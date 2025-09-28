The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

Mick From Hooe (UK)
Sep 28Edited

No Digital ID's in the UK! We, the people, have spoken!

Starmer has been instructed by his 'super-rich' communist Davos bosses to introduce yet another non-Manifesto Draconian control mechanism, which is just another step towards the New World Order domination and the inevitable enslavement of all UK Citizens.

Starmer must go - nobody trusts him and he has the charisma of a door mat!

He hates the UK and has stated he would prefer to be in Davos with his true communist bosses.

I predict Starmer will be removed by 2026 as we've quickly realised how dishonest and callous he really is.

Unjabbed Mick (UK). Just waiting to party when both Starmer and his mentor Blair resign.

mois78
Sep 28

Crazies are the psychologists and psychiatrists.

