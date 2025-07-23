“So the Genius Act is quite genius in a way in that it’s forcing technologists to bite the bullet and buy the debt of the U.S. government at a very crucial time in which the U.S. government desperately needs more buyers of debt.” - Mark Goodwin

Usually, we reserve this Substack for our own writings and research, but occasionally we will syndicate an especially important piece of journalism from someone else. Mark Goodwin and James Corbett are some of the few voices to appear multiple times. In this episode from the Corbett Report they break down how the Trump administration is paving the way for Stablecoins to both soak up the inflation being generated by fractional reserve banking, “bailouts,” and “stimulus” while potentially paving the way for CBDC-style programmable digital money that, in many ways, could be worse than CBDCs.

We have a full transcript behind the paywall with some visualizations that better illustrate what Stablecoins are and how they work.

