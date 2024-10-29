Surprise! We don’t really need “Government!”

New Book from Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down Voluntaryism!

The book is expected to ship in early December in time for Christmas delivery!



”Government” defined the problem, and Voluntaryism provides the SOLUTION!

Have you ever imagined a society free from government extortion, waste, fraud, and abuse? What if we could harness the power of the free market, mutual aid societies, nonprofits, and more to do everything a government does but better, faster, and cheaper?

In a bold move that challenges the very core of global political systems, Etienne de la Boetie2, the author of "Government - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!", is set to release a transformative new book: "Voluntaryism – How the Only 'ISM' Free for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All."

Etienne de la Boetie2 takes you on a journey beyond the veiled extortion and inefficiency of monopoly government. His new book, Voluntaryism, and its accompanying video site reveal how a world governed by the free market, mutual aid, and voluntary associations is not just possible but already operational in various forms all around us. With your help, this message can awaken a global movement towards genuine autonomy, prosperity, harmony, and real freedom!

Why Your Friends, Family and Colleagues Need Voluntaryism

Many people support “government” because they think it is legitimate, desirable, and necessary (even if it isn’t) because they have never been exposed to the alternative: The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and everything the “government” does would be done better, faster and cheaper by the free market… and in many cases, already is!

Did you know that:

A private armed protective services company called Detroit Threat Management is doing a better job of protecting the residents than the monopoly Detroit police department?

The Book will have Images and QR Codes that will "screen pop" videos, lectures, and documentaries for a deeper dive.

Dozens of mutual aid societies used to provide many of the same benefits as unemployment, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security and competed with each other on which group offered better benefits for their members.

A non-profit has open-sourced the recipe for a $30 “epi-pencil”

to compete with “patented” $300 Epi-pens

Parents are fleeing the “government” school system in droves, taking public school teachers “private” and paying them in homeschool co-op situations, while new private school models like Acton Academies are getting the cost out of private education while startups like Prenda.com are providing the back-end tech-stack for parents to launch their own micro-schools.

A private non-profit organization called the North Maine Woods is protecting 3.5 million acres of mostly private land… twice the size of Massachusetts—while offering comparable rates for many of the same hiking, camping and four-wheeling amenities as national parks.

The country of Canada privatized its air traffic control system in 1996

and planes aren’t dropping out of the sky in Canada!

Join the Movement: A Call to Pioneer a New Social Landscape

By engaging with the principles detailed in "Voluntaryism," you become part of a movement. This book equips you with the tools to educate, inspire, and lead your community toward a future where the government system is not the only option. It's a guide for pioneers ready to construct a social landscape where the market of ideas, services, and products is as free as the individuals who comprise it.

"Voluntaryism" invites you to be the architect of a new world, where the foundations are laid with the bricks of knowledge and the mortar of integrity. Here, the twin pillars of personal responsibility and collective welfare support a structure of society that is resilient, dynamic, and above all, voluntary.

By reading "Voluntaryism," you're not just turning pages; you're turning the tides of history. This is your moment to be part of a global shift towards a legacy of liberty—will you answer the call?

