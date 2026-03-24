The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

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LyonsLogic's avatar
LyonsLogic
1d

Did you ask the four AI why this is happening? Could it be because Americans voluntarily consent. Americans use the banking system, we consent. Americans don’t read the laws to know we are not subject to most taxes, we consent. Americans don’t know we have the right not to contract with any corporations, we consent.

So, whose fault is it?

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2 replies by Etienne de la Boetie2 and others
Darby Jones's avatar
Darby Jones
21h

Phenomenal. @christophercook turned me on to you. I just wrote a companion piece to this and added another major heist. Naked shorting is likely #6 or #7 on the top 10 biggest heists in history graphic. Fed Reserve banks have stolen at least $1 Trillion from retailer investors. I'll prominently pitch this piece in my essay. Stay tuned.

Power to the people. Cheers!

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