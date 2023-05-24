The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted R. Weiland's avatar
Ted R. Weiland
Oct 28, 2024

"religiously attached to the 'holy document' of the Constitution"

Amen! Otherwise known as constitutional idolatry. The Constitution is biblical sedition of the highest order - responsible for America's suicidal trek of moral depravity and destruction.

The constitutional framers' sins were of both commission and omission. The framers’ sins of commission are evidenced in that there’s hardly an Article or Amendment in the Constitution that’s not antithetical, if not seditious, to Yahweh’s sovereignty and morality.

Their sins of commission aside, the framers’ sins of omission—that is, their failure to establish government and society based upon Yahweh’s commandments, statutes, and judgments—alone sent America to the precipice of moral depravity and destruction she presently teeters on.

Ask the millions of infants slaughtered in their mothers’ wombs if the constitutional framers’ failure to establish government on Exodus 21:22-23 and Deuteronomy 27:25 didn’t lead to their annihilation?

There’s not one national problem in America today—criminal civil "leaders," government-financed in utero infanticide, sodomite “marriages,” Synagogues, Mosques, and Temples devoted to false gods dotting America’s landscape, international entanglements, America’s crumbling economy, runaway debt, and taxes on nearly everything, etc.—that cannot be traced back to the framers’ sins of omission.

"For my people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water." (Jeremiah 2:13)

For evidence that the Constitution itself is biblically seditious, see free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective," in which every Article and Amendment is examined by the Bible, at Bible versus Constitution dot org. Click on the top entry on our Online Books page.

Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."

Reply
Share
SuziAlkamyst's avatar
SuziAlkamyst
May 29, 2023

I LOVE the way you put things...I was brought up to buck the traces, but boy, could I have done with your take on the whole shebang years ago when I was a teen!!! Your napkin 'cons-titution' is perfect.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Etienne de la Boetie2 and others
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture