companies have the 666 Masonic “gang sign” hidden in their corporate logos. Senator Tim Sheehy is worth $163.8M, as of January 25th, 2026. This is the 11th highest net worth in Congress and was reported to have made $12 million in stock market gains in January 2026 alone.

BTW, the author of this article was raised in the Jewish faith, Bar Mitsvahed, now self-describes as monotheistic and spiritual, loves his family and the Jewish people and is not the least bit “antisemitic.” It’s not “The Jews,” it’s Jewish organized crime hiding within and exploiting the Jewish people and religion for selfish gain.

About The Author - Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs: The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

