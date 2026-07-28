The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

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Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
5d

People often associate Hayek with "free markets", but in actual practice thats a quite questionable assertion. Hayek's writings certainly opposed the specific forms and designs of command-and-control socialism, BUT, he also advocated a world of fully harmonized laws/regulations, unrestricted movement of goods and financial-flows, a single planetary financial architecture, harmonized monetary policy across all territories, centrally directed on a planetary policy interventions and policy dictating, and intensive supranational constraints that would deliberately remove the ability of local, regional, and even national governments to pursue their own economic institutions

This architecture's overall schema was later actualized through capital "G" Globalization and we have all seen the institutional consequences. By destroying jurisdictional diversity, pluralized local banking/finance systems with wide and diversified access to decision making, deeply concentrating investment decision making, and the in-general wide (even if not truly complete) effective destruction and/or nullification of decentralized constitutional structures that previously diffused economic decision-making, well, the system became one where planet spanning integrated socio-professional networks that span financial, corporate, governmental regulatory, and political institutions effectively engage in economic central planning. We've had Hayek's desired world for decades now and it ain't been a "free markets" world in a meaningful sense as the term is generally understood...

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5d

Gotcha!

https://mises.org/mises-wire/ruling-class-wants-you-think-central-planning-inevitable

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