The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
16h

We got our copy and used it as part of the homeschool curriculum :-)

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1 reply by Etienne de la Boetie2
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
15h

The biggest scam in history is the Stock Market, happily married to the biggest heist, private central banks, out of which the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 is taking the cake.

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2 replies by Etienne de la Boetie2 and others
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