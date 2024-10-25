Boetie², Bueckert, Cudenec on Geopolitics & Empire: Anarchism & Voluntaryism as Resistance Against the Globalist Criminocracy
Should Peaceful Anarchists "Rebrand" as Voluntaryists?
Etienne de la Boetie² of the Art of Liberty Foundation, Anton Bueckert of Nevermore Media, and Paul Cudenec of Winter Oak discuss the potential overlap of anarchism and voluntaryism as forms of resistance against the criminocratic, oligarchic, and kleptocratic globalist tyranny we all now face! A broad and grassroots populism needs to form, Etienne believes we're in the middle of a one-way revolution which might be going supernova.
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble
Listen/Download on SoundCloud
About the Guests
Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. The Art of Liberty Foundation is a start-up public policy organization focused on spreading voluntaryist/libertarian ideas through effective media tailored to visual learners, busy people, and short attention spans. The foundation produces books, articles, podcasts, memes, videos, infographics, and monographs that explain the basics of voluntaryism and libertarianism while exposing the illegitimacy, illogic, and immorality of government in addition to its criminality and corruption.
NEVERMORE is an anarchist multi-media project which aims to revitalize the anarchist tradition.
Paul Cudenec is a contemporary anarchist writer who very much fits into the organic radical tradition. In 2020, he became known for his outspoken criticism of the totalitarianism being rolled out worldwide on the back of the Covid crisis. Winter Oak is a totally independent not-for-profit organization with a serious aversion to the global mafia’s “development” agenda and a commitment to truth, freedom and social justice.
