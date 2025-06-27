Jason Christoff & Etienne de la Boetie2 - The Psychology of Freedom Podcast on Substack, YouTube, Rumble, Odysee, and Bitchute,

Jason Christoff:

Welcome everybody to, I presume, the Jason Christoff: podcast The Psychology of Freedom, and today I have a very, very important guest. Who has an extremely important message for you to digest. Take what you take what works for you. Leave the rest. I don't I don't think there's gonna be much to leave because the information is so valuable.

Now, this man goes under the pen name, Etienne de la Boetie2, He is an author of two very important books. There is a brand new one.

When is that second book coming out? And then we'll we'll get into your important message So when does that second book become released?

Etienne de la Boetie2:

The book is shipping now and we're working on getting it into independent bookstores and ideally all bookstores. But the book is available now. It's To See The Cage is to Leave It - . 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, and the website is SeeTheCage.com.

Jason Christoff:

And we're just gonna dive right into it. First of all, your pen name, Etienne de la Boetie2. This is this was the original name of a French philosopher or French novel not a novelist, but maybe almost like a reporter of his day...

Etienne de la Boetie2:

He was a political philosopher. Some people call him the first voluntaryist And what he's known for is exposing the tricks and the techniques that rulers use, not just to get obedience, but to get fealty, and adoration, while you're getting robbed and you're getting tax farmed.

You've got the tax slaves singing “God Save the Queen” or “All Hail the Chief”.

The population is being tricked into an adoration for the ruling class using a variety of unethically manipulative tricks. And the original Etienne de la Boetie was the first one to point out that the ruling class (back then monarchy) was running tricks on the population to get them to go along with something that isn't in their interest. And so when I came out with my first book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, my kids were in the government school system.

The original Etienne de la Boetie from a statue constructed in front of the court house in his home town of Sarlat-la-Canéda, in the Dordogne region of France.

I was divorced and my ex-wife had my kids in the public school system. And so I didn't want my kids to get any heat for what dad was doing, so I chose to use the Nom de Plume. Now my kids, one of them has graduated from college, one of them is finishing college. And so I could reveal my real name, but now everybody knows me as Etienne de la Boetie2. And when you put the exponent2 or numeral two (2) on the end, you can find ME versus the original. That’s how you can find me in search engines.

And so now I'm stuck with it. I'm not really hiding. As you know, and as a lot of you know, hundreds, if not thousands, of people within the Liberty movement know my real name. So I'm not ready to release it yet because I don't want to cause confusion in the market or anything like that, but that's the reason for the pen name.

