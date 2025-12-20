The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo Biddle's avatar
Leo Biddle
5h

Etienne, you come across as a solid guy who consistently has stuff to say worth listening to and made sense in as much of this interview as I could handle. But JV appears to be an obvious clown, so it's a strange choice to appear on imho.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pJ222's avatar
pJ222
9h

2 legends

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture