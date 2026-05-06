The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

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Nisanga's avatar
Nisanga
5d

“Protect & Serve”..?

More like, “Finish the Donuts & Wait for LawBreakers”…!!🤨

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The USAofRATS's avatar
The USAofRATS
5d

Police are useless, they don’t have to protect anyone except themselves, “Protect and serve” really? Additionally as a general rule, no truly smart person, as defined via their own tests, anyone who scores over 100 “Intelligence Points “ is rejected - High intellect people questioning orders = not someone they want around.

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