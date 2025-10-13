If you were to listen to any of the major news networks, political shows, political commentators or state university college professors, the American political spectrum is a continuum with Communism on the far left, then Socialism as you move to the right, then what the news calls “Liberals” or “Progressives.”

Then… “Moderates” in the middle…

As you move to the right of the middle… There are “Conservatives”, “Libertarians” and “Fascists” on the far right.

This is obviously completely false because libertarians have nothing to do with fascism, and fascism is not representative of a desire for more personal and economic freedom that the jump from conservatism to libertarianism represents…

So what is the REAL political spectrum in the US… AND… Why does the monopoly media and monopoly academia misrepresent the political spectrum?

First, what is the real political spectrum… It is best thought of as a continuum of MORE State/governmental control on the far left and REAL freedom (voluntaryism/peaceful anarchy/Human Respect) on the far right.

Why does the monopoly media and academia lie about it?

Because if they were honest about the political spectrum, it would make the engineered two-party system look way less attractive than it is now, it would illustrate that both parties support violent “government” control, and it would expose that there are more and better options than “Democrat” and “Republican”

Keeping the population in the fake left-right paradigm allows the inter-generational organized crime system behind “government” to offer a fake “Hobson’s Choice” of two political parties that represent the two largest identifiable blocks of potential participants: “Republicans” are marketed to appeal to rural conservatives while “Democrats” are marketed to appeal to urban liberals. At the Presidential and senior party leadership level, the potential rulers are 100% aligned on the issues important to the fractional reserve bankers and recipients of the TRILLIONS of dollars being siphoned out the back door.

What is the Honest Map of the Political Landscape?

Introducing the Nolan Chart aKa The Diamond Chart aKa The World’s Smallest Political Quiz.

I “Pro-Modified” a version of the Advocates for Self-Government’s World’s Smallest Political Quiz to better identify where voluntaryists fall on the chart and the chasm that separates them from Statists (People who believe in having a State or “government”). You can take the 2025 version of the quiz here: https://www.TheAdvocates.org/quiz/

MIT student David Nolan first published his version of the chart in an article named “Classifying and Analyzing Politico-Economic Systems” in the January 1971 issue of The Individualist, the monthly magazine of the Society for Individual Liberty (now Liberty International).

In December 1971, David helped found what would become the Libertarian Party.

A Chart from David Nolan’s 1971 paper, where he plotted various governments/countries, politicians, and political organizations to demonstrate the validity and accuracy of the approach. He used the term “Anarchy” for a stateless society where all the cool kids today are using the term: Voluntaryism. He also invented the word: Omnarchy for “government without limit or restriction”. Rotate the chart 45 degrees counter-clockwise, and you get the Diamond Chart/World’s Smallest Political Quiz.

Nolan argued that the significant difference between various political philosophies is the amount of government control over human action that is advocated, and he reasoned that virtually all human political action can be divided into two broad categories: economic and personal and his original chart mapped the political spectrum to the amount of freedom along those two axis.

The “Right” tends to advocate for more economic freedom: Low taxes, low regulations, etc. while it is less tolerant of personal freedoms: drug legalization, gambling legalization, sex workers, etc.

The “Left” tends to advocate for more personal freedom: legalized drug use, legalization of sex work, abortion rights, etc., but is against economic freedom and generally proponents of “government” control of the economy.

Everything maps… BUT… What if you are an advocate for BOTH economic and personal freedom? BOOM! The Nolan Chart correctly aligns a preference for both economic and personal freedom with libertarianism, anrcho-capitalism, peaceful anarchism, and voluntaryism.

Enter Marshall Fritz & The Advocates for Self-Government

Marshall Fritz, a former salesman from IBM whom I was blessed to get to know in my twenties, founded the Advocates for Self-Government in 1985 to help libertarians effectively “sell” the ideas of liberty, and in 1987, he invented the World’s Smallest Political Quiz to help people better understand the REAL political landscape.

It was one of the most brilliant moves in political activism. There have been tens of millions of people who have taken some version of the World’s Smallest Political Quiz and discovered a political philosophy that I would argue has been purposefully hidden and minimized: libertarianism! The “umbrella term” that encompasses the “Big Tent” of liberty advocates that includes everyone from the Big “L” Libertarians of the Libertarian Party to “small “l” libertarians, voluntaryists, and anarcho-capitalists that don’t believe in “government” at all.

Mapping the Political Spectrum vs. Morality and Consciousness

While many people might not realize it, what many view as a political battle is actually a spiritual battle. The advocates for voluntaryism are not just exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government,” but they are helping their brethren understand the spiritual implications of advocating for violence. You can’t have “government” without violence/extortion, and people who are advocating for “government” or their preferred puppet ruler are advocating that violence be used on their friends, family, neighbors and colleagues who disagree.

I found this visualization online without attribution and “pro-modified” it to better represent the political spectrum vs. the amount of personal consciousness/enlightenment among the individual proponents. I actually believe that society’s tax-slavery is the karma of so many trying to impose their preferred ruler on others. Because so many have been indoctrinated (tricked) into advocating for and voting (praying) for the violence of “government,” they themselves are enslaved by the same system.

The Political System You Advocate Vs. Your Social Values Ethics

Chris Rufer is a successful entrepreneur who took over the Advocates for Self-Government after Marshall Fritz’s passing in 2008 and chairs the organization today. His Foundation for Harmony and Prosperity is addressing the problematic issues of changing how society has been indoctrinated into solving problems with easily rigged and fundamentally immoral “government.”

In the visualization below, he breaks down the moral difference between Republicans, Democrats, and Voluntaryists.

In the diagram, he uses the term “Human Respect,” which is explained below, but you can swap out the term: voluntaryism.

The Basics of Human Respect: https://www.harmonyandprosperity.org/one-lesson

“The Uppists” vs. “The Downists”

James Corbett, documentarian, author, and host of the popular podcast The Corbett Report, in his new book Reportage, breaks down the political landscape between “The Uppists” who want more government regulation, taxes, surveillance and war and “The Downists” who want more political liberty, peace, freedom, and decentralization.

It is interesting that even though “The Uppists” are vastly outnumbered, the power of their unlimited fractional reserve dollars, monopoly media, puppet politicians and “non-governmental organizations” can constantly “trump” the will of the people who want to be left alone… For now…

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.