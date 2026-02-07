The Great Taking Documentary on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, and The Liberator (MP4 Download Here)

Get The Book - The Great Taking by David Rogers Webb

Print Copies - you may order paperback or hardcover versions

Download the English version for free in PDF from: The Liberator (PDF download Here)

Official Website: Official English PDF Free Download Here.

Translations: Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, Turkish, Polish, German and French



I finished David Rogers Webb’s book The Great Taking over the Christmas break. I am embarrassed to admit that while we first reported on The Great Taking in October of 2023, and multiple times since in the Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, it took me this long to really grasp the absolute true importance until I read the whole book. I had assumed I understood what was going on based on interviews I had seen with the author, boil downs, and discussions with others especially Matt White, an Art of Liberty Foundation Advisory Board Member, who has been in the middle of the fight to bring this to prominence and organize resistance. It wasn’t until I finally read the book and watched the documentary last month that it really clicked.

The Great Taking is, quite literally, a 44 Magnum pointed at the face of humanity. There is a hollow point in the chamber and the hammer is cocked and the guy holding the trigger has killed before…

Executive Summary of the Executive Summary

The exact same money center banks and central banks that we are exposing at the Art of Liberty Foundation behind the theft of Trillions through fractional reserve banking, “bailouts,” “stimulus,” and other scams have been working quietly behind the scenes for decades to change the UCC in all 50 States AND engineer the “Dematerialization” of stock ownership from physical stock certificates and a status of private property to electronic ownership and a new legal definition of a “Security Entitlement.”

To quote David Rogers Webb from the book:

“There are now no property rights to securities held in book-entry form in any jurisdiction, globally. In the grand scheme to confiscate all collateral, dematerialization of securities was the essential first step. The planning and efforts began over half a century ago. That there was some great strategic purpose behind dematerialization is evidenced by the fact that the CIA was assigned the mission. The project leader was William (Bill) Dentzer, Jr., a career CIA operative… even though he had no background in any aspect of banking or finance, he was appointed New York State Superintendent of Banks by Nelson Rockefeller. This came after his nomination to the newly-formed New York State Council of Economic Advisors by its Chairman, former head of the World Bank, Eugene Black. [Etienne Note: In intelligence agency parlance this is called: Creating the Legend] Interestingly, Black’s father had been Chairman of the Federal Reserve in 1933 [Etienne Note: 1933 was the last “Great Taking,” see below] Within two years of assuming his position as New York State Bank Superintendent, Dentzer was named Chairman and CEO of the newly formed Depository Trust Corporation (DTC), a post he held for the next twenty-two years i.e., through the entire process of dematerialization.

In the case of a financial crisis (or what appears to be the banks setting up an engineered financial crisis for this specific purpose) that would bankrupt fiduciaries such as stock brokers, pension funds, and broker-dealers… then the banks would assume the role of secured creditors and the specific stocks that you currently believe you own in your brokerage account are actually being held in a unsegregated “pool” where they can be electronically swept up through institutions like the Depository Trust in the US and Euroclear in Europe. You “might” eventually get a token settlement in depreciated dollars OR a new Central Bank Digital Currency in a dollar collapse or massive devaluation BUT the ownership of the assets will be taken from you and 98% of other market participants.

The absolute priority claim of secured creditors to pooled client securities has already been upheld by the courts.

The Last “Great Taking” was in 1933

( The Guy Holding the Trigger has Killed Before)

There is also a historical precedent where bankers engineered a financial crisis to steal real assets using “government” and “legislation” during the great depression.

In 1933, the organized crime “government” confiscated the American people’s gold coin and bullion through Executive Order 6102 in a move that opened up the organized crime “banks” to be able to create unlimited fiat paper tickets and digital dollars through fractional reserve banking even though the process is inflationary and steals the value out of everyone else’s money.

Prior to 1933, US dollars functioned as “warehouse receipts” for gold coin that was held at banks so you wouldn’t have to haul around the actual heavy gold. A US twenty dollar gold certificate was redeemable for a $20 one-ounce St. Gaduins Coin

The Roman 8 gram Aureus pictured above would buy a finely tailored toga, belt and sandals. In 1933 the 30 gram St. Gaduins Double Eagle gold piece (or its $20 gold certificate/warehouse receipt) would buy a finely tailored man’s suit, belt and shoes. If you had buried the $20 bill and $20 gold piece in the ground in 1933 and dug them up today, a one ounce gold coin (absent its numismatic value) is worth $4,965 dollars which will still get you a finely tailored man’s suit, belt, and shoes. The $20 bill won’t buy crap. The difference is what has been stolen through fractional reserve banking, “quantitative easing”, and US Treasury unbacked printing press & digital dollar creation.

The $20 gold coin wasn’t cable of being printed on a printing press or created digitally so it kept its purchasing power which was good for people who owned, saved, and invested dollars.

BUT the organized crime “government” and banks couldn’t finance their wars, campaign promises, and no-bid contracts with cronies.

It appears the organized crime banks paid off the organized crime “government” to steal everyone’s gold so they could move to a system where the banks could create unlimited fiat paper tickets that the organized crime “government” mandates for the payment of all debts and taxes.

The organized crime “government” forces you to use the bankers money even though the system is inherently dishonest, stealing the value out of the dollars you earn and save, and dramatically limiting the prosperity that honest money would provide.

You Can Download and Print Copies of Our Flyer Explaining the Theft of Fractional Reserve Banking Here: ArtOfLiberty.org/inflation

Ryan McMaken (and John Chamberlin) Break in Down the theft of Gold in in the Mises Institute Article: The Gold at Fort Knox Was Stolen from Americans

“Arguably, it was a default, in the broad sense, when Roosevelt’s regime refused to make good on its obligations to dollar holders under the gold standard. The US also defaulted in a formal and legal sense when it refused to pay its World War I Liberty Bonds in gold as promised. Specifically, in 1934, the United States defaulted on the fourth Liberty Bond. The contracts between debtor and creditor on these bonds was clear. The bonds were to be payable in gold. This presented a big problem for the US, which was facing big debts into the 1930s after the First World War.

As described by John Chamberlain:

By the time Franklin Roosevelt entered office in 1933, the interest payments alone were draining the treasury of gold; and because the treasury had only $4.2 billion in gold it was obvious there would be no way to pay the principal when it became due in 1938, not to mention meet expenses and other debt obligations. These other debt obligations were substantial. Ever since the 1890s the Treasury had been gold short and had financed this deficit by making new bond issues to attract gold for paying the interest of previous issues. The result was that by 1933 the total debt was $22 billion and the amount of gold needed to pay even the interest on it was soon going to be insufficient.

So how did the US government deal with this? Chamberlain notes “Roosevelt decided to default on the whole of the domestically-held debt by refusing to redeem in gold to Americans.” [Etienne Note: Which simultaneously benefited the banks by opening up the ability for them to engage in fractional reserve banking backstopped by the privately owned Federal Reserve which was owned by some of the banks themselves]

In other words, thanks to its profligate deficit spending, the US government was running out of gold by the early 1930s. So, the regime defaulted on the gold bonds. The gold that would have passed into private hands was hoarded by the federal government and declared off limits to the public. Much of that gold remains in the US gold reserves today.

The organized crime banks behind the Federal Reserve System, whose corrupt founding is chronicled in the award-winning book: The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve (PDF from The Liberator: Here) by G. Edward Griffin, benefited from The Emergency Banking Act passed on March 9, 1933 (just 3 days after the “government” shut down all banks with a mandatory Bank Holiday began)

What The Emergency Banking Act did:

Gave the President power to regulate banking during emergencies Retroactively authorized the bank closures that FDR undertook without any legal justification. Authorized the RFC (Reconstruction Finance Corporation) to buy preferred stock in banks (essentially bailouts) Allowed the Federal Reserve to issue emergency currency backed by bank assets Created a three-tier system for reopening banks: Class A: Sound banks - reopened immediately

Class B: Banks needing help - could reopen with RFC assistance

Class C: Insolvent banks - remained closed for liquidation or reorganization

The Emergency Banking Act of 1933 and the Bank Holiday associated with it collapsed thousands of banks into insolvency and only Federal Reserve Banks and banks selected by and licensed by the Treasury or state banking commissioners were allowed to reopen. This consolidated banking into a small handful of banks that have been further consolidated into a small handful of, essentially, monopoly institutions today.

The Monopolization of the Financial Industry Over Time - From our White Rose MUCHO GRANDE collection - This is Poster #9 which you can download from The Liberator in both High-Res JPG and High-Res PDF

In 1964 The Organized Crime “Government” and Banks Stole Everyone’s Silver

In 1965 there was another “Great Taking” where the organized crime “government” stole the silver out of the American people’s coins further debasing the dollar. The “government” instructed their accomplices in banking to send the silver to the treasury and then replaced the REAL silver coins with the base metal tokens that we use today.

In this chart by the website Coinflation.com, you can see the current price in silver for pre-1965 nickels, dimes, quarters, half-dollars and silver dollars. Today the Nickel is the only US coin actually worth its weight in metal. Every other US “coin” (they are technically “tokens” now) is not worth the face value of the coin in the metal that it is made of.

So… the monopoly organized crime banks and “government,” who have killed multiple times before, appear to be setting up another engineered “Great Taking” and this is the 44 Magnum that is loaded with hollow points, cocked and pointed at the face of humanity.

Why Would the Bankers Collapse Everything?

Two Reasons:

1. They Are Being Exposed - The developing alternative media and honest public policy organizations like the Art of Liberty Foundation are slowly and surely cutting through the Propaganda Matrix of monopoly media (and Mainstream Alternative Media!), controlled opposition, and algorithmic manipulation and exposing the scam of “government” and the theft of trillions through fractional reserve banking, “bailouts,” scams like “The Covid,” and weapons we don’t need to fight foreign wars based on lies and manufactured intelligence,

If the posse has figured out who robbed the bank and is saddling up to ride after the thieves, do the banksters want “the posse” well capitalized OR dead broke living in a militarized police state with programmable digital money, a Chinese-style social credit score system, and the ability to turn off truth tellers ability to publish evidence on the Internet using biometric digital IDs?

2. The System Is/Has Been Inherently Unstable and Destined for Ultimate Collapse – Once the financial system was moved off of hard money to little paper tickets and digital dollars that could be created by private organized crime banking interests, it was, essentially, doomed to eventual collapse. With $846 Trillion of derivatives (Gross Notional Value) according to the Bank for International Settlements / $231 Trillion for US-based banks, and the eventual exposure of what I believe are straw purchases (2014 Belgium Example) (and open purchases!) by the Fed of US Treasury Bonds, Bills, and Notes, the hand is already writing on the wall! I believe this is the banker’s plan to manage the collapse by engineering and initiating the collapse on their terms.

The engineered collapse and The (2nd) Great Taking allows them to scoop up all the independent, private wealth of the world so no one can afford to organize resistance against them. It also gives them the engineered reason to bring in Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) or another version of programmable digital money that would allow them the ability to turn off dissidents, truth tellers, and the alternative media’s ability to buy and sell and confiscate their savings the same way that Canada did with the truckers protesting the scam of “The Covid.”

What Can Be Done

1. A Complete Investigation into Who was Behind the Engineering of this from the Beginning - Starting with CIA Operative William (Bill) Dentzer Jr., Nelson Rockefeller and CIA Director William Colby) to the specific lawyers and lobbyists opposing honest legislators in states like South Dakota and Tennessee.

Who Is Leading the Fight

TruNorth Public Policy – Organizing grassroots action on a state-by-state basis to change Article 8 in the UCC in each state to restore some property rights for investors. They have worked with legislators in both South Dakota and Tennessee to provide model legislation that would change the UCC code in each state.

The Art of Liberty Foundation – We have been exposing this since 2023, but are planning to crank up our efforts now that I have a better understanding after completely reading the book.

State Sovereignty Groups (e.g., Tennessee Conservative, South Dakota Citizens for Liberty):

Strategy : Ballot initiatives/referendums. TN: “Protect Property Rights from Unsecured Creditors” (2026 ballot push). SD: Similar UCC reform petition. Grassroots door-knocking/email campaigns; lawsuits vs. SOS rejections.

Allies: Local reps (e.g., TN Rep. Monty Fritts sponsoring bills).

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.

What is Behind the Paywall Today?

The Complete Transcript of The Great Taking Documentary