FlyingAxblade
17h

yeah.

11 days in jail left behind Tuesday.

don't post memes in Britain.

actually pretty chill. half of the 55 inmates were over 50.

I haven't spoken to men in a decade, to a man for 6 years.

Praise the Lord in all things.

There's a revival trying to start inside over the last month since last I was there for 6 days, last month, for stupid memes. Not a revival of stupid memes, a revival of the Beatitudes.

Lot's of business to be had with a shuckster like t.v. preacher with penchant for airplanes. His bibles are in there with his image. Next would be vinyl bound "campfire" hymnals, but not hymns. "Jesus People" 70's & 80's strum along songs of straight scripture. I sang the Jude Doxology for a mexican gang when they got a new bible, showed them Enoch in the book of Jude too. Sang the Jude Doxolgy with the budding "prayer callers." & sang a number of times. There should be a jail competetion for least danced, best sung pod choir. Better than incessant t.v. of violence & sex & monsters.

My pen didn't work so I took hardly any notes. But I did invent a card game to ascertain someone's ethos by their tells. IRL. Like a master game designer.

I tied my memories into those UNO cards.

°Cherishº is the new love, be well.

*May God nod towards thee & thine* There is no company logo for "Sunshine Denim"

Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
1d

Well done, Etienne, yes to see the cage hopefully is to choose to leave it.

That original "Cage" I contend is the primal Clan/Family--the source of “Authority”--the Matrix/Pattern Hierarchy that creates the Human Condition.

Parenting is the farthest upstream we can go and it is there that our Voluntaryist world will emerge with peaceful, "helping mode" child raising (see Lloyd deMause).

Check out my Parentarchy post on this

PARENTARCHY--Free Friends Forum 27 PARENTAL POWER: The Elephant in the Womb is the Government in the Tomb

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/parentarchy-free-friends-forum-27

“If I had to use a single word to describe what is fundamentally wrong with government today, I would use the word fraud.” Robert Higgs

