By Etienne de la Boetie² | Art of Liberty Foundation | March 2026

There is a book that has been quietly doing something unusual in the liberty movement.

It has sold over 8,000 hard copies to readers in 25+ countries.

More than 40,000 ePubs and digital copies have been downloaded.

It has been the best-selling book at over two dozen liberty-oriented conferences and events — outselling titles by authors with far larger platforms.

But here’s the number that tells you what this book actually does to people’s minds: over 10% of all copies are sold as 5-packs and 10-packs — what we call “Friends Bundles.” People don’t just read this book. They buy it in bulk and hand it to the people they love. Donate them to libraries… Put them in mini-libraries in neighborhoods… Make them coffee table books in AirBNBs…

That doesn’t happen with books that confirm what you already believe. That happens with books that show you something you can’t unsee.

Today, the 5.5 Edition arrives — and alongside it, we are releasing a free companion investigative report that does something no one has ever done before: a complete, AI-verified accounting of exactly how much the banking system and “government” steal from every working American over a lifetime. The answer is $3.5 million for the median worker over the course of a 40 year career and 20 years of retirement. The book exposes the scam. The report proves the cost.

Read the full investigative report: ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

Get the book: ArtOfLiberty.org/Store OR… Better yet… Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor and get the book and Perks at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

Why This Book Works Where Others Don’t

Most books about government corruption, monetary policy, or political philosophy are written for people who already read books about government corruption, monetary policy, or political philosophy.

This book was designed — from the first page — for the person who has never questioned the system. Your brother-in-law. Your coworker. Your neighbor who votes in every election and thinks the government is basically fine.

The secret is in the design.

The Science of Visual Persuasion: Why an Image-Rich Book Changes More Minds

Here’s what most authors in the liberty space get wrong: they write for readers.

But the majority of humans are visual learners. Research consistently shows that approximately 65% of the population processes information primarily through images, not text. When you hand someone a 300-page text-dense book about the Federal Reserve, you’ve already lost most of your potential audience before they open the cover.

“Government” — The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! was engineered differently. It is a landscape-format, full-color, image-rich book that functions more like a visual briefing than a traditional book. Every two-page spread is designed to deliver a single concept with enough visual evidence that the reader reaches their own conclusion — without being told what to think.

This is not an accident. It is a deliberate application of three principles from cognitive science:

1. The Picture Superiority Effect

Humans remember images 6× better than text alone. When you read that “six corporations control 90% of American media,” you process it as an abstract fact. When you see the chart showing the consolidation from 50 companies in 1983 to 6 companies today — with the logos, the subsidiary brands, the ownership lines — the information moves from your analytical mind to your pattern-recognition system. It becomes something you know, not something you were told.

A White Rose MUCHO GRANDE Poster with the Full Size, High-Resolution Media Ownership Chart from “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History…Exposed! 5.5

2. Making the Invisible Visible

The most powerful technique in the book is visualization of patterns that are hidden in plain sight. Consider the presidential “halo effect”: dozens of photographs of presidents and government leaders are collected showing them photographed with the presidential seal positioned directly behind their heads — creating a subliminal halo effect identical to the religious iconography used for centuries to signal divine authority.

Once you see the pattern on a single page with a dozen examples side by side, you cannot watch a presidential press conference the same way again. The artificiality of the staging becomes obvious. The spell breaks. That is the moment of insight this book is designed to produce — over and over, across dozens of topics.

3. Comparative Revelation

The book’s signature format — four-column comparison tables showing Nazi Germany, the current US government, the Soviet Union, and East Germany side by side — is devastating precisely because it requires no editorial commentary. The reader sees the comparison and draws their own conclusion.

Spying on citizens? Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes. Pledges and oaths forced on children? Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes. Control of money supply? Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes.

The reader isn’t told “the US government is like Nazi Germany.” The reader sees the evidence laid out in parallel and reaches that conclusion independently — which is far more powerful than any argument could be, because it’s their insight, not yours.

The Companion Report: Proving the Cost of the Scam — $3.5 Million Per Worker

The book has always exposed how the scam works. What it never had was a precise dollar figure for how much it costs you personally. That changes now.

Alongside the new 5.5 Edition, the Art of Liberty Foundation is releasing:

How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $3.5 Million From Every Working American… “Legally”

The Summary Chart from: The Greatest Theft in Human History - How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $3.5 Million From Every Working American… “Legally” showing how much the banks and “government” will steal from each worker over a 40 year career + 20 years of retirement through FRB Inflation + Taxes + Social Security Cost-of-Living-Adjustment Underpayment at annual salaries of $35K, $60K, $120K, $250K, $500K, $1M, $5M, and $10M

— a companion investigative report that takes the mechanisms the book exposes and calculates their exact lifetime cost to workers at every income level.

The report was produced using four independent AI systems — Claude, Grok, Gemini, and GPT — each prompted separately with the same methodology. Their convergence on the same order of magnitude is itself significant: when four AI models with different training data and different corporate owners independently produce the same conclusion, the underlying pattern is robust.

The headline findings:

The median American worker earning $60,000 per year loses approximately $3.52 million over a 40-year career plus 20-year retirement — 147% of their gross lifetime earnings — to the combined mechanisms of:

• Fractional reserve banking extraction: $938,000 (the inflation tax, Cantillon Effect, and compound trap)

• Federal, state, and local taxes: $818,000 (including the full payroll tax burden)

• Gold standard foregone gains: $951,000 (purchasing power workers would have received under honest money)

• Social Security COLA underpayment: $810,000 (benefits promised but never delivered because the government uses manipulated CPI)

The book shows you how they do it. The report shows you how much they take. Together, they are the most comprehensive public accounting of the “government” and banking scam ever assembled.

Read the full investigative report: ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

How Many Years Did You Work for Free?

One of the most powerful visualizations in the companion report reframes the extraction as time rather than money: how many years of your 40-year career were consumed by the combined extraction?

The answer, for every income level, exceeds 40 years. The system claims more than a full career from every American worker — then continues extracting through manipulated retirement benefits.

The median worker: 42.8 years extracted from a 40-year career. The worker keeps only 27% of lifetime earnings.

The book explains why this happens — the fractional reserve money creation, the Cantillon Effect that gives first access to newly created money to banks and their borrowers, the compound trap that forces workers to borrow at interest to afford assets inflated by the very money creation process. The report puts the numbers to it.

Why People Buy This Book in Bulk

I get emails every week from readers who tell me some version of the same story: “I read the book. Then I bought five more copies and gave them to my family.”

This is the phenomenon that the “Over 10% of our sales are Friends Bundles” statistic captures — but the number doesn’t capture why it happens.

It happens because this book does something that conversations cannot do. You can talk to your family about fractional reserve banking for an hour and watch their eyes glaze over. But when you hand them a visual, full-color book that shows them — in images they can process in seconds — how 6 corporations control everything they see and hear, how the presidential seal creates subliminal halos, how the banking system creates money from nothing and charges interest on the creation, how the comparison between the US government and historical authoritarian regimes is point-for-point identical…

They don’t need you to convince them. The book does the work. And because it’s visual, it works on people who would never sit down and read a 400-page treatise on Austrian economics.

That is the design principle: make the book so visually compelling that people who would never read a “political” book pick it up, flip through it, and can’t put it down.

The Book the System Doesn’t Want You to Read — or Share

In October 2018, Facebook and Twitter executed a coordinated purge of over 800 pages and accounts dedicated to government accountability and independent journalism — including The Free Thought Project (3.1 million followers) and Anti-Media (2.1 million followers). The purge was linked to Facebook’s partnership with the Atlantic Council, a NATO-affiliated think tank funded by defense contractors and the US government.

This book documents that censorship — and dozens of other mechanisms the system uses to keep you from seeing the pattern. The media monopolization. The capture of academia. The revolving door between Wall Street and Washington. The $20 billion in campaign contributions that buy $268 billion in annual banking profits.

They can delete pages. They can’t delete a book that’s already in 25 countries and in the hands of 48,000+ readers.

The system survives on ignorance. Every copy you share makes it harder to maintain.

Get the 5.5 Edition + the Companion Report

Hard copy: ArtOfLiberty.org/Store OR… Better yet… Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor and get the book and Perks at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

Friends Bundle (5 copies): Perfect for waking up your family and friends. Over 10% of all copies are sold this way — because people who read this book immediately want to share it.

Friends Bundle (10 copies): For the person who is serious about spreading the message. Hand them out at work, at your church, at your gym. Leave them in waiting rooms. The book does the work — you just have to get it into hands.

The companion investigative report — “How the Banks and ‘Government’ Will Steal $3.5 Million From Every Working American… ‘Legally’”: ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

The book exposes the scam. The report proves the cost. Together, they are the case.

Become a Sponsor of the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor and get the new 5.5 Version og “Government” + a live or virtual ticket to next week’s An Evening with Etienne de la Boetie2 event in Memphis + Perks!

Memphis Event Details & Tickets: ArtOfLiberty.org/An-Evening-With-Etienne

Sponsorship Details + Perk List: ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor