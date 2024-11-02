Today’s the day! The Art of Liberty Foundation’s highly anticipated livestream for Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference is live on CiVL, and thanks to the Foundation for Harmony and Prosperity, it’s absolutely free.

This is more than just a broadcast—it's a full-scale exploration of what freedom truly means when we strip away the myths of political power and open our minds to a voluntary, consent-based society.

Join Us Here, Now: https://watch.civl.com/programs/liberty-on-the-rocks-2024-digital-pass

Why This Livestream Matters:

Hear From the Most Fearless Voices on Liberty: Today’s lineup brings together pioneers challenging everything we thought we knew about governance, control, and societal organization. From Larken Rose, Etienne de la Boetie2, Derrick Broze and more, you’ll hear bold ideas that expose the fallacies of centralized power, reveal the benefits of voluntary systems, and illuminate paths toward a society based on mutual respect and genuine freedom.

A Call to Rethink the Way We Live: Imagine a society where cooperation is voluntary, rights are universal, and prosperity thrives without the burden of bureaucratic control. This live stream isn’t just talk—it’s a blueprint for achieving that vision, rooted in practical, real-world solutions that make liberty achievable.

A Community of Change-Makers: Today, you’ll connect with a global network of people who share your curiosity and commitment to a liberated society. By joining this live stream, you’ll become part of a movement toward conscious change, empowering yourself and others with new knowledge and the drive to create a freer world.

This isn’t just another livestream. It’s a rare opportunity to witness a radical rethinking of what’s possible. Don’t miss your chance to join in this journey toward truth, freedom, and real empowerment. Let’s make today a turning point.