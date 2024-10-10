Etienne Note: To give everyone a taste of what they can expect at Liberty on the Rocks 2024 on Nov 1st-3rd, we have begun syndicating the talks from Liberty on the Rocks 2023 on liberty streaming platform CiVL, starting with this amazing speech by Larken Rose.

Larken Rose is one of the leading political philosophers associated with voluntaryism. He is the author of The Most Dangerous Superstition, which breaks down the illogic, illegitimacy and immorality surrounding the concept of “government” from every possible angle. He produces short videos that likewise expose the illegitimacy and ridiculousness of “government,” including The Tiny Dot, The Complete and Undeniable Truth, and The Jones Plantation, which was turned into a full-length feature film of the same name. My favorite short Larken Rose video is Statism - The Most Dangerous Religion, which was “mashed-up” by someone else from Larken’s rants and talks and whose various uploads have gone on to rack up around a million views.

In the video above, we are providing a sneak peek at the Sedona Sessions - Liberty on the Rocks 2023, which will soon be streaming for free on CiVL - The free streaming platform for courageous stories and subversive ideas (Think Netflix for intellectuals, libertarians and voluntaryists).

In this talk, Larken destroys the ideas of: “law & order,” democracy (gang rape), patriotism, the con-stitution, why he is “anti-government,” and what a “country” is really all about.

