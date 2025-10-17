The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
21h

I’m certain this applies to teens and adults as well .. the vax is targeting the pineal gland and our ability to think critically — personality changes are largely being reported in the vaxed and don’t forget — the vaxed are shedding on those who haven’t taken the jab. ‼️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allen's avatar
Allen
20h

There is not one "vaccine" that is necessary to give to anyone, especially not babies and children who are not able to give informed consent. Yet they are all full of toxic ingredients. Vaccines are legal poisons repeatedly injected into babies, children, and adults who do not know enough about them to give informed consent. Once you learn what's in them you will never take another vaccine ever again nor allow them to be given to your children. If we take all the greed and financial incentive out of health care and only do what is in the best interest of health for people, vaccines will be dropped like a hot potato. There is no documented proof that vaccines are of any benefit to humanity. There is however a plethora of proof indicating that vaccines are dangerous and unnecessary.

Here is a partial list of the ingredients you'll find in this pediatricians poisoning, "life saving" product:

formaldehyde, aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, sodium chloride, polysorbate 80, neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, yeast protein, calf serum, lactalbumin hydrolysate, formaldehyde, glutaraldhyde, yeast protein, aluminum phosphate, bovine serum albumin, glutaraldehyde, MRC-5 cellular protein, polymyxin B sulfate, 2-phenoxyethanol, Amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, amino acids, dextrose, hemin chloride, mineral salts, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, potassium aluminum sulfate, sodium borate, soy peptone, yeast protein, amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, non-viral protein, DNA, bovine albumin, monobasic potassium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium chloride, sodium, taurodeoxycholate, neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, betapropiolactone, hydrocortisone, thimerosal, sodium chloride, monobasic sodium phosphate, dibasic sodium phosphate, polysorbate 20, baculovirus, Spodoptera frugiperda cell proteins, baculovirus and cellular DNA, Triton X-100, Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell protein, phosphate buffered saline, MDCK cell DNA, cetyltrimethlyammonium bromide, β-propiolactone, ovalbumin, dextran, Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium potassium, magnesium sulfate, ferric (III) nitrate, sodium pyruvate, D-glucose, concentrated vitamin solution, L-cystine, L-tyrosine, amino acids, L-glutamine, calcium chloride, sodium hydrogenocarbonate, and phenol red, sorbitol, Porcine circovirus type 1 (PCV1) and more....

Not to mention the various metal contaminants identified in many vaccines including platinum, silver, bismuth, iron, chromium, zirconium, hafnium, strontium, tungsten, antimony, bismuth and cerium.

If a parent were to repeatedly put these ingredients into their child and was caught they would be arrested. If you're a doctor/nurse and you do it you receive plaudits and bonuses.

Excellent article here:

"Revisiting a Censored Study on Vaccine Contamination"

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/revisiting-a-censored-study-on-vaccine-contamination/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture