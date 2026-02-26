Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the "Rich Men North of Richmond": that "government" is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations.

Brendan’s new song, To See the Cage is to Leave It, was inspired by the book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation.

The book has been an underground sensation selling copies to 20+ countries where over 10% of the sales have been bulk copies “Friends Bundles” that people are buying for friends, family and colleagues. One Art of Liberty Foundation supporter is distributing 258 copies in North Carolina starting with 41 copies to the local sheriff’s department. The book was just translated into both Latin American Spanish and the Castilian Spanish of Spain with other translations in German, French and Greek on the way! Substack readers can get a copy FREE by “Going Paid” details below.

Lyrics

This song's another declaration

of independence from the state

everyone shares the same religion

doomed to repeat the same mistakes

How do the few control the many?

is it the money and the bombs?

What is the power of the penny

up against of us all?

No masters… No slaves… No rulers… No state… No taxes… No cage… To See It is to Leave It

What is this game in which we're playing?

What would it take for us to thrive?

What is this debt we're always paying?

What clergy takes our yearly tithe?

Where is this piece we are missing?

Where is the map within the maze?

What is the status of your mission?

What is the state of your terrain?

No masters… No slaves… No rulers… No state… No taxes… No cage… To See It is to Leave It

There's more than one way to live like Quinn would say.

Sometimes the only way to win is not to play!



No masters… No slaves… No rulers… No state… No taxes… No cage… To See It is to Leave It

Music & Lyrics by Brendan Daniel

This is the 2nd Song that Brendan has done based on Etienne’s work. The first song: Organized Crime, was based on my 1st book: “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

The video weaves in pages from "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! to expose the biggest secret in history: "Government" is illegitimate on its face, and an organized crime system centered around banking and central banking has been using "government" to steal the value out of everyone’s money using a technique called Fractional Reserve Banking to rob and control society. The bankers and central bankers puppetering the “government” from behind the scenes have a partnership with monopoly media and government-sponsored-academia to control the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of having a "government.” They have been buying up the world with the digital dollars they create out of thin air, which has led to a monopolization of everything where companies stolen and captured by fractional reserve capital are being held by capital managers, including BlackRock and Vanguard while the C-level executives, reporters, editors, and publishers are being organized by front groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Bilderberg Group.

About Brendan Daniel

Brendan Daniel is a singer/songwriter and self-taught harmonica/guitar player born and raised in Ayer, Massachusetts. Brendan is the youngest brother and founding member of Town Meeting (a New England-based, award-winning American folk band. Brendan opened as a solo act for Jonathan Edwards and Aaron Lewis (Grand Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH.)

In 2023, Brendan recorded a seven (7) live song album entitled “Live at PorcFest.” The album was produced by Mike Meranda of “The Mammals” in a parking lot at the Free State Project’s Porcupine Freedom Festival in New Hampshire.

Brendan is an independent artist on “Rebel Scum Records”. Musical influences include Alice and Chains, Robert Johnson, The Avett Brothers, John Prine, Bob Dylan, The Ramones, and Eddie Vedder.

Brendan’s website is www.BrendanDanielMusic.com

Support: Patreon.com/BrendanDaniel Instagram.com/BrendanDanielMusic

Get the Books That Inspired the Songs!

Get BOTH To See the Cage is to Leave It AND “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! bundled together at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store

Get a Free Preview and/or Buy the Book

The Art of Liberty Foundation, a start-up voluntaryist public policy foundation, announces a new book, To See the Cage is to Leave It—25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. The latest book, by Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2, exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

Etienne and James Corbett discuss To See the Cage is to Leave It on The Corbett Report

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

Technique #1 is mandatory government schools running the Prussian model of education to indoctrinate children that “government” is legitimate, desirable and necessary before they are old enough to evaluate the logic and morality of that assertion.

The goal of the program has been to get free and independent human beings to self-identify as “Americans” (or “Canadians,” “Russians,” Israelis, etc. as every “government” is, essentially, running the same playbook) and be tricked into a pseudo-religion called Statism, the belief in having a “government,” using what can only be called classic, textbook “cult-indoctrination techniques.”

Statism is the completely indoctrinated belief in the legitimacy, desirability and necessity of having a “government” even though there is no ironclad law of the universe that “government” is legitimate, desirable or necessary.

The book posits that there is an inter-generational organized crime system centered around banking and central-banking that has been controlling the information the public receives about the legitimacy, desirability and necessity of “government” using mandatory schools and monopoly media to “legalize” fractional reserve banking and trillions of dollars in “bailouts” and “stimulus” that is handed to the controllers even though the system is inherently unfair, inflationary, and secretly stealing the value from everyone else’s money.

This organized crime system has been using the exact same techniques used by disingenuous religions and cults to trick the population into a worldview where they are easily robbed, controlled, and trapped in a no-win game of rigged elections where the same interests secretly own both parties.

The book includes multiple videos exposing the techniques that can be clicked-to-play in the ePub version and QR codes that can be scanned while reading the physical book to bring up the companion material.

The award-winning documentary Theatres of War exposes the Department of Defense and intelligence agency involvement in more than 1,000 movies and 1,000 television shows. Click Image Above or Scan QR Code to Watch Short 1:51 Trailer.

This short 8:32 example video shows how the American flag was “product-placed” an astonishing 469 times in just twelve Michael Bay movies, including Bad Boys, Armageddon, and multiple Transformers movies, as an example of one of the techniques covered in the book. Click the image above or scan the QR code to watch.

The book also exposes a dozen+ sub-techniques used on Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Police and Military to indoctrinate obedience to hierarchical command and control and, ultimately, to get the police and military to set their morality aside and use violence on peaceful people for the “church leadership” of the indoctrinated cult.

During “basic training,” military recruits are forced to undergo a variety of unethically manipulative techniques, including verbal and physical abuse, excessive stress, degradation and humiliation, sleep deprivation, isolation and the artificial conformity of the uni-form (single form) and shaved heads replacing individual physical appearance with a group appearance further reinforcing the artificially created group dynamic. The services are notorious for inciting peer pressure and collective punishment, including “blanket parties” where the non-conforming are beaten with improvised flails (soap bars or locks in a towel/sock). The Marines take the doors off the stalls in the bathroom so recruits can’t have even a moment of privacy to reflect on what is being done to them or the fact that they are committing to murder whoever the church leadership tells them to. They are injected with debilitating “vaccines” and forced to sing march cadences that normalize murder, among other techniques.

Some of these techniques used in government-affiliated youth programs, including the Young Marines, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Explorers, and JROTC include the uniform (Single Form) and head-shaving, which replaces an individual’s appearance with an artificial, psychologically-reinforcing group appearance.

Hare Krishnas, Rajneeshpuram members, Heaven’s Gate, Jim Jones’s People’s Temple Members, and Unification Church Members (Moonies) are other organizations that asked adherents to suspend individuality and shave their heads and/or assume the uni-form.

Another technique exposed by the book is that the monopoly media has been using trick photography to give the “President” and “Church Leadership” the appearance of holiness through subliminal halos and/or photographing them in front of religious iconography.

The Artificially Indoctrinated Holy Symbol of the American Flag is Manipulatively Woven Into the Burial Ceremony of the Deceased - A trick to get the participants to associate the memory of their beloved deceased with the flag, even though it is the policies of the ”church leadership” that are frequently responsible for their deaths.

Paid-For Flag Worship Woven Into Stadium Events and Sports - Weaving flag worship ceremonies into stadium events is another type of unethically manipulative product placement of the flag and “Anchoring” technique. Everyone loves a football or baseball game, so the organized crime system pays teams, previously as much as $53 million a year, to add flag-worshipping events and military jet flyovers to important games to “anchor” the excitement and good times of an outdoor event to the flag and ”government.” The fact that the US “government” is paying the teams to participate proves it is artificial.

Interestingly, the book breaks down the idolatry of Statism, where the hidden curriculum of the mandatory government schools, monopoly media, scouting, and police/military training circumvents the objective morality of the Judeo-Christian tradition with the subjective morality of indoctrinated Statism.

This is a page from To See the Cage Is to Leave It exposing technique #20, where middle school children are taken to “Mecca” (Washington, DC), where they are taken to the “Cathedral” of the Capital (that looks like the Vatican… for a Reason!), and the “Temples” (Monuments”) where they are shown the “Deities” (Lincoln, Washington), where the environment is kept artificially hushed and reverent.

They will be shown the “Holy Document” of the Con-stitution, which is kept preserved in helium under bullet-proof glass similar to other religious relics, in an atmosphere reminiscent of a church or cathedral.

The book has a good news message: We don’t really need “government!” Everything the “government” does would be done better, faster, and cheaper by the free market without the waste, fraud, abuse, extortion, and unethically manipulative indoctrination. The book is dedicated to all the good people working for the “government” in the bureaucracy, police and military and features specific tips for helping to reduce the harm the “government” is causing in the world.

The book breaks down how the military, especially, is NOT bound by the oath they took because of a well-recognized legal precedent known as fraudulent inducement. Because the organized crime “government” lied to the population about the legitimacy, desirability and necessity of “government”, used unethically manipulative indoctrination and propaganda techniques in mandatory schools and through monopoly media, and because “government” is illegitimate, illogical and immoral on its face, the military is not bound by the oath they took because there was “fraud in the inducement.”

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is available in a high-resolution hard cover version for $40, paperback for $19.84, and ePub for $7.77 at SeeTheCage.com There are five & ten copy “friends bundles” for spreading the word, and a $40 bundle with Etienne’s previous book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which offers a deeper dive into who is behind the program, the monopolization of the media.

The book is available to bookstores and libraries through Ingram. The ISBN numbers are: Hardback, 979-8-89692-576-7; Paperback, 979-8-89692-573-6 . The book is available on Amazon Kindle HERE.

Substack members can get a free copy by “Going Paid” and Founding Members can get Signed high-resolution hard copies of BOTH To See the Cage Is to Leave It AND “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! + everything else in our Everything Bundle! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with instructions.

Get the Book

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption, who has been to the site of the Waco massacre and met Charles Key. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of the new book To See the Cage is the To Leave It – 25 Techniques That the Few Use to Control the Many which pulls back the curtain on one of history’s most successful psychological operations: The US government and the monopoly media have been using a variety of unethically manipulative techniques to get free and independent human beings to self-identify as “Americans” so they can be tax farmed. The techniques range from mandatory schools to anchoring/product placing the flag in moments of high positive emotion in movies and television shows. From a hidden curriculum in scouting to subliminal programming in television “programming”.

Boetie2 is also the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services offered by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion.

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government,” and their partnership with monopoly media/academia. The foundation promotes voluntary free market solutions, charities vs. inefficient “government” aid based on extortion.

The foundation is the publisher of Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation and Five Meme Friday - a weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that intergenerational organized crime interests are hierarchically controlling all three.

The foundation’s recent conference, Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference featured leading economists, legal scholars, and political theorists explaining how the free market can provide all the legitimate, non-redistributive services provided by monopoly “government” better, faster and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.