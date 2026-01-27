The Liberator– A credit card-sized flash drive (and FREE Dropboxes) full of liberty resources that expose the control system, make evidence of “government” illegitimacy and criminality uncensorable and provide the healthy alternatives of voluntaryism, freedom, love, tolerance, Agorism, and counter-economics. In an age of algorithmic censorship on the DARPA Internet and evidence of the organized crime government’s illegitimacy and criminality disappearing off the Net, we are making uncensorable and easy-to-copy/share with your friends, and colleagues.

We Are Announcing the BRAND NEW Liberator (Version 2.3) includes the ePub version of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.



Decentralized Resistance - Once you own a Liberator, you are authorized and encouraged to make as many copies as you want for your friends.

Where to Buy The Liberator

The Liberator is available from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store and Amazon.com.

Individual Liberator are $30 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

5 Pack Liberators are $65 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

10 Pack Liberators are $115 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

Get The Liberator Bundled with:

”Government” in paperback = $45

”Government” in High-Resolution Hardcover = $65

”Government” + To See the Cage in paperback = $60

”Government” + To See the Cage in High-Resolution Hardcover = $100

The Everything Bundle (paperback copies of the best of voluntaryist thought) = $115



Signed & Personalized High-Resolution Hardcopies of Both “Government” & To See the Cage is to Leave It + paperback Everything Bundle =$250

- Become an Art of Liberty Sponsor at the $250 Level OR a Founding Member of Our Substack

- Email Info@ArtOfLiberty.org for specifics & details.

What Is In The Liberator?

The Liberator – A 64GB uncensorable, credit card-sized flash drive crammed with evidence of "government" and media criminality. that can be easily copied for friends, relatives, and colleagues.

The USB prong swings out and plugs into any standard USB port where it will show up in your file explorer as a drive and will be keyword searchable as well.

Safe for Your PC

There are no executables on the drive (PDF/MP3/MP4/Images Only) and every drive comes sealed in a tamper-proof package to protect your PC and peace-of-mind.

The drive includes 5 Major Sections:

1. “Government” – Companion media to “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many including the ePub versions of both “Government” and To See the Cage, the full-scale visualizations, and evidence supporting the book including documentaries, short videos, 1200+ dank memes, and truth music from the liberty movement’s leading artists.

2. False Flag Terrorism for Police State and Hoax Shootings for Gun Control – Evidence that the organized crime “government” and monopoly media have been staging false flag terrorism and hoax shootings using Hollywood trickery.

3. “The Covid” & Economic Warfare – The best documentaries, research, and evidence that the “Government” and organized crime media staged a “pandemic” to rob, bankrupt and poison the population with harmful “vaccines”.

4. Voluntaryism & more evidence of “Government” Criminality – The best resources to understand voluntaryism / peaceful anarchy. What if you can get everything you want from “government” better, faster and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination, and extortion?

5. Prepping and Survivalism – Prepping, survivalism, and self-sufficiency – Hundreds of resources always in your wallet or purse for any emergency.

Viral, Decentralized Resistance - Make Unlimited Copies for Your Friends!

Make it Viral! You are authorized and encouraged to make copies for your friends and family! Bulk 64GB flash drives on E-bay and Amazon are selling for around $35 for 10 drives. Every Liberator comes with instructions and cool label templates to wrap commodity USB drives so they look cool.

New Retail Folder - The Liberator is Now Available on Amazon

The NEW Retail Folder Includes Sample Curriculums to Bring Your Friends, Family, and Colleagues Up to Speed on What the Monopoly Media and Algorithmic Censorship of the DARPA Internet have been Hiding! - Perfect for Homeschoolers!

Example Curriculums with Links to the FREE Dropbox Versions.

The “Public School” Didn’t Tell me the “Government” Was Illegitimate?

Government: The Most Dangerous Religion feat. Larken Rose - 12 Minute Video

The Conversation by Chris Rufer - 12 Min. Video (libertarianism for the ladies!)

The Philosophy of Liberty - 8 Min Animation on the Basics of Liberty

The Non Aggression Principle - 5 Minute Animation to Teach Kids the NAP!

5 Questions: Government on Trial. - Larken Rose Challenges Hundreds of Political Science Professors and “Government” Teachers on the Immorality and Illogic of “Government”

The Myth of Authority - 18 Minute Video Explaining the Mental Illness of Belief in “Authority”

James Corbett interviews Etienne on To See the Cage is to Leave it - 53 Min Interview

Mark Passio and the Science of Natural Law - 1 Hour Documentary

Voluntaryism: How could the free market, mutual aid societies, and real charity provide everything (besides redistribution which is theft) that the “Government” currently provides better, faster and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion?

Law Without Government by Robert P. Murphy - 14 Minute Video

The Machinery of Freedom by David Friedman - Full Book in PDF - 23 Minute Explainer Video

Pollution and Property Rights by The Heretic - 13 Minute Video

George Ought to Help - 5 Minute Video

Edgar the Exploiter - 7 Minute Video on Capitalism

“Government” is Illegitimate & Criminal – Voluntaryism is the Answer – Etienne Speech to 2025 People’ Reset Conference

A (SMALL!) SAMPLING OF THE CONTENTS:

Important Books:

“Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! & To See the Cage is to Leave It- 25 Techniques the Few use to Control the Many by Etienne de la Boetie2 in ePub and PDF, The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose, War is a Racket by Maj General Smedley Butler USMC, For a New Liberty – The Libertarian Manifesto by Murray Rothbard, Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution (Bankers paid for the Bolshevik Revolution to test “government” 2.0… “government” without private property, guns, rights, etc.) by Antony Sutton

Important Short Videos:

A Jaw-Dropping History Lesson on the US Dollar – Absolutely Forbidden in Schools by Brian Young, The Biggest Secret of the Secret Service - They Know “Government” is Organized Crime - Etienne de la Boetie2,

Important Articles:

How the CIA made Google by Nafeez Ahmed, Solving Covid - the Covid 19, Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline by Etienne de la Boetie2, The Truth About Ruby Ridge, Waco, and the Oklahoma City Bombing by Etienne de la Boetie2, Sterilization Chemicals Found in Vaccines, Research Proves Google Manipulated Millions to Promote Clinton

Government School, Police/Military Indoctrination and Brainwashing



5 Ways Public Schools Brainwash Children, The Engineered School System – John Taylor Gatto Interview, The Military is a Cult! and How and Why Military Basic Training Brainwashes Recruits by The Wise Sloth

The Hidden Propaganda of The Monopoly Media:

CNN Fake Charles Jaco Gulf War One Newscast, Kuwaiti Babies Tossed Out of Incubators, Oklahoma City Bombing Vanishing News of Multiple Bombs, Canadian Police Caught Inciting Violence Pretending to Be “Anarchists”

Documentaries:

Century of Enslavement (Federal Reserve Scam) by James Corbett, Waco – A New Revelation (FBI and Delta Force Murder 80+ Men, Women and Children in a Church), A Noble Lie (Gov’t Behind OKC Bombing), 9-11 Explosive Evidence – Experts Speak Out

Dank Liberty Memes:

Too many to list! Check Em Out in our FREE Dropbox version!

Visualizations:

The Network of Global Corporate Control (2011), Monopoly Media Ownership Charts - 1, 2, 3, 4, Foundations Fund Leftist Media, 2017 Swiss Propaganda Research Bilderberg, CFR, and Trilateralists in Media Chart, 2010 FREE Bilderberger, CFR and Trilateralist in Everything Chart,

Download White Rose Mucho Grand Posters (Monopolization of EVERYTHING) for free @ ArtOfLiberty.org/White-Rose

Truth Music from the movement’s leading artists including:

Alais Clay & Wandering Monks - Home to Roost feat. John Scarlota, Brendan Daniel - Organized Crime, DISL Automatic - Never Back Down feat. Filfy, This is a Diss, Stand Tall with GhostRyder & Tom Grant, Dub FX - No More - feat. Steppa Style & Nappy Paco, Grant Ellman of Prezence - Ours for the Taking, Scam, Sing & Pray, Taxation is Theft (with Derrick Broze/33), The Freenauts - The Agora, The Funky Fathers - I Got a Lover Names Liberty, Jordan Page - Pendulum, Jude Roberts - Anti-Vaxxer Girl, Lowkey - Hand on Your Gun, The Mammals - Unpopular Ideas, Red Pill Friends - The Hills we Die On, Remo Conscious - Lies, Conspiracy Theorists - Mainstream Media Feat. Main Flow, Rob Hustle - This is What Happens When You Call the Cops, Good Cops, Scared Ketchup - ICE, F**K You - A Protest Song for Minneapolis, Free Willow (fka Truniversal) - Smoke Screen, and Illuminati Congo/Fr33Sol - They Liv3.

Odds & Ends

Trillions Handed to Money Losing Private Banks While the Execs Gave Themselves Billions in Bonuses

Everything from the Clinton Body Count Poster to Joe Cross’ 15 Day Juice Reboot to Congress’s 1976 Investigation into Who Owns the Federal Reserve.

Prepping and Survivalism Resources

HUNDREDS of prepping and survivalism resources - No matter where you are when the balloon goes up, you will have hundreds of prepping and survivalism resources in your wallet or purse. From how to purify water to how to identify edible plants to emergency medical and dental procedures, a wealth of potentially life-saving information.

FAQs

Can we just download The Liberator for free from the Dropbox? - Kinda. You can get everything for free in the Free Dropboxes at Government-Scam.com/Liberator but we haven’t had luck downloading the entire drive (But we have never tested over a university or OC-level connection). It is simply too big for most folks to download the whole drive in one shot although you can browse the entire contents and download individual items easy enough. Timewise - Cheaper and easier to buy a drive and then make unlimited copies.

Help Make the Next Version of The Liberator Even Better!

Please let me know in the comments (or by e-mail to Evidence@ArtOfLiberty.org) what damning pieces of incontrovertible, iron-clad evidence of “government” illegitimacy and criminality should be included in our upcoming 128GB V3 Liberator! It can be articles, documents, short videos or documentaries!