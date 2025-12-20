Get “Government ” AND/OR To See the Cage is To Leave It from Amazon (A Mason?) In Time for Christmas

Johnny Vedmore Interviews Etienne de la Boetie2 on Newspaste

Johnny Vedmore:

Hello, everybody. Welcome to the NewsPaste podcast. I’m your host, Johnny Vedmore.

Before each episode, I usually have a brief chat with the guest before we go live. This time was no different. We were both smiling, and it was clear we were about to have a good conversation. We quickly realized we’re on the same page in many ways.

This conversation is fearless. I would never have met this man if we hadn’t both been targeted by censorship focused targeting that was so extreme it was almost ridiculous, a kind of crème de la crème of absurdity.

We’ll talk about this, but this is Etienne de la Boetie2. You’ve got to add the “2” to the end, because otherwise in a search engine, you’re going to find a philosopher probably with a beard. Did the original Etienne de la Boétie without the square, did he have a beard?

Etienne de la Boetie2

He had a mustache.

The Original Etienne de la Boetie 1530 – 1563

Johnny Vedmore:

Then I’m not interested if he had a mustache. So explain a little bit about, because you obviously, I see up there the Art of Liberty Foundation, you obviously on the libertarian strand of politics, I don’t know which part of that you are in, and it’s big, complicated, weird in places, really weird in other places, funny and amusing and more free.

I consider myself a libertarian because I want people to stop suppressing others.

So, first of all, where are you from, and what political journey led you to where you are now?

Etienne de la Boetie2

So I’m a misplaced Texan, and so I’m from Texas here in the United States. And my nom de plume is that of a 16th century French political philosopher. The original Etienne de la Boétie was really the first person to expose the tricks and techniques that rulers used, not just to get obedience, but to get fealty and adoration.

I am a libertarian, which is kind of like the umbrella term for pro-freedom, pro-liberty, pro-free market political philosophies in the world, but really I’m a voluntarist, and a voluntarist is someone that does not believe in the legitimacy, the necessity, or the desirability of having a government.

And in my book, the book I’m most known for, “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, I make the case that government is not only always illegitimate, you can never have a legitimate government for a variety of reasons.

You can’t delegate a right that you don’t have yourself to a representative or to a government to represent you doing something you don’t have the ability to do yourself. So if I don’t have the ability to take Johnny’s money, and redistribute it, or I don’t have the rules to, if I don’t have the ability myself to make up rules for Johnny, then I can’t delegate it to a representative to do something that I don’t have the right to do myself.

And so, if you can’t be bound by a social contract you didn’t sign, and if my lovely fiance and myself can’t vote to rob Johnny because there’s two of us and one of Johnny, Well, it doesn’t matter if there’s three of us, or 10 of us, or 300 million of us. There’s no magical additional person that makes something immoral and illogical now moral and logical. So government has been the biggest scam in all of human history. And so it goes back to monarchy.

The monarchs were the original government. And I think once the divine right of kings wasn’t playing, in Peoria anymore, they trick the population into democracy, thinking that, you know, giving the population the idea that they’re, you know, somehow have a say in how they’re being ruled, but the reality is, is The rulers are always going to be able to fudge the ballot box and engineer the outcome because they have a disparity campaign funds, they control the media.

The subtitle of ““Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! is: How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government”, Media, and Academia.

M y thesis, which gets to your intro on the censorship, is the number one weapon of the rulers is controlling the information that society receives. And so, not to give away the book, but it’s the banks at the top.

The banks are creating money out of thin air using a technique called fractional reserve banking. They’re buying up the world with the little digital dollars and little fiat paper tickets they create, and they’re taking those fiat paper tickets and digital dollars, and they’ve bought up and monopolized the media into a small handful of corporations operating as a cartel.

And so they’re there every single channel you’re going to see government is legitimate government is legitimate government is legitimate in the United States were notorious for making the government the hero and all of the movies and all of the television shows so it’s going to be the. FBI agent or the CIA agent saving the world from the dastardly terrorists or the president of the United States.

Johnny Vedmore:

What a bunch of bastards.

Etienne de la Boetie2

Thank God for the government, man. Obviously, like every single movie, if it wasn’t for… Ryan bloody Reynolds, I mean… I mean, there would be nukes going off in every city if it wasn’t for the government saving the day. Yeah, that’s how they get away with it.

And then on the academia side, you know, you go to the monopoly government school, the mandatory school where they force you to learn. They teach you before you’re old enough to really, you know, question the morality and the logic yourself. They’re going to teach you that government is legitimate, desirable and necessary when you’re a child. And then they’re going to slip it to you as a religion.

And so that’s kind of what my new book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. But they’re using all of the techniques of an unethically manipulative religion or a cult on the population surreptitiously.

Johnny Vedmore:

You must know John Klyczek’s work as well.

Etienne de la Boetie2

That name is so familiar.

Johnny Vedmore:

Oh, I will send you a load of his is his stuff. He did a school. The order was one of his books. But he is I think I think you you two should connect. I can’t I can’t even imagine a better conversation. I can’t even imagine a better conversation. I’m surprised we only coming across each other for the first time. I got a couple of questions from hearing that.

Etienne de la Boetie2

I get censored a lot.

I’ve never met, you know, heard of you and I’m like, we’re in the same club.

Johnny Vedmore: :

They really, really don’t like people who just say, if you, if you’re saying everything truth, all the truth all the time, you’re hitting buttons all the time. You don’t hear, not everything you hear is it meant to be a button or is a button, but often we don’t know that that’s the case. It just happens that we keep saying, we keep writing, we keep speaking, and then at some point, boom, you know, you realise two weeks later, three weeks later, that’s the button, that’s the button, and you I mean, for me, I already knew that our joint foe, you could say, our foe that we have in common, is a lady who we’ve both talked about. And we’ll get to that. We’ll get to that.

But one of my first questions was, were you a punk or were you metal in school?

Etienne de la Boetie2

I was a punk. I was a skater.

Johnny Vedmore:

I recognize my own.

Etienne de la Boetie2

Yeah, I came up on a skateboard.

Johnny Vedmore:

Yeah, me too. I loved it. I’ve got arthritis in my big toes now, which is a bit sad, but I can recognize a punk skater anytime. I was right in that scene, and I’m in a punk band as well. I loved it.

Etienne de la Boetie2

I was listening to a little Black Flag last night and the Sex Pistols are still on the rotation.

Johnny Vedmore:

Mm hmm. Yeah, I can sense that. So when did you start doing more? Because you there’s a lot of content. I’ve been going through some of your content. You got a lot of content. You’re talking about all of the things that need to be talked about, not just this is one of the problems I have with a lot of people on the independent media is that they clearly are focused, heavily focused on just one topic of interest. just one and that seems to me a little bit of a red flag to say that they’re controlling one topic and that’s what they’re meant to do i mean it looks like that because most people get if they’re triggered to want to write are triggered by multiple things i find that in your your your stuff so when did you start actually talking out loud because i get a feeling you were already like me sitting around in your teenage years putting the world’s to right the world to rights But when did that change?

Etienne de la Boetie2:

So I think I wrote my book, the first edition of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, around 2017 for a small group of people. I actually wrote it for my kids. My kids were in the government school system at the time, and I was watching the government school system run these unethically manipulative techniques on my kids that I break down in the book. And so I wrote the book originally just, you know, because my kids were in the system. I wanted them to understand what these techniques were. And then I printed 50 copies for 50 influential people in the liberty movement. It was very, very well received.

And so then I turned it you know, into a book and then I have refined it and, you know, like it’s on its fifth edition right now. It’s been the best-selling book at over two dozen Liberty-oriented conferences and events. And then the new book, so that was in like 2017, I’d started going full steam right before the COVID. And then one of the things I was known for at the COVID was we really were at the forefront of leading the resistance to the COVID. We realized it was a scam.

I realized it was a scam very early on. and began organizing resistance in Santa Cruz, California with a gentleman by the name of David Rodriguez. We started out with less than a dozen people. A month later, we had 400 people on a Facebook group. We were marching through the streets, distributing flyers. We were going into hospitals. exposing empty hospitals, empty waiting rooms, and talking to people in the hospital that said the whole thing was a scam.

Johnny Vedmore:

And so they pulled my heartstrings. Good. Really? Like, like, uh, I, I’m lucky enough to be in the same strain of journalism and the world is you are, you clearly are. So I was also, working for Unlimited Hangout then. So, uh, but from, from about two, I wrote the first Junkerman article in 2019.

And by mid 2020, I was working for Unlimited Hangout. And by late 2020, I was living with Whitney in Chile. And then we had like a, we come back here and had baby eventually. And all through that time was all COVID. And when it first hit, you know I felt like oh what if it is true and people are dying and the hospitals are full I feel like I should actually volunteer go to the hospitals and help out and I did try that and no one got back to me at all and I was like no that’s not right and I saw I live right next to a hospital I saw the the empty streets I saw there was no one in there I was going walking around the hospital uh that’s right across the road from me all the way around checking it out seeing if there’s no one no one around it was clear to me there was a it was a bit of a scam going on straight away so so I had all of that extra as well because I also research big pharma and those things so I had that that luck and I found there was hardly anybody around how easy was it over there how hard was it to uh to actually organize the troops as you’ve done.

Etienne de la Boetie2

So we had a blast. I got it. I got to tell you. So, you know, we went we went into the hospital at the epicenter of covid in California, in Santa Clara, that the L.A. Times said was the epicenter of covid in California. And when I say there’s nothing going on, I mean, there was like tumbleweeds. And if you know anything about, you know, about the United States and how many Chinese Americans go back and forth from Silicon Valley to the, you know, to China.

If there was a COVID, if there was really a rapidly spreading epidemic, then Silicon Valley would have been the epicenter of it in California. And when I say that there was tumbleweeds, there was tumbleweeds. And so I put on a mask for what, about 17 times that I put on a mask during the entire time. And I went into where they’re doing the testing and I take the mask off. And the guy is like, what are you doing? And I explain “I’m an investigative journalist and we’re trying to figure out if there’s a pandemic going on here” and he looks like his hands were caught in the cookie jar, but he was honest.

he’s like flat out: We’re not seeing any pandemic conditions. We’re not seeing any excess deaths, just the usual and customary elderly deaths. And were not even testing that many people. This was on a Sunday that we went in there, and Saturday would have been their busiest day. They had eight people that came in just to get tested. I walked out of that. This is in a tent. They’d set up the tents and overflow tents.

There’s just a bunch of people in moon suits pretending like there’s a pandemic going on. After talking to that guy, and this was in March, I walked out and I’m like, this is the fakest thing I have ever seen. There is no way that if this was a real pandemic that this hospital would not have been full. And so anyway, I just knew after walking out of that conversation that the whole thing was as fake as could be.

Johnny Vedmore:

Did you have a similar experience over in Texas or in America in general, where with us, they did put do not resuscitate on elderly care home patients is basically no one should be resuscitated if they go into any trauma. And that, of course, boosts up the number of deaths that happened around that time. Did you have any of that going on? Really, really super dirty tricks.

Etienne de la Boetie2

I don’t remember when we discovered that it was the protocols that were doing the damage. It was sometime in mid to late 2020, I think, is when we realized it was how they were doing it with the protocols and the ventilators and the loneliness and the isolation and throwing elderly off of their schedules and the Remdesivir and everything else. I’ll tell you what I did, though. I was in 20 states in 2020 organizing resistance. I was in 30 states in 2021.

And we were talking to people who would know. I was running something called the #THICKREDLINE Project where we’re trying to stand down the cops so that they would not enforce the lockdowns, which I viewed as economic warfare against the population. And so we’re trying to stand down the police, and we would invariably be brought in by a community group. Mostly it was conservatives. It was generally the Republicans, the conservatives or the patriots of the town, whatever. They were always the cool kids that aren’t going along with it.

A lot of times they had a relationship with the local sheriff and they would have these resistance groups. The resistance group might be 20 people, the resistance group might be 100 people, the resistance group might be 500 plus people. And in that resistance group, there would be doctors and nurses and I talked to dozens and dozens and dozens of people in 20 plus states in 2020. And in 30 plus states in 2021, probably more than anybody else in the country. And then also calling my own personal network of friends that were either emergency room doctors or regular doctors or nurses or EMTs or whatever.

And I only found one person that actually claimed that they had pandemic conditions. And she was a hospital administrator I ran into at a park and I didn’t believe her. I talked to hundreds of people that were in the medical profession over that time. And nobody claimed that they were experiencing pandemic conditions. We would drive up to the hospital, just to talk to the paramedics that were outside and just say, “Hey man, we’re just doing a survey” as we like went town to town to town and, and, you know, for doing these resistance activities. And like the EMTs would shake like, yeah, “we’re not really doing anything”. Or “I think the whole thing’s a scam”. Or we would get all these different comments but I was never able to find a single hospital where an employee actually claimed that they had pandemic conditions besides this one woman who I ran into at a park.

Johnny Vedmore: :

Well, the park lady let’s talk about that, because I had a similar experience. I live right beneath a hospital, and most people in my community work there: nurses, doctors, NHS administrators, or managers. It’s a university hospital—the University Hospital of Wales—so there’s also a large number of student nurses and medical students.

Almost everyone around here works at the hospital, yet during COVID, the majority didn’t want to have that conversation.

They did not want to. Even now, a lot of the people who work in the hospital, they’re reticent. They talk to me sometimes whispering in the park. about their experiences but their whole manner and tone is that of someone who does not want to confront properly and is ready for it to happen again as well and it to be enforced again on another occasion and will repeat the same thing because they were in the middle of it and they realized oh there is something wrong here but we are here to try and help people so you know that’s basically the the thing that evil people use every single time is this feeling that you you want to aid your fellow man in some way they tug on your heartstrings and then they kill your fellow man which is usually what they do the there was one lady in a park I like her.

She’s a nice woman. She’s a nice woman. She was a… I can’t really call it. It’s like a temporary doctor. A locum. She was like a locum in the hospital. A temporary doctor of some sort. And she was really calm, lovely lady. Had a lovely, beautiful golden retriever. Absolutely lovely dog, Mila. Walked off the lead like my dog, but that’s really rare for a big, golden, gorgeous, So I always like speaking with her and during COVID we talked and I didn’t believe what she said to me. I didn’t believe I was in the part but she was quoting stats that I know, I know had jiggery pokery, you know, there was things going on with those stats. They were represented in a certain way, but didn’t take into account certain things, left certain things out. And she didn’t, I felt like when she was telling me she didn’t feel like it was true as well. And she was just in a state of like hyper normalization, where she’s got to say what everybody else who’s around her all the time believes.

And she’s in the mantra mode, you know, they’re just repeating the words, repeating the words. And I remember the people listening to us talk and looking shocked and worried and some people didn’t properly communicate with me afterwards because I talked about it openly and said I didn’t, I didn’t believe it. I didn’t believe it. I’m looking around and saying there’s no one going into that hospital. He’s right across the way from me. I, you know, it’s just not happening. But there was another lady as well who was talking about the tests. She was talking about the lateral flow test. and it’s like you know once something is a virus or an infection or whatever is within a virus is within a body of people after a certain amount of time if people everybody’s had the illness and the illness mutates that’s the idea of it and then they get a if you have lateral flow tests after it’s already endemic in any national population, it’s no better than 50-50.

It’s no better than chance. It doesn’t actually give you, but they say they got this mantra 96.6% accurate. 96.6% accurate. If in context it’s there’s not it’s not a pandemic or an epidemic is not in that situation and they were using these tests in ways where you could see how they were tricked and i was having conversations with them and it was i realized through covid there was some battles within my own community i just couldn’t have You know it would just cause rifts anger in another situation it might be useful not to have those people completely wanted to tear me apart because of any belief they think i have you know it was a very hard did you you say you traveled around and you did a lot or you at least were very proactive what about your base did your friendship group have the same views as you on it?

Etienne de la Boetie2

So no, well, it was it was mixed. So among my my libertarian voluntarist friends, almost all of them understood that it was a scam, that it wasn’t what we were being told. And so kind of among that group, yes, among my family and among my, uh, among my, you know, kind of nonpolitical, not really paying attention, you know, getting your news from the tell a vision, uh, they were, they were fallen for it. They were going, they were, you know, and it was, it caused all kinds of, you know, personal issues in my life.

I think some of my family eventually came around. They may not want to admit it, but I feel they understand that the whole thing was a scam. Nobody likes to be scammed or tricked, and many people are struggling to deal with and accept that they were misled. Ego plays a huge role.

Some made decisions that may have hurt their loved ones, and I think that’s a major psychological issue for many people: coming to terms with choices that may have caused harm to those closest to them.

And I don’t think, you know, like like I got to tell you, the thing with, you know, like vaccination, I’ve been an anti-vaccination advocate. And, you know, once a mom makes the decision to stick that needle into the arm, they’re never going to admit that that that needle was dangerous. They’re never going to admit that they’ve hurt their child. They’re never going to admit that something happened. And so I think that there’s a, there’s, you know, a version of that with the COVID. And so, you know, once, you know, like you’re just, you’re not going to, you’re not going to admit that you made decisions that hurt your loved ones.

You’re not going to admit that you made decisions that hurt your child. There’s a huge cognitive dissonance there, and I think that that’s the thing that kept COVID going on as long as it did, is that people didn’t want to admit they got tricked. Because every single person that fell for it had a friend like Etienne, Or Johnny, it was trying to tell them what was going on until it was a scam and they just wouldn’t listen. And so I think that that that dynamic, you know, I think that dynamic is, you know, was was very prevalent during those times.

Johnny Vedmore:

Yeah, most definitely. I know a lot. I’m lucky my closest friend is not easy to trick. I’d say it’s probably why I like him. He knows what is and what isn’t. the you don’t have to you don’t have to run away he was he was actually on top of it before for me i i was like the first day when the first day when i thought i had to mask up i thought about it and i just went too far i just went like all of the way and then like i i was i i he said to me now that’s you know what is you’d have to have gas masks it was not going to work so what’s the point of wearing a mask There’s no point if it’s ineffective anyway. What’s the point? So go and do a bit of research.

And I went and looked and did a little, what, digging around and found out it was those masks with filters on which were like 150 quid with the closest thing you can get where you have to change your filters all of the time. It’s like, what the fuck? right so so if you’re gonna get ill you’re gonna get ill if they’re gonna release something they’re gonna release something and you’re that’s gonna happen that’s gonna happen the whole thing was kind of like set up to go they knew the dynamics and what you’re talking about as well is that these little sort of like If you were playing a roleplay game and you were looking at the consequences of your two decisions that you make, there’s going to be loads of little details that later on will make people understand that this was all a bit of a, you know, they know the outcome already, they know the outcome of complex games. So, off COVID, I mean COVID has passed now, what was your main focus on investigation?

Etienne de la Boetie2

So after the two books, the thing I’m best known for is a monograph. It was, I was, I intended to turn it into a book. I was actually working on kind of the fifth edition of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!. And I was going to try and incorporate, you know, breakdown of the scam of the COVID. And then that investigation just took on a life of its own. I thought it was going to take me a couple of weeks to do. It ended up taking six months. and I released it as a monograph that you can find at ArtOfLiberty.substack.com.

But the investigation that came out of that was entitled Solving Covid – The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine Drug-Scam Timeline. And in this investigation, I take I don’t start the timeline at when COVID was declared. I start the timeline at the founding of the eugenics movement, which a lot of people aren’t familiar with, but it was very fashionable. in the, you know, in the early 20th century.

Among all of the industrialists, the pro-capitalists.

Johnny Vedmore:

I cannot believe the conversations we’re going to have. I cannot believe it. My first, the place I was drawn to was late 1800s, early 1900s to a guy actually, I tried to look, focus on the British aspect of it. and a guy called Reginald Farrar who set up one of the first international symposiums in China on viruses and vaccines and all of the vaccine manufacturers came round during the Manchurian plagues of the plague in Manchuria in 1910-1911 just before the Japanese took over China as well in that year and everything changed and then Kitasato Shibasaburo was the guy who wanted to see how to like use with trapping in villages of Chinese people and infecting them with plague or with illness and watching they if they tried to get out they would be killed watching how their societies work so such an interesting like history is everything so where did you start where did What led you back first? I know what led me back, but what led you back to going back to that part of time?

Etienne de la Boetie2

So the, you know, what, what the, what they called the Spanish flu, a lot of people don’t realize this, but you know, that started on an American army base, uh, part of Fort Riley, Kansas. called Camp Funston, and at Camp Funston, the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research was doing injections, allegedly for meningitis, but Frederick L. Gates, literally the son of John D. Rockefeller’s right-hand man, Frederick T. Gates, is running an injection campaign at Camp Funston.

If you’ve ever seen the picture, kind of the most famous picture of the plague is an American Army hospital where there’s hundreds and hundreds of beds and there’s just all of these people.

That was at Camp Funston. And so once I realized that, you know, the kind of connection that, hey, this isn’t the first time they’ve done this, you know, that that was the first time they’d masked the public, that was the first time.

So, the thesis of the investigation turned into, hey, this is like a serial scam that they’ve been running since the last century, where every generation or so, we’re going to have some kind of quote-unquote pandemic that’s going to require the government to buy a whole bunch of vaccines.

And that they’re going to force into people, whether it was swine flu, whether it was avian flu, whether it was AIDS, whether it was the COVID, all of this is, it’s like a pattern where you can see who’s making the money and how they’re faking the test.

And so with like AIDS, I think part of the reason why I didn’t fall for the COVID immediately is I’d read a book called Inventing the AIDS Virus by Dr. Peter Duesberg that had a foreword by Kary Mullis who invented the PCR test. And I’d read that decades ago and I realized that AIDS had been a scam and they’d never really been able to isolate the virus.

Johnny Vedmore:

Have you ever seen Nick Piotrowski’s stuff? Have you ever seen Nick Piotrowski?

Etienne de la Boetie2

I know and the name isn’t even familiar to you.

Johnny Vedmore:

Again, someone who I’ve come across, who I’ve become friends with over time, who did a presentation for me on or from AIDS virus from start to finish and it just a completely extraordinary story. behind it all. I mean the whole that this what we’re talking here is a manipulation of viruses and illnesses over a long period of time because you where you’re starting like Spanish flu in 1917 there was a couple of things there was that sleeping disorder that people got from about 1914-1915 to And if you go back in time, these same groups, League of Nations, Rockefellers, a lot of these guys are all funding people to go around and collect as much information about disease and see what Spreads.

See what spreads. My investigation into the Manchurian Plague went back to learning about, in Manila, Dr. Strong, who represented the Americans at the international seminar, had been selected by the Rockefellers. So when they went to government, when they went to the ministers for health at the time, or whatever you call them, uh in America they were told i’ll go in to the Rockefellers and they’ll make the decision so already back then you can see who’s making the moves and it’s all about making people sick and making you know it’s all about making money it’s it’s it’s it’s it’s all about hey we’re going to make it look like that there’s a pandemic and then we’re going to sell the population vaccines the vaccines are going to make it worse

Etienne de la Boetie2

or the therapeutics in the case of like in AIDS it wasn’t a vaccine it was AZT and so then the therapeutic is going to make it worse.

Johnny Vedmore:

Hopkins prophylactic was one of the ones in the thing.

Etienne de la Boetie2

But we’re you know like it’s a remdesivir with the COVID AZT with AIDS you know the the the cure is going to make it worse, we’re going to point to that outcome and say, look, it’s mutating or it’s getting worse. We’re going to point to what the therapeutic does as if that’s the evidence of the disease that we’re trying to sell the public on, and then we’re going to just transfer hundreds of billions of dollars out the back door, we’re going to buy vaccines that we don’t need. We’re going to stockpile them at BARDA. So there’s a group within the Pentagon that stockpiles vaccines.

And so every scam, they’re going to buy hundreds of millions or a billion dollars worth of vaccines. They’re going to stockpile them. until they expire and then they’re going to stockpile them again. There’s so many different scams going on simultaneously.

There’s been over $35 billion that the NIH has spent on AIDS research with absolutely nothing to show for it.

Johnny Vedmore:

Oh, they got a lot of intelligence to show for it.

Etienne de la Boetie2

That’s a lot of money, like $35 billion is a lot of money. And so I mean, like, you know, my thesis is that, you know, not only is government illegitimate, but government is essentially being run as a criminal enterprise. out of Washington DC and London and wherever. And so they’re running “government” on the population that gives them the ability to control information. Because I mean, if you take a look at like, whether it’s the COVID or AIDS, you’ve got a top down hierarchical control of health information coming out of the WHO. the CDC, the NIH, the NIAID.

And then because of government, that information is allowed to be pushed down to state health departments, state surgeon generals, county and city and town health departments. And so you’re able to take a bad policy or bad hospital protocols, and you’re able to hierarchically push them down through government. And then you’re able to mandate certain hospital protocols, therapeutics that make it worse. And then you’re able to, in the case of COVID, you’re able to mandate a quote-unquote vaccine that’s really ought to be called an experimental gene therapy. And you’re able to make people sick. And I think that was the goal.

And so I think that they’re eugenicists. And so what you’re seeing with the with the output of the of the “vaccine” that they forced on everybody is you’re seeing sterility issues. You’re seeing, you know, if a lot of women that were were pregnant when they took the when they took the quote unquote vaccine, you know, it acted as an abortion face it. As a, you know, it induced a miscarriage or abortion and now you’ve got fertility issues.

Johnny Vedmore:

They’re still pushing it on them. They’re still pushing it on pregnant women. It’s unbelievable over here. I’ve heard it on a couple of occasions. Just made me gasp out loud. Just amazing. Something that was experimental, just continuously being used afterwards anyway. Unbelievable. some of this is some of this is wild and what you’re talking about the hierarchical structure it means is Winston Smith’s all the way down burning the truth as each time goes down it gets more and more to the point where it’s detached from what the objective is the objective has one look and what the information comes out looks It looks like it’s not going to cause any trouble at all. It’s benign, but it’s not.

It’s the worst type of thing. Benign policies that allow them to do whatever they want is what rules the world at the moment. not going to get any easier though and one of the things you said easier okay okay so earlier on yeah i’m i’m looking for some sort of conflict here i’m coming i come in and come in here we go this is my conflict You know, the idea of replacing this system is very tempting, isn’t it? It’s extremely tempting. And so at the moment, what we’re being offered is various forms of technocracy.

And that it comes with all that comes with a panopticon it did nice big digital panopticon that’s run by one or two now i’ve noticed in your work of course you’re focusing on things like black rock and you’re focusing on corporate parts of the structures that make up the the owners of that or the controllers of that panopticon though they they offset their control to often pro x Israeli military CIA who it doesn’t matter intelligence agents who uh from things like Unit 8200 who are running these companies and going forward What future can you see and how will it differentiate from any other technocracy if there’s always going to be a panopticon and how do you have libertarianism come out within a technocratic system?

Etienne de la Boetie2

Well, well, first of all, just, you know, to kind of restate the thesis. So it’s the banks on the top. They’re creating money out of thin air, even though that’s inflationary, even though that’s stealing the value at everybody else’s money. And for those in your audience that aren’t familiar with the term fractional reserve banking, when you go to a bank to get a mortgage or a car loan or a 50 year mortgage, uh, you know, the bank is not loaning you another depositors money. What the bank does is the bank tickles the ivories on the keyboard and credits your account with digital dollars. They just come into existence as a ledger entry on the bank’s keyboard, and then you spend the rest of your life paying back a loan that the bank created out of thin air.

And if you don’t make your payments, then they steal it, and now the bank owns real property, real estate, real assets, and real things. And so that system is inherently inflationary and that system is inherently criminal. They’re engaged in a, they’ve created a monetary system that is inherently fraudulent and is inherently stealing the value out of everybody’s money. Now, what does that produce? It produces phenomenal Quote-unquote profits is really theft. I don’t like using the word profits But it produces an amazing amount of money for the banks Which is why the bank is the biggest building in every city in the world like if you think about it like How did banks get to be the biggest building in every city on the planet? And the reason is, is because they’re stealing it. And so if you’re stealing the value out of the money, so the more money the banks create, you can think of money a little bit like an analogy I use is like a baseball card. And if I have the only Babe Ruth rookie baseball card in the world, it’s worth a whole bunch of money.

If there’s two of them, it’s worth a little bit less. If somebody finds a case in a warehouse that nobody knew about and cracked it open, and now there’s thousands and thousands in the market before it collapses, that’s how the value of money works. And so if I have a dollar and you have a dollar, dear listener, we have the only two dollars in the world. I have 50% of the world’s wealth and you have 50% of the world’s wealth. And a bank or a government comes along and creates two additional dollars through fractional reserve banking or through quantitative easing or printing press or digital dollar creation, well now all of a sudden the bank has stolen 50% of the world’s wealth and you and I have been reduced to 25% of the world’s wealth.

And so that’s the main scam. Now, so how would you, the first thing they did is they bought up the media. So the media isn’t going to tell the population what’s really going on, except in this, these kind of pirate, these authentic voices on the self-directed internet. or people are seeing our pirate transmission right now, we’re getting the truth out through the self-directed internet to people that have discernment and can recognize who the authentic voices are and are paying attention and aren’t being distracted by children’s games played by adults, or buy sitcoms or whatever is the distraction of the day on the television.

And so the real serious thing that’s going on is that we are having systematically the value of the currency stolen from us where the population is being made artificially poor in a kind of economic warfare against the population. So they don’t want the population to have independent wealth. They want the population to be dependent upon the monopoly companies. And so what they’re doing is they’ve been providing, they create these tickets out of thin air and they provide unlimited capital to a handful of corporations to monopolize and consolidate their own interests. So they’re creating the money out of thin air. They’re giving it to certain companies. Those companies are buying up and consolidating their industries. And that’s why you have the Fortune 100 and the Fortune 250 and the Fortune 500.

A lot of times, not every single member of the Fortune 500 is a member of this cartel, but you can see and you can kind of tell who’s trading together and who’s putting stuff in the food supply to dumb down the population and which companies are are making harmful herbicides and pesticides that are being sprayed on the crops and you can figure out who’s kind of who.

https://blackrockvanguardwatch.com/

But that monopoly system, that creating the monopoly winners, they’re being bought up and the ownership is being managed by BlackRock, by Vanguard, by State Street. by other kind of equity players.

And then the C-level executives and on the media side of the house, the publishers, the editors, the producers, the reporters, they’re being organized into front groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, where they’re meeting on a regular basis in secure facilities around the world. They’re being given their marching orders, especially on the media side, that we’re going to have a scam like the COVID. Everybody’s going to go along with it. These are what the talking points are going to be.

If you’re familiar with Event 201, Event 201 was really to give the media the talking points. This is how we’re going to message

Johnny Vedmore:

The interlocutor for the media at Event 201 was Matthew Harrington of Edelman PR and Edelman PR own about 60% plus of nearly all media marketing, promotion, publicists. Everything everything you can imagine loads of different arms loads of different organizations set up of course by Daniel J Edeman who was in psychological operations during the American side of World War II against Germany and went on to actually do a deal with the colonel and I think they helped with the stealing of McDonald’s camera But then Richard Edelman took over and became one of the point men for Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum event where they have the Edelman Trust Barometer, it’s called, where they investigate where the trust is least and most and always seem to give an award to Saudi Arabia for being a really good open country, which is a very bizarre little two-step.

Etienne de la Boetie2

Can we control the information that society receives, whether it’s on the COVID or on 9-11 or on how just and munificent Saudi Arabia is or whatever it is, that is the most important weapon. Can they get you to believe that you’re not a free and independent human being? that just lives on this planet, but by virtue of where you were born, you’re an American or an Englishman. And by virtue of where you’re born, you now owe money to Washington, D.C. or to London. And not only do you owe money, but it’s your duty to pay the money.

It’s good to pay the money. It makes you a better person. You’re a bad person if you don’t give the money. And so really, that is the most powerful weapon. We were talking earlier about who gets censored.

So the number one thing that gets censored is that government is illegitimate on its face.

There’s two things that they do not want the population to know that you will never ever hear discussed on the monopoly media, or you will never hear discussed on the mainstream alternative media. Okay, which is the controlled opposition, you know, the alternative, the quote unquote alternative media, which is really controlled opposition.

The number one and number two thing they don’t want, you know, is number one government is illegitimate on its face. It’s impossible to have a legitimate government. The whole thing is immoral. The whole thing is illegitimate. It’s illogical. It doesn’t make any sense.

And then the number two thing is that we don’t really need government.

That everything government does would be done better, faster, and cheaper by the free market. That everything except redistribution, which is immoral on its face, but everything the government does, mostly what the government does is provide services, whether that’s services delivering the mail or armed protective services they call the police or dispute resolution that they call the courts or running air traffic control. or running hospitals in the NIH in the UK, or whatever it is, all of these services would be better provided, better, faster, and cheaper by the free market. Those are the two things that are being purposefully hidden, purposefully censored, purposefully they’re being demonetized, they’re being de-platformed, they’re being de-indexed, they’re being, you know, it’s called freedom of speech without reach. It’s being censored. It’s like, that’s the thing they do not want people to know is that government is illegitimate and we really don’t need it.

Johnny Vedmore:

Yeah, spot on. And you know, when you were talking there, there was multiple points where, and we’ll go back around in a circle from what you started off there, during the edge, dinners and events which were run by John Brockman’s organization which was really focused, the idea of it came with a load of people who liked the idea of information theory anyway, so believing the exchange of information is just the perpetual motion of knowledge and activity and action nothing happens unless you put information in and everything has an equal amount of information that comes back you know from cellular level all the way up to every other single different and they were obsessed with this idea that if they then control all the ideas and control all the debate of course and some of that was represented in the edge courses and of course 2008 I did an article called Epstein and Musk the third culture uh and they did a a joint conference uh or a seminar of like eight nine to twelve thirteen people who were all the top dogs in YouTube, Twitter, all of the boys are there, you know, people like Jeff Bezos and Salika Manga of YouTube, Evan Williams who was the head of Twitter are there.

Daniel Hillis and other people who are really genetic scientists. Genetic scientists, what can they be used for in the world when they’re surrounded by eugenicists? and funded by eugenicists, what could a genetic scientist possibly be used for? But the six-part masterclass that year was headed by Sendhil Malnathan and Richard Thaler who was of course of the nudge units of the behavioral insight teams of how to manipulate people by using psychology without them knowing that they’re being manipulated by the social media platforms that these guys were running. Elon Musk is of course there as well this was all funded by Jeffrey Epstein same next year when Musk got on the uh a joint edge space x uh expose master class on synthetic genomics the transhumanism and the step towards transhumanism that was also funded by Epstein Now, within the 2008 course, one of the six-part masterclass that they taught on each day, one of them was the psychology of poverty.

It was really about how, and Sendhil Malanathan, I’ve said it a couple of times, you know, he says at the beginning of it, you know, and these are all recorded so you can actually go and listen to them, go watch them yourself. they got the full minutes of every single one it’s all on the archives as well so you can read all the minutes of every single part of the class in detail everybody who says everything and I advise people to do I think it was class four uh was the the psychology of scarcity they called it and send your mom laughing says hey you know we don’t like poverty poverty isn’t something we want but there’s a lot of interest in psychology to be had that we live in just a perpetual uh you them using the poverty against us because obviously you know the system you’re talking about lends to what what’s the best mechanism for them to use that what do we all have in common that one targeting mechanism can reach or can and what what is best when we want to use psychological warfare on these people what state do they need to be in it has to be impoverished has to be impoverished but you said something there Which I’m trying to struggle with now because I came from a left-wing background.

My dad was a steel worker. He was a wire tester for bridges in the big allied steel and wire networks. and I always grew up on the left and the idea like clause 4 of the Labour Party when that was taken out that kind of like the left was defeated that was taken out under Tony Blair in 1999 I think And it was basically, we’ll always look to nationalize, etc. And that nationalization was kind of like the idea of, we can keep redistributing wealth in some way. That was the idea. We can stop these rich fat cats taking everything. Now, I don’t agree with that model that everything is all or nothing. I believe in the world that there’s always some form of give and take. And when you talk about this system, well, all of those big companies, all of those monopolies, all those banks, they own a massive amount of property and there’s people homeless all over the place. And that can only be, there has to be a mechanism for redistribution of wealth under certain circumstances as a consequence of the system, surely.

Etienne de la Boetie2

So I agree with that. And so the point that I would make is a lot of people, when you hear the term capitalism, some people think of a free market with private property, and some people think of the bourgeois oppressing the proletariat. And so we don’t have free market capitalism.

What we have is something called crony capitalism or cronyism. In economics, the technical term Is cronyism a crony capitalism and so the world has has has evolved in a way where there you know it’s it’s technically an oligarchical kleptocracy.

And oligarchy is ruled by a few, kleptocracy is ruled by thieves. And so what we have is we have an intergenerational organized crime system centered around banking and central banking that has stolen and monopolized the world. And that needs to be rolled back. But, and I’ve got some ideas about how to do that that I don’t want to talk about because I haven’t fleshed them out and I don’t want to, you know, think, but I will say that you’re right, that we’ve got to get, that there needs to be a claw back. Okay. And if you’re not familiar with the term clawback, clawback is when there is a theft or when there is stealing, that there’s a mechanism to go and get that back from the people that stole it. And so I agree with you 100%, but moving forward.

We’ve got to eliminate the potential and the future potential of banks and corporations to steal money from the population, redistribute it to themselves, and then bring in a technocracy to control the population that has been robbed and impoverished in a kind of economic warfare against them. and the technique that was used to rob and impoverish the people is government. There would not be fractional reserve banking without government. There wouldn’t have been a COVID scam without government and the ability to hierarchically control the information that the NIH and the health services received. There wouldn’t have been trillions of dollars of unnecessary warfare based on the lie of 9-11 without government. There wouldn’t have been 9-11 without government.

Etienne de la Boetie2

Those are those like those. So we have to we’ve got to get rid of government. And also you don’t want it. You don’t want it. There’s a there’s a karmic debt to supporting government. So like one of the things I’ve got a new book coming out in a month or so called Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All!. Piece of that is, is if you’re advocating for government, whether you’re advocating for left government or right government or Trump or Kamala or Keir Starmer or Nigel Farage, whoever it is, you’re trying to impose your ruler on your friends. your neighbors, your colleagues. It’s never going to turn out the way that you want it to turn out.

It’s always going to be worse, and then you’re going to be to blame for it, versus kind of what voluntarists understand is the world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order. You don’t have to force anything on anybody. You won’t have monopoly police, you’ll have armed protective services companies that will compete to which one can keep your neighborhood the safest. And they will compete on who can deliver the most restitution when you get robbed. And they’re not going to be arresting people for victimless crimes, smoking a plant or gambling. any of the things that make the police the actual criminals because they’re using violence on peaceful people, you’re going to get better outcomes from real freedom and people are going to be wealthier and you’re going to have more harmony in society without government. And when I say you’re going to have more harmony, here in the United States, we fight at the school board level to control the curriculum of the entire school district, all the schools in the county.

There’s a knife fight, and if you lose in San Francisco, you get LGBTQ studies forced on your kids. If you lose in New York City, you might get critical race theory forced on your kids. If you lose in Dearborn, Michigan, you may get Islamic studies forced on your kids and so that none of that has to, we don’t have to be fighting at the school board because we would all, if it wasn’t for government, we’d all be crazy wealthy and we’d be able to afford whatever kind of education that you want for your kid. Do you want self-directed learning? Do you want Montessori? Do you want Waldorf? You want to act on academies? Do you want vocational training? Do you want to, you know, like, like whatever, you know, like, like you can get exactly what you want without being forced into a system that you don’t want. I guess that’s the good news message of the Art of Liberty Foundation.

That’s the good news message of my work, is that I agree with you. We’ve got to claw it back. But when this system collapses, because they’ve stolen all the value out of the dollar, we have to make sure that we reboot on real freedom. and free market money, and that no bank gets to create money out of thin air. The first thing they’re going to do is buy the government and the media right on over again, and we’re going to be in the exact same spot. That’s really what I’m trying to do, is I’m trying to make sure that if this system collapses, get enough people to change it before it collapses, that we go towards real freedom. And real freedom is the thing that produces harmony and prosperity for society.

Johnny Vedmore:

Now one of the things I’m thinking there is I’m thinking okay, not everybody has the ability to accept the challenge of a difficult question and I think you can accept the challenge of a difficult question. It’s something I’ve been thinking about because I spent a long time like marveling at the whole LGBTQI plus stuff. I spoke with lots of people during my time at TNT.

At times, I had up to four guests a day. Some had undergone surgery and later regretted it. Others were pushing back against what they saw as the state’s imposition of mass educational reforms around sexuality and gender—reforms many felt intruded on their lives and on how they interacted with their own children.

On the other hand, I try to weigh things carefully. Much of this debate concerns teenagers. You and I both know that—speaking personally—I was clearly a punk from an early age. It was obvious. You were too. It was clear right away that you wouldn’t simply accept the system.

Johnny Vedmore:

I had a mohawk too. I also had the individual like rancid spikes as well back in the day. Old ladies on buses used to touch my hair like this. It’s okay if I touch your hair. So as you can see how it is. But I mean we’ve always been people who are on the opposite of what is the mainstream. and i see the mainstream change and it’s changing synthetically so that’s understand but it makes no difference teenagers are the most awkward uh Like, of all of us, out of human beings, through the teenage years, teenagers want to do the opposite of whatever society tells them.

So, surely even an external attempt to normalise anything that that’s gone to a point where it’s really extreme it has a negative kickback at some point naturally like you talk about free markets and everything well the mind is is uh supposed to be a free market i think i can see the point that is a nuance they’re not trying not to make it a free market they’re trying to they’re trying to impose their wishes upon us but at the same time the actual like how it and it comes out in reality is always much more human I find because most of the people I know who have got kids who uh consider themselves on the spectrum or whatnot it might be a load of tosh to to you and I but it gives them some sort of like harness and anchor into how they’re feeling about a very complicated world because a lot of the people who I think consider doing uh like changing their bodies um back when I was kid would have been like you know called uh butch lesbians and stuff like this you know and there’s a lot of that there’s a lot of that there’s a lot of just human nature it was always the same and I was always accepting of people and people are always odd so I find I I I do think that it’s been created into it’s so emotive that it allowed a lot of controlled opposition to create a debate where they pushed it upon everybody all of the time.

So I don’t know, I don’t know, I’m trying to understand, in a sense it’s like how you claw back It also means we need to change the way we perceive a system and how we interact with the system. If there has to be a method for some form of redistribution of the stolen wealth and the kleptocracy, that’s the same ideologically speaking.

Etienne de la Boetie2

So, I think there’s a couple of different, I was sensing a couple of different questions. I think one of which was around the artificiality of LBGQT and about how kids are being steered into what I would argue is something called cultural debasement. And the short answer to that part of the question is, you know, this is a slavery system. It’s a tax slavery system. And so if you add up in the United States, if you add up all of the taxes, the overt taxes, which is we call the 1040, and what you pay to the federal government and income tax, that’s probably somewhere between 25 and 36%, depending on what tax bracket you’re in.

But in the United States, we also have a gazillion hidden taxes. And so every time you get a gallon of gasoline, every time you pay your cell phone bill, every time you pay your cable television bill, every time you get an airline ticket. I went to London a couple of years ago. I tell the story a lot. The ticket was $1,200. The taxes and the landing fees and the COVID fee and everything like that was $800. and the actual ticket was $400. And so a lot of people just don’t realize how much they’re paying every time you get a beer, if you’re a smoker, every time you buy a cigarette or a cigar. It’s endless here in the United States.

In Europe, I know you have the VAT, which is even worse because it’s hard to even calculate because there’s so many different times they’re hitting all of the different inputs at different rates and everything. And then you have the inflation tax, which is we’re stealing the value out of the dollars that you both earn and you save. And a lot of people don’t understand this. Your pound or your yen or Deutsche Mark, whatever it is, it should be buying more and more and more every single year. as innovations and productivity improvements reduce the cost of producing and distributing the luxuries and the necessities of life.

But instead of your dollar buying more and more and everybody getting wealthier and wealthier, the dollars and the yen and the Deutsche Marks and the pounds are losing value every single year and we’re getting artificially poorer and poorer and poorer. And so so that is producing a slavery. And if you add up the overt taxes, the covert taxes and inflation, it’s over 50 percent of the average person’s income in the United States. is going out the back door of taxes, and we haven’t even hit the estate tax yet, and we haven’t even hit a bunch of other tax categories.

But that is slavery. That is the same as if they made the population work every single day in January, February, March, April, May, June okay for the government and you didn’t see any of it and then they’re handing it out the back door on vaccines that you don’t need to get or weapon systems that we don’t need to fight wars based on lies and manufactured intelligence is being stolen kind of over or being handed to banks in bailouts and stimulus or being handed to the airlines to go along with the covid or whatever you know or agricultural subsidies for ethanol or whatever it is we’re being robbed, and so if you’re running slaves, and that’s what it is, and that’s the stone cold truth of it is, is it’s a tax slavery system, and we’ve got a group of slaves, some of whom live real nice, like you can make millions and millions of dollars, or even billions of dollars in the system, but you can’t say no, and the difference between a free man and a slave is that a free man can say no.

And that’s the stone cold truth of the situation. So if you’re running slavery on a society, you don’t want the slaves to be moral and upright. You want them to be drunk and drugged and have psychological issues. And so I think that part of the system is part of its cultural debasement. You know, so we’re going to have, you know, 50 different television shows on tattoos to get people to, you know, tattoo themselves and everything. And I like I don’t feel like it was just amazing. There was like almost nobody had tattoos. And then you know, probably 30-40% of society had tattoos and whether you have a tattoo or not, I’m not saying that’s something negative about tattoos. What I’m saying is that was brought in with television shows that promoted and you get to sit down and you get to tell your story of why you get the tattoo and they made, they popularized things into the culture, whether that’s tattoos or LBGQT Or, or. you know, you name it, there’s, there’s, you know, some of that as crossovers as well as crossovers. And again, everything goes back to eugenics.

And so with with with the transgenderism, in my in my in my solvent COVID, the Solving Covid – The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine Drug-Scam Timeline, I actually break down how you know, memo from the was the World Population Council to the head of Planned Parenthood, where they broke down, like, we’ll put steroids in the water. We’ll popularize homosexuality. And so there was a, they had a whole list of kind of foundational changes to society to promote homosexuality. And so when you see that come true, so there’s a plan.

Some of the wealthiest people in the world have a plan to put chemicals into the food system and the water system and to promote homosexuality on television to reduce the population and to reduce, you know, to depopulate the planet. And when that comes true, we’re all scratching our heads going, that’s the weirdest thing. How did that happen? And so whether it’s atrazine, so the herbicide atrazine, which is a gender bender, whether it’s the BPA and the BPS, in the cash register receipts and the can linings. And you take a look at, especially Netflix, you talked about the background of Edelman worldwide. The background of Netflix is that’s the Bernays family. And the CEO and the founder of Netflix, his middle name is Bernays, and Edwin Bernays was the founder of propaganda.

He was a propagandist for the Rockefellers. Good man if you ask me a very good man the upstanding citizen tricked women into smoking torches of freedom he gave the world bacon and eggs so so so so netflix. is popularizing everything from the sexualizing of children, to transgenderism, to there’s gay characters in every single television show. Again, so if you go to the COVID-19 vaccine drug scam timeline, you can actually see the memo that would describe the exact thing that we’re seeing today in the culture being kicked around by, again, some of the wealthiest people on the planet. And then a lot of those fortunes of the eugenicists, especially the Rockefeller and the Carnegie fortune, they were left Those fortunes were left to foundations that continue the work of eugenics today. The Rockefeller Foundation was neck deep in the COVID. The Rockefeller Foundation had a plan to get vaccines from airplanes into arms. The Rockefeller Foundation, and not just the Rockefeller Foundation, but John Hopkins,

Johnny Vedmore:

And the Wellcome Trust. I’ve done a lot of work on the Wellcome Trust, which of course George Wellcome, we serve exactly from the same thing. I mean there’s a second biggest organisation who does what? I’m not quite sure what these guys even are, what they consider. They were what a lot of the officials used as an arm, a conduit, so they didn’t have to take accountability or responsibility for COVID and actions during COVID. Edward C. Holmes was the first person to transcribe COVID into English and was based in Fudan University when they originally had the outbreak.

You’ve got Jeremy Farrar, extremely influential man, who’s now taken his seat at the World Health Organization’s top table, but has worked for them all. Every single person that you will name that’s related to this, Jeremy Farrar has had a bit of the table here and a bit of a table there. You know, Richard Sykes, Neil Ferguson, the the boys the boys who know how to run roughshod over all of the safety measures that should be in place to protect us from people exactly like them and they all come from these sort of organizations these big big they’re proper um they do more than just I see these guys much more as interlocutors between the people who want to make money and the people who want everything to be unaccountable, you know?

Etienne de la Boetie2:

Well, I think what I think is that the people that are creating the money out of thin air and that are controlling the media, There has to be a talent development program. And so this is the Rhodes scholarships on kind of the the British Anglo American empire side. This is the world economics forums, you know, young global leaders program.

Johnny Vedmore:

That’s my expertise. I’m the number one expert in the history of the World Economic Forum, the Global Young Global Leaders program. Not only that, the Forum for Young Global Leaders, but going back to Kissinger’s International Seminar, which was of course made out of a CIA-funded program. and Klaus Schwab himself went through and was given mentorship through that course of Herman Kahn, the main guy behind nuclear theory from the Hudson Institute and John Kenneth Galbraith, one of the biggest, most important statesmen in history, go back and create the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader program, which really was an extension again of CIA programs.

I just released an article called Teal and Schwab it’s about Klaus Teal and Klaus Schwab both working on the South African nuclear apartheid era nuclear program at the same time between 1967 onwards during an unknown genocide which no one really recognizes where they sent black people with no protection down a uranium mine to ingest uranium take it home to their families and everybody died basically everybody would die It’s a horror story, absolute horror story, but I discovered in 1965 and 1966, Klaus Schwab had been welcomed in the course through Kissinger’s International Seminar and had gone to UC Berkeley to the center of the American nuclear physics programs during 1966 and spent six weeks there. just while he’s doing the Kissinger’s International Seminar and just before he’s going to go back and be given a position in his father’s old Nazi model company Escher Weiss which he’ll submerge and help the nuclear apartheid regime of South Africa become I mean, it’s just a crazy story.

But when you actually look it all through, it’s all different forms of mentorship programs, leadership programs. That’s how they do it. They make sure everything, even Edge itself, that was kind of a leadership program. Jeffrey Epstein himself was a leadership guy. He was all about looking after the Democratic Party leadership and the technocracy, interlocutor, really, between what was a Republican-leaning intelligence-led outfit who were trying to control and make sure that the democratic party stayed in line especially and they they put their own leaders in the power in the democratic party especially since uh JFK from that point on the democratic party had been definitely controlled by a republican leaning intelligence infrastructure uh through people like George HW Bush etc who of course and then Clinton who is the one who brings in Epstein who then focuses in on potential young leaders. It’s all really easy to trace. So why don’t people trace it? Can you tell me?

Etienne de la Boetie2

because they’re distracted and they’re deceived. And it’s funny because I have to bring this up. So I’ve got to credit you. It just dawned on me. So when I wrote the Solving Covid – The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine Drug-Scam Timeline, I actually leaned on some of your work into the founding of the World Economic Forum and how Klaus Schwab came across with Galbraith and with Kahn, and they helped him gather, collect what became the World Economic Forum. Back then it was the Business Roundtable or whatever it was.

Johnny Vedmore:

The European Management Forum.

Etienne de la Boetie2

The European Management Forum. Now, this is interesting, because I know we don’t have a lot of time and we wanted to talk about the censorship, And so when we posted the Solving Covid – The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine Drug-Scam Timeline on Substack, we published it as an article on Substack. Several months later, I was like looking through the article and I realized somebody’s gone in and edited out certain aspects of the article.

And I went and I got the original and I go and I look into it And the one that really stood out, the thing that, again, they didn’t want to know, was they took out a screenshot I had of the Harvard Crimson [Etienne: It was actually New York Times.. Replicated above] article about the CIA funding of Henry Kissinger’s International Symposium. And they took out, that’s one of the things that got censored off of Substack. So then we had to repost another article on it and then include a link to the PDF in case it happened again. But that’s one of the things that got censored out of the Substack version of our article was your research into who was behind the WEF, and how it’s essentially an outgrowth of the Council on Foreign Relations.

artofliberty.org/white-rose/

And I don’t know if you knew that this was going on, but in the 1980s, there was a group called the Fund to Restore an Educated Electorate, and they began publishing a chart showing the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and the Bilderberg Group, and their connections to every power center in the United States. I have a poster of it at artofliberty.org/white-rose/. And it’s one of the posters.

Johnny Vedmore:

Oh, send it to me.

Etienne de la Boetie2

Oh, yeah. And so it goes back. And so what happened was, is the Council on Foreign Relations, that poster And that visualization is so striking because you can actually see every power center in the United States, the head of the FBI, the CIA, the presidency, the vice presidency, every major cabinet position, every major bank.

So it’s the nexus, the CFR is the nexus of the intelligence communities, the government, the banks. major universities, things like that, going back decades through Republican and Democrat administrations, every major power position has been held by somebody within at least one of those organizations, frequently two or three, so the person will be a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and an attendee of the Bilderberg meetings, going back decades through Republican, Democrat. And this visualization spread virally through the United States.

And so what I think happened is they realized that people were on to the CFR and so I think the WEF is that hey they’re getting their fig they figured out the CFR and the Trilateral Commission and they’re figuring out how we’re organizing the sea level executive

Johnny Vedmore:

I can tell you the reformation period of that. I would say between 1967, the very last moment of Kissinger’s international seminar, and the opening of the German Marshall Fund at Harvard that kind of took a different route of the same sort of leadership programs but from a distance, there was a moment where there was a reset in 1967 where they said we’re going to say everything out loud we’re going to say the CIA was involved riddled with all of it and then we’re going to create this new world order of non-governmental organizations non-governmental development organizations other organizations that are detached from state like uh because I mean everybody knows things like USAID etc and even in in comments during the 80s you can see um uh them them say well this is just an offshoot as a CIA really I mean we we all know what this is but but during that period between that time there became a point where there’s when the you should look at I I’ve The fourth of the Schwab series was Guido Gobman and the German Marshall Fund.

Guido Gobman was the son of Nahum Gobman who was one of the founding fathers of modern state of Israel and was one of the leaders of all the big Zionist organizations back in the past. Of course 1945 UN gave him an office within the buildings of the UN to lobby for a state of Israel from the off. um and Guido Goldman would eventually be Henry Kissinger’s best friend and flatmate they were they shared flats everywhere Guido Goldman used to bring lunch to the White House to Kissinger uh organized his 50th birthday party just that happened just after Watergate and stuff there’s some hilarious it almost looks like an odd couple sort of relationship that would be a brilliant comedy comedy skit but during that time there’s this reformation of the CFR I think if you look at that Guido Goebbels article, have a look at the first day of the opening of the German Marshall Fund. Every single person who’s standing there from David Rockefeller, all the way across the board, every single one of them is a member of the CFR. Every single one of them.

Etienne de la Boetie2

The other thing that WF gave them, the one thing that I just wanted to add to what you said, is it internationalized something that was essentially a national program within the United States. The Trilateral Commission was international, but it was smaller. It was more kind of inclusive. So they took the CFR model and they globalized it for the WEF.

Johnny Vedmore:

There’s an amazing picture on the first day of the opening ceremony where Willy Brandt, the German Prime Minister, who’s got a… I can’t remember what they call them. He was the Chancellor. He was the… He has such a weird history. He’s not even really German in a sense, and it looks like an intelligence construct. And he gives a load of money to Harvard to create the German Marshall Fund, which loads of people know afterwards is just another unaccountable arm of the CIA.

He gives a load of money from Germany for them to do activities in eastern europe on German behalf and that is like the way that they get funding the CIA get funded from other governments to do protection work and to create this racket of non-governmental organizations and i think it’s you know what we’re seeing there is America we’ve decided what we want the world to look like we’ve started doing coups now let’s industrialize it in every way possible let’s let’s get our tentacles everywhere and the way for that was one step up from what had been before of just the CIA doing it surreptitiously but and they needed a shop front they needed a face that the people can go to and say oh you know I need help in developing this or developing this in this country which would be beneficial to you too and that was all from about 1967 and that reset onwards and that reset was highly linked to the creation of Israel uh the sorry the six-day war and the the creation the the expansion not the creation sorry the expansion of Israel during that period I mean that’s when Israel the American or an American audience went from being fairly pro-Palestinian and finding it horrific what was going on to suddenly being behind Israel and it being really and the American deep state saying we are definitely fully behind Israel.

Even most of the members of the CIA people like Kermit Roosevelt, Virginia Gildersleeves, other people like that, Dorothy Thompson, they were they were very pro they were anti-Zionists and they were they were constantly actually pushing out this is the wrong way to go but 1967 everything changed and I think that’s the point when the CFR became really like a more I suppose it’s like a corporate directorship sort of role within every single part every facet of this panopticon.

Etienne de la Boetie2

So I agree with everything that you just said and I think that well I Let’s talk about the censorship, because I know we’re short on time. Let’s talk about what brought us together.

Johnny Vedmore:

Most definitely, because, I mean, that is something that’s very super strange. Just to run down for people really quickly, for people who know and don’t know, I’ve been in a six-year battle since first releasing the Junkerman articles with Nicole Junkerman, a previous associate of Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Thiel, and now Elon Musk, etc. She’s got her fingers in all the pies.

Her current legal advisor was previously the legal advisor to Lord Jacob Rothschild just before you know he went from Lord Jacob Rothschild over to her. She’s also married to Count Bricetti Peretti, one of the richest and most powerful men in Italy, head of the API oil family and there’s been a censorship battle and she’s had roughly about 20 something plus 25 plus uh pieces of my work and other people’s work that i can count so far taken offline through uh interim court injunctions which are meant to lead to a defamation claim in court but she’s she’s used an interim injunction five maybe six times i think there’s a new one out now uh but five times against me without ever taking me to court for defamation because she wouldn’t be able to do it anyway and I’ve been trying to make sure that I can garner as much evidence for this because I am going in the legal battle against her.

I’ve put in a letter before action and told her that I’m going to sue her for the six years of censorship and I explained the details of all my allegations to the company. I have to say for a woman whose baby was christened in the Vatican, a week later the Vatican got in contact with me and asked me to come to Rome. Just saying that. Which is like a weird experience. It could be unrelated. It could be related to the stuff I do on Zionism and Gaza especially, some of my work on that. It might be the reason why a certain bishop wants to speak to me.

They are still very powerful people in Italy, and she has used every legal mechanism available to censor me.

Recently, I requested all related information from Substack because I have a right of reply. They sent me everything, and in that sense, I’m genuinely happy with how Substack handled the process. Although I was angry that the article was initially taken down—and that they hadn’t fully checked all the details—they did go through a proper procedure and gave me an opportunity to be heard.

As a result, the four posts were reinstated. During that process, they also sent me a list of people Michael Oakes had submitted in a PDF, outlining various alleged defamation and DMCA claims against different individuals. That document was shared with me, and I realized I wasn’t the only one being targeted by Nicole Youngcomen.

One of the people on that list was you. Why would Nicole Youngcomen be targeting you?

Etienne de la Boetie2:

It’s funny. So I have not investigated her directly, but We have something, so the Art of Liberty Foundation publishes something called The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation on Substack. And so we have a variety of Substacks, and one of which we’re curating the best of the alternative media. And so we frequently syndicate your work and the work of other, what we believe to be authentic voices and important articles and things like that.

In this way, you’re being targeted indirectly through me. This connects to what I mentioned earlier: the most powerful weapon is control of perception.

One method is controlling the airwaves of monopoly media—deciding what gets broadcast to society, shaping narratives through platforms like Hollywood by influencing directors and producers. Another method is censorship: removing information, deleting parts of investigations into COVID from platforms like Substack, or waging lawfare against investigative journalists to have material taken down.

This is what I mean. Control of perception is the most powerful weapon in the world, and it’s a strategy the CIA has employed since it was exposed during the Church Committee hearings in 1976.

Where it came out that they had hundreds and hundreds of reporters and editors on the payroll and that they were using those reporters and editors to put stuff into the information food chain or to censor information on the editorial level. And so this is an example of that, and I wanted to reinforce that and just kind of wrap it all up in a bow to point out that this is one, we got brought together by one aspect of this program to control the information that society receives, whether they do it through lawfare, Whether they do it through owning the editor of a thing, whether they do it being able to go into the back door of Substack and delete out aspects of our article, this organized crime system is controlling the information society receives so they can be tax farmed, robbed, and controlled by government.

Johnny Vedmore:

Totally, and I just want to say one more thing that connects those things as well. It comes up in my brain quite a bit, but it was 1971 that the New York Times was being sued by the State Department. They were in a battle, the State Department had been censored by them. They were not allowed to report certain information connected to Vietnam War. And Max Frankel, who became one of the editors at the Times, was called up to these hearings and gave evidence about how important it is to have a free press, how the decisions on who knows what truth is mean is everything about freedom is is about is you know if you do not know if you only know part of the truth you do not have freedom freedom is knowing everything and making your own having your own choice to make the decisions yourself with your own cognitive ability with all of the context everything however horrible however silly however mischievous it may be however bad it is for someone who’s really powerful and famous you know or rich or wealthy or influential and max frankl said all of these things and a year later he became part of the German marshal fund And won a Pulitzer Prize.

Nice. It’s nice. He says, we need freedom, we need freedom, we need freedom. And then the CIA bought him, gave him a massive prize. In his book, My Time with the Times or My Time at the Times or something like that it’s called, Max Frankel said he really deeply regretted getting involved with the German Marshall Fund. but the German Marshall Fund was very appropriate for him because I think he had lots of influential friends in the field and the ones who are put out to speak about it out like they’re heroes out on the mainstream while they’re only out there because they’re not the real heroes.

The real heroes are censored. You don’t hear who they are. The best, some of the best people in history, you know, we know all of these big names, but I bet you some of the most important people in history are nameless people who are akin to you and I. battling grunts, punk grunts, Mohican bearing punk grunts out there on the front lines. So man, I’ve had such a good conversation. It’s been so, so like, there’s so many angles we could go and I think we’re going to have to have another conversation at some point. I’m open to having any type of discussion, even if you just want to have a chit chat sometime about wow to solve these different things i’d love to do that can you can you tell people where they can go to find your work and just give them a little bit of a a final thought

Etienne de la Boetie2

I agree, I would love to have another conversation.

I’m Etienne de la Boétie2. My organization is the Art of Liberty Foundation. We’re a startup public policy organization. We want to have a voluntarist think tank. Our two tenets are, number one, that government is always illegitimate. It’s impossible to have a legitimate government. And then the other focus of our research is that the government is being run as a criminal enterprise, that you can track the money, you know, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars being, you know, going out the back door to very identifiable, the usual suspects. We’re exposing the fraud of fractional reserve banking and how the monopoly media system and monopoly academia system works.

We’re at artofliberty.org. Most of my writings are available for free at artofliberty.substack.com. That’s where you can get the Solving Covid – The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine Drug-Scam Timeline that I mentioned on a couple of different occasions during the conversation. And you can get my book, “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! at Government-Scam.com. And you can get my new book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, at SeeTheCage.com.

Johnny Vedmore:

Excellent. Brilliant. And this was the Newspaste podcast, me, your host, Johnny Vedmore. And as I always say at the end, bye.

About Johnny Vedmore

Johnny Vedmore is an Investigative Journalist, Film Maker, Researcher, Presenter of The NEWSPASTE Podcast, NEWSTHEORY, NEWSHOUND, NEWSPASTY, & Audit Everything. Articles on NEWSPASTE.com, JohnnyVedmore.com, UKColumn.org, UnlimitedHangout.com, & Vocal.media.

Support Johnny’s unique and detailed journalism at: https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/



🌐 NEWSPASTE — https://newspaste.com

🔗 Linktree — https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

❌ X — https://x.com/JohnnyVedmore

🌍 Web personal — https://johnnyvedmore.com

▶️ YouTube (NEWSPASTE) — https://youtube.com/@NEWSPASTEHQ

❤️ Patreon — https://patreon.com/c/JohnnyVedmore

☕ Buy Me a Coffee — https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs: The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine Drug-Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

The foundation is the publisher of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

