The Anarchapulco Conference (Anarchy in Acapulco… Which has moved to Puerto Vallarta) gets started next week so I wanted to do my usual Public Service Message for the newbie attendees who aren’t familiar with the Scam of Anarchapulco, the TZLA machine and the many, many scams of Jeff Berwick. David Hughes threw him an elbow in his recent article: A Guide to Identifying Camp 2, so I thought I would pile on as well.

Interestingly, I was invited to be a speaker at Anarchapulco this year by Jeff Berwick himself. Last year I was in Acapulco for the wedding of some friends who met at Anarchapulco and are long time attendees.

Berwick showed up at the cool kids party I was at with his family, TZLA machine and Max Igan. I was polite and asked him if he wanted to discuss my investigation into Anarchapulco and he did. So I sat down next to him and began taking him, and the cool kids, through what I had discovered by doing a real deal investigation into Anarchapulco and interviewing eight different Jeff Berwick employees, Anarchapulco team members, and conference attendees including multiple “cast members” from HBO’s hit piece: The Anarchists.

Etienne Showing Jeff Berwick, and other party attendees, where HBO’s The Anarchists (filmed at Anarchapulco) was using subliminal text and images to give viewers a bad vibe about people who don’t believe in “government”.

After taking Berwick, and the party attendees through what I had uncovered in the investigation, Berwick proclaims:

“Hey, you know.. I thought you were crazy but your right…

There is a lot of evidence that the CIA was running an operation to make Anarchists look bad”

He then:

Invites me to present the findings of my investigation to this year’s Anarchapulco! When I went to take him up on his offer a couple of months ago, the offer to speak had been rescinded… Cause he is a serial liar… He explains to the crowd that while: Yes, it does look like the intelligence agencies used Anarchapulco to make voluntaryism and peaceful anarchy look seedy, but it wasn’t his fault cause he was drunk…

Many of the party attendees end up in a poker game that night with Jeff “I used to play poker professionally” Berwick

He didn’t even know how to deal He is one of the first people to go bust in the game He tweeted out the picture above on X with an attempt at mocking me and insinuated I am doing this because I am Jewish... LOL...

There were a bunch of inaccuracies (Lies?) in his tweet and comments:

#1 - We weren’t an Anarchapulco after party... The overwhelming majority of the folks in that picture didn’t go to the conference but come for the community. I know at least a couple who don’t want to give that grifter a nickel.

#2 - I am not really Jewish. As I explained to Berwick in detail, I was adopted into a Jewish family at six days old, raised Jewish, BUT love the teachings of Christ, have been baptized and now self-identify as monotheistic and spiritual.

So Berwick knew before he tweeted that I was neither ethnically Jewish OR practicing Judaism BUT he still tried to discredit my investigation by identifying me as Jewish as evidently, judging by the comments on his tweet, a significant portion of his audience is cartoonishly antisemitic.

#3 - I don’t hate Jeff Berwick... Heck, I don’t hate anyone... If anything, I feel sorry for Jeff... He essentially admitted to our group to being a part of all the scams he is accused of, with his only defense that he was drunk at the time and got taken advantage of...

#4 - Jeff announced in a comment that the title of my talk will be: Did Anarchapulco get Psyop-ed?

The actual title of my talk was going to be: How the CIA “Smears & Steers” Political Movements, deals drugs into them, steers them into controlled opposition voices, and steals the oxygen from authentic resistance & events

Anyway… Sorry for the Background… Let’s Get to Our Investigative Reporting.

Is Berwick specifically ripping off voluntaryists & libertarians?

Jeff’s entire family gets sick within a 48 hour period but, luckily, all are miraculously healed by the “God Energy” flowing out of the plastic tool box and compact fluorescent bulbs..

33% of the testimonials in the TZLA brochure appear to be from Jeff and his wife… Where their names are semi-anonymized to trick the reader into thinking they aren’t affiliated with the company…

Etienne Got to Take the TZLA Machine for a Test Drive While In Acapulco...

The TZLA machine, the device has now been featured on ScamFinders (video in article) AND has popped up on r/Scam on Reddit (link in article) where, as of this writing, every single review and comment rips the whole thing mercilessly with many pointing out there is no address, team, board members, or any other identifying information for someone to get their money back…

I break down the science behind the placebo effect AND believe I am the first to list the potential specifics for medical energy device.

How Occupied presents factual information wrapped in poo to discredit the factual information

This story is more of an expose on the Scam of Stew Peter’s documentary Occupied BUT Berwick both appears in the documentary to make peaceful anarchists looks bad AND I predict in writing, that Stew Peters will appear at Anarchapulco 2025 and tar the crowd with cartoonish Anti-Semitism, which he does!

How the Intelligence Agencies Steer Political Movements in the Age of Social Media - An Art of Liberty Foundation Controlled Opposition Watch Investigation

Actual Anarchapulco Graphic Promoting the Fact They Are Featured in the Control-of-Perception Media… Where Every Story Tars Everyone Associated with the Conference

By Etienne de la Boetie2, Founder-The Art of Liberty Foundation and author of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! - The best-selling book at Anarchapulco from 2018-2020

Preface

Anarchapulco (Anarchy in Acapulco) is an annual conference of voluntaryists, peaceful anarchists, anarcho-capitalists, and crypto-currency enthusiasts that takes place each February in Acapulco. The current conference of 100-200ish? attendees going on this week is the rotting corpse of the original conference that once attracted thousands before; we believe it was tarred and discarded by the intelligence agencies that created it. This article breaks down what I believe to be an intelligence agency operation to steer the most important political movement in the world because voluntaryism and peaceful anarchy expose the illegitimacy and criminality of “government.”

I believe the Anarchapulco conference is an intelligence agency (organized crime) operation to steer the modern peaceful anarchist/voluntaryist, anarcho-capitalist and crypto-anarchist movements into drugs, controlled opposition voices/media operations, unintelligible, unwholesome or controlled artists, infighting, etc. while smearing/tarring the movement through association with con men, drug dealers, and murder while stealing the oxygen from legitimate liberty movement conferences, artists and authentic voices. The operation is very similar to the now-admitted CIA’s creation/promotion of admitted CIA asset Gloria Steinem and Ms. Magazine to steer the agency-created and controlled “feminist movement” documented by the book: The Mighty Wurlitzer - How the CIA Played America .

The HBO docuseries hit piece on voluntaryism/peaceful anarchy: The Anarchists, was shot at Anarcapulco and represents the most significant and sophisticated smear against the modern voluntaryism/peaceful anarchy movement ever. I break down the complete scam of The Anarchists and Anarchapulco in detail in a multi-part investigation that can be found here:

- The background of the executive producers of “The Anarchists”: They make propaganda for the “government” including a documentary about a future coronavirus pandemic starring Bill Gates and “vaccines” that came out in January 2020

- The executive producers also specialize in making documentaries of the “official versions” of historical events where the real suspects are the intelligence agencies (Kennedy Assassination, Reagan assassination attempt, OKC Bombing, Waco Massacre, etc.

- Which “Anarchists” are featured: Jeff Berwick, Dayna Martin, Adam Kokesh, Luke Rudkowski, etc.

- Background of Executive Producers on the HBO side of the house Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller: Surprise… they make documentaries for the “government” as well as promoting the “official version” of Parkland shooting, January 6th, 9-11, Covid, and CIA torture to name a few topics…

- Witness: Paul Propert: “Anarchapulco drugs came from the CIA”

- Witness: Berwick made a drunken confession that “He and Luke {Rudkowski] were the controlled opposition”

- Breakdown of subliminal imagery/text and other propaganda techniques designed to offend the audience and poison their opinion of anarchy: Flashing Baphomet sign at the audience, flipping the bird at the audience, bloody meat, psychologically upsetting text flashed on the screen, dirty anarchists with facial lesions, and framing

- Summary of Episode 2: Anarchists are diseased, nasty, unkempt, adulterous, unstable, drunks with PTSD that flash satanic Baphomets, live in dumps with nasty toilets, where they burn flags, say: “Fuck the Troops”, live off their wives, hate Santa Claus, and are associated with the scam of the Bitcoin (a Ponzi scheme!) which they get from ATMs they steal from strip clubs.

- Ex-employee spills the beans on Jeff Berwick

- CIA “Easter Eggs” in the episode: “CIA Speakeasy” flashed on the screen and “Cocaine In Action” (CIA) – Lily Forester/Miranda Webb and Paul Propert’s “veganish energy drink”

- Breakdown of the entire scheme

- Breakdown of the drug dealing at Anarchapulco

- Why would they throw away the conference with a staged murder? Cause they couldn’t steer it the way they wanted, and they got a lot of what they wanted with: The Anarchists

- 10 solid reasons why I think John Galt’s murder may have been staged for the “reality show”

- No wet tears, the Facebook Live calls, the world’s smallest funeral, no blood in two different pics of John Galton’s dead body, the full court media campaign after the death, + many more!!

- More CIA “Easter Eggs” in this episode (behind the paywall)

- Understanding the CIA’s “Mighty Wurlitzer” (ability to have the bought and paid for media play any tune that is required… Control of perception is the most powerful weapon in the world)

- CIA Google censors our investigation

- My challenge to critics of my thesis: The One Question that NO ONE will answer! (Behind the Paywall)

This article and that investigative series expose evidence that the Anarchapulco conference and the HBO mini-series The Anarchists appear to be controlled opposition events; however, I am not suggesting that every speaker, sponsor, or employee of the event is controlled opposition. In the same way that rat poison is overwhelmingly good food, most speakers, attendees and employees of Anarchapulco are good people. I have been an attendee and was a speaker even after I began to suspect in 2018 that Anarchapulco was another organized crime, controlled opposition scam to create, crowd-gather, and herd one of the largest audiences of voluntaryists, anarcho-capitalists, and peaceful anarchists in the world. I hope this article and our previous five-part investigation help the authentic speakers and attendees understand the background of the conference so they aren’t tarred by association next year.

Why Would the Organized Crime “Government” Want to Steer the Voluntaryist/Peaceful Anarchism Movement?

The peaceful anarchism/voluntaryist movements are the most important in the world for widespread freedom for many reasons.

First, voluntaryists and peaceful anarchists expose the illogic and immorality of Statism in the only principled defense of real freedom against the artificial fake two-party political system.

Second, because the ideas of peaceful anarchy and voluntaryism have been suppressed and purposely mischaracterized, the people in the movement who have been able to see through the lies and propaganda of Statism are an amazing and powerful group.

Additionally, because voluntaryism and anarchy are morally and intellectually consistent, advocate non-violence, have the potential to unite society behind the non-aggression principle, and are the only political solution that is fair for all (no one gets the ring of power), it has the potential for, and indeed is destined for viral growth.

Finally, the crypto-anarchist and liberty movements were at the forefront of developing uncensorable, stateless currencies like e-Gold, GoldMoney and Digital Liberty Dollars so having one of the world’s first conferences focused on crypto-currencies would offer the opportunity to steer some of the developing crypto-anarchists into NSA-developed crypto-solutions and scam a portion of them by ensuring that crypto scams are featured prominently in both the conference and the podcasts supporting it.

Controlling the opposition is a tactic that the liberty movement has seen played out repeatedly.

Some recent examples include Dick Armey, Sarah Palin, and Freedom Works hijacking the largely (small “l”) libertarian tea party movement and co-opting it into the Republican Party.

I have broken down in detail how 60+ George Soros-connected groups front-ran the opposition to organized crime puppet Trump by bringing 500,000 women to Washington Dc for the Women’s March on Washington and steering them into worthless slogans, leftist speakers, “acceptance of suffering” while dressing the crowd in “Pussy Hats.”

Given the incredible importance and potential power of Voluntaryism, wouldn’t we be naïve not to believe that organized crime “governments” wouldn’t attempt to steer our movement as well?

So, if the odds are that there is an organized attempt to steer the movement, then let’s look around and see who is doing the steering and where it is being steered.

The Number 1 Suspects – Jeff Berwick & Anarchapulco

Much like organized crime’s other paid-for shills and controlled opposition events, the goal is to:

Control the Microphone – Check!

Choose/Promote other controlled opposition speakers over authentic voices – Check!

Stall/slow/steer the movement (vs. what it could be absent of organized crime’s control) – Check!

Deal drugs into the movement to blunt political opposition – Check!

Make the movement look bad to outsiders – Check!

How the Anarchapulco Scam Worked and Works

The current conference of 100-200ish? people going on this week is the rotting corpse of the original event, and this breakdown is descriptive of how the conference evolved from 2015 onward. Now that HBO’s hit piece has been released. The conference was apparently discarded as a full-scale active operation; it appears Jeff Berwick and his hangers-on and HBO co-stars are using the mailing list and milking the publicity generated by the HBO docuseries , err… hit-piece The Anarchists to feed on newbies who don’t understand what really went on at Anarchapulco. Here is some history to bring everyone up to speed:

1st – Pick a serial conman (Jeff Berwick) with a modicum of charisma and give him some media training

2nd – Set him up with a media operation, including an internet show/podcast, and promote it on controlled opposition media platforms like Facebook and YouTube to build up one of the largest audiences of voluntaryists/anarchists in the world. Use your ability to “twist the knobs” on Facebook and YouTube, where his content is actually shareable and promoted and not suppressed like legitimate voices.

3rd – Fund and create, essentially, the first peaceful anarchism/anarcho-capitalism conference in the world to steer and control the developing voluntaryist/anarchist/anarcho-capitalist movement.

4th– Have legitimate speakers in the early years (2015-2017) to build the base.

World Alternative Media Founder Josh Sigurdson Exposes Which Topics Were Offlimits when Working with Suspected Controlled Opposition Anarchapulco Speaker Luke Rudkowski

5th – Introduce/promote other manufactured “voluntaryist” / “anarchist” YouTubers and Facebook celebrities like Luke Rudkowski, Dayna Martin, Adam Kokesh and others.

6th – Once the conference gets big enough “bait & switch” the audience into controlled opposition voices like Judge Napolitano, David “It’s Aliens” Icke, Ken Cousins and others

7th – Promote and associate anarchy with drug dealers (Ricky Ross) and ridiculousness like Dr. G Spot, an Anarchapulco speaker and cosmetic surgeon offering vaginal modification surgery, new age rituals, and other nonsense.

Anarchapuclo Artist R.A. The Rugged Man Saluting the Flag and Displaying the “Hidden Hand” of Freemasonry

8th - Steer/promote the music into unintelligible metal (Eric July), foul-mouthed rappers (RA the Rugged Man), or face-tattooed hip hop artists like Wu-Tang clan to ensure that real-deal voluntaryist artists like D.I.S.L Automatic aren’t promoted.

9th – Deal drugs into the crowd and offer open bars to keep the crowd drugged up and drunk. The drug dealing was featured heavily in the HBO hitpiece and is part of the CIA’s standard playbook for blunting political movement detailed in the excellent book/documentary: Drugs as Weapons Against Us: The CIA’s Murderous Targeting of SDS, Panthers, Hendrix, Lennon, Cobain, Tupac, and Other Activists

10th – Create manufactured drama, broken down in detail in our five-part investigatory series, like Paul Propert out to get John and Lilly in 2019 or Jeff Berwick’s staged fight in 2020 designed to get the crowd talking and focused on manufactured drama vs. real solutions or exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of the “government” and media.

Some Evidence

1. The Name: Anarchapulco – I explain in detail in “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! how organized crime has used its propaganda system and even control of the Dictionary to change the meaning of the word: Anarchy from “No Rulers” to chaos and dystopia. The movement is rebranding to “Voluntaryism” which doesn’t contain the same baggage as Anarchy. It was a friend of mine, Bruce Baumann, who came up with the name in a contest created by Jeff Berwick.. But it was Jeff Berwick who selected it as the winner. Why would he pick a name with so much baggage if he wanted to ensure maximum attendance and mainstream acceptance?

2. The Location: Acapulco: Supposedly “the most dangerous city in the hemisphere… fear… fear.” and expensive/hard to get to… I once tried to convince my ex-wife to let me take my teenage sons… I even offered to hire armed guards anytime we left the security of the five-star Mundo Imperial, which already had armed guards, but she refused to let them attend. Again, it was designed to stall the movement…

3. Seedy Ass Jeff Berwick (Link is to our complete Dropbox of evidence of various Jeff Berwick crimes) – If you were trying to make the voluntaryist/anarchist movement look seedy, you couldn’t have propped up a better seedy-AF con man than Jeff Berwick. From defrauding voluntaryist investors in the Galt’s Gulch Chile scam, passport and Immigration scams, to promoting Ponzi schemes like BitClub and a dozen+ shitcoins you couldn’t ask for a worse representative.

Galt’s Gulch Chile, while not promoted at Anarchapulco ripped off libertarian investors to the tune of MILLIONS of dollars:

Video Shot by A Passport Scam Victim Exposing Berwick’s Crimes

I saw Jeff Berwick speak at FreedomFest 2017, a largely small “l” libertarian/Republican event that appears to be controlling and steering that wing of the Liberty movement using an admitted “Ex” CIA agent named Mark Skousen running a similar investor newsletter + media operations + conference. Berwick was the only “Anarchist” speaker who showed up to his morning speech on legalizing drugs with a drink in his hand. He told a friend of mine that he is thinking about importing meth into Central America because “the US has a competitive advantage in meth.” Finally, he is a sexual predator who has made drunken, unwanted advances on numerous women, many of whom were married or had obvious partners at the conference.

In March of 2012, Berwick and his wife, Kena Lisette Moreno Berwick, falsely accused an innocent man of rape in the town of Cafayate, Argentina. Numerous newspaper articles about their false accusations and the court proceedings surrounding the case can be found online, including in the video description above and HERE . My understanding is civil and criminal actions are being investigated against the Berwicks in Argentina. It is rumored that this heinous act was done to cover up his wife’s promiscuous and predatory sexual lifestyle.

There are numerous websites detailing the crimes of Jeff Berwick, including a site run by a former employee who knows him well: https://web.archive.org/web/20230330232513/https://borderlessblog.com/jeff-berwick-is-a-conman-scam-artist-and-asshole/

Here is another run by folks who Berwick defrauded in the Galt’s Gulch Chile Scam: https://www.galtsgulchchile.com/jeff-berwick-exposed/

The Galt’s Gulch Chile website detailing the fraud of that scheme also memorializes Berwick’s association with other known felons, e-mails outlining the Passport fraud, testimony about his predatory actions with women, his lies to the news media about an association with BitcoinATM to gain television coverage, and this e-mail memorializing his penchant for hookers and cocaine.

4. Pump “The Shemitah” into the liberty movement to make re-posters lose their credibility with their friends – The Shemitah was/is an alleged biblical-based financial cycle that was supposed to wipe out the stock market in 2015. Berwick made a video that went viral called Shemitah Exposed. Nothing happened, and anyone who promoted that to their friends looked foolish.

5. Pump “Flat Earth” Into the movement to make re-posters lose their credibility with their friends – I have spoken with many voluntaryists whose 1st exposure to Flat Earth came from Jeff Berwick and his media operation.

It is interesting that Flat Earth is being heavily promoted at Anarchapulco 2024, with discredited proponent David Weiss being given a main stage speaking slot, while another Anarchapulco speaker Larken Rose has one of the best takedowns of the concept (video above)

Video Exposing Flat Earth Dave, An Anarchapulco 2024 speaker that, was called out to the producers in October of 2023 as promoting lies, but he remains a keynote speaker to discredit Anarchy, and the other speakers tricked into participating.

6. Keeping Voluntaryists/Anarchists in the “Base of the Pyramid”- From 2017 – 2020, the Anarchapulco conference was held in the Princess Mundo Imperial Hotel, a 13-story pyramid without the capstone. My understanding of the pyramid symbolism is that the pyramid base represents mankind, trapped in base consciousness and desires. The capstone represents the enlightened few, who reign in power over the world and control the masses through occulted knowledge.

Until 2020, Anarchapulco attendees were literally kept “in the base of the pyramid.”

The Princess Mundo Imperial is a 13-story pyramid without a capstone.

The Princess Mundo Imperial hotel was a 13-story pyramid without a capstone where Anarchapulco attendees were kept in “base” consciousness, I.E. drugged and drunk… where the bar was at the base of the pyramid and attracted much of the conference energy. Paul Propert, one of the three (allegedly) dead Anarchapulco drug dealers, told me and two other witnesses personally that he was dealing drugs to the crowd with the knowledge of the “Anarchapulco higher-ups.” Propert was dealing in the base of the pyramid.

7. Move and concentrate voluntaryists in Acapulco… where they get hit by a hurricane - For years, Jeff Berwick, using his podcast, the conference, and TDV Groups, promoted moving Anarchists to Acapulco, a cartel-run city where it will be easy to have troublemakers murdered in the future, which was conveniently hit by a suspicious hurricane in 2023.

Why Would Anyone Donate Money to Someone Involved in Serial Scams?

Interestingly, Jeff Berwick and the Anarchapulco team popped up almost immediately with a crowd-sourced fundraiser that has taken in over $322,000 to date in what smells like the Clinton Foundation’s operation in Haiti. Some of the money has undeniably been distributed as charity aid.. but has this been audited? Given Berwick’s history of provable fraud, I would suggest one is in order.

8. Jeff Berwick Admitted He and Luke Rudowski were the controlled opposition of the Voluntaryist/Anarchist Movement – We break down in detail in the 2nd installment of our investigation into The Anarchists how a drunken Jeff Berwick confessed to a conference employee that “He and Luke {Rudkowski] were the controlled opposition.” The same employee was also a first-hand witness to Anarchapulco drug dealer Paul Propert confessing that “The cocaine was coming from the CIA.”

9. Anarchapulco 2019 – The “Bait & Switch” – By 2019 the conference was approaching 2,000 attendees, and the conference organizers were telling sponsors, potential sponsors, and speakers that it was going to hit 3,000+. Even putting the conference in “the most dangerous city in the hemisphere…fear…fear…” where it is hard to get to and costly, couldn’t stop the most powerful movement on the planet. Previous attendees had discovered how cool the free-thinking voluntaryists and anarchists were and had told their friends, and having an early crypto conference helped as well. When the Conference Gets Big, it’s “Bait and Switch” to Statists, Aliens and Bullshit – Dr. G Spot, Ken Cousens[i], Flat Earth, The Shemitah, David “It’s Aliens” Icke,

10. $10,000 a table limits access to the audience - Another little Anarchapulco trick was/is to control who can reach the audience. My organization, The Art of Liberty Foundation, exposes inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government” from a principled voluntaryist perspective. Our table cost was raised from $1800 in 2019 to $10,000 in 2020 to suppress what had become the best-selling book at the conference. A friend loaned us his table.

11. Legitimate Speakers/Activists Weren’t Allowed to Make Money – One example: Anarchapulco scheduled the workshops for Mark Passio and Larken Rose on the same day and at the same time to ensure that neither would do well financially by splitting their joint audiences.

12. Schedule and Hide the “Heavy Hitter” Speakers on Hidden Stages - One of my favorite little mini-scams I watched Anarchapulco pull was to have “heavy hitters” on the schedule BUT on the only stage that isn’t being recorded… usually on the 1st day of the conference (Thursday) when many people haven’t arrived yet. They did this to both Larken Rose and myself in 2020 where we were scheduled on Thursday morning on the furthest and only satellite stage that wasn’t being recorded and where they hadn’t yet put out the signage showing people the way to the satellite stages. We both had recorded main-stage speeches, but 50% of what we did at Anarchapulco wasn’t recorded or distributed by the conference.

13. Five Stages to Split Up and Distract the Audience Away from the Important Topics and Speakers- Besides hiding the heavy hitters, another tactic is simply to distract the audience away from real anarchy into everything from new age gurus running creepy rituals to Dr. G Spot, crypto-scams and other content that wasn’t related to real anarchy or exposing the control system of “government” and media control. By 2018, the chances that you would walk into a session and actually encounter anarchy or well-referenced exposition of the criminality or illegitimacy of the “government” had dropped to 10%ish.

The 2nd 666 logo is Anarchapulco drug dealer (Now Anarchapulco co-producer) Lily Forester/Miranda Webb’s logo from her website.

The Masonic Symbolism – I break down the symbolism of the OK sign (666) in this article: Etienne & Jason Christoff - Why is 666 Hidden in Cartel Company Logos, Trump’s OK Sign and Twitter’s New Logo?

Drugs as Weapons Used Against Us and Three (Allegedly) Dead Drug Dealers

Anarchapulco Drug Dealer John Galton’s Allegedly Dead Body Without Visible Wounds or a Bleed Out is One of the Ten (10) Solid Reason To Question if a Murder Took Place at All that I Break Down in 4th Installment of our Investigation

One of the ugliest stone-cold facts about Anarchapulco is that there are three (allegedly) dead drug dealers surrounding Jeff Berwick and the conference, with a fourth drug dealer (Lily Forester/Miranda Webb) who is now a co-producer. I break down the details of the drug dealing at Anarchapulco in the third installment of our investigative series into HBO’s The Anarchists, including first-hand evidence that “The Higher Ups at Anarchapulco” were in on it. I give ten (10) solid reasons to doubt that the murder took place at all and was simply manufactured drama for HBO’s “reality show” in the fourth installment of that investigation.

Images from Anarchapulco Producer Jessica Kill’s Facebook page. Attendees were told that Kill was a “Baby Anarchist” but what kind of real anarchist would remain proud of being photographed with mass murders?

Meet Jessica Kill – Anarchapulco Producer in 2019 and 2020. Obama and Biden administration and Hollywood-connected PR person who showed up to be the adult in the room in 2019 to babysit drunken Jeff Berwick. Jessica Kill was supposedly introduced to Jeff by Bitclub scammer Joby Weeks. More on Joby below in our section on how the audience gets ripped off. Jessica was directly responsible for many of the mini-scams listed above. What are the odds that a PR executive connected to multiple Presidential administrations and Hollywood ends up running an Anarchist conference? Ripping Off the Audience – The Many, Many Scams of Anarchapulco

$600-$5499 a ticket – I know there are a lot of great people who still attend Anarchapulco to hang out with the other cool people who still attend Anarchapulco, but you have to hold your nose to give a scumbag like that a nickel…

Jeff Berwick and Anarchapulco Speaker/Sponsor Joby Weeks Pumping the Bitclub Ponzi Scheme

Bitclub - $722MM Ponzi scheme promoted at Anarchapulco with videos, sponsorship, and speaking slots. One of the indicted is previous Anarchapulco speaker Joby Weeks, whose great-grandfather was John W. Weeks, a banker, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of War (the position is now called the Secretary of Defense), and connected to the founding of the Federal Reserve according to Joby himself. Joby was flying high, literally and figuratively, for years on the proceeds of a $722 million Ponzi scheme promoted at Anarchapulco, where Joby remains out of jail and is suspiciously being allowed to travel while awaiting trial. If I am correct about Anarchapulco being a “smear and steer” operation of the organized crime intelligence agencies, then Joby is my #1 suspect as one of the agency assets running the operation, which would explain how he was early to crypto; why Bitclub sponsored Anarchapulco, how White House-connected Jessica Kill ended up running the conference, why he is out of jail traveling and volunteered to the other feds running the investigation to snitch on others. “He was trying to convince the agents that he might serve — in his words — as a ‘Jason Bourne’ of cryptocurrency,” one court pleading notes.”

Here are a couple of Jeff Berwick’s videos promoting the scam: [1 & 2]

The Passport Scam - Jeff ran a fake passport business for many years, which lost people tens of thousands of dollars (each), and has once again been well documented. No apologies, no paying people back, just ignoring and defaming those who spoke out against him.

Other Scams include “Pump & Dump” crypto scams (Pirate Chain, SmartCash, and others!)

Little Tricks

We break down a variety of Anarchapulco scams in our 5 part series exposing the scam of HBO’s series The Anarchists, including Anarchapulco 2024 co-producer Miranda Webb/Lily Forrester’s “Veganish Energy Drink” Cocaine In Action (CIA) and Flashing “CIA Speakeasy” on the screen, flashing subliminal messages on the screen,

Having Jeff Berwick raise his hand at a previous Anarchapulco when Roger Ver inquires if there are any undercover agents in the room. Funny Ha Ha.

“The technique of infamy is to start two lies at once and get people arguing heatedly over which is the truth.” — Ezra Pound

Naming this year’s “alternative” conference Agoraforko confuses potential attendees with Agorapulco, which was the alternative to Anarchapulco for folks who had wised up to the many scams of Anarchapulco. Interestingly, the creator of the original “counter-conference” to Anarchapulco (The original Anarchaforko,) Miranda Webb/Lily Forrester is now a co-producer of Anarchapuclo, again leading credence to our theory that the original Anarchaforko was the engineered “controlled opposition” conference to steer the folks who were figuring out the scam of Anarchapulco into another CIA-created conference. Now, both sides of the same fake coin have come together publicly!

The Good of Anarchapulco – You can’t get thousands of voluntaryists and free thinkers together in one place without some amazing friendships, partnerships, and unintended consequences. Some of my best friends and strongest allies in the Liberty movement have come from Anarchapulco, Anarchapulco was the 1st Liberty conference to make my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! a bestseller three years in a row, and speeches and interviews of the authentic voices from Anarchapulco have reached hundreds of thousands.

The Destruction and Harm of Anarchapulco – The crime and tragedy of Anarchapulco is that it has divided, distracted, and artificially hindered the growth of the most important political movement in the world. Had the conference been developed honestly, centered in love, and focused on real growth and intellectual rigor in an easier-and-cheaper-to-get-to location (that wasn’t the most dangerous city in the hemisphere…fear…fear), then we might have already exposed the scam of “government.” There should be 10,000+ attendees at (what was) the largest anarcho-capitalist event instead of a couple of hundred.

The Future of Anarchapulco – So.. Now that it seems that Anarchapulco has been thrown away as a large-scale active operation by the organized crime system, it appears its animated corpse stumbles forward as a shadow of what could been… tainted by its association with Jeff Berwick/Jessica Kill/Miranda Webb and living off the good vibes created by people who are no longer associated with the conference. I spoke with a friend who attended briefly in 2024 before being kicked out for also exposing the scams and sexual predation of Jeff Berwick, and he estimated that 97% of attendees were newbies who weren’t familiar with Berwick’s history.

A Message to the Attendees and Authentic Voices Among the Speakers of Anarchapulco 2026

I am truly, truly sorry to have to be the bearer of bad news to the attendees and speakers who didn’t understand the background of Jeff Berwick or the conference.

Speakers with Authentic Voices: Enjoy your free Mexican vacation, but remember: TANSTAAFMV (There Ain’t No Such Thing As A Free Mexican Vacation!) Association with Berwick and Anarchapulo comes with a cost to your reputation! Let’s figure out how to do this next year without the stench of Berwick and the cast of The Anarchists!

Attendees: Enjoy the conference! There are many good folks among the speakers, including many I consider good friends (and some who I believe are controlled opposition!) Have fun figuring out who is who! Discuss amongst yourselves!

In Episode 5 of our investigation, I had the one question that none of my critics would answer hidden behind the paywall. I will share it with you here so you can ask it of anyone at Anarchapulco who is promoting the “official version” of The Anarchists or downplaying the facts presented in this investigation:

What do YOU, personally, think the odds are that known serial propagandists in the MainStreamMedia would follow around a small group of people for four (4)! years and three (3) of that small group of people (all drug dealers at Anarchapulco!) end up dead? 1 in 10,000,000? 1 in 100,000,000? What is YOUR personal estimate of the odds of that legitimately happening?

Why is it impossible for controlled opposition to answer? Because if they answer low, they look like an idiot who doesn’t understand the basics of the probability of three people in a small group, two of whom are under 30, dying in a very short time frame (or a controlled opposition shill…) I’ll leave it to the reader to sort out who is who.

OR if they admit that the actual odds are ASTRONOMICALLY against that scenario, then our thesis is supported. Ask them yourselves and see if you can get an answer!

FAQs

But Berwick’s videos are great… He is exposing the organized crime “government”? – Kinda. Berwick promotes the information already out there but does it in a way that makes sharing ineffective. #1 because he is a seedy-ass scumbag, and anyone that looks into his background would find numerous websites detailing his crimes. Like this one.. and this one…and this one… #2. Even if you don’t know his background, his “television character” has been made to seem not credible, I.E., Walk-and-talks with his dog Lucy, where he talks to his dog in a baby voice. If you can’t share it, then watching Berwick telling you about it vs. an authentic voice was a waste of your time…

Appendix

