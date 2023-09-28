Disclaimer: At the Art of Liberty Foundation, we try to separate what we can prove vs. educated speculation. There are 741 end-notes and references in “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! as an example. This article is educated speculation on why so many Cartel companies are hiding 666 in their logos. Hat tip to Canadian health, wellness and self-sabotage coach Jason Christoff for putting some pieces in the puzzle in the video above and his excellent essay I Explained 666 to my Daughter Tonight Plus Twitter X’s New Logo, which we have reproduced below.

Executive Summary

666 isn’t necessarily the mythical number of the devil (although organized crime elevates/uses Satanists and pedophiles because they are so easily blackmailed). It also a free masonic code used as a “revelation of the method” type warning that the business or organization is “chumping” the population.

Some Examples:

The WEF promises to improve the social responsibility of businesses while pumping toxic injections and the economic warfare of lockdowns. Coke, Pepsi, and Monster are toxic. Google Chrome promises wisdom but delivers algorithmic censorship. The NIH, AMA and Eli Lillyʼs vaccines promise freedom from disease, but they lace their vaccines with mercury, aluminum and graphene oxide. Walt Disney appears to offer wholesome family entertainment but engages in subliminal programming and Hannah Montana / Miley Cyrus-type bait-and-switches. Finally, it complicates and confuses the non-religious, who will automatically discount anything they see if believed to be biblical or religious.

An Excerpt from: I Explained 666 to My Daughter Tonight

by Jason Christoff

Tonight, with my daughter, we talked about what 666 means. I explained to her that most free masonic code revolves around single-digit numbers. For example, 666 isn’t 666. 666 represents the sum of 6+6+6, which is 18 and again, it’s not a single number yet. 18 means 1+8, which equals 9. Now 9 is code for a “system” of public manipulation that looks different to the eye, but is the same in result. If you multiply 9 by every number 1-9 and then total the answer, you always get 9. Go ahead and try a few. 9×3=27 and 2+7=9. 9×6=54 and 5+4=9. They all equal 9. You can also double 9 and keep doubling. Every number, if you add up the digits, will always give you 9. You can also take 9 x 9, which is 81 and then multiply that by 9 and so on and so on......and if you reduce the product to a single number, it’s always 9. That’s the hidden code and secret. Make up a system that looks different (give it many disguises), but make sure you always get the same result.

The 9 is a real magic number because if you multiply 9 x 9... You get 81.

If you add 8 +1... you get 9. We just did that but if you multiply 81 x 9...you get 729.

7 + 2 + 9 = 18 and of course 8 + 1 = 9.

If you multiply 729 x 9... You get 6561. Go ahead, add the numbers up and keep multiplying.

You think the numbers are different, but that’s because you’re not part of the club. You weren’t taught the secret knowledge of how the world (nature and math) really works. They’re all the same number under the secret code--- they’re all 9ʼs.

We are not saying that all Free Masons are Criminals (See our essay: An Open Letter to Freemasonry - It's Time to Clean the Lodge! ), but could inter-generational organized crime be using the Masonic lodge system to wage economic warfare against unorganized unaffiliated competitors?

It’s a system (a code) where the equations look different to the uninformed initiate, but they always give the same answer. 666 means any system that looks different but which provides the same result. Like voting for a Canadian politician, or any politician for that matter.

Trump mocking his audiences by signaling he is “chumping” them.

The political parties look different, and so do the politicians running, but the results are always the same. You get told what to do with no participation in the laws that govern you whatsoever, and every party “coincidentally” believes in you following orders and them providing the orders.

It's funny how all the “different” political parties share the same belief in that one very crucial area. Only the slave class thinks the result will be different; for those who write the code, they know the result of the equation...which is always the same: they stay master, and you stay slave.

This 666 political system is the same around the world, of course. 666 means the ability to program the world for a guaranteed and predetermined result...

but to disguise the code so the average person can’t figure out how the results are being achieved. 666 was never the biblical bad man in the red suit. 666 represents the actual mental computer code to covertly program the human mind.......and not in a good way. 666 means a way to organize slavery and tyranny, so people think it’s

freedom and democracy.

Medications are like this as well: a 666 system. All toxic, all worsen health, all look different, all have different names, and all said to target something different, yet they all provide the same dysfunctional result for the people who wrote that 666 program. You hear the slave class daily speaking of the medical toxins they consume. I take statins. I take beta blockers. I take anti-depressants. I take painkillers. They’re all the same, as they were designed to be… poison. Yet the slave talks about these 666 poisons like they were hand-crafted just for them, made for their “particular” and “special” situation or disease.

Further connecting the hidden 666 to Freemasonry, Heineken’s Largest Brewery in the Netherlands is Shaped like the Masonic Compass and Square

The 666 system fools anyone not versed in the ancient and advanced knowledge of secret societies, which is based on what it takes to fool and trick a human psychically and intellectually. Whatever meds you take, they’re all poison, and they all make you more ill. All the jobs are the same. All the sports teams are the same. All the beer is the same. All the mixed drinks are the same. All the mainstream newspapers are the same. All the vaccines are the same. All the TV shows are the same...YET, THEY APPEAR DIFFERENT to the uninformed and untrained eye, just like all the different equations that magically add up to 9. They’re 666 systems. Only the uninformed public thinks they’re different, but they’re not. This is what our ancient moral ancestors were trying to tell us in the ancient texts about 666 being the number of the beast. The beast is any sort of system that’s disguised as different but always gives the same one-sided result, a result that benefits the code writers and not the average human.....who gets fooled by the code daily. 666 means that the people of knowledge dominate and subjugate the people without knowledge.

Alex Jones promotes a supplement called X3. Be very wary of controlled opposition voices selling you things to put into your body.

As for Elon Musk's new X logo for Twitter, this can be explained very easily in the same way. Twitter’s X symbol is another code for 666. I first noticed the X symbol while researching The Church of Satan, whose headquarters, I believe, is now in NY City. (no surprise there as New York City has been converted to one large mass of card-caring Satanists for very ancient occult reasons.) One of the high priests in The Church of Satan took a metal X and placed it under his shaved head, more toward the back of the skull. I asked myself........"what's up with the X, in regards to Satanic doctrine?".

Well, that wasn't hard to figure out if you can investigate the code. X is the 24th number of the alphabet, and if you take 24 x 24, you get 576......which is 5 + 7 + 6 = 18, which is 1 + 8.......which equals 9. If you take 24 x 24 x any other number you can think of........and you add up the numbers..........you get 9. I've done as many of these equations as I can and still get 9.

It appears the X symbol is another 666 type system, a disguise or code of something that looks different and will give the slaves the exact same result. Elon, of course isn't who he says he is. Click here for what's hidden about Elon, the false idol. (the I-dol or EYE-DOLL for the slaves)

About Jason Christoff - Author of I Explained 666 to My Daughter Tonight

Jason Christoff runs an international Self-Sabotage Coaching School where students are educated on the subjects of mind control, brainwashing, behavior modification, and psychological manipulation. Jason's students then use their knowledge in these areas to help reprogram their clients into better versions of themselves on all levels. Jason believes that the social decay we openly see in our world today has only come about because key players in our society are using this manipulative psychology against most of humanity. If we are to survive and thrive in the upcoming years, Jason believes that each citizen must understand these processes in order to protect themselves from future psychological operations.

About Etienne de la Boetie2 - Author of Why is 666 Hidden in Cartel Company Logos, Trump’s OK Sign, and Twitter’s New Logo?

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

