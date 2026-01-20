Etienne Note: Check the bottom of this article for the opportunity to get three Larken Rose books + BOTH of my books, including To See the Cage is to Leave It, in our “Everything Bundle” with a Special Offer of Signed High-Resolution Hard Copies for “Going Paid” at the Founding Member level.

Larken Rose - Yes, MAGA Is Now Absolutely a CULT



Larken’s Short 17 Minute Video Echoes our Work on Indoctrinated Cult Creation Using Monopoly Media & Behavioral Psychology by Etienne de la Boetie2

Larken Rose did a short video breaking down that case that the MAGA movement and conservatives that support Trump are absolutely, positively a CULT.

This echoes my own work in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, where I break down 25 unethically manipulative techniques the organized crime “government” and monopoly media are using surreptitiously on the population that could be best described as CLASSIC, TEXTBOOK “CULT INDOCTRINATION TECHNIQUES.”

One of the techniques that I break down in detail on page 40:

Technique # 16: Exploiting Behavioral Psychology to Satisfy (Most) People’s Biological Desire for a Leader / Father Figure

Evolutionary leadership theory posits that most humans have an innate, biological desire for a leader as an evolutionary survival mechanism from our tribal past. Inter-generational organized crime leverages its understanding of behavioral psychology to offer the choice of two potential puppet leaders to become “Pope” of the indoctrinated Statist religion: a “Blue” Government Leader marketed to appeal to urban liberals, and a “Red” Government Leader designed to appeal to rural conservatives. Many people fall for the fake “Hobson’s Choice” (and Brute Force Manufactured Consensus) and begin to self-identify with their preferred “leader.”

It is easy to manipulate a pre-determined outcome by having one leader presented by the monopoly media as worse than the other to trick the population into “voting for the lesser evil.”

The “leaders” might appear different on the surface, BUT will be completely in “Lock Step” on issues important to the owners.

New Book Exposes Trillion-Dollar Government & Hollywood Psychological Operation

The Art of Liberty Foundation, a start-up voluntaryist public policy foundation, announces a new book, To See the Cage is to Leave It—25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. The latest book, by Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2, exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

Etienne and James Corbett discuss To See the Cage is to Leave It on The Corbett Report

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

Technique #1 is mandatory government schools running the Prussian model of education to indoctrinate children that “government” is legitimate, desirable and necessary before they are old enough to evaluate the logic and morality of that assertion.

The goal of the program has been to get free and independent human beings to self-identify as “Americans” (or “Canadians,” “Russians,” Israelis, etc. as every “government” is, essentially, running the same playbook) and be tricked into a pseudo-religion called Statism, the belief in having a “government,” using what can only be called classic, textbook “cult-indoctrination techniques.”

Statism is the completely indoctrinated belief in the legitimacy, desirability and necessity of having a “government” even though there is no ironclad law of the universe that “government” is legitimate, desirable or necessary.

The book posits that there is an inter-generational organized crime system centered around banking and central-banking that has been controlling the information the public receives about the legitimacy, desirability and necessity of “government” using mandatory schools and monopoly media to “legalize” fractional reserve banking and trillions of dollars in “bailouts” and “stimulus” that is handed to the controllers even though the system is inherently unfair, inflationary, and secretly stealing the value from everyone else’s money.

This organized crime system has been using the exact same techniques used by disingenuous religions and cults to trick the population into a worldview where they are easily robbed, controlled, and trapped in a no-win game of rigged elections where the same interests secretly own both parties.

The book includes multiple videos exposing the techniques that can be clicked-to-play in the ePub version and QR codes that can be scanned while reading the physical book to bring up the companion material.

The award-winning documentary Theatres of War exposes the Department of Defense and intelligence agency involvement in more than 1,000 movies and 1,000 television shows. Click Image Above or Scan QR Code to Watch Short 1:51 Trailer.

This short 8:32 example video shows how the American flag was “product-placed” an astonishing 469 times in just twelve Michael Bay movies, including Bad Boys, Armageddon, and multiple Transformers movies, as an example of one of the techniques covered in the book. Click the image above or scan the QR code to watch.

The book also exposes a dozen+ sub-techniques used on Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Police and Military to indoctrinate obedience to hierarchical command and control and, ultimately, to get the police and military to set their morality aside and use violence on peaceful people for the “church leadership” of the indoctrinated cult.

During “basic training,” military recruits are forced to undergo a variety of unethically manipulative techniques, including verbal and physical abuse, excessive stress, degradation and humiliation, sleep deprivation, isolation and the artificial conformity of the uni-form (single form) and shaved heads replacing individual physical appearance with a group appearance further reinforcing the artificially created group dynamic. The services are notorious for inciting peer pressure and collective punishment, including “blanket parties” where the non-conforming are beaten with improvised flails (soap bars or locks in a towel/sock). The Marines take the doors off the stalls in the bathroom so recruits can’t have even a moment of privacy to reflect on what is being done to them or the fact that they are committing to murder whoever the church leadership tells them to. They are injected with debilitating “vaccines” and forced to sing march cadences that normalize murder, among other techniques.

Some of these techniques used in government-affiliated youth programs, including the Young Marines, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Explorers, and JROTC include the uniform (Single Form) and head-shaving, which replaces an individual’s appearance with an artificial, psychologically-reinforcing group appearance.

Hare Krishnas, Rajneeshpuram members, Heaven’s Gate, Jim Jones’s People’s Temple Members, and Unification Church Members (Moonies) are other organizations that asked adherents to suspend individuality and shave their heads and/or assume the uni-form.

Another technique exposed by the book is that the monopoly media has been using trick photography to give the “President” and “Church Leadership” the appearance of holiness through subliminal halos and/or photographing them in front of religious iconography.

The Artificially Indoctrinated Holy Symbol of the American Flag is Manipulatively Woven Into the Burial Ceremony of the Deceased - A trick to get the participants to associate the memory of their beloved deceased with the flag, even though it is the policies of the ”church leadership” that are frequently responsible for their deaths.

Paid-For Flag Worship Woven Into Stadium Events and Sports - Weaving flag worship ceremonies into stadium events is another type of unethically manipulative product placement of the flag and “Anchoring” technique. Everyone loves a football or baseball game, so the organized crime system pays teams, previously as much as $53 million a year, to add flag-worshipping events and military jet flyovers to important games to “anchor” the excitement and good times of an outdoor event to the flag and ”government.” The fact that the US “government” is paying the teams to participate proves it is artificial.

Interestingly, the book breaks down the idolatry of Statism, where the hidden curriculum of the mandatory government schools, monopoly media, scouting, and police/military training circumvents the objective morality of the Judeo-Christian tradition with the subjective morality of indoctrinated Statism.

This is a page from To See the Cage Is to Leave It exposing technique #20, where middle school children are taken to “Mecca” (Washington, DC), where they are taken to the “Cathedral” of the Capital (that looks like the Vatican… for a Reason!), and the “Temples” (Monuments”) where they are shown the “Deities” (Lincoln, Washington), where the environment is kept artificially hushed and reverent.

They will be shown the “Holy Document” of the Con-stitution, which is kept preserved in helium under bullet-proof glass similar to other religious relics, in an atmosphere reminiscent of a church or cathedral.

The book has a good news message: We don’t really need “government!” Everything the “government” does would be done better, faster, and cheaper by the free market without the waste, fraud, abuse, extortion, and unethically manipulative indoctrination. The book is dedicated to all the good people working for the “government” in the bureaucracy, police and military and features specific tips for helping to reduce the harm the “government” is causing in the world.

The book breaks down how the military, especially, is NOT bound by the oath they took because of a well-recognized legal precedent known as fraudulent inducement. Because the organized crime “government” lied to the population about the legitimacy, desirability and necessity of “government”, used unethically manipulative indoctrination and propaganda techniques in mandatory schools and through monopoly media, and because “government” is illegitimate, illogical and immoral on its face, the military is not bound by the oath they took because there was “fraud in the inducement.”

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is available in a high-resolution hard cover version for $40, paperback for $19.84, and ePub for $7.77 at SeeTheCage.com There are five & ten copy “friends bundles” for spreading the word, and a $40 bundle with Etienne’s previous book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which offers a deeper dive into who is behind the program, the monopolization of the media.

The book is available to bookstores and libraries through Ingram. The ISBN numbers are: Hardback, 979-8-89692-576-7; Paperback, 979-8-89692-573-6 . The book is available on Amazon Kindle HERE.

