Good news, comrades! This year the Ministry of Toothbrushes will not only meet its production quota, but exceed it! And what’s more, the technocrats have devised the one and only toothbrush that you will ever need (or be allowed to purchase)! . . . But some are questioning whether government is needed to produce toothbrushes at all. Let’s nip that heresy in the bud, shall we? . . .

SHOW NOTES

Liberty on the Rocks 2024 – Use coupon code Corbett5 for 5% off (and to support James Corbett)

Liberty On The Rocks 2023 – The Sedona Sessions – Now streaming on CiVL

Pandora’s Box – “Part 1: The Engineers’ Plot”

Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commonwealth

Leonard Read’s “I, Pencil”