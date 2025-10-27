Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

At the Art of Liberty Foundation, our working thesis is not only that “government” is illegitimate and best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations, BUT that the US “government” (and most other governments) are being run as criminal enterprises. It is now emerging that the two $20 Billion dollar rescue packages (IMF & US Treasury) that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put together for Argentina directly benefits Bessent’s personal friend and ex-colleague at George Soros-connected hedge fund Discovery Capital. Specifics Below.

The scam of banksters betting on and manipulating sovereign bonds is as old as the “founding” of the US Federal Government. I broke down a similar scam from the “founding” in my article The Shady History of the Con-stitution, where financial interests bought up revolutionary war debt issued by the Continental Congress for pennies on the dollar. Since the original “government” under the Articles of Confederation had no ability to “lay and collect taxes,” the promises had become worthless.

Those same financial interests then took over the 1787 Philadelphia convention and rammed through an unauthorized replacement for the Articles of Confederation that created a “government” that could tax (steal), and then tricked the population into thinking it was legitimate through basically the same “control of perception” media system that we are under. I.E. controlling the newspapers of the day to pretend that a couple of dozen slave owners on a continent of three million people writing down on a fancy piece of paper that only they get to make up rules for everyone and steal the wealth of others is legitimate.

Some very small percentage of suckers are propagandized into voting in the 1st election (Most estimates are less than 1% of the population) and the controlled newspapers proclaim the whole thing legitimate.



Here is how I broke down the basics in that article:

They hijacked a convention convened only to revise the existing Articles of Confederation between the States and, after almost half the delegates refused to participate, wouldn’t sign and/or left early, produced an unauthorized replacement giving unprecedented control to a Federal government that would be controlled by the exact participants in the years to come. In short order, they used this new government to begin taxing the population to pay off “Wall Street” speculators who had bought up Revolutionary War bonds from veterans and businesses that had accepted them during the war for pennies on the dollar.

After it became clear that their little scheme might work, they began sending riders and schooners up and down the colonies with agents to buy up as many bonds as they could. Here is how Bessent’s predecessor handled it (also from my article):

Hamilton, as first secretary of the treasury, paid these speculators 100% of the face value. He then went on to pay off the war debts of the individual states who had never paid them (esp. Mass.) at the expense of those who had (Virginia). Thomas Jefferson openly questioned the validity of these debts and amounts. After Pennsylvania farmers began to rebel against a progressive tax on Whiskey that hit the poor hardest and benefited large distillers like George Washington, Washington and Hamilton led an Army of 13,000 into Pennsylvania to force compliance with the tax by rousting citizens out of bed into the snow, searching homes without warrants, and forcing citizens to sign oaths of loyalty to the federal government. The Bill of Rights was effectively tossed aside immediately after the Con-stitition was ratified and enacted, and the “government” had an army of order followers (gunmen) on the payroll.

Here is how Judd Legum over at Popular Information broke down the latest iteration under current US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with links and references.

Rob Citrone, whose hedge fund bet big on Argentina, reportedly asked his friend for a rescue package. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered.

On September 24, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a $20 billion package to rescue the Argentinian economy. It was a dramatic move to bail out a country that has little economic impact on the United States. Argentine President Javier Milei is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House later this month.

On Monday, Popular Information revealed that the taxpayer-funded bailout had massive economic benefits for hedge fund billionaire Rob Citrone, a personal friend and former colleague of Bessent. Citrone’s fund, Discovery Capital, had bet heavily on Argentina, purchasing Argentine debt and equity in numerous companies closely tied to the country’s overall economy.

Citrone’s investments reflected his belief that Milei’s right-wing economic program, which emphasizes deregulation and sharply reduced government spending, would revitalize the Argentine economy.

That theory began to unravel as growth slowed, unemployment spiked, and Milei’s popularity tanked. This spring, Citrone reportedly urged Bessent to help Milei secure a separate $20 billion package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF funds began to arrive in April, but proved insufficient to turn the Argentine economy around.

Concerns turned into panic after Milei’s party was routed in the Buenos Aires provincial election in early September, fueling fears that Milei would soon lose control of the economic agenda. Investors began dumping the peso and liquidating other Argentine assets, which spelled major trouble for Citrone’s hedge fund.

Major Argentine media outlets are now reporting that Citrone asked Bessent for a United States rescue package. Ariel Maciel, Political Economy Editor at Perfil, a large Argentine media outlet, wrote that after the Buenos Aires elections, Citrone “returned to his friend and former colleague… to request a second bailout, this time from the very coffers Bessent manages: the US Treasury.”

CE Noticias Financieras, a major wire service in Latin America, similarly reported that after Argentine officials ran into resistance with lower-level Trump officials, “Citrone managed to connect with Bessent to get him to intervene directly.”

Maciel elaborated on his reporting during an appearance on Net TV, an Argentine broadcaster. “Citrone is really the one who intervenes. He basically tells Bessent, ‘Hey, we need to help in Argentina,’” Maciel said during the segment.

Popular Information contacted Discovery Capital and asked if the reports that Citrone asked Bessent to bail out Argentina were accurate. Discovery Capital declined to comment.

Maciel also noted that two weeks before Bessent announced the bailout, Citrone purchased additional bonds for “almost nothing.” Maciel said the timing of Citrone’s recent purchases has raised “suspicions” that Citrone had access to “confidential information.”

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

