James Corbett invited us to present an update on what has been happening at the Art of Liberty Foundation since our July 30th, 2025, appearance on #SolutionsWatch for Etienne's new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques that the Few Use to Control the Many. Our update starts at 1:10:04.

The basics of the summary are that after appearing on the show, Corbett Report “Corbett-eers” responded by buying 500+ books that we shipped to over 20 countries.

Even more exciting was that we received offers to translate the book into various languages, including from Spanish political activist Josefina Fraile, who helped organize other translators in Greece and Spain. Josefina also translated the most important book in the world right now, The Great Taking by David Rogers Webb into Spanish as well.

We are finalizing two Spanish translations for Latin American Spanish and the Castilian Spanish of Josefina’s native Spain, and we should send them to the printer next week! We have Greek, German, and French translations in the pipeline. Thank you, Josefina, ΒΟΔΑΣ ΚΟΡΑΗΣ/ Vodas Korais, Beatrice, and Berni, for your service!

Our Largest “Friends Bundle” Order Ever

In the update, I mentioned that both “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many have become the very rare (0.0001%?) books people are buying in bulk and distributing to their friends, family, and colleagues. Over 10% of our sales are in five- and ten-copy “Friends Bundles,” and we have dozens of supporters who have distributed over 10 copies, with a dozen or so who have distributed over 20+.

What is Going On? Folks are realizing that our books are both: “Striking the Root,” i.e., exposing the REAL way that inter-generational organized crime is robbing and controlling society, and we are proposing and exposing THE ONLY solution that is fair for everyone: Voluntaryism. No one gets the “ring of power” because there isn’t one.

So.. Once you realize what is going on.. What is your/our strongest play?

Widely exposing the scam in a practical and effective way that gets around the algorithmic censorship of the DARPA Internet. Low-cost “picture books” (that expand the number of people who will engage with any book) and help bring your loved ones to that “Moment of Insight.” Low-cost Liberator flash drives that get around the censorship of the DARPA Internet while allowing anyone to copy for the cost of bulk 64GB flash drives on eBay, roughly $3 a pop when you buy 5-10.

I mentioned that we received our most significant "Friends Bundle" order ever for $2,000 worth of Art of Liberty Foundation publications, which would have mailed to 41 NC Sheriffs in the 1st wave. That has been changed and expanded to 250+ copies of To See the Cage is to Leave It that will begin to be distributed to NC Sheriffs, Police Chiefs, and VIPs in a couple of weeks.

This is very similar to what we want to do in New Hampshire in support of the Free State Project, in an effort that we call: The Pre-State Project.

What is cool is that this is already going on around the world and starting to pick up steam… The final update we gave James is that we are starting to ship bulk copies of books and Liberator drives to Amazon (A Mason?) to leverage their distribution network. We are getting the cost out of acquiring bulk copies and making them available through Amazon, which makes it easier to order and expands the number of people who discover us in the world’s largest online marketplace.

We should be shipping through Amazon (A Mason?) by the end of January, and until then, you can get your own deeply discounted "Friends Bundles" at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store

THICKREDLINE Rebooted

The final update is that we received a $2,000 donation to (partially) reboot our THICKREDLINE Project, where our domain name was stolen in a dirty tricks campaign. We have a new domain and will get an abbreviated version of the old website back up, with an updated Handbook for Sheriffs, Police, and ICE. Stay tuned for more info… We have a lot on our plate and can use all the help we can get: https://artofliberty.org/sponsorship-program

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs: The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.