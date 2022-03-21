The Art of Liberty Foundation is a start-up public policy organization focused on spreading voluntaryist/libertarian ideas through effective media tailored to visual learners, busy people, and short attention spans. The foundation produces books, articles, podcasts, memes, videos, infographics, and monographs that explain the basics of voluntaryism and libertarianism while exposing the illegitimacy, illogic, and immorality of “government” in addition to its criminality and corruption.

The Foundation is also focused on developing and testing viral and uncensorable methods of widely distributing voluntaryist/libertarian solutions and evidence of government and media criminality through the hand-to-hand distribution of low-cost “picture books” and USB flash drives. Finally, the foundation is interested in researching strategies for effectively exposing and transitioning from organized crime/governmental control to real freedom and voluntary free market solutions, including libertarian intentional communities, political secession, the transition of non-redistributive government services to private schools, protection companies, arbitration providers, private restitution-vs. retribution-based prisons and insurance-supported private fire brigades, technologies that promote digital liberty, free markets, private encrypted communications, anonymous digital cash and free market monetary competition.

Publications

“Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! - The book is scientifically designed to “wake up” your friends, relatives and colleagues to the scams of “government.” The image-rich book features historical photos, visualizations, media ownership charts, and memes designed to take visual learners, who make up 70% of the population, from 0-60 on the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” and the control-of-perception program of monopolized media and algorithmic censorship of the DARPA Internet.

The Liberator - a 64GB credit card-sized flash drive full of evidence of “Government” illegitimacy and criminality in addition to the companion media for “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! The drive is filled with documentaries, short videos, important books in PDF, dank liberty memes, and truth music from the liberty movement’s hottest artists. We are taking the best evidence of “government” and intelligence agency criminality that is being censored off the internet and making it uncensorable and easy to copy for friends, relatives and colleagues.

ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com is our flagship substack for our original writing and research. It has a low volume and only the most important articles and news we publish.

Five Meme Friday - Our weekly summary of the alternative news, censored videos, truth music, Free State Project corner and at least five dank liberty memes

Available on: Substack (Best), Telegram, Instagram, Fedbook, Twitter,

The Daily News - We curate and syndicate the best alternative media, cool substacks, bloggers, bloggers and podcasts. Some of our sources and aggregators include Wall Street on Parade, Mint Press News, Global Research, LewRockwell.com, The Corbett Report, the 2nd Smartest Guy in the World, Freedom’s Phoenix, and more! For those that prefer less e-mail, we offer a weekly summary at FiveMemeFriday.Substack.com

Available on: Substack(Best), Fedbook, Twitter, Gab, Telegram

The Daily News Digest - A once-a-day digest usually published around 4:00 PM EST Monday-Friday of our Daily News articles. If you love the Daily News but want to reduce the amount of e-mail you receive from us, this Paid subscription helps us both!

Available On: Substack

Telegram - Never miss an update

“Government,” Media and Academia Exposed! – Our ongoing evidence repository of both mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that inter-generational organized crime runs the “government,” media, and academia.

Liberty Groups and Events

The Art of Liberty Foundation maintains a list of the leading libertarian and voluntaryists events and liberty groups including promoting starting or joining a Freedom Cell in your area. Check out our list here: www.ArtOfLiberty.org/Events

Follow us on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Youtube Bitchute LinkedIn Flote Gab Minds MeWe Rumble

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty... and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.