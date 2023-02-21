This is the 1st article in a series syndicating content from the 5th edition of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia. You can download a printable, faxable and e-mailable version with references/links in PDF from: The Liberator here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/faulil4e81z1dck/CIA%20News%20Networks%20and%20The%20Mighty%20Wurlitzer.pdf?dl=0

CIA News Networks and The Mighty Wurlitzer

Are You Getting Your News from the CIA?

by Etienne de la Boetie2

We believe that control of perception is the most potent weapon in the US arsenal. Can the monopolized MainStreamMedia make you believe that it is legitimate that a small handful of people in Washington, DC have an exemption from morality and the ability to rob and control the whole “country”? Can they trick a significant percentage of the population into that belief system to get people to participate and give the appearance of legitimacy to the “election” process?

By our estimate, there are less than 200 people who get to talk about “politics” and current events on the monopolized MainStreamMedia, where voluntarist voices arenʼt included, and the Overton Window of acceptable discourse runs the fake-left paradigm from Anderson Cooper to Bill Maher to Cenk Uyger to Tucker Carlson to Joe Rogan to Alex Jones. We canʼt help but notice how many of them used to work for the CIA, other intelligence agencies, or are “ex” federal law enforcement or military-industrial complex (MIC).

I joined Yerasimos and Joel Rafidi from the Here for the Truth Podcast to discuss the CIA and the Control of Perception

In that small list Anderson Cooper, an heir to the Vanderbilt fortune, interned with the CIA for two years before he began traveling the world for Channel One. Furthermore, his uncle, William Henry Vanderbilt III, was an Executive Officer of the Special Operations Branch of the CIAʼs predecessor organization, the OSS under the spy organization founder, William “Wild Bill” Donovan.

Alex Jones claims, “whenever I go to a family reunion, half the people in the room are former retired CIA,” and his editor-in-chief of InfoWars Magazine, Molly Maroney, was formerly employed by self-described quasi-CIA and MIC contractor Stratfor. The CIA’s program to control perception by controlling the media was widely exposed in Congressional hearings called the Church Committee that was held in 1976. In the hearings, it came out that the agency had hundreds of reporters, editors, and publishers on the payroll.

The CIA’s Deputy Director of Plans in the early 50s was Frank Wisner, who maintained the top secret “Propaganda Assets Inventory,” better known as “Wisner’s Wurlitzer” — a virtual rolodex of over 800 news and information entities prepared to play whatever tune Wisner chose. “The network included journalists, columnists, book publishers, editors, entire organizations such as Radio Free Europe, and stringers across multiple news organizations.”

Hugh Wilford’s book: The Mighty Wurlitzer – How the CIA played the World – breaks down how the CIA employs hundreds of front groups, including the US National Students Association and Gloria Steinem’s Independent Service for Information and Independent Research Service. In our one-pager: CIA Democrats (and Republicans!), we break down how “ex” CIA and the other “former” members of other intelligence agencies, federal law enforcement, and MIC-related organizations are getting funded for congressional campaigns and elected to Congress at a RED-FLAG-Level statistically anomalous percentage of the population. Could the CIA (and FBI, DHS & others) be using the exact same techniques (“government,” control-of-perception media, rigging elections, etc.) that they use in foreign countries to assist in robbing and controlling our population?

Here is an example of “ex” CIA podcaster Shawn Ryan doing the exact same thing to his audience. Shawn is one of DOZENS of “ex” CIA and/or intelligence agency operatives being given world-class sets, producers, social media teams, etc. to dominate the REAL battlefield: Control-of-Perception.. Can they trick you into thinking the “government” is legitimate, the military is heroic, and our wars are just. I break down the scam of indoctrinated statism/patriotism and how the flag is unethically, manipulatively woven into the burial ceremonies of the police and military in: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many

Other Resources on CIA Crimes from The Liberator: History of Operation Mockingbird, The CIA as Organized Crime by Doug Valentine, The CIA and the Media – 50 Facts the World Needs to Know by James Tracy, CIA and DoD behind 800 movies and 1000+ tell-a -vision shows by Tom Secker & Matthew Allford

“Government” - The Biggest Scam in History...Exposed! is both a book and series of one-page visual overviews of concepts hidden from the public by inter-generational organized crime that has been controlling the flow of information in society. You can download this faxable, printable “one-pager” with active links for free from our 64GB Flash Drive/Dropboxes that we call: The Liberator at ArtOfLiberty.org/Liberator plus additional evidence of government, media and academia criminality.

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie² is the nom de plume of a voluntaryist author, father, technology entrepreneur, cyclist, runner, hot yogi, multi-disciplinarian truther, armchair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and neo-abolitionist who is experimenting with large-scale cult deprogramming. Mr. Boetie² distills 20+ years of research into short, easily-digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes them for the 65% of society who are visual learners. Boetie² includes references and links to more comprehensive research and the “authentic voices” of the developing alternative media.

Mr. Boetie² is the author of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which makes the case that “Government” has been a scam of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations. Mr. Boetie² is the founder of a start-up public policy organization: The Art of Liberty Foundation, that is developing voluntary and free market solutions to social issues while exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” and the hidden curriculum of organized crime’s mandatory government schools, scouting programs, and police/military “training”: The pseudo-religion of Statism, obedience, fealty, “order-following” and tax slavery. You can find all of our important links at LinkTr.ee/ArtOfLiberty

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and Five Meme Friday - a weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five fresh, hot, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. Our series exposing the HBO propaganda series: The Anarchists is being syndicated at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

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