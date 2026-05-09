The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

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Michael Haag's avatar
Michael Haag
2d

You’re welcome to stop in Nashville and spend some time with me discussing the only societal form that can yield durable civilizations: voluntaryism (as discussed at https://michaelhaag.substack.com/p/durable-freedom). Unfortunately this cannot be imposed or overlaid on non-voluntary societies (and likely cannot exist in the shadow of those existing societies), but there’s value in creating roadmaps for the future.

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
1d

Now that US 'soul-diers' are no longer required for their control agenda, they're using 'shots' under the cover 'hell-th care' to finish them off.

I'd definitely watch a debate between you two. Would also love to see a discussion on his ridiculous acting on the 'real humanoid robot' video. He's drooling over a thing with considerably less motor skills than the average 2-year old, and that is after they received all their 'hell-th care shots'. Such a show of being controlled and having to sell the BuIISh*t AI and transhumanism agenda to manufacture consent for their depop agenda.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWq9cFhTvvQ

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