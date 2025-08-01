Etienne Note: Get your popcorn on for this one and throw this up on the big screen. One of my best presentations ever! It has resulted in a flood of orders for my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many from almost 20 countries. If you're looking for the perfect way to share my work with friends or family, this video is it.

James Corbett: Welcome back, friends. Welcome back to the Corbett Report. I'm James Corbett of CorbettReport.com, coming to you in July of 2025 with another edition of Solutions Watch. And this time, we're going to be following up, in a sense, on a previous conversation that I had here on Solutions Watch that was quite popular at the time. It was from March of 2021, and it was called How to Present Info for Visual Learners. And if you have seen, or even if you want to re-familiarize yourself with that edition of Solutions Watch, I will, of course, put it in the show notes so that you can watch or re-watch it, or listen or re-listen to it, where I talked to author Etienne de la Boetie2, obviously a pen name, about his then current book, “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History…Exposed!

There was a lot of positive feedback to that conversation. In fact, as I understand it, the “Corbett Bump” from that conversation actually overwhelmed his servers and took down his website for a day or two, and he quickly sold out of a print run, if I understand all of that correctly. Well, today we are going to be talking to Etienne de Boetie2 about his new book, called To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, and, of course, the link to this book will be in the show notes for today's conversation. But let's bring him on the program: Etienne de la Boetie2, thank you for joining us again.

Etienne connecting from Memphis, TN to James Corbett in Japan

Etienne de la Boetie2: Hi, it is good to be with you, and your audience once again, James.

James Corbett: Yes, it is good to be here and talking about something that I think is ultimately empowering and powerful. What am I talking about specifically? Not just a book, but, like our last conversation, we were talking about “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History…Exposed! in which you laid out not just the nuts and bolts of the biggest scam in history, but also as we discussed in that conversation, presented that information in a visual style that is bound to get attention and to get people, even the attention-deficit-addled TikTok generation, interested in flipping through the pages. A perfect coffee table book, if you will. Well, here we are, talking about your next book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It. Tell us about this book, what it is, and why you wrote it.

Etienne de la Boetie2: Sure. Well, the full title is To See the Cage Is to Leave It: 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. And one of the big reveals of the book is that organized crime, government, and their henchmen in the monopoly media are running a variety of unethically manipulative techniques—not just to get the population to go along obediently, but to really indoctrinate the idea of having a government as a religion.

They’re using the same tricks and techniques that an unethically manipulative religion or cult would use on its victims. Many of these are being done surreptitiously and in tricky ways. A lot of things that people may have seen in movies or on television without realizing there was a trick behind them, I’m exposing in this book.

I’m doing so in a very visual way that visual learners can grasp, allowing them to quickly have that moment of insight. I’ve created a kind of picture book that expands the number of people who will engage with it. Unfortunately, with a text-only book, you might get 10 to 15 percent engagement from the population. But what we’ve discovered at the Art of Liberty Foundation is that if you make it visually rich—with lots of memes, visualizations, historical photos, and similar content it dramatically expands the number of people who will engage with it.

This book is designed for your friends, family, colleagues, and loved ones. Once you pick it up, you just can’t put it down, and the information comes at you in a way that’s easily absorbed.

