When DO you call the cops, and WHEN (and HOW!) can you deal with situations without them? A listener wrote in to The Corbett Report to ask when, if and how voluntaryists and the liberty-minded should engage with representatives of the state. James recruits some voluntaryists and special guests to respond. The panel included: James Corbett of corbettreport.com, Ryan Cristian of TheLastAmericanVagabond.com, Derrick Broze of TheConsciousResistance.com Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup, Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com, Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org, Ernest Hancock of FreedomsPhoenix.com, Etienne de La Boetie2 of TheArtOfLiberty.org, Larken Rose of TheRoseChannel.com

For a Reminder of WHY you almost NEVER want to Call the Cops, here is some Truth Music from our uncensorable flash drive of Freedom: The Liberator

This is What Happens When You Call the Cops! by Rob Hustle feat. Bump. It is being soft-censored with an age restriction on YouTube. Get the non-age-restricted version on Bitchute here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ciEp8IvXzuDB/

The sequel video to: This is What Happens When You Call the Cops by Rob Hustle in response to all the folks who said: “But What About All the Good Cops”?

One Powerful Solution to Police Accountability

The #THICKREDLINE Project

The THICKREDLINE Project is an effort to restore respect for law enforcement by abolishing victimless crime. Victimless crimes are not really crimes… and make the cops the criminals. A real crime, by definition, has a perpetrator and a victim: murder, assault, rape, theft, and extortion are all obvious crimes because there is a victim. Politicians and bureaucrats frequently institute illogical, immoral and counter-productive “laws” (politician scribbles) that penalize peaceful, non-violent people for “crimes” that have no victim. Drug possession, gambling, and making arrests for ignoring Covid-19 lockdown and social distancing orders are examples of victimless crimes where politicians attempt to get the police to use violence immorally and preemptively on overwhelmingly peaceful people, frequently to raise revenue or enforce their version of morality on a population. When the police use violence and coercion against peaceful people for victimless crimes (there is simply no way to sugar-coat this) it makes the cops the criminals who are engaged in kidnapping and extortion under the color of law. The THICKREDLINE Project is organizing the police to say: NO! to the organized crime “government” on lockdowns, mask mandates and other victimless crimes.

IMPORTANT: Our THICKREDLINE domain was stolen in what we believe is a dirty tricks campaign. Evidently, powerful forces don’t want Sheriffs and police to understand they have the ability to say: NO!, organize collectively, and refuse to use violence on peaceful people for politicians!

About The Author

Etienne de la Boetie² is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation and an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality, and corruption. He is the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! – How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,”Media and Academia and To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. His original writing and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.Foundation and, in Spanish, at ArteDeLaLibertad.org.

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.