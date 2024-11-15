I had a great conversation with Dr. Barre Lando and Mike Winner of Alfa Vedic, and it appears to be going viral because my inbox is blowing up with new subscriptions to both Substack, Five Meme Friday and our newsletter! I went on some epic rants, but I suspect the one that is generating all the interest is where I break down my educated speculation that Elon Musk is an artificially created “High-Status Monkey” designed to steer human perception with Twitter / X.

Let me explain in more detail: It turns out that monkeys and humans have an innate biological desire to see higher-status monkeys/humans. This was discovered/proven in a series of experiments conducted by Duke University Medical Center researchers Robert O Deaner, Michael L Platt, and Amit V Khera. in 2005 who hooked up male rhesus monkeys to a video monitor also connected to a hamster bottle containing cherry juicy juice. The study was entitled: Monkeys Pay Per View: Adaptive Valuation of Social Images by Rhesus Macaques. As long as the monkeys kept drinking the juicy juice, the various images would keep scrolling across the screen.

At any time, the monkey could stop the image by NOT drinking the juice (delay of gratification), so in essence, the monkeys could pay to see certain images.

It was discovered that the male monkeys would pay to see two different types of images:

Rear female monkey hindquarters/perineum (monkey pornography) Kinda obvious… but what was even more fascinating is that they would pay to see pictures of: Higher Status Monkeys!

Monkeys live in a tribe called a troop. Every troop has a defined pecking order where the male monkeys are ranked by their ability to beat up the other monkeys. The researchers found that the monkeys would pay to see pictures of higher status monkeys in the troop/tribe. Monkey #3 would pay to see pictures of monkeys #2 & #1 but wouldn’t pay to see pictures of monkeys 4-20.

High status in humans includes the ability to beat up other humans, which is evident with the current societal fascination with the Mike Tyson - Jake Paul fight, where much of the population is having their attention steered.

But human high status is also dependent on celebrity and wealth, both of which have been given to Elon Musk to create the highest-status monkey on the planet.

Is Elon Muck DARPA’s boy who takes technologies invented on the tax-payer nickel and privatizes the profits for organized crime “government” insiders?

Is he a created frontman designed to steer the perception of the masses who are being tricked into giving him their attention using basic behavior psychology?

Does his purchase of X/Twitter supercharge that ability to steer perception with the ability to promote his tweets (Which lower-status humans are willing to “pay” to see) AND the ability to algorithmically promote controlled opposition voices placed into X feeds? In contrast, authentic voices are demonetized, de-indexed, and shadow-banned.

Is that why there is hidden Freemasonic symbolism and numerology in X’s logo?

Other Facts About Musk

Elon Musk Is Not a Renegade Outsider – He’s a Massive Pentagon Contractor

Elon Musk is introducing his new right-wing fans to the idea of implementing a carbon tax, and it goes about as well as you would expect.

Flashback National Security Search Engine: Google'S Ranks Are Filled With Cia Agents

Tiktok: chinese "trojan horse" is run by state department officials

