I’d like to breakdown the whole scam of “Anarchapulco” and “The Anarchists” before we get into the specific propaganda scams of Episode 3 to highlight how the CIA steers political movements in the age of controlled social media. If you are new to the series then please check out my review of Episode 1 to understand why the CIA would want to steer the voluntaryist and peaceful anarchism movements.

Crowd-gather the modern voluntaryist / peaceful anarchist movement - by propping up con-man Jeff Berwick with a media operation where his posts and videos are promoted using CIA Facebook, YouTube and Twitter while authentic voices are shadow-banned, demonetized, deplatformed, and unindexed. BUT.. keep it “Small & Stall It” put the conference in “the most dangerous city in the hemisphere”.. fear… fear..” that is expensive and hard to get to and, most likely, algorithmically, target the FB, Twitter and YouTube to identifiable anarchists vs. exposing the uninitiated to voluntaryism and anarchy cause Scumhouse/HBO is going to trick the uninitiated with their propaganda piece down the road. Steer those interested in voluntaryism to controlled opposition media operations: Luke Rudkowski, Free Talk Live, David Icke, etc. Unfortunately, if you found them through Anarchapulco… especially on the main stage… they are suspect… Note: There were authentic voices on the main stage (James Corbett, Larken Rose, Carey Wedler, Derrick Broze, David Rodriguez and others) to give the event credibility and it would have been suspicious to keep me off as my book was the #1 bestseller at the conference for two years in a row prior to my main stage appearance but simply look at who is being prominently featured in the documentary to understand who the propagandists are promoting.

3. Deal drugs into the movement - An established CIA tactic detailed in the book (and documentary) Drugs as Weapons Against Us: The CIA’s Murderous Targeting of SDS, Panthers, Hendrix, Lennon, Cobain, Tupac and other Activists. Essentially “the cast” of “The Anarchists” were the drug dealers: Paul Propert, John Galton, Lily Forester, and Nathan Freeman operating with the knowledge and approval of Jeff Berwick and the conference was apparently supplying the hotel rooms that Paul, Lily and John were working out of (more on that below). UPDATE: The link to the documentary above was taken down off Bitchute shortly after we published this article after being up for months if not one year+. You can buy the DVD directly from the author at the other link above or I understand it is free on Amazon Prime. We are also now being actively censored by Google!

4. Rip Off Voluntaryists and Anarchists - From the $722 million dollar ponzi scheme of Bitclub to a never ending stream of “pump and dump” shitcoins (MonkeyCoin, SmartCash, Digibytes, etc.) to Berwick’s passport scams, the CIA’s goal is to rip off voluntaryists so they don’t have the capital to effectively resist or fund the organizations exposing “government” illegitimacy and corruption or the authentic voices of the developing alternative media.

Anarchapulco “artist” and filthy-mouthed rapper R.A. The Rugged Man saluting the flag and displaying the “hidden hand” of freemasonry

5. Steer the Music Into Unintelligible Metal and Filthy Mouthed Rappers - You can’t underestimate the power of music in culture. It is hard to censor a song that is stuck in someone’s head. When I was in the networking business I took a meeting with a guy at the Ritz Carlton in Tyson Corner who was looking at the global ISP I was working at for a multi-million dollar military network. Over breakfast he tells me that the CIA killed John Lennon. I asked him: Why would the CIA kill John Lennon? A: “Because John Lennon could put a million people into the street.” Instead of liberty artists like DISL Automatic, Michael Franti, Dub FX, or Alais Clay, the audience of Anarchapulco got unintelligible metal, filthy mouthed rappers like R.A. The Rugged Man, and the “Ghost Faced Killah” and “Ol Dirty Bastard” of the Wu Tang Clan who aren’t even voluntaryists.

6. Steer the Conversations at the Conference Into Manufactured Drama - “Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people” - One of the scams of Anarchapulco was to steer the conversations at the conference into manufactured drama. Every. Single. Year. The audience of “The Anarchists” gets a look at 2018 where the manufactured drama was “Shepard Spook” out to get John and Lily… In 2019 it was staged fight between Jeff Berwick and a clown named Quinn Eaker.. Anything to get the audience talking about anything except ideas and comparing notes on what the organized crime “government” is doing. Side Note: While Jeff got his ass kicked and a black eye, Quinn showed up at the Turtle Party and tried to make a similar scene and one of my buddies took him down and choked him out in 30 seconds flat and then we kicked him out.

7. Make Voluntaryism and Anarchy Look Seedy - From doing new age (satanic?) rituals at the conference to mass Ayahuasca ceremonies to proposed events at strip clubs to the scripted dumpster fire of “The Anarchists” everything was done to associate the largest conference of voluntaryists and anarchists with murder, drugs, and riff raff which HBO then filmed as if that was the “reality” of the majority of attendees… which it most assuredly was not!

Episode 3 - Currency - Backstory and Propaganda Breakdown

In 2018 the conference blew up to 1700 people from around the world.. unlike what is being portrayed in “The Anarchists”, the overwhelming majority of the attendees are entrepreneurs, digital nomads, crypto investors and other cool folks. The voluntaryist crowd was coming for Larken Rose, James Corbett, and others.. NOT Jeff Berwick Somehow the “documentarians” spent all their time hanging out with drug dealers and riff raff.

Drug Dealing At Anarchapulco

What an amazing coincidence that the “documentarians” spent all their time with the three (dead?) drug dealers (Nathan Freeman, John Galton, and Paul Propert) + Lily.

I say “Dead?” with a question mark since we are dealing with Hollywood and the CIA… They do illusion man, they do illusion… more on that next review…

The fact that they were dealing drugs from multiple rooms at the 5 star Princess resort is one of the give-aways that the Anarchapulco management team was involved. I have a witness (one of the interviewees from the series!) who claims that Paul, Lily and John were working from 4 different hotel rooms and he was in one of the rooms when Nathan Freeman texted and had Paul pack up the operation and move it to another room. Think about it: Lily claims that “He set up shop in some dude’s room”. Who? One of the entrepreneurs, digital nomads, or crypto investors is going to let a supposedly homeless scumbag with PTSD deal drugs from their hotel room in a drug cartel-run city? Riiigghhhttt.. Sure…

2. Paul Propert admitted to me personally… in front of witnesses… that the “Anarchapulco higher ups” were in on it. Details: I walk into a 2018 afterparty at a villa on Bonfil Beach with two friends and Paul Propert is the 1st person we run into. I had already personally watched him dealing drugs (Cocaine and weed) in the lobby bar of the Princess from a messenger bag. When we walk into the party he is shirtless, sweating, tweaked out on cocaine, fondling a foot-long knife and on the verge of having a panic attack. He relates a story to all three of us that he was “partying” in his room and gave some kid (which I interpreted to be a college age Anarchapulco attendee) too much cocaine which triggered a medical emergency. While he and his companions were trying to deal with it, someone else stole the messenger bag with the $14,000 he had made dealing drugs at the conference AND his remaining inventory. He was worried about the Cartel killing him and said specifically that the “Anarchapulco higher ups were pissed at him”

3. Lily claims she wasn’t involved in the dealing of the cocaine but there was evidently a partnership between Lily and Paul because they were collaborating on a cocaine and kombucha concoction (using Lily’s Kombucha) called… wait for it… Cocaine In Action (CIA) See below where I break down the CIA “Easter Eggs”

CIA “Easter Eggs” - It was a CIA Speakeasy!

An “easter egg” is a message, image, or feature hidden in software, a video game, or film. Here is the CIA’s little calling card. Supposedly in reference to a “veganish energy drink” that combined cocaine with Lily’s homemade kombucha = Cocaine In Action = CIA OR an excuse to flash CIA on-the-screen as a funny haha for those in the know.

Here is another CIA “Easter Egg”. A “Spook” is a slang term for intelligence agency operative… Here is Paul… who “pretends to be less intelligent than he is” telling you he is a spook… which makes perfect sense since he is the “star” of the show and responsible for all of the scripted drama of the series: the stolen strip club ATM machine, the creepy ass school bus, the manufactured drama of threatening John and Lily publicly, the drug dealing, the gas mask bong, and beating his head while wearing an armored hat.. and making himself the #1 suspect in the murder of John. Then.. conveniently.. allegedly… commits suicide.. or, in intelligence agency parlance, was moved “off-stage”.

Is this really the same guy? Would a real soldier have his finger on the trigger?

I am not even sure that he was really in the military as many of the pictures presented of him in the military do not look like him and the picture of him flipping the bird at the viewer (below) obscures his face and appears to be photo-shopped over a scene from Iraq or Afghanistan in a effort to create more subliminal baphomets for the series.

Subliminals in Episode 3 - Weekly Baphomet & flipping-the-bird-at-the-viewer-counter

In the review of the 2nd episode I break down some of the subliminals that the director and editors are using which is a dead giveaway that this is a propaganda hit piece. Two of the techniques are flashing “Baphomets” (hand sign associated with satanism that offends Christians) and having images of the characters “flipping the bird” at the camera (I.E. The Viewer). The trend continues…

End Free Preview

What is Behind the Paywall This Week?

More “Framing” and Guilt By Association

No, Everyone wasn’t Trying Paul’s Cocaine…

Reality - There were plenty of women at Anarchapulco… Many stunningly beautiful

The scam of Anarchaforko

What was the real story behind the Art of Liberty Foundation’s “Anarchist Bomb Factory”?

Where to Find More Articles on Our Investigation

The Anarchists - Is HBO Trying to "Chump" Their Audience about Anarchy?

-The Anarchists exposes how the organized crime CIA & monopoly media control perception using propaganda, engineered "reality" and controlled opposition media to "steer and smear" political movements

The Anarchists - Episode 2 Review & Crowd Sourced Investigation Strikes Gold!: Witness: "[Anarchapulco] drugs came from the CIA"

HBO's The Anarchists - Episode 4 - Propaganda Breakdown - Are John Galton and Paul Propert Really Dead?

-10 Solid Reasons Why I Think the Murder Was Staged as Part of HBO/Scumhouse's "Reality" Show



If the CIA isn't behind HBO's "The Anarchists" and Anarchapulco then Why is my Expose Being Censored by CIA Google?

-Also... My Challenge to the Critics of My Thesis… The One Question that NO ONE will Answer!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.