Etienne Note: I was one of the tail-gunners in the last episode of The Pyramid of Power dropping the good news message that so many people are realizing there is a pyramid of power! I also break down the "One Way Revolution" of the Art of Liberty Foundation's work: Once you understand that "government" has been: "The Biggest Scam in History" and the basics of Voluntaryism - We don't really need illegitimate, immoral, illogical and easily-rigged "government" and REAL freedom would result in more harmony and prosperity for the world, most people abandon the scam of "government" which is a revolution that is only going in one direction.

Who do I think is on the top of the Pyramid of Power? I break it down in the article below, but the executive summary is its obviously the banks creating money out of thin air which has allowed them to buy the world with their little paper tickets and create/fund the front groups and secret societies that allow them to project power.

Which banksters sit at the Apex? Follow the money and who is puppeting the US “government” and military. The Rothschilds established Israel for the reasons I speculate on in the article. They funded the early settlers, the Knesset (Parliament building) and supreme court. They bailed out Trump in 1991 during his last major bankruptcy.

Israel has received over $300 Billion (2025 dollars) in “foreign aid” from the US since 1948.. Even more in “indirect” aid, intelligence sharing and schemes like giving them “obsolete” weapons like fifteen F-15 fighters in 1991 (we are still flying the F-15 today) and fighting their wars in Yemen, Syria, and now Iran. The current war in Iran is projected to cost the US as much as $200 Billion dollars in direct costs and higher fuel and shipping.

You don’t see those kind of sums going to the Vatican, Jesuits, or David Icke’s Aliens ;-)

Who Are the World Economic Forum, The Council of Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, Freemasonry, Bohemian Club, Skull & Bones and the Bilderberg Group

An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE Poster of a 2010 visualization by the Fund to Restore an Educated Electorate. The chart shows multi-decade “penetration of the cabinet” and Presidency, Vice Presidency, Congress, CIA, FBI, Banking, Central Banking, Universities, and Unions of just three organizations that Jeffrey Epstein was a member of.

When people ask me who runs the world, my stock answer is something along the lines of: It appears to be Rothschild and Rockefeller Banking/Central Banking interests who hijacked the world using a variety of front organizations, NGOs, intelligence agencies, banks, central banks, supra-national banking institutions (BIS, World Bank, Import-Export Bank, IMF, etc.) and the cartel companies and monopoly media organizations they stole with fractional reserve dollars the banks are allowed to create out of thin air by the organized crime “government”.

People, companies and organizations are controlled using this network and C-level executives, NGOs, and media organizations are organized under the World Economic Forum and Council on Foreign Relations.

Video: Compilation of Zionists and Jews in the Media/Social Media/Search Engines (Control-of-Perception), Pornography (Cultural Debasement), Banking/Central Banking (Theft through fractional reserve banking), and “Government”/Politics to the hip hop beat of “I’m Not White, I’m Jewish” by Matt Bar Mitzvah: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3QFDi4pY9ccl/

Much of the network, especially fractional reserve banking, central banking, monopoly media, and technology (Talpiot program companies covered below), is Jewish/politically Zionist because Jewish Rothschild interests have disproportionally benefited from fractional reserve banking, including owning M. A. Rothschild & Söhne in Frankfurt (1810–1901), N M Rothschild & Sons in London, Banque Rothschild in Paris (1817–1981), which was nationalized by the French government but later replaced by Rothschild & Cie Banque in 1986. S. M. von Rothschild in Vienna (1820–1938) and C M de Rothschild & Figli in Naples (1821–1863, and the Bank of California in the US. It has also been reported they had an investment in National City Bank (later Citibank) through their agent Moses Taylor. Evidence suggests that the Rothschilds had a significant influence on U.S. banking through the Second Bank of the United States (1816), where foreign investors, including the Rothschilds, held substantial stakes​. Finally, the Rothchild network bought a 37% stake in Rockefeller Financial Services (now Rockefeller Capital Management) in 2012.

The Rothchild network also figured prominently in the funding of Israel, we believe, as a political base of operations that gives their network “diplomatic” immunity and, in emergencies, safety from extradition from crimes committed in other parts of the world, and the ability for the entity to receive over $300 Billion in “foreign aid” from the US alone (Since 1948, adjusted for inflation) which is easily scammed by bribing and installing US politicians through AIPAC and Zionist-installed political puppets like Donald Trump.

Donald Trump was bailed out by Zionist-connected Rothschild Inc. in 1991 during one of his six bankruptcies, was apparently swept up in the Jeffrey Epstein/Mossad “Brownstone Operation” blackmailing politicians and important people for Israel, was represented in Hollywood by Zionist Theatrical Agent Ari Emanuel (Brother of Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel) who helped raise Trump’s national exposure and “Create the Legend” of him as a successful businessman with NBC’s The Apprentice, and whose Presidential campaigns were primarily funded by Zionists, including Sheldon and Miriam Adelson who have contributed over $424,000,000 alone over three election cycles.

The Republican Jewish Coalition and other AIPAC allies including Bernie Marcus and Paul Singer kicked in another $22-27 million (Estimates) and Susquehanna’s Jeff Yass kicked in $16 million.

There were also what smelled like under the table payoffs to Trump like Zionist-connected Jeff Yass’s Susquehanna investing significantly in Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social when the company had lost $49 million in the nine months of 2023 through September while generating just $3.4 million in revenue. For 2025 the revenue barely rose to $3.7 million while the losses BALLOONED to an astonishing $712.3 million.

What have the Zionists received for their investment in Trump, Biden, and the majority of the house and senate? Maybe the greatest ROI in history!

Trump increased direct aid to Israel from $3.2 to $3.8 Billion a year starting in 2019. Joe Biden, who has received over $11 million from Zionist interests since 1990, gave Israel an additional $16.3-$17.9 billion over the $3.8 baseline in 2024 which was distributed by Trump in 2025. The total cost in direct aid to Israel has been estimated to be over $300 billion since 1948 in 2025 dollars.

Israel receives additional billions from a variety of programs including loan guarantees, joint R&D and co-production for major military programs including Arrow and David’s Sling, Intelligence Sharing and Joint Exercises. One of the biggest programs is the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program which has transferred over $6.6 billion in allegedly “outdated” military equipment including 15 F-15s in 1991 (The F-15 is still being flown today...), 10 CH-53A Sea Stallion Helicopters, and over 1,000+ military trucks to name but a few of the transferred items.

All of this “aid” pales in the cost and potential costs of the US waging war on Iran for Israel.

Operation Midnight Hammer which hit three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22nd, 2025 cost an estimated $2.25 billion dollars.

The first three days of the war have been estimated at between $1.6 - $2.3 billion not including the three $100 million dollar+ F-15s shot out of the sky by “friendly fire” in Kuwait yesterday alone.

The total estimated cost:

Short-term projection (Trump’s 4–5 week timeline): $6–8 billion (at sustained ~$220 million/day rates), potentially higher if escalation continues.- iran-cost-ticker.com

Direct budgetary cost (Pentagon/munitions replacement, per Penn Wharton model): $40–95 billion (likely midpoint ~$65 billion); rises sharply if the operation exceeds 2 months. - fortune.com

Total economic cost to the US (including indirect effects like higher oil prices, disrupted trade via Strait of Hormuz, and market impacts): Up to $210 billion (wide range; additional ~$50–115 billion beyond direct military).

None of these estimates include the potential loss of a US aircraft carrier(s), support vessels, or the tragedy of the human lies wasted in foreign wars for an organized crime “government” bribing, blackmailing, and installing US politicians.

The US Senate, of which Tim Sheehy is a member, is rife with politicians who have received tens of millions of dollars from Israel for their campaigns.

The US House of Representatives has also apparently been funded and installed by Zionist Israeli interests.

Both Senators and almost every single representative from California have taken money from AIPAC!

If AIPAC-supported reps in the US House of Representatives were their own political party, they would be THREE TIMES as large as the Republicans and Democrats who refuse to take AIPAC money.

The Same dynamic is in play in the Executive Branch, where Zionist funded political puppets like Trump and Biden appear to be forced to staff the most important positions in the cabinet, intelligence agencies, executive branch, regulatory agencies, treasury, and Federal Reserve Board with pro-Israel Zionist Jews. This is a RED FLAG LEVEL statistical improbability and not representative of the demographic makeup of the country, where Jews are around 2% of the population.

The Jewish Staff from the White House alone during the Biden Administration

The State of Israel has also received billions in Holocaust Reparations from primarily Germany, which was most likely engineered through easily rigged political processes.

Visualizations of Jewish Zionists Installed in Organized Crime Monopoly Media Companies by the Jewish Management Installed by the Fractional Reserve Bankers Providing Unlimited Capital to Monopolize the Media to Conceal the Theft of Trillions

They elevate their own for the same reasons that the Italian mafia is overwhelmingly Italian and Catholic.

It isn’t “The Jews,” it is inter-generational organized crime some of whom happen to be Jewish and elevate their own for familial and community relationships where the members are somewhat isolated and compacted into a group dynamic around their religion.

This network is hiding within the Jewish people, but 99% of Jews globally and 90% of Jews in Israel have nothing to do with it, and the organized crime “government” of Israel is running the same unethically manipulative tricks on the Israeli population while forcing the same deadly and crippling “vaccines” while tax farming them with the same confiscatory taxation.

Various other power factions run the gambit from old-line European royalty to “Big Tech” control-of-perception internet companies to Israel, China, Russia to the Vatican. The dominant US network is eugenics in outlook and goals because that was the belief system of the folks who created and funded the network (David Rockefeller, JP Morgan, Andrew Carnegie). Some of the greatest fortunes in history were left to foundations that continue their work and exercise influence in the network, especially the Rockefeller Foundation, Wellcome Trust, Gates Foundation, Carnegie Foundations and others.

Iain Davis’s Policy Power Structure Diagram

While it is impossible to know who is at the boardroom table because real power exercises itself from the shadows, you can SEE and understand the NETWORKs of people, companies and organizations through which that power is exercised. You can follow quid pro quo, understand how the money circulates through regulatory capture agencies and monopoly media companies.

The key thing about these networks that are global and represent power centers and public/private intelligence networks around the world is they are all using “government” to rob and control their own populations. You might get a socialist “government” or commie “government” or “freedom government,” but you are getting “government,” and it is always being controlled by these inter-generational networks.

In our article: Control of the Media and, by Extension, Human Perception we featured two 2017 charts showing how just three organizations, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, and the Trilateral Commission include in their membership the key publishers, editors, and journalists at essentially every major network, wire service, Hollywood studio, newspaper of record, internet publication, and other sources of “news” and cult-ure creation. Convicted pedophile and apparent Mossad asset Jeffrey Epstein was a member of all three groups and running an apparent blackmail operation on politicians and prominent individuals as another method of control.

An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE Poster of a 2010 visualization by the Fund to Restore an Educated Electorate. The chart shows multi-decade “penetration of the cabinet” and Presidency, Vice Presidency, Congress, CIA, FBI, Banking, Central Banking, Universities, and Unions of just three organizations

The 2010 chart above shows how that control extends to everything from the Presidency, Congress, Judicial, IMF, CIA, FBI and other key positions of power. Here is a short primer on each of these organizations, plus others where organized crime recruits, trains, organizes and gets their membership together for meetings. Just because someone is a member of these organizations doesn’t make them a criminal. Many are recruited and found too honest/moral for the higher levels of the program or are dupes used as window dressing, I.E., “Porch Masons.” Some organization’s members also undergo classic, unethically manipulative cult indoctrination techniques to ensure their conformity to the required control/secrecy.

A Popular Meme Calling out CFR Members in the “Government”

The Council on Foreign Relations - “The Council on Foreign Relations is the American branch of a society which organized in England . . . (and) . . . believes national boundaries should be obliterated and one world rule established.” -With No Apologies by Senator Barry Goldwater, P. 126

The Definitive History and Breakdown of the Trilateral Commission and their Interference in US Politics. Trilaterals Over Washington by Patrick Wood and Antony Sutton.

The Trilateral Commission - was formed in 1973 by private citizens of Japan, Europe (European Union countries), and North America (United States and Canada) to foster closer cooperation among these core democratic industrialized areas of the world with shared leadership responsibilities in the wider international system. “The Trilateral Commission is international . . . (and) . . . is intended to be the vehicle for multinational consolidation of the commercial and banking interests by seizing control of the political government of the United States.” -With No Apologies, by Senator Barry Goldwater

A close-up crop of the Ultimate Bilderberg Chart of Connected Politicians, Corporations and Organizations. See Below for Details.

This Bilderberg Group visualization has been kicking around the internet for years without good attribution (or it is being hidden) and shows the board and organizational connections of 4-5 dozen Bilderberg attendees. You can download the full high-resolution visualization from The Liberator Here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/epa4cq9yzo46uiz/Ultimate_Bilderberg_Flowchart_Connected_Politicians_Corporations.jpg?dl=0 You can download the White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster here: https://artofliberty.org/white-rose/poster4/

Bilderberg Group – The Bilderberg is a quasi-secret consortium of international bankers, politicians, academics and business persons who meet annually to plan world economic and political policies. The Bilderberg has no membership per see, but attendees who have been invited by the steering committee sometimes year-after-year. American politicians routinely attend even though it violates the Logan Act prohibiting officeholders from conducting secret meetings where policy decisions are discussed and made.

Freemasonry – Quasi-secret society that exists publicly, but its criminality and secrets are only revealed to higher-level members. All are bound to secrecy in a blood oath, and members work to advance each other in business and politics, especially the courts, police and local, state and federal governments. Created the 1st “gang sign,” the masonic “Hidden Hand,” found in tens of dozens of portraits and photographs of prominent masons, including those guilty of the murder of tens of millions through war and forced socialism/communism. IMPORTANT: We are not saying that all Freemasons are unindicted conspirators. Please see my joint article and interview with Mark Passio: An Open Letter to Freemasonry - It’s Time to Clean the Lodge!

“Free Mason Lyndon Johnson appointed Mason Earl Warren to investigate the death of ... John.F. Kennedy. Mason and member of the 33rd degree, Gerald R. Ford, was instrumental in suppressing what little evidence of a conspiratorial nature reached the commission. Responsible for supplying information to the commission was Mason, FBI Director and member of the 33rd degree, J. Edgar Hoover. Former CIA director and Mason Allen Dulles was responsible for most of his agency’s data supplied to the panel”.- From King Kill 33

“Don’t Taze Me, Bro!” - Many people are familiar with the meme. Still, few understand that University of Florida Student Andrew Meyer asked “Democrat” John Kerry if he and “Republican” Presidential “opponent” George Bush Jr. were in the secret society Skull and Bones right before he gets arrested and tazed.

Skull & Bones – Secret society at Yale University created and endowed by opium dealers (Russell Trust) that “taps” 15 new members of each junior class. Membership includes 3 US Presidents (Bush Sr., Bush Jr. and Taft). The 2004 Presidential election between Bush Jr. and John Kerry was between two members of an organization that has less than 600 living alumni at any one time. Heavily connected to the intelligence agencies.

Bohemian Club – Famous for its roster of past US Presidents, power brokers and their Bohemian Grove retreat, where members encamp in a private, secure redwood grove in California for two weeks (3 weekends) in July and burn a child in effigy in an occult ritual known as “Cremation of Care.”

World Economic Forum - The WEF appears to be an off-shoot of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the US branch of Cecil Rhodes’s Anglo American imperialist “Round Table” network that had established outposts in most Anglo countries and “penetrated the cabinets” (and media) in the US and Europe in previous decades (and currently) the exact same way that Schwab’s WEF has done in this decade. The WEF appears to be a front for this network and the intelligence agencies. The WEF sits at the intersection of “government”, central banking, fractional reserve banking, and what appear to be companies that have been acquired and monopolized using money stolen through fractional reserve banking.

The WEF is the newest front organization that provides organized crime interests the reason for large-scale meetings in secure facilities and provides a framework for organizing 1,000+ companies, NGOs, and media organizations.

The WEF’s Young Global Leaders Program is a talent identification program for identifying, developing and integrating the next generation of political puppets, media propagandists, and corporate apparatchiks into key positions in the inter-generational organized crime system.

Other Organizations, Companies, People and Groups of Interest:

Pilgrim Society - Founded to foster Anglo- American relations between Great Britain and the United States, many believe it to be an organization that organizes Anglo control over its “former” colony.

ISGP’s Superclass Index - mainly consisting of the closest friends of the late David Rockefeller, is by far the most important though. They have built and dominated this global network from at least the 1950s to the 2020s. Is this network still being wielded today? Was it used in the Covid?

Supranational Top 400 - A list compiled by the Institute for the Study of Globalization and Covert Politics of the top individuals serving and participating in supra-national organizations like Bilderberg, the Trilateral Commission, United Nations, and participating in the control of “governments,” central banking, banking and other such activities. supra-national organizations engaged in color revolution, “democracy,” weaponized media, activist training or other “government” control techniques.

Rhodes Scholars – Talent identification and scholarship program for Cecil Rhodes’ round table groups, Provides funding for college scholarships, stipends, and future network development. Many fundees go on to serve in “government” at top levels, and participate in CFR/WEF/Bilderberg/Trilateral conferences while advancing the network effect.

Apparently, installed politicians include: U.S. President Bill Clinton, Bill Bradley - “Hall of Fame career in basketball before entering the Senate in 1978 and running as a presidential candidate in the 2000 primary. Also in 2000, Bradley was offered the chairmanship of the United States Olympic Committee, which he turned down. He currently is a member of the board of directors of the American Committee on East-West Accord.” Dean Rusk - U.S. Secretary of State from 1961 to 1969 under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. James William Fulbright- elected to the House of Representatives in 1943, then served in the Senate from 1945 to 1974. Soon after, he established the Fulbright Program to provide grants for students and professionals to study, teach and conduct research abroad. To date, more than 400,000 individuals have received Fulbright grants., Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) Strobe Talbot - “Deputy Secretary of State from 1994 to 2001. Talbott was also president of the Brookings Institution — a Washington, D.C.-based political research facility that helped negotiate an end to the war in Yugoslavia in 1999. Talbott currently sits on the advisory board of the D.C. non-profit America Abroad Media.” and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (D) has been member.

Journalists include: George Stephanopoulos, who was a former WH Chief-of-Staff as well.

Covid 19 Participants: Tim Evans- former Rockefeller Foundation Director and Event 201 participant

John Bell - UK Vaccine Task Force. He was interviewed by Jon Snow on Britain’s Channel 4 News on August 24, 2020[3], about when the COVID-19 Vaccine would be available. He replied that the vaccines might be available by Autumn but continued that “These [COVID-19] vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population. They’re very likely to have an effect which works in a percentage. Say, 60% or 70%.”

Dr. Michael Callahan - DARPA’s Man in Wuhan,

Leana Wen - Covid “created legend” crisis actor

Controlled Opposition: Naomi Wolf - CEO of Daily Klout, Covid 19 Independent Investigation?



Research includes excerpts from: 15 Famous Rhodes Scholars By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. | Updated: Jun 1, 2022

Dual-Citizen Zionist Israelis – Political Zionists (Statists) invest in American politicians and media companies who lobby and vote for sending billions to Israel.

The US currently sends over $3.8B a year to Israel (that is trackable and obvious and doesn’t include weapons transfers, sharing of intelligence, dual-use technology transfer, attacks by US on Israel’s enemies like Iran and Yemen, and other direct and indirect aid that is harder to track). The “aid” ballooned with an additional $17B in 2024 for a total of over $300B since 1948 adjusted for inflation.

Trump has actually received over $400 Billion from Sheldon and Miriam Adelson ALONE over both election cycles (2016 & 2020).

The red-flag statistically over-representation of Zionist/Jewish Staffers in Biden’s White House. All are, by definition, Statists as well.

Talpiot Companies/CEOs - Talpiot program companies are spun out of Israel’s Unit 81, Unit 8200, or Technion, an Israeli research university. Talpiot companies appear to be overfunded to dominate key global telecommunications and cyber-security infrastructure junctures in key technologies that would allow electronic eavesdropping, firewall traversal, or provide actionable intelligence about who is talking to whom, such as telephony call detail records collected globally by suspected Talpiot program company: Amdocs.

Fox News Reports on AMDOCS Spying on the US

Other Talpiot companies, Zionist (Statist), dual citizen Israelis, and former Israelis that hold ownership and/or C-level executive positions at major telecommunications or cyber-security companies.

Comverse Technologies - Makes eavesdropping equipment for the FBI and CALEA collections.

RSA - Encryption technologies

Checkpoint Technologies- Top corporate firewall provider

Cyota- online security and anti-fraud solutions for financial institutions

Guardium - Database security, Amit Yoran BoD

Ptech - Michael Goff- Suspected in 9-11 false flag

RADVision- Videoconferencing MCUs in corporate videoconferencing networks

Vidyo - Videoconferencing MCU in Google Video and Hangouts

Zoom - Oded Gal - Videoconferencing MCU in Zoom videoconferencing application

US Cyber Security Czar - Amit Yoran - Dual Citizenship Zionist Israeli

Sayanim - Zionist (Statist) Jews living in other countries who can be counted on to assist Israeli intelligence agency operatives in that country even though the Israeli intelligence agencies have a track record of murderous corruption and criminality.

Berggruen Institute - Claimed to be the new Bilderberg on their website and then took it down,

Intelligence agency alumni (I.E. CIA Democrats) - being funded for Congressional campaigns.

About The Author - Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs: The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

