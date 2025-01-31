Friends,

Today at 2:05 pm US Central I will be speaking at The People's Reset in Morelia, Mexico.

How Voluntaryism and the Free Market Provide Public Goods for Free without the Waste, Fraud, Abuse and Extortion

Mandatory “government” schools and monopoly media/academia make “government” seem indispensable, but Etienne de la Boetie2, the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation and author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! will make the case that free markets, mutual aid societies, co-ops, insurance companies, non-profits, and real charity can do a better job at providing public services without the waste, fraud, abuse and extortion of monopoly “government.” The political philosophy is called Voluntaryism, and it is the topic of Etienne’s upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity, and Good Karma for All!

Watch at ThePeoplesReset.org or the official Odysee channel.

