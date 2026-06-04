The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

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The Anartist Collective's avatar
The Anartist Collective
5d

I should really reconnect with you since I've moved to Chico, CA. This us exactly the stuff I've been getting involved with and there's a growing anarchist/mutual aid community in the area so the time is now! I feel this is happening everywhere, you just have to take the first step and openly discuss these types of things with people without getting any kind of party politics, left/right divide into the conversation (there's both liberals and conservatives more on the same page than we realize once you get past the team sports). And also be the light you wish to see in the world, lead through example. You mentioned the podcasts and stuff but there's a lot of people doing a lot of talking and very little work on themselves and living the ideals they wish to see in the world. All it takes is seeing people practice what they preach and they'll follow suit.

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1 reply by Etienne de la Boetie2
Thomas Guitarman's avatar
Thomas Guitarman
4d

so EVERYONE NEEDS TO SEE THIS

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1407239488091302Virus-free.www.avg.com unless we take down cameras and 5 g tracking little will work

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