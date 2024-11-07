I was interviewed by Ryan Cristian right before Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference where we kicked around aspects of Voluntaryism including:

Voluntaryist & libertarian communities including Cheran, the Mexican town that kicked out the Mexican federal government and the cartels, Prospera - on the island of Roatan off the coast of Hondouras, which negotiated limited sovereignty from Honduras to create a business-friendly community with one of the lowest regulatory and tax burdens on the planet, and the Free State Project in New Hampshire which is moving thousands of libertarians, voluntaryists and peaceful anarchists to the state to roll back “government.”

Ryan Cristian was live-streaming from Liberty on the Rocks and over 12,000+ folks tuned in or caught the replay. We will be syndicating both the conference proceedings and Ryan’s superb “Behind the Scenes” interviews with the speakers shortly so stay tuned!

Great Comment on the Video from The Deoccultist:

I love the comment people have regarding anarchy (Voluntaryism): "If we had anarchy/voluntarism some psycho would try to take over." They say that as if the said psycho would be successful. This kind of reasoning is very revealing of how ignorant we are of morality. The only way we COULD have a functioning anarchist society is if the majority of the people no longer believed in "authority" and understood it as immoral. Anarchy (Voluntaryism) isn't some political position with a centralized power, it's the absence of the belief that people can rule others. So if a psycho thought he could take over and be a dictator, he'd be laughed off the stage. If he tried to use violence, we'd take him down in a nanosecond.

But statists still have all that programming rattling around that "government" is natural, normal and necessary so the first thing they fear is violent domination.. which is ironic since that's exactly what they support now. The first requirement for anyone to be able to see the illegitimacy and moral wrongness of "authority" is true conscience. Without that deep understanding of what right and wrong actually are, the belief in "authority" is still possible. While most people may have good intentions and have a basic understanding of "don't harm others," it's not deeply understood enough to the point of applying it globally. And while more and more people are starting to see the evil machinations of government, they're still looking for a savior whether it's some religious avatar, a politician, a mystical force, an alien race, or even AI. There's no universal conscience, no sense of personal responsibility, no courage, no agapé love. It's still very much "ME ME ME, screw you." So, we still have a long way to go.. and we need to be the most persistent and belligerent moral educators if we're ever going to reach that critical mass.

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

