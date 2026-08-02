YouTube Version Above. BitChute Version HERE.

Etienne de la Boetie2, the founder of The Art of Liberty Foundation, joined Hrvoje Moric on Geopolitics & Empire to discuss Etienne's recent article on CIA Contractor Peter Thiel's Dialog Society. The Dialog Society was caught having secret meetings for TWO DECADES that brought together the intelligence agencies, the monopoly media, the treasury department, the Federal Reserve AND the heads of the leading search engines, social media, and streaming platforms that have been caught algorithmically censoring information on the DARPA Internet.



Etienne's article, which can be found at ArtOfLiberty.Foundation and ArtOfLiberty.org/Dialog-membership-list, is entitled: The REAL Story Behind CIA Contractor Peter Thiel's Dialog Society - Weaponized Inflation, Media Control & AI Kill Drones and it is reproduced in full below with a printable PDF version available HERE.

Hrvoje Moric is the founder of Geopolitics & Empire podcast.

https://GeopoliticsAndEmpire.com

Geopolitics & Empire can be found on Substack here:

Common Denominator: They are the folks stealing the value of our money while algorithmically censoring information on the DARPA Internet and Building Terminator Robots & Drones

By Etienne de la Boetie2, Founder - The Art of Liberty Foundation

Before we get into the specifics of CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s secret Dialog Society that has been caught organizing secret meetings with participants from Wall Street, the Federal Reserve, US Government Intelligence agency officials and the heads of the media and AI companies algorithmically censoring information on the DARPA Internet (and building terminator robots and drones!), it is important for the uninitiated to understand the scam of “government. ”

It is equally as important to understand how the banks and organized crime interests behind “government” (and the CIA’s Dialog Society) are stealing the value out of everyone’s money forcing them to borrow (or borrow more!) at interest from the same banks making homes, healthcare, and education unaffordable. If you already understand the scam of “government,” fractional reserve banking, and how they are stealing $1.40 million from the average worker ($60K annual salary over 40-year career + 20-year retirement), then you can skip ahead to the specifics of the Dialog Society.

Understanding the Scam of “Government” - A Technique to Rob and Control Societies Indoctrinated into the Population using Mandatory “Government” Schools and Monopoly Media/Academia.

Our thesis at the Art of Liberty Foundation is that “Government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. It is always illegitimate because it is impossible to have a moral, legitimate “government” because:

You can’t be bound to a “social contract” you didn’t sign

The population can’t delegate a “government” (or representative ) “rights” they don’t possess themselves… If you don’t have the ability to rob your neighbor or make up rules for him YOURSELF, then you can’t “delegate” that to a “government”

You and your friends can’t vote to rob your neighbor because you outnumber him. “Democracy” has the same moral equivalency as a lynching or gang rape.

At least three US Presidents have admitted that the US Government is run by, to quote Teddy Roosevelt, “An Invisible Government” behind the scenes with Franklin Delano Roosevelt specifying it as “a financial element in the larger centers [that] has owned the Government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson.”

“Government” has been the BIGGEST SCAM in ALL OF HUMAN HISTORY!



It has, essentially been a manufactured belief system that has been indoctrinated into the public using what we refer to as a “Brute Force Manufactured Consensus” of monopoly “government” schools, scouting programs, police/military training, monopoly media, and algorithmic promotion and censorship of the DARPA Internet.

We believe it is the money center banks and their central banks that are using “government” as a technique to rob populations by “legalizing” a scheme called fractional reserve banking that secretly steals the value from the money earned and saved by the population.

Find your income level on this chart to understand how much



the crooked monetary system + government taxation + Social Security underpayment



will cost you over a 40-year career + 20-year retirement

We have calculated that the theft of purchasing power through inflation + government taxation + Social Security underpayment in the US totals $1.4 MILLION dollars from the average worker making $60,000 per year over a 40-year career+ 20-year retirement. Details at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

The theft is significantly more for higher earners ($6.64 Million if you make $250K a Year) and the total has been the Greatest Theft in Human History… Which is the title of my upcoming book on the subject.

The Treasury exacerbates the problem by running trillion-dollar deficits and issuing debt to cover them. When the Federal Reserve monetizes that debt — buying the bonds with newly created dollars through “quantitative easing” — it injects trillions of new dollars into the system, stealing still more value from the dollars earned and saved by the population.

The Fed and the Treasury engage in other activities that are inflationary as well:

Interest on reserves / the Fed’s balance sheet — the Fed paying banks interest on reserves and its general balance-sheet expansion.

The discount window and emergency facilities — 2008 and 2020 backstops created money to bail out the banks.

Under honest money, the average person should be able to afford more and more each year as innovations and productivity improvements reduce the costs of buying the necessities and luxuries of life, but the crooked monetary system has been secretly stealing the value out of everyone’s money reducing the purchasing power while simultaneously causing asset inflation creating something we are calling “The Compound Trap” where the majority of the population is forced to borrow at interest from the exact same banks that jacked the price of housing, education and healthcare.

The Compound Trap illustrated in housing. The dishonest monetary system of the organized crime “government” and banks causes inflation in housing. Fannie Mae’s REO-to-Retail program sells foreclosed homes in bulk to private equity which raises the cost of housing even higher simultaneously forcing many to rent from the same interests who caused the problem OR borrow (or borrow hundreds of thousands more!) from the same interests who caused the problem in the first place.

We have estimated the theft at between $182 and $255+ TRILLION dollars that have been stolen from the American people alone between 1913 and 2025. This has resulted in unethical “profits” to the money center banks and banking industry alone of between $20-25 TRILLION dollars over the same time frame not including the trillions handed out the back door by “government” for weapons systems we don’t need, ethanol subsidies, corporate welfare, and other criminality, waste, fraud and abuse.

These stolen TRILLIONS have been used to buy up and monopolize the media and major corporations who are operating as a cartel. The ownership appears to be held by asset managers like Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street, Berkshire Hathaway and Brookfield to obscure and hide the individual ownership.

The C-level executives appear to be coordinated through front groups like Dialog, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Bilderberg, the Trilateral Commission, and the World Economic Forum which allows the cartel to have regular secret meetings in secure facilities around the world.

The Dialog Society Exposes the Coordination

Every once and while “The System” gets exposed and the recent leak of the membership list of CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society exposed a secret organization meeting regularly whose common denominators are illustrative of the exact dynamic that I just described.

First, Who is Peter Thiel?

Peter Thiel is a gay American billionaire who was San Mateo High valedictorian (1985) and a chess Life Master before earning a B.A. in philosophy from Stanford in 1989, then a J.D. from Stanford Law in 1992. At Stanford he co-founded The Stanford Review in 1987 and was its first editor-in-chief, and that paper became the seed of his entire later network.

The Review received funding from Irving Kristol, the “father of neoconservatism,” who had documented connections to the CIA and the conservative Collegiate Network, then operated by Irving Kristol and William E. Simon’s Institute for Educational Affairs. William E. Simon was the 63rd Secretary of the Treasury under Richard Nixon and a former Wall Street Executive for both Union Securities and Salomon Brothers. The exact Stanford-specific grant has not been publicly documented, although comparable grants generally ranged from a few thousand dollars to roughly $10,000. $10,000 would be around $30,000 in 2026 dollars. The IEA was supported by major conservative foundations, including Olin, Scaife and Smith Richardson. Kristol and Scaife both had separate historical connections to CIA-funded media operations.

Kristol was executive director of the American branch of the Congress for Cultural Freedom (CCF) and then, from 1953 to 1958, co-founded and co-edited the London magazine Encounter. Encounter received covert funding from the CIA, which along with MI6 had discussed creating an “Anglo-American left-of-centre publication” to counter Cold War neutralism — and a CIA official later said the journal could not have survived financially without CIA funds. The New York Times reported the CIA’s funding of the CCF and Encounter in 1966, then Ramparts and the Saturday Evening Post detailed it in 1967, lent credence by former CIA officer Thomas Braden’s article “I’m Glad the CIA is ‘Immoral,’” admitting the CIA had subsidized Encounter through the CCF for more than ten years.

Kristol left the CCF after the revelations and moved to the American Enterprise Institute. Kristol’s next venture, The Public Interest (1965), was initially financed by Warren Demian Manshel, a wealthy investment-banker also involved in the Congress for Cultural Freedom, plus the Olin, Bradley and Smith Richardson foundations who would go on to fund The Stanford Review as well.

Manshel had a Harvard PhD in government and shared an office and a friendship with Henry Kissinger as a teaching fellow at Harvard; he was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, co-founded the European Options Exchange in Belgium in 1978, co-founded Foreign Policy magazine with Samuel P. Huntington (Trilateral Commission and CFR), and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Denmark by President Carter, serving 1978–1981.

Thiel also served as president of the Stanford Federalist Society, and shortly after law school worked as a speechwriter for former U.S. Education Secretary William Bennett and clerked for an 11th Circuit judge after interviewing (unsuccessfully) with Justices Scalia and Kennedy.

Thiel co-founded Confinity in 1998, which became PayPal after merging with Elon Musk’s X.com in 2000; he was CEO until eBay bought it for ~$1.5 billion in 2002, spawning a group of early tech executives that has become known as the “PayPal Mafia.” PayPal benefited from government-granted money transmitter licenses.

Facebook is born on the day that DARPA, allegedly, pulls the plug on a program they were running called Lifelog that was doing essentially the same thing that Facebook would go on to do: map the connections between friends, events, relationships, etc. Regina Dugan was DARPA director (2009–2012), then led Google’s Advanced Technology & Projects group (2012–2016), then ran Facebook’s Building 8 (2016–2018)

Thiel goes on to make the first outside investment in Facebook in 2004 — $500K for roughly 10% and a board seat — and founded Founders Fund and the hedge fund Clarium.

Thiel co-founds Palantir in 2003–04 with Alex Karp, Joe Lonsdale, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Gettings, adapting PayPal’s anti-fraud pattern-detection to allegedly combat terrorism. The CIA’s venture arm In-Q-Tel invested about $2 million — effectively the only outside money. The CIA was Palantir’s first government customer.

Palantir’s software (Gotham, Foundry, and its newer AI Platform) is now embedded across the CIA, Pentagon, ICE, IRS, CDC, Army and multiple other federal agencies. Federal contracts jumped from about $541 million in 2024 to roughly $970 million in 2025, headlined by a July 2025 U.S. Army “Enterprise Agreement” worth up to $10 billion over ten years that consolidates 75 separate contracts into one, plus a $30 million ICE contract for a system called ImmigrationOS and DOGE-linked work on a cross-agency deportation database — all drawing civil-liberties scrutiny. Palantir went public in 2020; Thiel remains chairman.

ArtOfLiberty.org/Fact-Check/JD-Vance

Beyond BILLIONS in contracts, his government footprint is heavily political and networked. He was Trump’s most prominent Silicon Valley backer in 2016 (a convention speech, ~$1.25M donation, and a transition-team seat), and he is the patron behind the current Vice President — he put roughly $15M behind JD Vance’s 2022 Senate run (and another $15M behind Blake Masters’s Senate Campaign) after employing Vance at his firm. He sits on the Bilderberg Steering Committee, he is a co-founder of the Dialog society with Auren Hoffman, runs the Thiel Fellowship (paying students to skip college), was granted New Zealand citizenship in 2011 after spending only about 12 days in the country, and secretly financed the Hulk Hogan lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker in 2016.

Our theory is that groups like Dialog are where the bankers and government/media puppets meet to coordinate the monopolization of the media, the algorithmic and now AI censorship of information, and police state / surveillance technologies that keep this inter-generational organized crime system in business.

You can find a list of 140 names that have been publicly exposed below cross referenced with their affiliations to three other organized crime front groups, because one of the “Big Reveals” of the Dialog Leak is that many of the members are running their own front groups and “policy shops” where they are having additional secret meetings on a regular basis which is an exponential projection of power much greater than wielded by the identified members.

Sub-groups / Cross-Affiliations of the Dialog Society

The Council on Foreign Relations ( 25% of the exposed members are CFR… 35 members out of 140 if you include Tulsi Gabbard who has been a CFR member but isn’t on the current list while she is serving as DNI)

Key CFR Leadership at Dialog: Robert Rubin (Chairman Emeritus), Richard Haass (President Emeritus), Peggy Hamburg (current Director), Henry Kravis (former Director)

2011 Chart from the Foundation to Restore an Educated Electorate showing Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Bilderberg and Trilateral Commission penetration of the US Government at every key position of power going back decades through both Republican and Democrat administrations. The CFR, which apparently birthed the World Economic Forum whose founder Klaus Schwab was mentored/recruited by CFR figures, was the original intelligence-agency connected front group for secret meetings that “Penetrated the Cabinets” to use WEF-founder Klaus Schwab’s famous line describing the strategy of the WEF.

The Bilderberg Group - 10% of known attendees - 14 people out of 140 (Summers, Thiel, Karp, Schmidt, Kravis, Driscoll, Reid Hoffman, Kushner, Tugendhat, Palmer Luckey, Bret Stephens, Kallas, Adam Grant, and Andresseen (reported)

Key Bilderberg Leadership at Dialog: Steering Committee: Alex Karp (CEO, Palantir), Eric Schmidt, Peter Thiel (also Dialog’s co-founder)

A close-up crop of the Ultimate Bilderberg Chart of Connected Politicians, Corporations and Organizations. See Below for Details.

This Bilderberg Group visualization has been kicking around the internet for years without good attribution (or it is being hidden) and shows the board and organizational connections of 4-5 dozen Bilderberg attendees. You can download the full high-resolution visualization from The Liberator Here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/epa4cq9yzo46uiz/Ultimate_Bilderberg_Flowchart_Connected_Politicians_Corporations.jpg?dl=0 You can download the White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster here: https://artofliberty.org/white-rose/poster4/

The World Economic Forum - 10% (14 out of 140) - Another suspected organized crime front group that “Penetrates the Cabinets” of easily captured “governments.” The World Economic Forum (WEF) was founded on January 24th, 1971 as the European Management Symposium, then renamed the European Management Forum, then WEF by German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab. Evidence points to Schwab being recruited by Henry Kissinger during a seminar series at Harvard revealed to have been funded by the CIA in 1967. Kissinger would go on to become Secretary of State, a Rockefeller advisor, and National Security Advisor. Herman Kahn and John Kenneth Galbraith would help get the EMF off the ground by traveling to Europe to help with Schwab’s recruitment efforts. Kissinger and Galbraith were members of the Council on Foreign Relations, the US branch of Cecil Rhodes’s Anglo-American imperialist “Round Table” network that had established outposts in most Anglo countries and “penetrated the cabinets” and media in the US and Europe in previous decades (and currently) the exact same way that Schwab’s WEF has done in this decade.

World Economic Forum Leadership: There is none (so far) but many Dialog members haven’t been identified yet. WEF cross-affiliated members include: Elon Musk (YGL 2008), Peter Thiel (YGL 2007), Jim Breyer (WEF committees), and Tulsi Gabbard (YGL selected 2015, but claims she was never active.)

The WEF figured prominently in the scam of “The Covid” which demonstrated that monied interests can easily install political puppets using disparity of campaign funds, media monopolization/coverage, etc. to install political puppets that “Penetrate the Cabinets” and executive branch leadership.

The Berggruen Institute - 3.6% overlap (5 of 140 cross-reference Dialog members) The Berggruen Institute is a Los Angeles–based think tank founded in 2010 by billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen (b. 1961, Paris) and journalist Nathan Gardels, focused on governance, philosophy, economics, and technology, with centers in Beijing and Venice. Berggruen is the son of German-Jewish art dealer Heinz Berggruen; he studied finance at NYU and built his ~$2–3 billion fortune through Berggruen Holdings (founded 1984), with major bets in real estate, retail (Karstadt), and media including Spanish media group Prisa which owns El País (Spain’s largest newspaper), the radio network Cadena SER, and other outlets. Berggruen once described the institute as the “new Bilderberg Group” on their website… and then took it down!

Berggruen/Dialog Leadership & Attendees include: Nicholas Berggruen (Founder and Chair), Reid Hoffman (Board), Larry Summers, Elon Musk and Eric Schmidt who were all on Berggruen’s 21st Century Council.

So what do the members of Dialog Have in Common?

If you want to rob the world then you have to have meetings, BUT I am not saying that every Dialog Member is an unindicted co-conspirator. Similar to other front organization policy shops, many members are window dressing similar to “Porch Masons” to disguise what is going on in the back rooms and make things more interesting for the REAL attendees. Axios’s reporting described “small, moderated conversations with assigned seats and absolute confidentiality” which could easily separate the nefarious from the innocuous where the window dressing isn’t invited to the REAL sessions.

So.. If we strip away the eye-candy and “porch members” and analyze which members fall into our thesis of organized crime centered around banking/central banking buying the world with the little paper tickets they create out of thin air while monopolizing the media and algorithmically censoring information on major tech platforms lets see who drops into those buckets:

Stealing the Value Out of Our Money - Central Banking & Money Center Banking

Similar to the 2011 Foundation to Restore an Educated Electorate chart I used above and below, which was entitled: Who Profits from the Present Usury Money System?, I am going to start my analysis with the top of the food chain: The money center bankers, treasury department officials, and federal reserve leaders that are represented at Dialog and every one of the other front groups and policy shops that enable regular meetings in secure facilities with the government officials, monopoly media, and intelligence agency members that sustain, protect, deflect and distract away from TRILLIONS of dollars that are being siphoned away from the American people.

In this chart from the 2010 F.R.E.E visualization: Who Profits from the Present Usury Money System, we can see the pattern of money center bankers, Federal Reserve Board Members, and Secretaries of the Treasury riding herd over Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, and Bilderberg Group meetings as well with Dialog members Laurence “Larry” Summers and Robert Rubin appearing on both lists.

It is interesting to note that Larry Summers (along with Peter Thiel) were both connected to Rothschild banking agent and suspected Mossad agent Jeffrey Epstein with both having verified in-person meetings and Thiel being referenced over 2,000 times in the Epstein files that have been released so far. Connections include: a Nov 2017 lunch with Thiel on Epstein’s schedule, a declined island invitation, and a reported $40M Epstein investment into Thiel’s Valar Ventures funds in 2015–2016 (NYT, June 2025). Epstein arranged for Former Israeli Prime Minister/Head of the IDF Ehud Barak to meet Thiel in New York in 2014.

We have already broken down above how central banking backstops the money center banks to create money out of thin air and enable deficit spending by the organized crime “government.”

Control of the Media - Is this Operation Mockingbird 2.0?

During the 1976 U.S. Senate Church Committee hearings, it was revealed that the CIA maintained a network of hundreds of publishers, editors, and reporters to influence global opinion.

We believe the CIA utilizes monopoly media to control the “head ends” of the information food chain. Through highly coordinated private networks, they manipulate public consensus, dictate mainstream policy narratives, and steer global media coverage across DOZENS of ostensibly independent news organizations.

A page from my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! breaking down the connections between the intelligence agencies and the media including JD Vance, who we believe is an agency “Created Legend” who was a commentator at CNN before Thiel funded his Senate campaign with $15 million dollars. Article Version HERE.

Reportedly, the program had various monikers: “[Frank] Wisner’s Wurlitzer,” “The Mighty Wurlitzer,” and “Operation Mockingbird.”

It is rumored that “Mockingbird” referred to the strategy of controlling the “head ends” of the information food chain— The New York Times, The Washington Post , AP, and CNN—ensuring that smaller regional and local media outlets, as well as the public, would “mockingbird” and repeat the controlled narrative.

Interestingly, many of the Dialog members come from the same “Head Ends” the New York Times, Washington Post , etc. BUT more interestingly is that many are/were running entire media networks Veit Dengler, Isaac Lee, etc. BUT even more more interestingly are the presence of CFR and Bilderberg leadership who are running similar secret meetings with an estimated 100+ more publishers, editors, reporters AND network heads AND private equity and/or ownership of entire networks.

The chart at the bottom of the graphic above is a poster we produced from an analysis done by Swiss Propaganda Research in 2017 showing how just three organizations, the CFR, Trilateral Commission, and the Bilderberg Group have maneuvered, installed or recruited the key publishers, editors, and reporters from DOZENS of ostensibly independent media outlets. Dialog is populated with 3 members of the Bilderberg Steering Committee (Thiel, Karp and Schmidt) and the Chairman Emeritus of the CFR Robert Rubin, the President Emeritus of the CFR Richard Haass, in addition to Board Member Peggy Hamburg and 25% of the identified Dialog members so far. The same dynamic is taking place at the Berggruen Institute, which is represented by the Chairman and Founder, Nicholas Berggruen, along with Berggruen advisors/supporters: Eric Schmidt, Reid Hoffman, and Elon Musk.

These are the media operations that sold you: “The Covid,” WMDs in Iraq, the official story of 9/11, Kuwaiti babies thrown from incubators, the Gulf of Tonkin incident, WMDs in Iran, OKC BOMB, Waco, January 6, and the legitimacy of “government,” fractional-reserve banking, and easily rigged elections.

The Algorithmic Censorship of the Internet

We like to say that Control of Perception is the most powerful weapon in the US arsenal. Can the organized crime system make you believe you aren’t a free and independent human being BUT, by virtue of where you are born, you are an American (It’s been decided for you!) and you owe over 50% of your income in overt taxes, covert taxes and inflation to Washington DC? Can they trick you into the no-win game of easily rigged elections where their monopoly media system and unlimited digital dollars guarantee that only political puppets funded by AIPAC are elected? Can they hide the fact that their crooked monetary system, taxes (theft) + Social Security underpayment is going to steal an average of $1.40 million from a median worker over a 40-year career and 20-year retirement with much more stolen from higher earners?

Control-of-Perception is a Binary Weapon composed of the aforementioned monopolization of the media BUT is also composed of the algorithmic censorship of the DARPA Internet.

Map showing the Military’s ARPANET in 1969 and 1982, the organized crime “government” had plenty of time to figure out how they were going to control perception widely and profit from doing it before it was released to the public.

Many people forget that the Internet is a military network that was released to the public only after the military and intelligence agencies had over two decades to study it and figure out which key technologies they needed to dominate to widely control perception on the internet.

From the Article: How the CIA Made Google that breaks down the connection between Google’s founding and DARPA, the Pentagon and the Pentagon’s partnership with Silicon Valley: The Highland Forum:

In 1989, Richard O’Neill, then a US Navy cryptologist, wrote a paper for the US Naval War College, ‘Toward a methodology for perception management.’ In his book, Future Wars, Col. John Alexander, then a senior officer in the US Army’s Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), records that O’Neill’s paper for the first time outlined a strategy for “perception management” as part of information warfare (IW). O’Neill’s proposed strategy identified three categories of targets for IW: adversaries, so they believe they are vulnerable; potential partners, “so they perceive the cause [of war] as just”; and finally, civilian populations and the political leadership so they “perceive the cost as worth the effort.” A secret briefing based on O’Neill’s work “made its way to the top leadership” at DoD. “They acknowledged that O’Neill was right and told him to bury it. Except the DoD didn’t bury it. Around 1994, the Highlands Group/Highland Forum was founded by O’Neill as an official Pentagon project at the appointment of Bill Clinton’s then defense secretary William Perry — who went on to join SAIC’s board of directors after retiring from government in 2003. In O’Neill’s own words, the group would function as the Pentagon’s ‘ideas lab’. According to Government Executive, military and information technology experts gathered at the first Forum meeting “to consider the impacts of IT and globalization on the United States and on warfare. How would the Internet and other emerging technologies change the world?” The meeting helped plant the idea of “network-centric warfare” in the minds of “the nation’s top military thinkers.”

An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster showing a Media Ownership Chart from 2006 showing six companies running HUNDREDS of subsidiaries to give the illusion of diversity of information.

In many ways it appears to be an extension of the Operation Mockingbird program that monopolized print, radio, television, and appears to organize and control the promoted “journalists” being organized by Dialog, CFR, Bilderberg, the WEF, and the Berggruen Institute.

Google alone, which was connected to exact same Highland Group/Highland Forum which specified the “Perception Management” strategy and is represented at Dialog by former CEO Eric Schmidt, has been caught both algorithmically amplifying certain voices while algorithmically censoring other voices especially with Google News.

The Columbia Journalism Review article: Audit suggests Google [News] favors a small number of major outlets, which we syndicate in our unauditiable flash drive (and free Dropboxes!) of Liberty: The Liberator, breaks down how Google News directs traffic to a small number of outlets. At the same time that they are pumping up certain news sites and information, ex-Google employee and whistle-blower Zach Voorhies has released documents and testimony that Google is algorithmically censoring other information. Notice that CNN, which dominates our list of CIA-connected journalists above also dominates CIA-connected Google’s list of promoted news sources.

Here is a list of the Dialog participants whose companies have large-scale algorithmic content-ranking and moderation power, the vast majority of which have been caught censoring, demonetizing, shadow-banning truth tellers, plus other propaganda crimes.

These are the media companies that sold you “The Covid,” the official story of 9/11, Kuwaiti babies thrown out of incubators, WMD’s in Iraq, January 6th, obviously rigged elections with unauditable black box voting machines and mail-in ballots, and the legitimacy of “government.”

Facebook alone, represented by initial investor Thiel, Marc Andreessen (Early Investor), Adam D’Angelo (former CIO), and Charlie Songhurst (Board Director, Meta) have censored multiple voluntaryist, libertarian, and truth movement news organizations off their platform including organizations that had MILLIONS of followers.

Some of the affected organizations included The Free Thought Project (3 million + followers) and the Anti-Media (2 million + followers) and the Art of Liberty Foundation’s original Etienne de la Boetie2 account in what has been called: The Great Social Media Purge of 2018. Alex Jones’ InfoWars was simultaneously deplatformed by Facebook, Apple, YouTube, Spotify, Vimeo, Pinterest, MailChimp, and LinkedIn at essentially the exact same time showing a degree of high-level coordination. The Facebook executive that coordinated the purges, Nathaniel Gleicher, was the ex-Director for Cyber Security Policy at the National Security Council and Facebook has been exposed by MintPress News for being populated with “EX” CIA officers, FBI agents, and other intelligence agency veterans in content moderation.

Aaron Berman, a 17-year veteran of the CIA who already held a senior position on Facebook’s “misinformation” team during the 2020 election, was promoted in 2023 to “Head of Elections Policies” at the company now known as Meta

The Art of Liberty Foundation’s Substack audience was more than doubling each year until last year when Substack took a $100M investment led by BOND and the Chernin Group, with a16z (Andreessen) participating. BOND is tied to In-Q-Tel and the Defense Innovation Board. Now we are having to spend $20,000 to move ourselves off the platform and build our own censorship-resistant infrastructure to keep getting this information out to the public

Marc Andreessen, who has suspiciously invested in multiple social media platforms that have been caught censoring, recently participated in a $100M round of financing for Substack led by BOND Partners (BOND, get it.. James Bond/Intelligence agencies) whose partners include “Ex-Goldman Sachs, ex-Kleiner Perkins, ex-CIA In-Q-Tel, and a member of the Defense Innovation Board. At almost the exact time that this investment was made, the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Substack which had been doubling year-over-year, began heading in the opposite direction. Other liberty and truth movement-oriented authors saw the exact same declines at the exact same time.

AI-Driven Autonomous Weapons Systems: Drones, Terminator Robots & AI Targeting (Military and Civilian)

In one of the most troubling “coincidences” of Dialog, we have what can only be described as the top CEOs, investors, and in the case of US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, procurers of AI-driven autonomous weapons system, terminator robots, & AI targeting in both military and “civilian” applications.

AI Drones - AI Drones are drones that can be launched and targeted using lists drawn up by AI and/or guided and targeted using AI. The drones can be used to kill individuals based on facial recognition, location, or other targeting information.

An Anduril Bolt-M drone is diving for an attack before exploding, showering an unoccupied target vehicle with anti-materiel fodder. Anduril CEO and founder Palmer Luckey is a Dialog participant while Thiel, Lonsdale, and Andreessen are investors.

Pentagon, intelligence agency, and NASA contractor Elon Musk’s Optimus Robots - a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of being remotely reprogrammed at any time in the future by the same folks who sold you “The Covid,” bankrupted small businesses, and forced injections into family members.

Terminator Robots - Even robots (or even self-driving cars) can be used as dual-use military devices under pressure from an organized crime “government”.” Dialog participant Elon Musk has already promised a world where his Tesla robots will outnumber humans.

Dialog Society founder Peter Thiel (2nd from right) and participant Alex Karp (3rd from left) meeting with Israeli military officials. Israel has been accused of genocide against the Palestinian people using AI targeting in the massacre.

AI Targeting - Military - AI targeting is where AI systems determine what individual people (high-value commanders, officers vs. enlisted, etc.), assets (tanks vs. trucks on a battlefield) or buildings are targeted in a scenario where dozens or hundreds of autonomous and/or programmable weapons are launched at once. The Israeli military has already been caught using a system called Lavender for targeting and another tool called “Where’s Daddy” which uses AI to determine when a target is with their family so the entire family is killed vs. just the target. Dialog participant and Palantir CEO Alex Karp has already bragged that Palantir is “responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine.”

AI Targeting - Civilian - Palantir has been ICE’s data backbone since about 2013, when it built the Investigative Case Management system. In April 2025 ICE awarded Palantir a $30 million contract to build ImmigrationOS, folded into the existing sole-source ICM deal that has ballooned past $145 million. Its stated functions: prioritizing who gets removed first, tracking self-deportations in near real time, and streamlining removal logistics.

In March 2025 Trump signed an executive order to eliminate data “silos” across agencies. The New York Times then reported the administration tapped Palantir’s Foundry to carry it out, with talks underway at the IRS and Social Security Administration, and the ACLU warned of “a panopticon of a single federal database” — a centralized dossier on everyone in the country. Palantir publicly called the reporting “blatantly untrue,” said it “never collects data to unlawfully surveil Americans,” BUT given they are using their tech to murder people, why would anyone believe them?

The Danger for Freedom

We believe the illegitimacy and criminality of monopoly “government” is slowly and surely spreading. Every day more and more people realize that the “government” is illegitimate on its face and being run as a criminal enterprise in Washington, DC. We, and many others, are exposing the TRILLIONS of dollars that have been stolen through fractional reserve banking, inflation, no bid contracts, corporate welfare, and needless, overpriced weapons for wars based on lies and manufactured intelligence.

We think these autonomous weapons systems are being built for a time when the knowledge of this organized crime system spreads to the police and military who are having their own pensions and savings devalued by the organized crime banks and “government” that tricked them with unethically manipulative propaganda and indoctrination.

Dialog founder and CIA contractor Peter Thiel already broke down the bankster and organized crime “government” case for autonomous weapons on the Joe Rogan podcast: “The natural development of drone technology … is you need to take the human out of the loop because the human can get jammed.”

What is Behind the Paywall Today?

The Formatted, Print-Ready Version of this Article and a HUGE THANK YOU! for Making it Possible!

The List of Prominent Known Dialog Participants

- Cross-referenced with CFR, Bilderberg, Trilateral Commission, World Economic Forum & Berggruen Institute affiliations

- Intelligently categorized

Dialog is a private, invitation-only network founded in 2006 by Peter Thiel and data entrepreneur Auren Hoffman. It runs both an ongoing paid-membership organization and separate off-the-record retreats attended by members, guests, speakers and prospective recruits. Internal material reportedly describes more than 1,000 paying members and more than 2,500 people who have attended its retreats since 2006.

How many names have been exposed?

There are several different numbers because the leak contained overlapping—but not identical—datasets:

Category 1 — Federal Reserve, Fractional Reserve Banking and US Treasury “Legal” Counterfeiting of US Dollars

· Scott Bessent — U.S. Treasury Secretary — Council on Foreign Relations (verified against current CFR member roster). Not on the official Bilderberg 2026 participant list. · Robert Rubin — Fmr. Secretary, U.S. Treasury; fmr. Co-Chairman, Goldman Sachs —Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations. · Larry Summers — Former U.S. Treasury Secretary; former president of Harvard University —Bilderberg Meeting participant (2025), Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and Agenda Contributor and speaker at World Economic Forum, Member Trilateral Commission · Randy Kroszner — Former Federal Reserve governor; Bank of England Financial Policy Committee, Chair/Vice-Chair/Member of the WEF Global Agenda Council on the Global Financial System 2008–2009 and 2010–2016

Category 2 — Autonomous drones, robotics & AI targeting (military & civilian)

Companies and people building, owning, or funding autonomous/AI systems with weapons applications. Government counterpart: — listed under Government.

· Palmer Luckey — Founder, Anduril Industries; co-founder, Oculus VR. Affiliations: Bilderberg (2024) Anduril builds autonomous attack and loitering-munition drones, counter-drone systems, and the Lattice AI battle-management software — among the most explicit autonomous-weapons companies in the U.S. defense base. · Alex Karp — Co-founder & CEO, Palantir Technologies. Affiliations: Bilderberg (2019, 2022, 2024, 2025, 2026) + Steering Committee Palantir’s Gotham and Maven AI platforms generate and prioritize military targets — Karp says the company is “responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine.” Palantir signed a Jan 2024 strategic partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and Karp has said “our product is used on occasion to kill people.” · Peter Thiel — Co-founder/chairman, Palantir; Founders Fund; early Anduril backer. Affiliations: Bilderberg (2007–2016, 2019, 2022, 2024, 2025; 2026 not on official participant list) + Steering Committee (current); WEF Young Global Leader 2007* Co-founded Palantir and, through Founders Fund, was an early backer of Anduril. Asked about the Lavender targeting system, Thiel said his “bias is to defer to Israel,” underscoring his ownership stake in AI-targeting infrastructure. · Joe Lonsdale — Co-founder, Palantir; founder, 8VC. No cross-org match found in checked sources. Co-founded Palantir and runs 8VC, a venture firm that is one of the largest funders of autonomous-defense startups (Anduril, Saronic and others). · Eric Schmidt — Ex-CEO, Google; Schmidt Futures; CEO, Relativity Space. Affiliations: CFR; Bilderberg (2008–2024 across many years, 2025, 2026) + Steering Committee; Bohemian Grove (leaked 2023 list†) Chaired the U.S. National Security Commission on AI and the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Board, and has personally funded military-drone and autonomy ventures — the leading establishment advocate for integrating AI into warfighting. (Also fits the content-moderation bucket via Google.) · Elon Musk — CEO, Tesla & SpaceX; owner, X; founder, xAI. Intelligence agency, Dept of War, and NASA Contractor with BILLIONS in “government” contracts and tax breaks for his electric vehicles. Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot and Full Self-Driving are dual-use autonomy platforms, and SpaceX/Starlink is now critical military communications infrastructure (decisive in Ukraine). “Weaponizable” here is a capability/dual-use observation, not a current weapons product.

· Dan Driscoll (U.S. Army Secretary, Bilderberg 2026), who oversees Army procurement of these systems

Category 3 — AI, Algorithmic Content Moderation & the “Censorship-Industrial Complex”

These are participants whose companies have large-scale algorithmic content-ranking/moderation power, or who have funded information operations. Capability is documented; whether a given activity is “censorship” is contested and attributed.

· Eric Schmidt — Ex-CEO, Google. Affiliations: CFR; Bilderberg (2008–2024 across many years, 2025, 2026) + Steering Committee; Bohemian Grove (leaked 2023 list†) Ran Google during the build-out of its search-ranking and YouTube moderation systems and has funded election/information-integrity initiatives — a central figure in any map of algorithmic information control. · Neal Mohan — CEO, YouTube. Affiliations: CFR Runs YouTube’s recommendation algorithm and its content-removal and demotion policies — one of the largest content-governance systems on earth, with direct power to amplify or suppress information at scale. · Yasmin Green — CEO, Jigsaw (a Google incubator). Leads Jigsaw, a Google unit that builds tools to counter “disinformation,” extremism and “threats to open societies,” and served on the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder. Google frames this as countering harm; the Censorship-Industrial-Complex critique reads it as institutionalized content control. · Tom Lue — Global affairs lead, Google’s frontier-AI division. Gemini’s image generator produced historically absurd and racially biased images due to over-aggressive efforts to force diversity Leads global affairs and policy for Google’s frontier-AI division, which sets the guardrails and output-filtering for Google’s most powerful models — content governance at the model layer. · Reid Hoffman — Co-founder, LinkedIn; partner, Greylock (Connected to CIA Venture Firm In-Q-Tel) . Affiliations: CFR; Bilderberg (2017, 2019, 2022) Documented funder of social-media influence operations: he financed “Project Birmingham,” a 2017 Alabama false-flag disinformation effort (~$100K via AET/New Knowledge), and the “News for Democracy” Facebook network. Hoffman apologized for Birmingham and said he was unaware of its tactics. · Jonathan Greenblatt — CEO, Anti-Defamation League. Affiliations: CFR The ADL flags online content and lobbies platforms over moderation decisions and is frequently cited in censorship-critical reporting; the ADL frames this work as countering antisemitism and hate. Listed for the capability/role, not as an established “censor” (contested). · Elon Musk — Owner, X. Intelligence agency, Dept of War, and NASA Contractor with BILLIONS in “government” contracts and tax breaks for his electric vehicles. X performs algorithmic ranking and moderation like any large platform, X content moderation team populated by “Ex” FBI personnel per Alan Macleod/Mint Press News. If the DARPA Internet was Internet 1.0, then Starlink is DARPA Internet 2.0 where profits are being privatized to defense industry insiders. · Greg Brockman — Co-founder & President, OpenAI; ex-CTO, Stripe. OpenAI (primarily through ChatGPT and related models) has been extensively documented for political bias and content filtering that functions as censorship on certain topics and viewpoints · Jason Kwon — Chief Strategy Officer, OpenAI. Trilateral Commission 2026 Annual Plenary (Tokyo) participant list. Plenary participant lists can include invited guests and speakers, not only members- 14 out of 15 political bias tests administered by David Rozado diagnosed Chat GPTs responses as left-leaning (favoring progressive positions on economics, social issues, environment, etc.) · Adam D’Angelo — Co-founder & CEO, Quora; ex-CTO, Facebook. Quora has been caught censoring pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionism voices (Dr. Rima Najjar) among others · Charlie Songhurst — Board Director, Meta; ex-Head of Corporate Strategy, Microsoft – Meta/Facebook caught censoring information during “The Covid” including true information that could “cause vaccine hesitancy”

Category 4 — Mockingbird Media

· Richard Haass — Diplomat; President Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations. Affiliations: CFR (President Emeritus) · Ezra Klein — Columnist, The New York Times. · Bret Stephens — Opinion Columnist & Associate Editor, The New York Times. Affiliations: Bilderberg (2024) · Nick Thompson — CEO, The Atlantic; ex-Editor-in-chief, Wired. Affiliations: CFR · Souad Mekhennet — National security correspondent, The Washington Post. · Veit Dengler — Member of Austrian Parliament, Media executive; co-founder, NEOS political party (Austria) former Chief Operating Officer of Bauer Media Group, which employs more than 11,000 people across 13 countries in Europe and North America · Isaac Lee — Chairman & CEO, Hybe America, former Board Member Associated Press, Former President of the News for Univision. CFR

Category 5— Government, intelligence, military, law & diplomacy

· Ted Cruz — U.S. Senator (Texas). Dialog-status note: named in the leaked Dialog directory; Cruz said publicly he attended only a couple of meetings over a decade ago. · Cory Booker — U.S. Senator (New Jersey). · Tulsi Gabbard — U.S. Director of National Intelligence. Affiliations: CFR per 2019 reporting; not in current-roster, WEF Young Global Leader (2015), Former Civil Affairs officer in the Military · Jared Kushner — Founder, Affinity Partners; ex-White House senior adviser. Affiliations: Bilderberg (2019) · Wes Moore — Governor of Maryland. Affiliations: CFR Dialog-status note: named on the leaked 2026 retreat registration list (entry “Governor, State of Maryland”); a spokesman said he spoke at a Thiel event roughly a decade ago with no involvement since — though Axios (Aug 2025) had reported him as a Dialog member. · Jim Himes — U.S. Representative (Connecticut); ranking member, House Intel. Affiliations: CFR · Gen. Alexus Grynkewich — NATO SACEUR; head of U.S. European Command. Affiliations: CFR Dialog-status note: leaked records list him as attending Dialog gatherings since 2021. · Hallie Hoffman — Ex-general counsel & acting chief of staff, DEA. · Lisa Monaco — Ex-U.S. Deputy Attorney General. Affiliations: CFR · Jim O’Neill — HHS Deputy Secretary nominee; co-founder, Thiel Fellowship. · Jared Polis — Governor of Colorado. Dialog-status note: named in the leak; his spokesperson denied membership, said he does not recall attending and had not previously heard of Dialog. · Will Scharf — White House Staff Secretary (see correction note). No cross-org match found in checked sources. · Tom Tugendhat — Member of Parliament, United Kingdom. Affiliations: Bilderberg (2019, 2022, 2023, 2024) · Kaja Kallas — Vice President, European Commission; ex-PM of Estonia. Affiliations: Bilderberg (2024) Dialog-status note: named on the leaked list; the European Commission denies she is a member or will attend the Aug 2026 retreat (Axios had listed her as a 2025 participant). · Tarō Kōno — Former Minister for Digital Transformation (2022–2024); ex-Minister of Defense, Japan; current Member, House of Representatives. Affiliations: Trilateral Commission (verified: current member, Asia Pacific Group) · Jens Spahn — German Bundestag; ex-Federal Minister of Health. · Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — Ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan; founder, Airblue. · Turki Al Faisal Al Saud — Founder, King Faisal Foundation; ex-Saudi intelligence chief. · Reema Al-Saud — Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the U.S.. · Ali Siddiqui — Board Chair, OnZero; ex-Pakistan Ambassador to the U.S.. · Himanshu Gulati — Member of Parliament, Norway. · Simon Stevens — UK House of Lords; ex-CEO, NHS England. · Mitch Daniels — Ex-Governor of Indiana; ex-president, Purdue University. · Stan McChrystal — Founder & CEO, McChrystal Group; ex-U.S. Army General. Affiliations: CFR Dialog-status note: named in the leak; told The Guardian he attended two Dialog events about a decade ago but does not consider it membership. · Matt Clifford — UK PM’s AI adviser; co-founder, Entrepreneur First. · Neal Katyal — Partner, Milbank; ex-Acting Solicitor General. · Preet Bharara — Ex-U.S. Attorney, SDNY. · Rachel Brand — Chief Legal Officer, Walmart; ex-Associate Attorney General. Affiliations: CFR · Rob Hur — Ex-Special Counsel, U.S. DOJ. Affiliations: CFR · Tom Goldstein — Partner, Goldstein & Russell; founder, SCOTUSblog. · Julian Castro — Ex-Secretary, U.S. HUD. Affiliations: WEF Young Global Leader 2010* · Richard Haass — Diplomat; President Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations. Affiliations: CFR (President Emeritus)

Category 6 — Finance, investment & industry

· Henry Kravis — Co-founder, KKR. Affiliations: CFR; Bilderberg (multiple years) · Chamath Palihapitiya — Founder & CEO, Social Capital. Affiliations: WEF Young Global Leader 2007* · Randy Kroszner — Ex-Federal Reserve governor; Bank of England FPC. · Gaurav Kapadia — Founder & CEO, XN. Council on Foreign Relations · Karen Karniol-Tambour — Co-CIO, Bridgewater Associates. Affiliations: CFR · Micky Malka — Founder & Managing Partner, Ribbit Capital. · Mike Novogratz — CEO, Galaxy Digital; ex-CIO, Fortress. · Barry Silbert — Founder & CEO, Digital Currency Group. · Barry Sternlicht — Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Starwood Capital. · John Arnold — Co-Chair, Arnold Ventures; ex-founder, Centaurus Advisors. · Nicolas Berggruen — Founder & President, Berggruen Holdings. Affiliations: CFR · Pete Briger — Principal & Chairman, Fortress Investment Group. Affiliations: CFR · Peter Brown — CEO, Renaissance Technologies. · Thasunda Brown Duckett — President & CEO, TIAA. · Matt Cohler — Ex-General Partner, Benchmark. · Bob Jain — CIO, Millennium Management; founder, Jain Family Institute. · Wences Casares — Founder & ex-CEO, Xapo Bank. Affiliations: WEF Young Global Leader 2011* · Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasir Al-Sabah — CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. · Steve Ells — Founder & ex-CEO, Chipotle.

Category 7— Technology (founders & executives)

· Auren Hoffman — Chairman & co-founder, Dialog; data entrepreneur (SafeGraph/LiveRamp). Affiliations: CFR · Astro Teller — Captain of Moonshots, Google X (Alphabet). Projects at Google X include Google Glass, Google Self-Driving Car Project, Google Contact Lens and Project Loon. · Jonathan Ross — Founder & CEO, Groq. · Dan Schulman — Ex-President & CEO, PayPal. Affiliations: CFR · Howie Liu — Founder & CEO, Airtable. Affiliations: WEF Technology Pioneer (company-level)* · Pete Shadbolt — Founder & Chief Science Officer, PsiQuantum. · Scott Stephenson — Chairman, President & CEO, Verisk Analytics. Affiliations: CFR · Immad Akhund — Founder & CEO, Mercury. · Sarah Bond — President of Xbox, Microsoft. · Fatima Kardar — VP & COO of Xbox, Microsoft. · Manuel Bronstein — Chief Product Officer, Roblox. · Scott Belsky — Partner, A24; ex-CSO/CPO, Adobe; founder, Behance. · Scott Cook — Co-founder & Chairman, Intuit. · Severin Hacker — Co-founder & CTO, Duolingo. · Mike Cannon-Brookes — Co-founder & Co-CEO, Atlassian. Affiliations: WEF Young Global Leader 2009* · Cesar Carvalho — Co-founder & CEO, Wellhub. · Marcos Galperin — Co-founder & CEO, MercadoLibre. Affiliations: WEF Young Global Leader* · Demet Mutlu — Founder & CEO, Trendyol Group. Affiliations: WEF Young Global Leader* · Strauss Zelnick — Chairman & CEO, Take-Two Interactive. Council on Foreign Relations · Caroline Cochran — Co-founder & COO, Oklo. · Mario Schlosser — Co-founder, Oscar Health (see correction note). · Raffi Grinberg — Executive Director, Dialog.

Category 8 — Entertainment

· Sophia Bush — Actress. · Joseph Gordon-Levitt — Actor. · Benj Pasek — Songwriter & producer (EGOT-class). · Drew Scott — Co-founder, Scott Brothers Global; Property Brothers. · Josh Brolin — Actor. Josh Brolin making the organized crime CIA look cool in the movie: Sicario. You have to be a complete scumbag (Sorry, Gibler! ;-) to make the murderous, drug dealing, regime changing, Mockingbird media manipulating CIA look cool. Search engine: The Phoenix Program to understand how the organized crime CIA murdered thousands of people extra judicially in Vietnam. They are organized crime parasites living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun. · Eva Price — CEO, Maximum Entertainment Productions. · Teresa Hsiao — Writer-producer (Family Guy, American Dad). · Scooter Braun — CEO, Hybe America; founder, Ithaca Holdings · Zach Shields — Executive producer & writer (Godzilla: King of the Monsters).

Category 9 — Academics, authors, public intellectuals & policy

· Garry Kasparov — Democracy advocate; ex-world chess champion, Aspen Commission on Information Disorder. · Jonathan Haidt — Social psychologist, NYU Stern; author. · Steven Pinker — Psychologist, Harvard; author. · Jonathan Levin — President, Stanford University; economist. · Anne-Marie Slaughter — CEO, New America; ex-State Dept Policy Planning. Affiliations: CFR · Roger Myerson — Economist, University of Chicago; Nobel laureate. Affiliations: CFR · Susan Athey — Professor, Stanford GSB; ex-DOJ chief economist. · Tyler Cowen — Professor of Economics & Director, Mercatus Center, GMU. · Peter Goettler — President, Cato Institute. Formerly Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking and Debt Capital Markets at Barclays Capital · Ryan Stowers — Executive Director, Charles Koch Foundation. · Leonard Leo — Co-Chairman, Federalist Society. sources. · Grover Norquist — President, Americans for Tax Reform. Affiliations: CFR · Adam Grant — Organizational psychologist, Wharton; author. Affiliations: Bilderberg (2019)‡; WEF Young Global Leader* · John Townsend — Author, Boundaries. · Tim Urban — Writer & illustrator, Wait But Why. · Rick Warren — Pastor; author, The Purpose Driven Life. Affiliations: CFR · Gretchen Rubin — Author & podcast host, The Happiness Project. Affiliations: CFR · Kim Scott — Author, Radical Candor. · Bob Cialdini — Author, Influence. · Charles Duhigg — Author, The Power of Habit. · Tim Ferriss — Author & podcast host. · Daniel Pink — Author; ex-chief speechwriter for VP Al Gore. · Sam Harris — Podcast host & author, Making Sense. · Lori Gottlieb — Psychotherapist & author; The Atlantic columnist.

Category 10 — Health, biotech & science

· Vas Narasimhan — CEO, Novartis. Affiliations: CFR · Peggy Hamburg — Ex-Commissioner, U.S. FDA. Affiliations: CFR · Atul Gawande — Author; ex-Assistant Administrator for Global Health, USAID. · Elizabeth Blackburn — Ex-President, Salk Institute; Nobel laureate. · Peter Attia — Physician, Attia Medical; author, Outlive. · Bryan Johnson — Founder & CEO, Kernel & Blueprint. · Shivon Zilis — Director, Neuralink.

Category 11 — Other / NGO

· Shadi Martini — CEO, MultiFaith Alliance (humanitarian aid). · Evan Marwell — Founder & CEO, EducationSuperHighway.

About The Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion.

About The Art Of Liberty Foundation

The Art of Liberty Foundation is dedicated to exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of monopoly “government” and central banking/fractional reserve banking and promoting voluntaryism — the only system of social organization based entirely on consent and REAL freedom — as the alternative.

See ArtOfLiberty.org.

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne at an event.