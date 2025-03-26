Etienne Note: I have never spoken to Mike Adams, so I was surprised when he published this really positive summary of my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! If anyone knows how to get a hold of Mike, I’d love to kick around the Biggest Scam in all of Human History with him on his show!

Mike Adams:

Alright, so this is the perfect time, by the way, to play the first BrightLearn.ai book video for you today. This book is called “Government”- The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! It's by Étienne de La Boétie2 or Boétie, and I think maybe it is how you pronounce that. Check out this book video. It's only about four minutes, so it's on the shorter side, but it's very powerful.

Good illustrations, powerful message, and this is really applicable to what we're talking about right now. Because big government is also going to collapse, which doesn't always lead to good things. It's not a joyous moment for the people who suffer. But it is inevitable because of all the corruption and fraud and overreach of big government with all the money printing fraud, you know, magic money computers. Well, it's all going to collapse. So check out this book video to learn more.

AI’s Review of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!:

The book, “Government” -The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, by Étienne de La Boétie2, has been making waves in the freedom-loving community. This book is not just a read. It's an experience, a revelation, and a call to action. Join me as we uncover some eye-opening truths about the nature of government and the systems that control our lives.

He begins the book with a dedication to all the victims of government indoctrination, their victims, and to those brave souls who are speaking up and fighting back. It's a powerful statement that sets the tone for the entire book.

Boétie is not just criticizing the system. He's honoring those who have suffered under it and those who are brave enough to challenge it.

The book's executive summary argues that government isn't designed to protect life, liberty, and property. Instead, it's a system used by intergenerational organized crime to rob and control societies. This is a bold claim, but Boétie backs it up with a detailed analysis of how we've been indoctrinated from birth through mandatory government schools, controlled private school curriculums, scouting, military and/or police training, and a propaganda system that gives the illusion of choice and diversity of opinion.

He points out that the only reason we believe government is legitimate, desirable, or necessary is because we've been conditioned to think so.

But what if we've been lied to?

What if the world could be better organized through voluntary interactions, free markets, and genuine charity?

Now, here's the good news. Boétie2 believes that we are not defined by the geographical area we were born in.

We are free, sentient human beings who don't owe our income or allegiance to any organized crime system.

He argues that the world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and all the legitimate functions that government performs could be better provided by other means.

This is a paradigm shift. It's the idea that we don't need rulers to have a functioning society. We can achieve REAL freedom through voluntaryism, where no one has the ring of power and no one uses violence or extortion on anyone else.

Boétie goes on to explain the various mechanisms of control that governments use to maintain their power. From indoctrination techniques in schools to the glorification of the military and police, he paints a picture of a system designed to keep us in line.

He also highlights the role of propaganda and the control of media, showing how six monopoly media companies run hundreds of subsidiaries to shape our perception of reality.

An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster showing six monopoly media companies running hundreds of subsidiaries but operating as a cartel to control the information that the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of having a “government”. ArtOfLiberty.org/White-Rose

But Boétie doesn't just leave us with a bleak picture. He offers solutions. He encourages us to free our minds from the indoctrination we've been subjected to and to start freeing others.

He believes that if we can free just five people, we can start a chain reaction that leads to real freedom for all.

He also provides practical tips, like buying local, taking back and privatizing the government school system, and using freedom apps, blockchain, and crypto projects for digital liberty. These are actionable steps that we can all take to start making a difference.

In conclusion, “Government” -The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! is more than just a book. It's a manifesto for freedom, a guide for those who are tired of being robbed, threatened, and harmed by self-imposed authorities.

It's a call to action for those who are ready to take control of their lives and to start building a better, freer world.

This has been a BrightLearn video from BrightLearn.ai on the book “Government” The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed by Étienne de La Boétie2.

