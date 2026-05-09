So I am rolling through Nashville, where Shawn Ryan’s studio is, next week on the way to my son’s college graduation and the following week on the way back. I had sent Shawn Ryan’s team an invitation to debate the legitimacy of “government” and the fact that the organized crime “government” is using unethically manipulative tricks and techniques to create “order-followers” (Soul-diers) willing to set their morality aside and kill whomever they are told while living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun. He or his team have not responded so I wanted to double down and make it clear I am calling him out.

Shawn Ryan swore an oath to defend the Con-stitution from “All Enemies Foreign and Domestic.” Here I am, the biggest “Enemy of the Con-stitution” since Lysander Spooner and I am about to figurative walk right past Shawn Ryan the same way the German soldier walked past the cowardly American soldier in the movie Saving Private Ryan.

I’ve got almost 10,000 hard copy book sales to 25+ countries, almost 50,000 book downloads, and I appear on dozens of podcast and radio shows each year pointing out the scam of the Con-stitution and “government:”

“We the People” can’t delegate rights they don’t have themselves (stealing/extorting money (taxes), making up rules for everyone, etc.) to a “representative” or a “government” to “represent them” doing something they don’t have the ability to do themselves. You can’t be bound by a social contract you didn’t sign. “Democracy” has the same moral legitimacy as a lynching or a gang rape.

The Con-stitition was either:

A Scam from the beginning - Imposing an easily rigged system being used to rob and control the population for the banks that is stealing $2.7 MILLION dollars from the average worker. The DUMBEST Idea Ever - We can give a ruling class a monopoly on violence and rule making using an easily rigged system and think they are going to be restrained by what George Bush Jr. Called a “God-Damned Piece of Paper” Reminder: The Con-stitition has completely failed to protect even the basic natural law rights outlined in the Bill of Rights AND hasn’t been able to limit “government” AT ALL… AND has been the system that, along with the Fractional Reserve Banking it makes “legal,” robs the average American of $2.7 MILLION dollars in inflation, taxes, and Social Security underpayments over a 40-year career and 20-year retirement.

So…

I am either wrong - and Shawn Ryan should put me in my place and defend the Constitution. After all, if he isn’t willing to defend it with words then why would anyone think he would have the courage to defend it with arms?? I am right - He should help me expose the Biggest Scam in History that has been robbing his friends, family and colleagues for MILLIONS in inflation, taxes, and Social Security underpayments. Help get the military and veterans pointed in the right direction: Against the organized crime system in Washington DC and New York.

Why am I picking on Shawn Ryan?

Shawn appears to be one of DOZENS of “ex” CIA and/or intelligence agency operatives being given world-class sets, producers, social media teams, etc. to dominate the REAL battlefield: Control-of-Perception.. Can they trick you into thinking the “government” is legitimate, the military is heroic, and our wars are just.

The program is part of what we call “The Brute Force Manufactured Consensus”

Many “Ex” CIA employees (and other intelligence agency and MIC operatives) appear to be funded for congressional campaigns where they are then artificially promoted to become part of 200-300ish people who get to talk about politics and current events on the control-of-perception media…

CIA-connected JD Vance was BOTH a CIA-connected media commentator on CNN and CIA-connected elected official whose career and Senate campaign were both funded by CIA contractor Peter Thiel. Thiel funded his Senate campaign with $15 million dollars.

Are the intelligence agencies turning the knobs on CIA-connected Google, YouTube, Facebook, and X the same way they turned the knobs for JD Vance?

So I am going to be driving past Shawn Ryan in Nashville, TN on Monday, May 11th and then when I drive back on Monday OR Tuesday, May 18th or 19th. It will be interesting to see if Shawn accepts my challenge to debate…

OR lets me drive right by…

About The Author & Challenger

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion.

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