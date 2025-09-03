There is a new 9-11 documentary entitled CODEX 9-11 by Brad Zerbo, a former skyscraper layout engineer and investigative journalist, that does a superb job of bringing new information to light. I thought I would break down some of the top revelations from the documentary:

In what many believe to be the “dry run” for 9-11, a military war game takes place on June 1-2nd, 2001 which uses remotely piloted drones to simulate an attack by Osama Bin Ladin. The war game features Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) that are remotely piloted by a C-130 in the exercise, similar to what is believed to have happened on 9-11, where the original Boeing 767s were landed and replaced by other remotely piloted aircraft that were crashed into the WTC complex and Pentagon.

In what appears to be a “Funny Ha Ha,” by the perpetrators, the two UAVs in the exercise were numbered “9” and “11.” The “9” UAV was scheduled to be airborne at the exact same time (08:30-09:30am) as the 9-11 planes were allegedly hijacked and crashed into the WTC complex.

The Art Projects that Gave Access to the WTC Complex in the months leading up to 9-11

Gelatin team members on the 91st floor of WTC 1, standing in front of multiple boxes of what appear to be Littlefuse BB18 Fuse Holders that could have been used to wire up explosives in the building.

The documentary breaks down the incredibly suspicious nature of two different “art collectives” being given access to the WTC complex in the year prior to 9-11 where almost every aspect of their “art work” foreshadowed the attacks in another “funny Ha Ha” that will become a recurring theme of other “revelation of the method” mockery by the perpetrators of the attacks.

The first “artist collective” Gelatin/Gelitin, is also the name of a blasting agent used in controlled demolition. Gelatin/Gelitin team members were photographed in their “studio area” on the 91st floor (9-1) of WTC 1 in front of boxes of BB18 fuse holders. Their “art project” was called “The B-Thing” (Bomb Thing?) and their own drawings appear to show one of the towers collapsing. The project, coincidently, provided the excuse to rent a helicopter and survey the WTC complex prior to the event.

The 2nd “Artist Collective,” The E-TEAM (Franziska Lamprecht, Hajoe Moderegger, and Daniel Seiple), coordinated with tenants in the WTC complex to spell out the word "E-TEAM" (Explosive Team?) by using the windows between the 89th and 95th floors of WTC1 on March 29th 2001. Those floors would be, essentially, the exact same floors of the impact zone on the exact same side of the exact same building on 9-11.

While not mentioned in the documentary, in the official photo of the “art work,” the floors on WTC 2 appear blacked out in the area that would be the impact zone for that building.

In addition to the two art collectives having unusual access to the building, there was a suspicious elevator modernization going on where some of the most sophisticated elevators in the world were being modernized by a relatively unknown elevator company, ACE Elevator, which won the contract from Otis Elevator, who had installed the original elevators. Investigators theorize that these three projects, and potentially others, gave the perpetrators access to the building, including the elevator shafts, core columns and service areas within the core of the building, required to wire up the building for the controlled demotion of both towers.

A photo of Akamai CEO Dan Lewin, a “former” Israeli commando of the counter-terrorist unit: Sayeret Matkal, alleged to be the 1st person killed on 9-11 when he was stabbed by Satam al-Suqami, one of the five alleged hijackers of AA Flight 11. In this photo taken the year before, Lewin is sitting in front of what appears to represent two towers prominently wearing a Swatch watch called: The Hijacker.

Dan Lewin was sitting in seat 9B… on Flight 11… 9-11… another funny “Revelation of the Method” Ha Ha by the perpetrators.

In one of the most potent pieces of evidence that I had never heard before, Director Zerbo breaks down the complete impossibility of the numerous cell phone calls from the passengers to their loved ones. In the case of stewardess CeeCee Lyles, whose phone call to her husband was recorded by their answering machine, there is no engine or background noise to indicate that she is on an airborne aircraft.

After telling her husband to “Listen Carefully,” she relates the official story of the hijacking as if under duress.

Right before she hangs up she clearly whispers: “It’s a frame.”

Click HERE to hear what, for me, was the most powerful part of the documentary.

Fini - Bonus Article - My Executive Summary of the False Flag Attack of 9-11 for Newbies and Millennials!

The False Flag Attack of 9-11 - Executive Summary for Newbies and Millennials

The Best Documentaries, Books, Short Videos, and Memes

By Etienne de la Boetie2, The Art of Liberty Foundation

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

- Voltaire

I have described 9-11 to my kids as a kind of national intelligence test. You either understand the basics of logic, science, physics and history or don’t. You either believe a completely implausible story that violates the laws of physics and doesn’t make any sense, OR you don’t.

The “Official Story” DESTROYED in Less Than 5 Minutes by James Corbett

I know most of my audience understands that the government and media lied to the population about what happened on 9-11. Still, there are many young people who don’t really understand the basics. Here is an executive summary for your kids and grandkids that will bring them up to speed.

Why is it important? With an hour or two of research or watching 1-2 of our recommended documentaries below, anyone can grasp the basic understanding that we have a 100% completely organized crime “government,” including the military and intelligence agencies. This organized crime system is controlling perception through the monopolized media and algorithmic censorship of search and social media to sell the population on false flag terror that was used to steal trillions through the military-industrial complex AND our civil liberties. If you don’t understand these basics, then you aren’t really in the game.

WTC7 was a modern, fireproofed steel-frame building not struck by a plane that collapsed completely and symmetrically into its own footprint at 5:20 PM. The building fell at free-fall speed, defying the laws of physics and displaying all the hallmarks of controlled demolition: Visible squibs, free-fall collapse, molten metal. At 5:00, Fox News, CNN and the BBC began reporting it had already fallen. Whistleblower Barry Jennings reported bombs. Prior knowledge was documented by workers pointing out on video that it would collapse, as well as auditory explosions and symmetrical collapse.

What Really Happened on 9-11: Both towers and WTC 7 were brought down in controlled demolition (WTC 7) & controlled demolition + Directed Energy Weapons (WTC 1&2) organized by US & Israeli intelligence agencies + Pentagon with government & monopoly media cover-up.

Used to Justify: Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, warrantless wiretapping, suspension of posse comitatus and habeas corpus, torture, military tribunals, and stealing trillions of dollars through insurance on the buildings, pre-positioned shorting of stocks/disaster capitalism, and unneeded Military-Industrial-Complex and homeland security spending.

Best Evidence of Gov’t involvement: Obvious use of explosives in WTC7 and complete pulverization of WTC 1&2 to complete dust: free fall speeds, molten metal still molten weeks later, explosive residue in dust, dozens of war games taking place on 9-11 to pull fighter response/distract FAA, Israeli Mossad (Aka Dancing Israelis) caught “documenting the event,” symmetrical collapse.

Best Documentaries: Anatomy of a Great Deception, AE911Truth: Experts Speak Out, Solving 9-11 by Chris Bollyn, CODEX 9-11 by Brad Zerbo

Best Short Videos: 9-11: A Conspiracy Theory, 9-11 Trillions - Follow the $

Best Books: 9-11 Ten Years Later (DRG), Another 19 (Ryan), Solving 9-11-The Deception that Changed the World (Bollyn), Where Did the Towers Go? (Dr. Judy Wood)

One of the best examples of Mockingbird Media, WTC 7 collapses at 5:20. At 5:00, Fox News, CNN, and the BBC begin reporting that the building has already collapsed. In the case of the BBC, their reporter Jane Standley is doing a live shot from NYC with the building still standing visibly behind her as she explains how it was “weakened” by fire.

9-11 in Memes & Pictures

Etienne Note: WTC 7 appears to have been conventional explosives. In contrast, WTC 1&2 appear to have been thermite/thermate used in the buildings where certain floors were “re-fireproofed” with spray on thermite/thermate to initiate the collapse without visible squibs; conventional explosives were used to begin/accelerate the collapse, and a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) used to pulverize the remainder of the buildings once they achieved the effect of making it look like a gravity collapse.

