In this address to Libery on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference, Derrick Broze shares his “Exit and Build” strategy for creating a life outside of government and corporate control. Inspired by Samuel Edward Konkin III’s concept of agorism and the counter-economy, Derrick advocates for a practical approach to liberty that starts with everyday choices. He explores how to exit “slavery systems” in finance, food, health, and technology, redirecting energy toward building self-sustaining, community-driven alternatives. From buying local and connecting with farmers to adopting privacy-protective technologies, Derrick emphasizes actionable steps individuals can take to increase independence and resilience. He also shares the importance of mental and spiritual health in sustaining this path, reminding listeners that mindset is foundational to freedom. Derrick’s message calls for proactive, values-driven living in a world increasingly shaped by surveillance and control.

Full Transcript

Derrick Broze:

I'm truly grateful to be here with all of you and to have the opportunity to share some thoughts. I’ve got about 45 minutes, so I’ll focus on the core ideas of liberty and voluntarism. My aim today is to ground these concepts a bit more. We've already heard some solid theoretical discussions and tackled some challenging questions, which are essential. After all, when you start talking about living without government or at least minimizing its role, people will inevitably raise questions—many of which have already been addressed. It’s crucial to engage in these thought experiments and consider, "How would we do this? What would it actually look like?"

However, I also believe that for those of us who resonate with the ideas of voluntarism or libertarianism, especially as we understand them here in the U.S., it’s vital that we embody these principles in our daily lives. Does that make sense? From my experience, it’s one thing to discuss these ideas philosophically, and trust me, I’ve done that—I've even written a book called The Conscious Resistance, where I lay out my vision of a free world and how we might get there. It's fun and thought-provoking, but we also have to ask ourselves: what does this really look like in concrete terms? How do we apply these ideals to our day-to-day lives?

To be honest, sometimes these philosophical discussions can become a bit too abstract, or as I like to joke, "intellectual masturbation." We can dive deep into theory, but at the end of the day, we need practical applications. So, that’s what I’ve tried to focus on—bringing these principles into action and making them tangible in the real world.

Today, I want to talk about what I call the Exit and Build strategy—how we can exit from the systems of control and focus our energy on building new, alternative systems. This means creating or supporting new models, even in areas where we may not be the technologist, farmer, or energy innovator ourselves. We might not be the ones developing the new technologies, but we can certainly support those who are and incorporate their tools, resources, and ideas into our lives.

Samuel Edward Konkin III

Before diving into that, I’d like to share a quote that’s been important to me. In the realm of libertarianism and voluntarism, much of my work has been inspired by a man named Samuel Edward Konkin III. How many of you are familiar with Konkin and his work? If you’ve followed my work over the years, you’ve probably heard me reference him. He was incredibly active in the student movements of the 60s and 70s, and continued to be involved until his death in 2004. His most influential period was likely the 70s and 80s.

Konkin published a book called The New Libertarian Manifesto, which laid the foundation for many of the ideas I discuss. He also wrote The Agorist Primer, and after his passing, another book was released posthumously titled Counter Economics. This was an unfinished manuscript, a book that Konkin never had the chance to fully complete, but it offers a deep dive into his vision.

There’s a quote from The New Libertarian Manifesto that I think really captures the essence of what I want to explore today. It helps set the tone for the conversation I’m about to have with all of you.

Konkin once said, "The basic principle which leads a libertarian from statism, which is slavery, to a free society is the same that the founders of libertarianism used to discover the theory itself. And that principle is consistency." He went on to say that "the consistent application of the theory of libertarianism to every action the individual libertarian takes will create the libertarian society." Does that resonate with you?

What Konkin is emphasizing here is the importance of consistency in applying the principles of libertarianism. It's one thing to discuss these ideas philosophically, but it’s an entirely different matter to actually live by them. This isn't about waiting for a day when society magically transforms into a free place and then thinking, "Once we get there, I'll start living according to these principles." It’s about living them now, consistently, in our everyday actions.

I firmly believe that it’s through the action-oriented approach—living by the principles of self-ownership, respecting privacy, and defending individual liberty—that we can create the change we want to see. It’s not about waiting for freedom to appear; it’s about practicing it today. This is what we’ll focus on in today’s discussion.

Konkin’s central idea was agorism. He borrowed the term from the Greek word "agora," which referred to the marketplace in ancient Greece—a place where people came together to exchange goods, services, ideas, and information. In a sense, it was a space for free trade and open debate. This concept of the agora is central to Konkin’s vision of a free society, where people engage in voluntary, peaceful exchange outside the coercive structures of the state. The marketplace wasn’t just a place for commerce; it was a place for ideas and discussion—where people could freely express their beliefs and engage with others in healthy, constructive ways. This is the foundation of agorism: creating alternative, self-sustaining systems where liberty can flourish.

Konkin envisioned a beautiful future, one where humanity could live freely in agoras—places where people came together to exchange goods, services, and ideas in a peaceful, voluntary manner. This was his ideal: a world where human interaction, trade, and even debate flourished in a way that was free from coercion and state control. It's a truly inspiring vision of what a liberated society could look like.

But, of course, the question arises: How do we get there? How do we actually make this vision a reality? Konkin's approach to achieving this did not involve politics, violence, or apathy. When you eliminate those three options, most people are left wondering, "Well, what else is there?" For many, the answer seems to be either to vote, attempt to violently overthrow the government in some form of revolution, or simply tune out, disengage, and give up.

Konkin rejected these paths. Instead, he advocated for what he called counter-economics. I’m going to skip over some of the more academic details today, but I encourage you to dive into his writings if you want to explore the full depth of his ideas. The core of counter-economics, though, is about creating and supporting alternative economic systems that operate outside the control of the state—systems based on voluntary exchange rather than coercive force.

While Konkin’s ideas were groundbreaking, there’s a gap in the full realization of his vision, especially in the digital age. Unfortunately, Konkin passed away in 2004, just as many of the technological innovations he predicted—such as Bitcoin, private cryptocurrencies, and advances in encryption—were beginning to take shape. He was ahead of his time in recognizing the potential of these technologies, but, sadly, he didn’t live long enough to see them come to fruition. This is a reminder of how important it is to not just focus on revolutionary ideas but also to take care of our health so we can be around to witness and contribute to the changes we hope to see.

So, while Konkin’s life was cut short, his ideas have continued to grow and evolve, and it’s up to those of us who believe in them to carry them forward—adapting them to the challenges and opportunities of today. This is what I hope to discuss with you: how we can take Konkin’s vision and make it actionable in the context of our modern world.

One area where I think the libertarian community often misses the mark is in overlooking the holistic nature of freedom. It’s often all about economics and right-brain academic philosophy, with little focus on spirituality, health, or personal well-being. For me, it's essential to apply libertarian principles in a holistic way—one that includes our mental, emotional, and physical health, as well as our economic choices. That’s what we’re going to focus on today: how to integrate these values into our daily lives in a meaningful and practical way.

Konkin believed that one of the most powerful ways to achieve freedom was by withdrawing our time and resources from what he called the "white market," or the statist, mainstream economy. His strategy involved consciously redirecting our energy—specifically our money—into what he termed the black and gray markets. These are the peaceful economic activities that the government either forbids or heavily regulates. By participating in these alternative markets, we could begin to build a counter-economy—one that operates outside the state’s control.

To make this more tangible, think about activities that might be considered illegal or "underground" by the state, but that don’t harm anyone and involve no coercion. For example, let's say you're a midwife and the government has made home births illegal. If you continue providing that service, you're engaging in the counter-economy. Or, imagine the government bans the sale of cannabis. If you engage in private transactions for cannabis—where no harm is done to anyone and no third party is involved—you’re also part of this counter-economy.

Konkin’s vision wasn’t just about large-scale underground markets or illegal activities. It also encompassed everyday actions that challenge the traditional economic system. For example, having a garage sale or paying your neighbor’s kid to mow the lawn—these are all part of the counter-economy. These are peaceful, voluntary exchanges that don’t involve taxes, government intervention, or regulation. When we consciously participate in these activities, we’re quietly shifting away from the state-controlled economy and building alternative systems that reflect our values of liberty, self-ownership, and voluntary cooperation.

So, for Konkin, the key to transitioning to a free society wasn't just theoretical—it was about taking real, actionable steps in our daily lives, choosing to operate outside the structures of the state wherever possible, and consciously investing our time and resources into the counter-economy. This approach empowers individuals and communities to begin building the world they want to see, today.

In the counter-economy, there’s no government involved—just two individuals agreeing on what they have to offer and what they need, determining the price and the currency, and then making the exchange. It’s simple, voluntary, and free from state interference. Konkin was deeply observant of how societies respond to increasing state control. He looked at the collapse of the Soviet Union and saw how, as the government becomes more aggressive and oppressive, people naturally begin to seek alternatives. This happened not only in the Soviet Union but also in places like Peru and other parts of the world. When the state tightens its grip, people find ways to evade its influence, whether that means underreporting their taxes or engaging in other forms of resistance. But here's the important point: people are not "cheating" when they avoid taxes—they’re simply reclaiming what is rightfully theirs. The state frames it as "cheating" to make you believe that your money belongs to them, but in reality, it's your money.

Konkin’s insight was that instead of simply slipping under the radar occasionally, we should put conscious, organized effort into withdrawing from the state-run system entirely. It’s not just about occasionally going to a yard sale or buying something on the black market; it’s about a collective, intentional effort to redirect our resources and energy away from the state and towards alternative, voluntary systems. Imagine if a group of people consciously decided to take their money out of the traditional, state-controlled financial system, to stop participating in the economic structures designed to keep us dependent and subservient. That’s the essence of Konkin's vision.

Though Konkin passed before he could fully see the widespread impact of his ideas, his vision began to materialize around 2010. Many of you might remember or have been involved in the "End the Fed" movement, which was one of the most significant grassroots efforts in the United States at the time. Ron Paul and others helped ignite the movement, pushing for the end of the Federal Reserve and questioning the legitimacy of the state’s monopoly over money. A key part of this movement was the idea of opting out of the state-run economy. People began to look for alternatives to using Federal Reserve notes and started to engage in barter, precious metals like silver, and even emerging digital currencies like Bitcoin and Monero.

These are perfect examples of the counter-economy in action. Rather than relying on the state’s currency, people sought out alternatives that are outside the government's control. The rise of cryptocurrencies, in particular, reflects Konkin’s ideas of creating voluntary economic systems that operate independently of the state. Bitcoin, Monero, and other decentralized technologies are, in many ways, the digital embodiment of the counter-economy, providing individuals with the means to escape the economic control of centralized authorities.

This movement towards alternatives isn't just theoretical; it’s happening right now. It’s happening through everyday people making conscious choices to participate in systems that prioritize individual freedom, privacy, and voluntary exchange. It’s a concrete way we can build the world we want to see—by consciously choosing not to support the systems that oppress us and instead redirecting our resources toward alternatives that align with our values.

This is about saying, “We’re taking our money, our energy, and even our spirit out of this oppressive system, and we’re redirecting it toward creating or supporting new, alternative systems.” That’s essentially what agorism and counter-economics are about: consciously choosing not to participate in systems that we believe are harmful or exploitative, and instead investing our resources into systems that reflect our values of voluntary exchange, self-ownership, and freedom.

I first discovered these ideas around 2009, 2010, when I started my own journey. I heard Ron Paul speak about the Federal Reserve, and I began to connect the dots between economic freedom and the state’s monopoly on money. Some of my friends—many of whom are now close allies—were talking about how to truly "End the Fed." Their message was clear: stop using the dollar. Redirect your energy away from the system. And so, that’s what I did. I started looking into alternatives. I learned about silver coins, greenbacks, and barter systems. I also started exploring time-banks and other creative ways to exchange goods and services outside the state-controlled economy. Then, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin emerged, and that felt like the natural next step in this shift.

For me, living this way was a natural evolution of my own “awakening” process in 2009. I had already stopped using the traditional banking system by then. I never really connected with the conventional financial system. I was 18 when I got my first bank account, and I quickly racked up a bunch of overdraft fees. I realized, “I’m really bad at this!” and thought, maybe I should just avoid banks altogether. So I did.

Now, I want to make it clear: I’m not sharing this to say, “You have to live exactly like me to be free.” That’s not what this is about. Freedom looks different for everyone, and anyone who tells you there’s only one path is fooling themselves. What I’m sharing with you today is from my own personal experience. It’s not abstract theory—it’s the way I’ve chosen to live, and the steps I’ve taken that have allowed me to break free from traditional systems of control.

We all have our own paths to freedom, but the core idea is the same: take conscious action to remove yourself from systems that limit your autonomy, and instead focus on building and supporting alternatives that give you more independence, more choice, and more freedom. And, in my experience, it starts with the small, everyday decisions that slowly build up to create a radically different way of living.

I didn’t have a good experience with banks from the start. When I was 18, I opened my first bank account, and soon enough, I was hit with a bunch of overdraft fees. It just never clicked for me. A couple of years later, I started waking up to the Occupy Wall Street movement, learning about the Federal Reserve and the broader financial system, and it all made sense. It was like I had been unconsciously rejecting the banking system for a reason all along. I realized I didn’t need to participate in it, so I simply stopped. I never used a bank account again.

Around the same time, I was approaching the point where I’d be expected to start paying taxes as an adult. My mom had been claiming me as a dependent for a few years, but when I turned 20, I made the decision that I wasn’t going to fund war, genocide, and surveillance with my tax dollars. I stopped talking to the IRS and cut ties with the system that I didn’t want to be a part of. That decision didn’t feel radical to me—it just felt like the logical extension of what I was already doing with my life: stepping outside of the traditional system.

That’s when I discovered Samuel Konkin’s work and the concept of agorism. Suddenly, it all clicked. Konkin’s ideas aligned perfectly with my own path. If we want to dismantle these oppressive systems—or at least stop giving them our financial, moral, and spiritual support—then we need to consciously choose alternative systems. We need to redirect our energy, time, and resources away from those who want to control us and build something better. For me, it was a natural continuation of the steps I had already been taking: not interacting with banks, not engaging with the IRS, and trying to live a life that wasn’t tied to the state’s control.

It wasn’t until 2020, though, that I truly realized just how valuable and crucial this approach was. As the world became more chaotic and governments began to impose stricter controls, my decision to step out of those systems and build alternative systems felt more relevant and necessary than ever.

Anybody remember 2020? It's hard to forget. Interestingly, the last time I was here in this room was in 2021, when Miriam and I did the Activation Tour. It was right in the middle of COVID—what some people have started calling COVID 1984. Was anyone here for that event? A few of you, yeah. That was a great time. We had so many amazing people come together to talk about ideas very similar to what we're discussing today. The best part was seeing those ideas unfold in real time and witnessing how some people, who had already been thinking about ways to live outside the system and build parallel structures, were far ahead of the curve. They were calm and focused, while others—people whose lives were deeply integrated into the system—found themselves in panic mode. Suddenly, they were being told they couldn’t work without a vaccine, couldn’t travel, couldn’t even buy food without following the system’s mandates. It was a crisis of dependency. For many, the choice was stark: “Do I get the vaccine, or do I risk losing everything?”

I don’t want us to be in that situation. The more forward-thinking we are, the fewer compromises we’ll have to make with our values and principles. The idea is to be so prepared and self-sufficient that when the world changes—when the system cracks under pressure—we aren’t scrambling to keep up.

This brings us back to Samuel Konkin and his central message of consistency. His vision for a free society doesn’t involve political engagement, violence, or apathy. Instead, it’s about building and participating in the counter-economy—sometimes referred to as the underground economy, or the informal economy. But honestly, the name doesn’t matter that much. What matters is the principle: creating something parallel to the existing system. Solutions won’t come through waiting for the right politician or party. They won’t come through force. And they certainly won’t come through apathy, which some people today call being blackpilled.

Has anyone heard the term blackpilled recently? It’s the opposite of redpilled. In the Matrix, the red pill wakes you up to reality, while the blue pill keeps you in the system. But the blackpill is when someone is so "awake" to the issues that they become completely nihilistic. They see the system for what it is, but instead of fighting it or building alternatives, they give up entirely. The blackpilled mindset says, “It’s all doomed, nothing can be done.” But I don’t believe that’s the way forward. We can’t afford to let despair or inaction take hold. We need to be consistent in applying our principles—living them day by day, not just philosophizing about them or waiting for a perfect moment to act.

It’s a familiar mindset—the kind of blackpilled thinking that just assumes, “We’re screwed, there’s nothing we can do. Every plan we come up with, there’s always someone out there ready to shut it down. You think you can grow your own food? Yeah, right. You think you can go live off the land and escape? Good luck with that.” People get so negative about any idea that’s outside the system. It’s like they can’t imagine a reality beyond what’s been constructed for us.

I refuse to go down that path myself, but I do understand where it comes from. I recognize, as an adult, that politics isn’t going to save us. We’re constantly being presented with false heroes, figures who promise change but only end up steering us back into the system. Every four years, the same game is played—tell people they have to choose a side, and make them believe that one of those sides is the key to freedom. It’s a cycle, and it keeps us trapped in the same old routines, with the same flawed outcomes. This is why it’s crucial that we’re having these conversations now—because we’re witnessing mass hysteria trying to convince us that the answer is, once again, to do the same old thing, only expecting different results. It’s a classic definition of insanity.

That’s why we need to be talking about alternative solutions and alternative paths. The more we rely on the same political structures, the deeper we dig ourselves into the hole. We need to think outside of what’s being handed to us as “the solution.”

This was part of what motivated me to write my book, How to Opt Out of the Technocratic State. When I wrote it at the end of 2019, I could already see the trajectory we were on. It wasn’t about pandemics or any of the specific crises that would unfold, but I was warning about what was coming: surveillance, facial recognition, digital IDs, social credit scores. I published the book in January 2020, just before everything hit the fan. And while it didn’t focus on the pandemic, a lot of the things I predicted—vaccine passports, tracking, surveillance—started becoming a reality soon after.

The book became quite popular, and for good reason. It gave people a framework to think about how to live in a world where these technologies were becoming normalized, where the state was expanding its reach into our lives in ways we never thought possible. But more than that, it offered a call to action, a reminder that the only way to break free from the system is to stop feeding into it and instead build alternatives that work for us.

In 2022, I released a second edition of How to Opt Out of the Technocratic State, which added five new chapters. This edition was a "post-COVID" version, reflecting everything Miriam and I learned from our personal experiences, but also from the people we encountered during our travels. We visited 50 cities across the U.S. and spent six weeks in Mexico, talking to people from all walks of life—some of whom had fled oppressive systems. I remember one man telling me he had to leave Germany, selling everything he owned to escape the tightening grip of state control.

What became increasingly clear through these conversations was how people navigated the emerging world of vaccine passports and other digital surveillance. As Konkin had predicted, a counter-economy started to emerge—one where fake vaccine passports, fake vaccine cards, and counterfeit PCR tests were available in places where state control was tightest. There was an underground market for these things, and people used them to continue living their lives. This was exactly what Konkin foresaw: as the state gets more aggressive, an underground economy rises in response.

It's a fascinating thing to witness, but it also highlights a critical point: the counter-economy is not just some side phenomenon. It's a necessary survival tool, especially when the state’s overreach pushes people into desperate measures. But this underground economy isn’t just a response to tyranny; it’s also a path forward. Rather than simply reacting to the problems as they arise, why not proactively build parallel systems, as Konkin suggested? This is where we should be focusing our energy—not on politics or trying to "fix" the current system, but on creating alternatives.

If we keep putting our energy into the same old methods, we’re just going to end up stuck in the technocratic state, no matter how "awake" we think we are. We’ll still be tracked, surveilled, and herded into digital IDs, CBDCs, and other forms of total state control. The difference between being aware of the problem and taking action is crucial—awareness alone won't protect us. Only by actively building alternatives and moving our lives out of these "slavery systems" can we carve out a future that isn't under the thumb of these forces.

Being awake is no longer enough—if it ever was. This is why I emphasize "activation" at our events. It's one thing to be awake, to understand how the world works, to listen to podcasts all day about how bad things are, and to confirm your own biases. But it's a whole different ballgame to step back and ask: What am I going to do about this? How do I ensure that my children, grandchildren, and even people I'll never meet, still have a chance at freedom? What does it look like? And how much work and energy will it take?

I’m telling you—it’s not going to happen by just sitting around talking about how bad things are. And it definitely won't happen by clicking through podcasts all day. And I say that as someone who produces content myself. Sometimes, the most important message I can give is this: Stop watching me, and go outside and build a garden. Go meet your neighbors. Get more connected with the world around you.

The book I wrote was informed by my experiences as both a journalist and an activist. I’ve been in this world for about 15 years now, and I began to take journalism seriously about 10 years ago. Why? Because, one day, I was leaked a set of photos from a Houston Police Department training session. In those photos, I saw myself and my friends—people who were part of our activist group—listed as "targets" for surveillance. Why? Because we were doing things that the state didn’t like. We were involved in what they considered “extremist” activities like building community gardens, protesting government policies, organizing skillshares, and teaching people how to grow their own food—all incredibly dangerous, right?

The irony of being targeted for those kinds of activities—basic, peaceful efforts to build self-sufficiency and community—is not lost on me. But it was also a wake-up call. This is the kind of world we’re dealing with, where peaceful efforts to empower individuals and build autonomy are seen as subversive. And that’s exactly why, now more than ever, we need to shift from simply being awake to actually being activated.

Our work is not about waiting for the "perfect system" to fall into place or for some messianic figure to come in and save us. It’s about real, tangible action. It's about building systems that are parallel to the ones that oppress us. Whether it’s gardening, growing your own food, trading with neighbors, or finding ways to support a local economy outside the state-controlled systems, that’s where the power lies. We need to actively create, support, and foster these systems—not just talk about them.

That’s what I’m talking about when I say "exit and build." It’s not a passive resignation to the state’s violence and control, but a conscious decision to take your energy, resources, and efforts outside of those systems and build something different. Not just for yourself, but for future generations. It’s not about having a perfect vision of the future—it’s about building it, step by step, through real, actionable steps.

So, whether it’s rejecting the state’s surveillance through simple acts like securing your privacy or creating local community resilience through food sovereignty, what matters is that we stop waiting for change to come from the top and start creating it from the ground up.

In the process of writing my book, I delved into a range of concerning technologies that threaten our privacy and personal freedoms. Gate detection, facial recognition, heat detection, cell phone surveillance—all of these are real tools that are increasingly being used to monitor, control, and track us. Over time, this has become a major focus of my work in journalism: digital privacy, digital tech tools, and how they impact our daily lives. The book itself was part warning—if we continue down this path, maintaining privacy and freedom, especially in the United States, will become increasingly difficult.

This was six years ago, when I first began writing the book. And in that time, the concerns about surveillance, technocratic control, and the erosion of civil liberties have only intensified. It's not just speculation anymore; it's already happening. Surveillance cameras in cities, facial recognition technology at borders and airports, the tracking of individuals through their cell phones, and the increasing use of biometric data collection—all of these things are making it harder to remain anonymous and maintain any level of privacy.

In addition to these warnings, the book was also a call to action. What can we actually do about this? How can we protect our privacy and freedoms in a world where technology is constantly being used to track and control us? The book is structured as both a warning and a guide, offering ideas on how to take action and avoid falling further into the web of surveillance and control. I share personal examples from my own life, showing how I have attempted to reduce my exposure to these systems and make practical, deliberate choices to protect my privacy.

The political philosophy that I focus on in the book is technocracy, a guiding ideology that I believe is central to the direction our world is headed. If you're not familiar with technocracy, I encourage you to dig deeper into it, as it is not just a theory but a philosophy being actively implemented by powerful institutions today. Technocracy seeks to replace traditional politics with a system of technocratic elites—scientists, engineers, and data analysts—who will "manage" society based on data and efficiency rather than democratic decision-making. This is the system we are gradually moving toward, and it's one of the key factors driving much of the surveillance and control mechanisms we see today.

If you're interested in learning more, the book is available for free at theconsciousresistance.com/howto. You can also download a free PDF or listen to a free audiobook on that same page. Of course, if you want to support the work, you can purchase a physical copy, but I made sure the information is accessible to everyone.

My main goal with the book—and with everything I do—is to empower people. It’s not enough to just be aware of what's happening. The true change comes when we take action, when we start making choices that prioritize freedom and privacy, and when we stop relying on the systems that seek to control us.

I was deeply inspired by Konkin's ideas of counter-economics and agorism, particularly his vision of building a counter-economy. However, I expanded on his concepts, moving beyond just financial transactions to create a holistic approach that applies to all aspects of life. This includes how we source our food, interact with technology, approach our healthcare, and even how we educate ourselves and our children. I took Konkin's foundational idea and transformed it into a comprehensive vision that I call "Exit and Build."

The essence of this philosophy is simple: exit the unsustainable, exploitative systems that control us and build alternative systems that align with our values. These new systems aren't just about financial independence; they're about creating self-sustaining structures that respect our freedom, privacy, and personal sovereignty.

While you may not be the one to build every alternative system yourself, you can still be part of the solution. Take, for example, someone like Hakeem, whom you might have met here. He’s been instrumental in creating privacy-focused tech solutions like privacy phones and privacy laptops. I'm not a technologist, coder, or software engineer, but I can still support and participate in the development of these essential tools for a freer, more private world.

In this way, Exit and Build is not about doing everything yourself—it's about collectively creating the infrastructure we need to thrive outside the confines of traditional, coercive systems.

While technology and privacy solutions may not be my personal area of expertise, I can still contribute by supporting others like Hakeem, who are creating the tools for a more private and decentralized future. By getting his work in front of more people, I help others realize that digital technology doesn't have to mean surrendering our privacy to big corporations like Microsoft, Apple, and Google—companies that are happy to spy on us, sell our data, and support systems that don't align with our values. This is a prime example of exiting from the traditional, harmful systems and supporting the creation of alternative solutions that respect our privacy and freedom. I use those solutions in my own life and encourage others to do the same.

Another key aspect of Exit and Build can be applied to physical location. For instance, did anyone here move during COVID—whether it was moving from one city to another, one state to another, or even across countries? Many people did, and that’s exactly what I mean by Exit and Build. It’s about voting with your feet and finding places that better align with your values.

For example, let’s say you were living in a city that went into strict lockdowns, enforced mask mandates, and implemented vaccine requirements during the pandemic. But just 60 miles away, there’s a town with a stronger sense of freedom, a community of like-minded individuals, and a greater sense of privacy. In this case, Exit and Build means leaving that area that no longer serves your values and starting fresh in a community that does. You can then contribute your skills, build relationships, and help create a place where freedom and privacy are valued.

This could mean relocating to areas that are more supportive of your personal liberty and privacy in the long run. It’s all part of the process of exiting systems that you feel are no longer aligned with your values and actively building better alternatives where your beliefs can thrive.

I'm not suggesting that everyone needs to leave their current location as part of the Exit and Build philosophy. Some of us might feel deeply rooted in our communities, saying, "I was born here, and I’m going to die here. I’ll stand my ground and ensure that freedom stays alive right here." That’s a valid approach, and the choice is ultimately up to each of us. However, what’s important is recognizing that Exit and Build is a personal decision, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. The key is to decide for yourself which path aligns best with your principles and values.

Now, I want to dive into how the Exit and Build concept can be applied in a holistic way. We’re going to briefly touch on five key areas: Food, Technology, Health, Money, and lastly, Mindset, which I believe is the most crucial aspect of this entire process.

Recently, I completed a 45-day Exit and Build Challenge, which you can find on my website, TheConsciousResistance.com. The challenge was designed to help people—whether they were voters or non-voters—explore the Exit and Build philosophy by focusing on different aspects of their lives each week.

Here’s a quick rundown of what it was about:

In the weeks leading up to the election, I invited participants to step away from the typical political engagement and focus on tangible, real-world solutions. Each week, we tackled a specific area:

Money : We examined the problems with the current financial system , explored alternative solutions , and gave participants practical homework to implement these new practices in their own lives.

Mindset: I emphasized the importance of shifting away from just complaining about the system and starting to take actionable steps to build alternatives. It’s not enough to simply acknowledge the flaws in the system and say, “I’m not participating.” You need to take real action if you want to remain free in the long term.

The goal of the challenge was to help participants see the real outcomes of their actions rather than just voting or not voting, and expecting that to solve all their problems. Simply disengaging from the system isn’t enough to ensure long-term freedom—you have to actively build alternatives that reflect your values and priorities.

And that’s what I want to emphasize to you today: Exit and Build isn’t just about stepping away from the system. It’s about actively creating new ways of living, new systems, and new practices that are aligned with your beliefs—whether that’s in food, technology, health, or finances.

We really have to take action to live these principles if we’re going to achieve true freedom in our lifetime. Let’s start with food—one of the most obvious areas where the system has severely impacted us. The food we consume is often poisoned with pesticides, suffers from soil depletion, and has become increasingly processed and artificial. Many people are already aware of this, and that’s why there’s such a push toward organic, local, and healthier food options. People are seeking ways to reconnect with their food sources, and that’s a crucial part of Exit and Build.

So, who here goes to a farmer's market? Awesome! It’s great to see so many hands because that’s exactly the kind of connection we need to be fostering. Farmer's markets are a fantastic way to start breaking free from the corporate food systems. Now, how about anyone who volunteers or is part of a community garden, urban farm, or CSA (Community Supported Agriculture)? A few hands there—great to see. That’s another step in building a more sustainable and resilient food system.

But let me ask you this: How many of you have a personal relationship with the people who produce your food? Whether it’s someone who raises livestock, grows vegetables, or produces the grains you consume—do you know them personally? This is what I mean by connection. Whether you grow your own food or know someone who does, this relationship is invaluable. The more direct our relationship with our food sources, the less dependent we are on systems that are harmful to both us and the planet.

However, despite this, the average person—even in communities like this—remains disconnected from the food supply. Most people still depend on grocery stores, and in a crisis, those stores could run out of food faster than we can imagine. Even places like Natural Grocers that focus on organic and local produce will face disruption if the system falters. This is why it's so important to not be dependent on these systems.

When you dive deeper into the food production system, you start to uncover even more reasons to step away. Whether you're a meat eater or vegan, there’s a stark reality about factory farming, animal abuse, planetary harm, and the massive waste in the industry. There are so many reasons to reject these systems that profit at the expense of the planet, animals, and our health.

Ultimately, for me, it comes down to this: I don’t want to be dependent on a system that is actively harmful to both my body and the world around me. I want to be connected to food sources that align with my values—and the more we step into local, sustainable agriculture, the more we can escape the harmful cycles of industrial food production. This is a critical part of the Exit and Build vision: not just rejecting the old systems, but actively creating something better, more connected, and more aligned with the world we want to build.

Exactly, it’s all about getting closer to the source of your food. The closer you are to your food, the less you depend on centralized systems that may not have your best interests at heart. Growing your own food is, of course, the ideal, but as you pointed out, it’s a full-time commitment and not everyone can make that leap right away. However, there are still ways to get much closer to that vision.

If you can't grow your own food, you can build relationships with those who do. Farmer's markets are a great place to start, but the key is to connect with the people behind the food. Take the time to know the farmers, ask questions, and even visit their farms. This is how you begin to understand how your food is grown and treated, and it fosters a trust that goes beyond simply buying something from a store.

The importance of these relationships became very clear during COVID, when many systems were locked down, and people were told to stay inside. If you had a farmer or a local producer you were in contact with, you could still make sure you had food. Maybe you couldn’t go to the store or the market, but you could arrange to meet in a dark parking lot, exchanging goods outside of the heavily controlled system. You could still get those fresh vegetables, eggs, or whatever you needed, without relying on the fragile supply chains or the official distribution systems that were being threatened.

During that time, people saw firsthand how fragile the system really is, and how important it is to have those alternative connections in place. Having someone you can rely on, someone you can call directly, is a kind of security that goes beyond what most people realize. These kinds of relationships create a parallel economy—one that exists outside of government control and corporate oversight.

We’re in a space right now where things seem relatively calm, and people often think everything is fine. But when the next crisis hits—whether it’s a pandemic, political turmoil, or another kind of disruption—those who have already built these connections will be the ones with the resilience to get through it. They will have access to the goods, services, and knowledge needed to thrive, while others may find themselves scrambling. This is why exit and build is not just about rejecting the current system, but about building real alternatives that provide us with the tools to live more freely and sustainably, regardless of what the future holds.

You're absolutely right to emphasize being proactive in the face of uncertainty, especially with an election coming up. The reality is, we can’t predict what might unfold—whether it’s political chaos, a false flag event, or other forms of social disruption—but rather than sitting back and hoping for the best, it’s far more empowering to prepare ourselves ahead of time. The more self-sufficient we become, the better equipped we are to help others when crises hit.

Instead of the scarcity mindset, where we're hoarding resources and keeping others at arm’s length, we should be thinking about abundance and community. The goal should be to build resilience—not just for ourselves but for those around us. If we’ve prepared, whether through food production, community connections, or alternative technologies, then when people need help, we won’t be turning them away with “sorry, I can’t help” or worse, “stay away, this is all mine!” Instead, we’ll have the means and mindset to share, whether it’s seeds, tools, or knowledge. This builds a community-based response to crises, not a solitary one.

Now, on the topic of technology, we all know that big tech is increasingly intrusive, spying on us, collecting data, and manipulating information. But just because this is the current state of affairs doesn’t mean we have to accept it. There are many tools and resources available that empower us to break free from corporate surveillance and take control over our digital lives.

For instance:

Above Phone : A privacy-focused phone that minimizes tracking and spying.

NoMoreGoogle.com : A site that helps you make the transition away from Google’s services.

PrivacyTools.io : Offers resources and recommendations for safer, more private alternatives to common tech tools.

TakeBackOurTech.org: Another great resource to guide you in escaping corporate surveillance and protecting your data.

These resources can help you ditch the major surveillance platforms, like Gmail, Google, and other tech giants that are deeply intertwined with government surveillance. Many of these companies, as you pointed out, received seed funding from intelligence agencies like the CIA through In-Q-Tel, which further complicates the ethical considerations of using their services.

The connection between big tech and government surveillance is undeniable. These corporations aren't just neutral tech providers; they're complicit in building systems that collect our data, shape our behavior, and even create censored versions of the internet to cater to oppressive regimes like China's. Google’s Dragonfly Project, for example, was an effort to create a censored search engine for China that would comply with their strict censorship laws. It’s a clear example of how these companies can work hand-in-hand with governments, often undermining personal privacy and freedom.

By taking steps to remove ourselves from this web of surveillance, we don’t just protect our privacy; we also become part of a growing movement that is resisting the trend toward digital authoritarianism. The more of us who are willing to take action—whether by using privacy-focused tools or by reducing our reliance on these companies—the greater the chance we have to reclaim our freedom in the digital realm.

This is exactly what exit and build is about: taking positive action, being aware of the systems that are trying to control us, and building alternatives that are more aligned with our values of privacy, liberty, and personal responsibility.

For me, the reason is simple: the current systems don’t align with my values, so why not seek out better tools? The challenge is that you're not going to find options like the Above Phone or privacy-focused devices in your local electronics store. You’ll need to make an effort to discover these alternatives because the big tech companies—Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others—have essentially monopolized the market. When you go to the store, you’ll find only their products. However, there are innovators out there creating privacy-focused search engines, secure email services, and even hardware devices that respect your privacy. Not only that, but there are people working to reduce the negative impact of the digital technologies we rely on. The key is to invest the time and effort into finding these better alternatives.

The goal is to exit the surveillance-driven systems created by big tech and instead build or support those who are working on the alternatives.

During COVID, we all saw how critical it is to be in control of our own health. I’m not here to tell you what the "right" approach is for you—that’s something only you can decide. Some people completely reject allopathic or Western medicine, while others might focus on energy healing, holistic treatments, or something else. What’s important is that you should be the one in control of your health choices, not the government or corporate interests.

If you find yourself in a situation where, due to age, disease, or genetics, you need to rely on certain treatments—like diabetes medication, for example—that’s understandable. But even in those cases, it’s crucial that you remain the one guiding your treatment decisions, not someone else.

This is why, as David mentioned, we need to build new systems—ones that provide people with more control over their health choices and more access to alternative therapie

These new systems need to be created in the market if we’re ever going to make that shift. So, my focus is: how do we begin that process? How do we start building the next stage? Ultimately, I believe we need to take our health back into our own hands. This means having the ability to decide what we put into our bodies and what we choose to avoid, whether that’s medication, injections, or anything else. The government shouldn’t be the one dictating what treatments you need, whether it’s a vaccine, medication, or whether there's fluoride in your water.

It’s time for us to take personal responsibility, because they won’t do it for us. Does anyone in here trust the FDA to look after them? I didn’t think so. So who’s going to take care of us? We are. It's on us to care for ourselves and each other. That’s really what it comes down to. We need to exit these systems—and stop depending on them.

Now, when we talk about money, we’re getting to the root of the problem—the entire system that props up everything else. The financial system, the Federal Reserve, central banking, and the fractional reserve debt-based monetary system: the problems with this system are clear, and I’m sure everyone here sees them. I touched on the importance of alternative currencies earlier, and this is a critical area for us to explore. The current financial system is unstable and designed to keep us dependent. But by embracing alternatives, we can begin to create new, sustainable systems that will empower us all.

I do use cryptocurrency, though I don’t see it as a perfect tool. Bitcoin, for example, has already been co-opted and will continue to be by shady individuals and institutions as it becomes more mainstream. However, I still use Monero, and I’ll share an example. When we landed in Mexico recently, we made a payment, and we were able to move that money around quite smoothly.

Let’s say you need to make a $30,000 payment to someone—what options do you have for sending that amount without triggering alarms with the government? Cash could work, but sending $30,000 in the mail would almost certainly result in it being opened by USPS. You could meet in person to exchange cash, but that’s not always feasible, especially when dealing with long-distance transactions.

Here’s the core issue: Let’s say I’m in Mexico, you’re in the US or Europe, and I need to send $30,000 to complete a payment. If I send it through PayPal or my bank, it’s almost guaranteed to trigger alarms, and I’ll end up with the IRS contacting me. But there are ways to make these kinds of transactions using Monero, and I can speak from experience—it's possible to move large sums of money discreetly using these tools.

I’m not here to shill crypto as the ultimate solution to all our problems. In fact, I’ve written about and discussed the potential dangers of blockchain technology and the risks associated with tokenizing everything. But cryptocurrency is still a tool—and a valuable one—when used properly. Many brilliant people are working to leverage tools like crypto to maintain privacy and enable long-distance exchanges without government interference.

For instance, walking across the border with $20,000 in cash would likely result in harassment and scrutiny. Crypto, however, offers an alternative that allows you to move large amounts of money while maintaining a level of privacy that would be impossible with traditional banking systems. It’s not a perfect system, but it’s an option worth considering in today’s world.

Maybe I could try carrying some gold bars or silver, but that would be heavy and I’d probably risk losing it along the way. However, I could walk across the border with $30,000 or more on a USB drive with Monero and they wouldn't even know the difference. The point here is that alternative tools, when used strategically, can be highly effective in situations where traditional systems fail.

I use the tools that work, and if the tools I rely on stop working, I adapt. This flexibility is crucial in our ever-changing world. A certain tool, practice, or strategy may be effective for a period of time, but it’s important to be ready to pivot when necessary. We need to embrace adaptability—if one solution becomes obsolete, we need to learn, adjust, and find alternatives.

The financial system is a key area where we must look for alternatives. The need for currency will always exist, but we should be aware that governments around the world, including the US, are actively working on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Even if certain politicians resist it, there are still other ways these policies can be implemented. Stablecoins are another example of this trend, and there are ongoing efforts globally to create trackable, traceable digital money. This is very different from the privacy-centered nature of Monero, which remains untraceable.

While Monero and similar tools are not perfect, they offer privacy and autonomy that current digital currencies, like CBDCs, will never provide. If the tools we have now are still effective, it’s worth learning about and using them.

Now, tying all of this together, one question I often hear is: "How do we even start on this journey?" It can feel overwhelming, especially when you're one person trying to navigate these complex systems. Earlier, we had some great conversations with people who are at different stages of this journey—they have a vision of where they want to go but aren’t entirely sure how to get there yet. That’s where we all need to start—recognizing where we are, clarifying where we want to go, and then figuring out how to adapt and take actionable steps toward building a more self-sufficient, independent future.

Community is absolutely key in this journey. Trying to tackle everything alone can be overwhelming—whether you're a couple, a single parent, or just an individual without vast resources. I completely understand how challenging it can sound, especially if you're not extremely wealthy. But here’s the good news: these changes don’t require you to be rich. What’s truly essential, however, is the power of community. It's not going to be easy to move forward alone. We need strength in numbers, and together, we can build resilience and support in ways that would be impossible on our own.

To help with that, I want to invite you to check out freedomcells.org. This website is an invaluable tool to connect with others who share similar values and goals. If you're coming from an area where you don't know anyone or feel isolated, this can be a great way to start building local connections. For those of you in such a situation, you might have felt alone in your journey before, but this can help you change that.

On Freedom Cells, you can create a profile showcasing your skills, interests, and goals. You can pin your location—don’t worry about giving out your home address—and search for others in your area. For instance, you can filter by proximity, such as finding members within 10 or 20 miles, or you can search by shared interests, like permaculture or homesteading. If you don’t find many people in your area, don’t be discouraged—you might be the one to start a local group. Sometimes, it’s up to us to step up and take the initiative.

There's also a growing community on the Telegram app. If you’re already on Telegram, you can search for the Freedom Cell Network group and join in. It’s a great place to say hi, ask questions, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Ultimately, building these networks of mutual support is key to making the exit-and-build model work in the long term. By finding community, we can share resources, knowledge, and strength, making us all more resilient in the face of the challenges ahead. So, let’s embrace community as our greatest tool in this journey.

And that's the beauty of this movement. If you're interested in joining or starting a local group, I can help you get connected to your community. I've been involved in promoting this idea since 2016, and it's been amazing to see how it has evolved. Initially, I started by creating videos about how Freedom Cells could be applied to different aspects of life—like building gardens, homeschooling, and self-sufficiency. The idea is really just mutual aid groups, decentralized networks that support each other in a wide variety of ways. For example, we have a Sedona Freedom Cell, a Houston Freedom Cell, and so on.

The exciting part is that as we grow these groups and expand our focus on building parallel systems, I believe they will eventually serve as a foundation for new trade routes. These groups won’t just be about exchanging physical goods but also about sharing skills, knowledge, and ideas. That’s the long-term vision—creating interconnected networks that will allow us to function independently of the existing centralized systems.

When you visit Freedom Cells, you'll see a map with existing groups and members, making it easier to find people close to you. And if you can’t find anyone, you can always start your own group. That’s the spirit of this decentralized approach—if there’s a gap, you fill it. On the Freedom Cell Network Telegram group, there are hundreds of groups with people from all walks of life, and it’s growing fast.

This movement really gained traction in 2020. We had around 1,000 people on the website, and then something unexpected happened—Bill Gates started making some alarming statements, which sparked even more interest in self-sufficiency and freedom. Suddenly, 40,000 new people joined the platform. It's funny how sometimes it takes an outside catalyst to push people into action. For years, I had been talking about this, but it took the lockdowns to make people realize the importance of building these networks and systems.

Now that the awareness is there, it’s time to keep building, connecting, and expanding these networks. It’s about making sure that when the system fails—or when we choose to opt out of it—we have the tools, resources, and community to thrive independently. And the beauty is, you don’t have to do it alone. You just need to take that first step and start finding the people who share your vision.

Then, all of a sudden, people started realizing, wait, maybe community is more important than I thought. Maybe I do want to find like-minded people in my area. And we witnessed an incredible surge in growth. During our 2021 tour, as we visited places like Sedona, we met individuals who said, “We’ve been locked down, but we’ve been using the Freedom Cell Network to find one another.” They shared stories of meeting in secret at someone’s house, organizing in ways that were off the radar of mainstream platforms like Facebook. It was a beautiful thing to see—the network was working exactly as we envisioned it.

People were connecting, organizing events, and realizing they weren’t alone in their desire for independence and community-building. That moment was so validating—yes, this is working. All we did was create the website and promote the idea. But what it becomes and how it grows depends on all of us. Each cell, each group, takes its own shape, guided by the unique needs, resources, environment, and goals of the members. This is what makes the movement so powerful and organic—it’s adaptable to anyone, anywhere.

I always encourage groups to set clear goals. Think six months ahead. If you’re a group of parents, for example, and you realize you’re all interested in homeschooling, or perhaps permaculture, or even getting off big tech, then set those goals. Work towards them, both individually and as a collective. This is the practical, tangible approach we need if we’re serious about building our freedom. Liberty doesn’t just happen by hoping for the best—it requires us to be intentional, focused, and proactive.

Ultimately, this isn’t just about surviving in a changing world. It’s about thriving within it—creating the systems and communities we want to be a part of. It starts with action, with connecting to those around us who share similar values, and working together to build something better. The journey won’t be easy, but with community, it becomes possible. The most important thing is that we’re no longer alone in this struggle—there’s a network of support waiting to be built.

It's not just about abstract, philosophical ideas anymore—it’s about practically applying these principles to our lives. And community is a huge part of that. It’s about taking these concepts of freedom, autonomy, and resilience and turning them into tangible actions. If you’re on Telegram, or if you’re interested in starting or joining a local group, come by my table after the talk. We’ll connect you to your local community, or we’ll even start one together. It’s been incredible to see these networks grow.

We’ve just returned from the UK, where we hosted our first event there. We’ve also hosted events in Mexico, including one called The People’s Reset, which was initially launched as The Greater Reset during COVID. It’s a five-day event that focuses on practical solutions. We've been traveling all over the world—Denmark, the UK, and more—meeting people who are grappling with the same issues and trying to figure out how to create alternative systems that work for them.

One of the more alarming things we saw in Denmark was the implementation of digital IDs. It’s called MyID, and it's required for almost everything. You can't open a bank account without it, can't use public transportation without it, and can't pay your bills. While it’s not technically mandatory, you’d be hard-pressed to function without it. But here's the interesting part: even though this system is in place, the people we met in Denmark weren’t giving up. They weren’t saying, "Okay, it's over, we’ve lost our freedom." Instead, they were brainstorming ways to work around it, to fight back, and to build alternative systems.

That’s what’s so powerful. Even when the systems seem stacked against us, when governments implement control mechanisms like digital IDs or surveillance technologies, the spirit of community and collective action is alive. People are committed to pushing back, to finding solutions, and to protecting their autonomy. It’s a reminder that we don’t need to accept the status quo—there’s always room for resistance and innovation.

We need to keep that mindset, regardless of the challenges we face. Community, adaptability, and resilience will be our strongest tools as we move forward. And the more we connect with others, the more we can build together, and the stronger we’ll be in facing whatever comes next.

There are people who are actively pursuing the exit and build strategy—they’re purchasing land outside of the big cities, growing their own food, and taking steps to reduce their reliance on the centralized system. Even in the face of looming systems like digital IDs, they recognize the importance of becoming as self-sufficient as possible. The idea is simple: the more independent you are, the less power these external systems have over you.

If you’re considering this approach, it can be useful to conduct what I call a "holistic self-assessment." Take a step back and look at all aspects of your life—money, technology, food, health, education, relationships, etc. Where are you now in each of these areas, and where do you want to be? For example, let’s take food. You might want to eat 100% organic, locally grown, or perhaps even grow all your own food on a homestead. Right now, though, you’re likely dependent on the grocery store, maybe with a little plant on your windowsill. The key is to start where you are, recognize the gap between your current situation and your goal, and then create a clear exit plan.

Whether it’s in six months or a year, what are the practical steps you need to take to move closer to your goal? Perhaps you're not going to become a farmer overnight, but maybe you can start by building relationships with local farmers, visiting farmers' markets more regularly, and learning about sustainable food practices. These steps may seem small, but they set the foundation for greater independence over time.

It’s all about getting specific and practical. Break your goals down into manageable steps, and then start taking action. The idea isn’t to be perfect, but to progress. Even if you’re not entirely self-sufficient right away, you’ll be building the necessary connections and skills that will help you take more control of your life in the long run. The more you can reduce dependency on external systems, the stronger and more resilient you become.

This is exactly the direction we're moving in. Last year, we purchased our land in Mexico—it's a beautiful piece with fruit trees and natural springs. Our goal is to host events there eventually, and most importantly, we’re building a community around it. As I mentioned earlier, I try to stay away from those "three-letter agencies," and keep my dealings outside of their systems. I know, in the long run, I'll be far better off not depending on them.

When you conduct this self-assessment, you'll start to identify areas where you need improvement. For example, let’s say you’re looking at your finances, and you realize you have $50,000 in debt. Or perhaps for those of you who are younger, there’s student debt. These are crucial areas to address. Think about how you're going to handle them as quickly as possible, because, as we saw during COVID, these are the pressure points—these are the areas where they can really squeeze you. If you’re completely dependent, these will be the hooks they use to get you to comply.

I know a lot of people in tough financial situations. Many of my followers have reached out to me, saying things like, "Derek, I hear you, but I only get $800 a month from Social Security." This is a very real issue that many people face, and it’s a tough spot to be in. But the important thing to recognize is that these vulnerabilities—whether financial, health-related, or technological—are the points of leverage that external systems use to control us. So, the more we can reduce those dependencies and build alternatives, the better equipped we’ll be for what’s coming next.

The goal isn’t to eliminate all challenges overnight, but to start addressing these areas and take control back in a gradual, practical way. By setting clear goals, whether they’re financial, health-related, or something else, and starting to take steps toward them, you make progress toward self-reliance. And that's what will really set you free in the long run.

I understand the struggle. There are many who feel trapped in systems, and it can seem overwhelming to imagine how to break free from them. I don’t have a perfect solution, especially when it comes to things like government benefits or other forms of dependency. But the key here is to start thinking about these vulnerabilities and how to address them. Take a look at where you're dependent on systems—whether it's money, health care, technology, or anything else—and start to identify ways to reduce that reliance. The more dependent we are on these systems, the more control they have over us.

We saw that clearly during COVID. To buy groceries, you had to wear a mask. To travel, you had to show proof of vaccination. Want to go to college or attend events? The same demands. These are all examples of how dependence on external systems allows them to apply pressure and socially engineer behavior. They used media, peer pressure, and even direct mandates to influence choices, dividing families, communities, and friends.

Did anyone lose friends or family during COVID because of their personal choices? I know many people who did. It’s tough, and it’s painful. But we have to recognize that this is a real consequence of being dependent on the systems that can control us. And this type of pressure is likely to return, whether it’s about climate change, new health crises, or other agendas. Social engineering is a tool they’ll continue to use to divide us, to control us, and to coerce compliance. And while it’s uncomfortable, we have to face the reality that these pressures will intensify.

But here’s the good news: the more independent you become from these systems, the more freedom you’ll have—not just for yourself, but for others as well. If you're not dependent, you're in a stronger position to resist that pressure and stand firm in your choices. You’ll be freer to live the life you want and to help others live theirs, too.

Now, the final piece of the exit and build strategy is mindset. This is crucial because without the right mindset, none of this will feel possible. If you approach this journey with limiting beliefs or negativity, it will be easy to dismiss everything I’ve shared. Your mind will immediately start thinking of reasons why it can’t work or why it’s too hard. But if you can shift your mindset, everything changes.

Mindset is the foundation of success in anything. If you believe it’s possible, you’ll find ways to make it happen. You’ll see opportunities where others see obstacles. And you’ll begin taking practical steps, no matter how small, to move toward your goal. This is key. It’s not about having all the answers or being perfect—it's about adopting a mindset of possibility and action. Once you make that shift, you’ll see that achieving your goals isn’t just a dream—it’s entirely within reach.

I often come across these kinds of people on the internet.

I often encounter people like this online. Anything I suggest, they respond with, "Oh, but what about this?" or "What about that?" It feels like I could go back and forth with them all day. What I usually say is, "Sure, it’s possible that we decide to exit from these systems and acquire land." Not that everyone needs to get land—though I think it’s a valuable step—but even if you live in a city or suburb, you can still apply this strategy to many areas of your life.

Then they’ll say, "So you want to grow your own food and build a community? But one day, bad people with guns will come and destroy everything, or tyranny will show up at your door." And yes, in the realm of infinite possibilities, that could happen. Could it? Sure. Anything is possible. But are they really suggesting that because something bad might happen one day, we should do nothing now? Should we just keep doing the same old thing, over and over? To me, that sounds like an excuse, like they've already given up.

For me, it’s simple: If the worst-case scenario is that someday bad people—whether criminals or government agents—might try to harm me and my loved ones, then yes, that would be tragic. But at least I would die knowing that I lived in line with my values and principles. Along the way, I would have enjoyed a life surrounded by like-minded people, eating organic food, drinking clean water, and building a truly fulfilling life.

So the point is, our mindset is everything. It’s key to everything we do. And I'll just share a brief story that some of you may already know, but for those who don’t—my website is called The Conscious Resistance for a reason. I talk about the philosophy of liberty, and I believe it intersects deeply with the quest for inner meaning and personal spiritual growth.

For me, this is an essential part of the process. I believe we can't just confront the physical institutions of power, nor can we simply meditate or pray our problems away. I think it's the combination of both that truly matters: the fight against our own inner tyrant—our doubts, fears, insecurities, and limiting beliefs that often hold us back and prevent us from becoming the best version of ourselves. This, combined with the recognition that there are people, institutions, and systems causing problems, is crucial. We should confront those things and work toward freeing ourselves from those systems. But I believe you can't have one without the other. At least, that has been my experience.

The reason I say this is because I spent a large part of my young life in depression. I attempted suicide three times before I turned 18. Right after high school, I became addicted to alcohol and drugs. I was a really smart guy who went to college early, while all my friends were still in high school, but I was drowning in depression, lack of self-love, low self-esteem, and so many other struggles. This led me to self-harm, suicide attempts, and eventually drugs. After a couple of years, I found myself locked up in prison at 21. It was in that space that I decided I needed to change course. I grew up in a family of drug addicts and alcoholics, and I saw where that path leads. I knew I wanted something different. Thankfully, I had a powerful grandmother who was a major spiritual influence in my life. She started sending me books on prayer and meditation, and these were incredibly useful tools for me, as was journaling while I was locked up. It helped me get to the root of why I was using drugs.

I thought I was having fun, but in reality, I was just masking all the things I didn’t want to face—especially my unresolved issues with my father. As I began to uncover these things and do the necessary inner work, I believe I experienced true happiness for the first time at 23. I remember feeling genuinely excited to be alive. Then, I got out of prison, but I was now part of the system—the drug war. As a felon, I faced the struggles of not being able to get jobs in certain places, not being able to rent in certain areas, and receiving judgment from others.

That was the beginning of my awakening, the point at which I started questioning the government. Even though I was addicted to crystal meth, I didn’t believe I should have been locked up. It was a decision I was making for myself, but I needed help. Locking me in a cage with people who had no regard for life wasn’t going to fix me. I knew I needed change, and I had the strength within myself to make it happen.

The reason I share this is to emphasize how crucial it is to interrogate our mindset and the internal conversations we have with ourselves. If we have negative self-talk, as I did, it can be a constant attack on ourselves and others. My mind was full of judgment and criticism, and I had to unlearn all of that. It was a process of learning better, healthier ways to think and speak to myself.

And if you're coming from that place, then it's hard to imagine.

For one, it's hard to care about the world around you if you don't care about yourself. That’s where I was in the past. I didn’t trust the government, but honestly, I was just trying to make it through another day. I was just trying not to kill myself. When I finally got through those dark moments, I realized how many of us are struggling in different ways—some big, some small. What might seem like a small struggle to one person can be a heavy burden to someone else. Some struggles are bold and obvious, while others are hidden beneath the surface. But I truly believe that no matter your age, background, or online persona, everyone carries doubts, fears, insecurities, and varying levels of trauma, simply as part of the human experience.

As part of the human experience, we all carry doubts, fears, insecurities, and trauma—things we can uncover and heal. And I want to speak specifically to the men in the room for a moment. We’ve been taught that we should never show emotion, never talk about our struggles, and that strength lies in masking it all and pushing through. But I believe that’s another piece of propaganda that’s been sold to us for far too long. True strength isn’t about hiding your pain; it’s about facing it, acknowledging it, and being real about it. The empowered man is the one who knows how to deal with his issues, not suppress them, and who can show up as an example of someone actively healing, someone who’s in the process of growth.

I’m not saying we all need to cry on each other’s shoulders, though there’s nothing wrong with that either. The key is that we must be able to confront the reality of the struggles we carry inside. This is part of their control system—keeping us from addressing our deeper trauma. Until we do that inner work, we could create new systems, we could overthrow governments, we could put all the right people in place, but without healing that internal pain, it may only take a few generations before we start to cycle back into the same patterns. This is the essence of revolution—the word "revolving" says it all. We end up going in circles.

I really want to emphasize this as we wrap up: All the other pieces—getting land, stocking up on food, learning new skills—are essential. But if we don’t address the internal work, if we’re not improving communication with each other, with our hearts, and with our minds, then I fear we’ll just end up recreating the same patterns over and over again. And that’s really what my work is about—The Conscious Resistance.

Before we finish, I want to share one more thought. I wrote down "sheep," "slave," and "asleep." And I just want to say this: I’ve never known a single person who woke up after being called a slave, a sheep, or asleep. Maybe that’s something to reflect on. Whatever that phrase triggers for you, consider how we approach others—because at the end of the day, even the people who are driving me crazy on the internet right now, they’re still my brothers and sisters.

Thank God, I pray for you every day. We all have blind spots, right? My point is this: let’s really rethink the way we approach others. If we’re truly coming from a place that’s not just about ego—like wanting to be right or convincing others that our worldview is the correct one and that we’re better than them—but instead, we genuinely want to reach their hearts and help them begin their journey of awakening, because it’s a process, right? It’s not just about being awake once and for all. It’s a journey. Then maybe we can find a better way to reach our brothers and sisters who are struggling, or who are falling into dead ends, false ideas, and principles. Perhaps we can approach them in a way that’s more effective, and that starts with us. So, I’ll wrap up now. Thank you all so much for your time and attention. I’m going to do my affirmation. If anyone wants to join me, it’s on the T-shirts back there.

This is a positive affirmation I began using years ago when I was incarcerated, and it’s helped me throughout the years. It’s also just the truth. If it resonates with you, feel free to repeat it after me. And just to introduce myself, I’m Derek Brose. You can find us at the table back there.

So, if this speaks to you, repeat after me:

"I am Powerful!

I am Beautiful!

And… I am Free!"

Thank you so much, everyone.

About Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze is an author, journalist, documentary filmmaker, and activist based in Houston, Texas. In 2010, Derrick founded the activist alliance The Houston Free Thinkers, organizing protests, music festivals, community gardens, skillshares, and other community events. In 2011, he began broadcasting his radio show Free Thinker Radio, which continues to air on 90.1 KPFT in Houston.

In 2013, he founded The Conscious Resistance Network, a site dedicated to multimedia journalism that exposes corporate and governmental corruption while highlighting solutions. Derrick has been producing videos, essays, and articles since 2011. In 2015, he began writing books and has released one every year since. He co-authored The Conscious Resistance trilogy with John Vibes and authored The Holistic Self-Assessment.

Derrick started writing and producing documentaries in 2015. Since 2013, he has spoken in the United States, Europe, and Central America. His goal is to create a conscious agora of free humans who desire to be free of force, coercion, and violence.

