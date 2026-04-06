The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
1h

Still haven't received my liberator flash drive and book.

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1 reply by Etienne de la Boetie2
Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
5h

Hayek actually worked to advance a project whose intention was economic central planning. At a conference in Paris in 1938, called the walter lippmann colloquium, Hayek shared his views on what big public policy pursuits the world should pursue in the twentieth century, we ending up getting just what he wanted; its literally capital “G” Globalization and it ended up just being economic central planning and then they moved onto cultural central planning like all the rest before them did

He consistently advocated legal and institutional harmonization across borders, which by definition requires dismantling local variation and jurisdictional autonomy, two key features of decentralization. In The Economic Conditions of Interstate Federalism, he argues for international economic integration under a supranational framework through which a centralized coordinated few would make economic policy decisions

And in Law, Legislation and Liberty, Hayek pushes for a universal, rules bound order that was fully insulated from politics (what we today call capital "G" Globalization), again, minimizing local discretion and both deeply concentrating and coordinating decision making

the following are direct quotes from Hayek in his paper ‘The Economic Conditions of Interstate Federalism’:

"the economic powers of the individual states will be thus limited, the federal government will have to take over the functions which the states can no longer perform and will have to do all the planning and regulating which the states cannot do." (that one’s a doozy!!!)

"one of the great advantages of interstate federation that it would do away with the impediments as to the movement of men, goods, and capital between the states and that it would render possible the creation of common rules of law, a uniform monetary system, and common control of communications. "

"It will also be clear that the states within the Union will not be able to pursue an independent monetary policy."

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