Get your popcorn on this weekend, as we just released the content from Liberty on the Rocks - 2023 - The Sedona Sessions on CiVL to whet the appetite for Liberty on the Rocks 2024 which kicks off on November 1st. CiVL is a new free streaming platform for intellectuals, libertarians, and voluntaryists that features courageous stories and subversive ideas that challenge power structures. The platform makes our content from Liberty on the Rocks 2023 available on iOS, Android, Roku and Fire so you can watch it on the big screen. They will be streaming the free behind-the-scenes live stream hosted by Ryan Cristian from The Last American Vagabond on Saturday, November 2nd, from 9:00 AM PST - 5:00 PM PST.

Watch Liberty on the Rocks - 2023 - The Sedona Sessions On CiVL NOW:

https://watch.civl.com/programs/liberty-on-the-rocks-2023-the-sedona-sessions

Watch Liberty on the Rocks - 2024 - The Voluntryism Conference on Saturday, November 2nd starting at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 EST - Bookmark It Now:

https://watch.civl.com/pages/liberty-on-the-rocks#

Liberty on the Rocks: Sedona 2024 – The Voluntaryism Conference They Don’t Want You to Attend

We’re just weeks away from Liberty on the Rocks: Sedona 2024 – The Voluntaryism Conference, and trust me, this is the event they’d rather you skip. Why? Because this conference isn’t about playing by their rules—it’s about tearing down the false narratives you’ve been fed by the government, the media, and their corporate puppets.

At this one-of-a-kind gathering, we’re pulling back the curtain on the coercive systems that have been controlling your life, and we’re doing it with the best minds in the liberty movement. You’ll hear from names like Larken Rose, Etienne de la Boetie2, James Corbett, David Friedman, Derrick Broze, and Dr. Walter Block—people who have spent years uncovering and exposing the illegitimacy of government and its destructive control over society.

This event is designed to open your eyes to the truth: the government isn’t here to help you. It never has been. But the good news is, we don’t need it.

The Myths Are About to Be Dismantled

We all know the routine—the government tells us we need them to manage every aspect of our lives, from education to healthcare, from the economy to our personal freedoms. They frame every move they make as something done for our benefit, but we’re here to show you the real story—how these institutions, built on lies and force, are the very reason we’re in the mess we are today.

And the speakers we’ve lined up? They aren’t just pointing fingers at the problems. They’re offering real solutions. You’ll learn how to build local liberty movements that can operate outside the government’s control. You’ll hear about alternative currencies and technologies that bypass the state’s attempts to manipulate markets. This is your chance to arm yourself with knowledge and tools that can truly make a difference—not just for you, but for your community and beyond.

But It’s Not Just About Politics—It’s About Transformation

This isn’t just a conference about liberty and voluntaryism. We’ve curated experiences designed to awaken your mind, body, and soul.

Mark Szymczak and the team at Sedona Quantum Consciousness, who will guide you through a transformational meditation experience using the Bio-Charger, a revolutionary device that enhances physical and mental health through energy alignment. And if that’s not enough to recharge you, the experience will include a sound bath ceremony led by world-class harpist Peter Sterling, whose music is guaranteed to elevate your vibration and renew your spirit.

Then Grant “Prezence” Ellman, Larken Rose and Derrick Broze (performing as 33) will take it up a notch with a live concert that will move you in ways you didn’t expect.

These aren’t your typical conference extras—they’re designed to show you how a conscious, voluntary lifestyle is not just about freedom from government but also about achieving higher states of awareness and wellbeing. We’re blending the liberty movement with the consciousness community to offer you an experience unlike anything you’ve ever attended.

Here’s What You Can Expect:

Day Passes:

Friday Night Pass – $45 : Start your journey with Frequency Friday, where Grant “Prezence” Ellman will perform live, and kick off the weekend with high-energy liberty-minded conversations.

Saturday Day Pass – $111 : A full day of no-nonsense discussions about voluntaryism, government overreach, and the path to true freedom. It’s all about solutions, not just complaints.

Saturday VIP Day Pass – $195 : All the same thought-provoking discussions, plus VIP access to an exclusive party with the speakers and artists. Mingle, connect, and dig even deeper into these conversations over great food and drink.

Saturday VIP Dinner Only – $85 : Even if you can’t make the entire event, don’t miss out on the VIP dinner and party, where you’ll share the evening with some of the most brilliant minds in liberty.

Sunday Day Pass – $45: Wind down your weekend with Yoga on the Rocks, a scenic hike through Sedona’s red rocks, and a BBQ with other attendees. It’s the perfect mix of liberty, nature, and community.

Full Experience Passes:

Virtual Ticket – $40 : Can’t make it in person? No problem. For just $40, you can access the event from anywhere in the world and receive a softcover copy of Voluntaryism as a bonus. You won’t miss out on the revolutionary ideas we’re sharing.

Basic Full Event Pass – $165 : The full in-person experience for the weekend. This pass grants you access to all the talks, activities, and community events. Plus, you’ll take home your very own copy of Voluntaryism.

VIP Full Event Pass – $295 : Get the full experience with VIP access, including a special “Swiss Flip” edition of Government and Voluntaryism. You’ll also receive priority seating and exclusive access to our VIP events.

Canyon Rose VIP Experience – $1750 : This is a truly special opportunity—only one package is available! You and a guest will stay with the speakers at the Canyon Rose Retreat Center, have full VIP access, and get up close and personal with the people leading the movement. It’s the ultimate Sedona experience.

Co-Producer Package – $5000: Want to help more? The Co-Producer Package includes VIP tickets for up to eight, a reserved table at the event, and a room at the Canyon Rose Retreat Center alongside some of the speakers. You’ll also receive special recognition as a co-producer of the event. Only one of these is available—don’t wait to grab it.

Why This Event Matters Now More Than Ever

Look, the world is waking up to the lies and coercion of government control. More and more people are realizing that true freedom can’t come from within the same broken system that’s caused so much harm. The liberty movement is growing, and this event is a significant step forward in uniting those who want to live free of government interference.

The speakers and experiences at Liberty on the Rocks: Sedona 2024 are all about showing you what’s possible—both in your personal life and in your community—when you embrace voluntaryism. Whether it’s shifting to alternative currencies, rejecting the lies of the mainstream media, or building local movements that empower people, the solutions are here. This event is about taking action, not just talking about it.

And let’s face it: they don’t want you to know this stuff. They want you to stay within the system's confines, feeling helpless and dependent. But you have a choice. You can step outside that box, meet like-minded people, and become part of something bigger that will change your life and the world around you.

Don’t Miss Out

They might want you to sit this out, but we don’t. We want you there, in person or virtually, to be part of the truth that’s coming. Whether you’re attending for the talks, the networking, the transformational experiences, or all of the above, this is an event you’ll want to remember.

Ready to join us? Grab your spot now!



This Week’s “Go Paid” Offer on Substack

We have a great “Go Paid” offer this week on Substack for the $50 a year level!

Get 100 copies of our tri-fold brochure, Don’t Vote to Rob Your Neighbors This Election Season, which breaks down the illogic and immorality of statism and explains the voluntaryist alternative.

Already a paid member? OR want another of our “Go Paid” Perks: