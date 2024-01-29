Feb 2nd Update: This article and video have become the most popular post of all time on this Substack in less than a week!

Etienne Note: This was the most powerful short summary of the techniques used to mind control the population, exposing the product-placement of coffee and alcohol into movies and tell-a-vison programming and their ability to brain damage and “up-regulate” subliminal content inserted into the same “programming” which is also exposed in the presentation. It is a very important video, and I hope you will share it with those you love.

Jason Christoff’s Speech to the Greater Reset Conference - Morelia, Mexico - Jan 17th

Jason Christoff: And we were talking about pain

Now, I used to avoid my pain quite a bit, and it caused me a lot of problems

I used to do steroids and cocaine and drink alcohol and hang around people I shouldn’t be hanging around with

And it didn’t work out so good

So I developed the courage to face my pain

I opened the blast furnace door, and I let that fire consume me whole

I let the pain train run me over and then back up and run me over again

And when I face the world without all those sedative compounds

I saw the world for what it was

I saw myself for what it was, and I said **** This place is in trouble

I’m in trouble

So I tried to figure out what I could contribute

What I could do to make sure to heal the world in the fastest way humanly possible

And I found that mind control, brainwashing, propaganda and psychological manipulation are the cornerstones of why people aren’t achieving their full potential

They’re avoiding their pain, mind control and brainwashing can explain everything from a teacher at a government school telling kids there's more than two genders and a medical doctor turning their back on their patients and injecting them with poison

It’s all based on mind control

So I’ve dedicated my life to studying mind control and brainwashing and propaganda and behavior modification

I lecture around the world on these topics.

I just came back from the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest, where the Romanian parliamentarians invited us to speak on various topics regarding the COVID fraud

And this is the same group that also spoke in Brussels, Belgium, in May

So today, I’m going to give you a crash course on how mind control works because I believe it’s the most important topic you’ll ever explore personally to find out exactly why you’re doing what you’re doing

And for us to fix the world, we have to become very familiar with all these mind control topics

So again, we’re going to do the black magic mind control in our modern time

And I will explain to you as well that magic is neither good nor bad, neither white nor black

It’s the heart and the intent of the magician that determines the spell

We’re having black magic mind control forced upon us, and I quit a lot of my addictive habits by using the same mind control and behavior modification tactics using them against myself, cleaning myself up

And that determines, I mean, if you’re going to modify your own behavior for something better, that’s white magic

If the government is mind-controlling you to line up and volunteer to stick yourself with poison, that’s black magic

There’s a big difference

This is Aragon from the movie Lord of the Rings, and one of his quotes in the 1st movie was: “Do not look into the eyes of the Dark Wizard, for he will cast a spell on you”

Your eyes have to do a lot with how you’re going to be mind controlled, how you’re going to be brainwashed

This is why there is a pyramid on the back of the American $1 bill

Does anybody remember what’s in the pyramid? Anybody? It’s an EYE

You are mind-controlled through the eye, and will further elaborate on that in the presentation

I’m not too sure if you’re aware now

Even Google will not block this

Does anybody here know that “Media” was an ancient country? Are you aware of that? Where do you think we get the word media from? And do you notice the word media and the word medical have the 1st four letters together cause they’re they’re intertwined and this

You can even read a media was an ancient country located in northern Iran, which corresponds to the modern regions of Azerbaijan

The art Of mind controlling you to self-sabotage your own success and your own potential is very old, This is not new

This is why media our media today took its name from this ancient country Media because this is where they used to teach the ancient mind control tactics

So that kings and Queens of the Mediterranean could mind-control their populations into submission

Now if you want to see mind control, this is a great example of it This is how mind control is done

You won’t understand how it’s done but I will explain after the video was done

So if you could just roll….

So these are the tactics used against the public every day. They can make you do anything, and you have no idea that you’re doing it

It all operates outside your conscious awareness

So let me just try to move ahead

So what did the Meads, which was the name of the group in Media thousands of years ago? What did the Meads in Media know about humans?

Humans are programmable!

This is the Art they used to teach to other kings and Queens from around the Mediterranean

Red Mediterranean humans have a conscious mind and a subconscious

The subconscious mind controls most of human behavior from the shadows

So most of your behavior comes from a part of the mind you know nothing about

The conscious mind acts out the direction of the subconscious, the human themself believes they’re in full control of the behavior, just like those teenagers when they’re

subconscious is manufacturing most human behavior from the shadows

The subconscious is obsessed with safety, belonging with the bigger group is safer

The most repetitive content of our environment will indicate what the bigger herd is saying, thinking or doing the people controlling you from the shadows hacking your subconscious controls the repetitive content of your environment

It’s counted by your subconscious, and the subconscious will force you to adopt it as your own and act it out

Humans do like other humans who act, talk and think like they do

The subconscious tabulates the most repetitive content in your environment and forces that content up into the conscious mind for you to act out and adopt as your own

You just saw a 6 minute clip that exhibited that clearly

This is all done outside your conscious awareness

He who controls the repetitive content therefore controls all the humans

Justin Williams was the name of that magician on his show: Magic for Humans on Netflix

He controlled the repetitive content in the teenager’s environment, the subconscious is always logging the repetitive content of the environment

when the subconscious of the teenagers paired and matched the content of the front room with something similar in the backroom that content got labeled as “safe” or “safer” to mimic inside the subconscious

The most repetitive content of any environment represents the group safety

Each teenager in that clip was drawn to the “safety label” of the repetitive content like a laser-guided missile

The score is the same as it’s been for thousands of years.

Mind control experts: 1… the public: (0) zero

so it’s very important you understand that the repetitive content will lead your behavior

This is done so fast it will baffle your mind… the subconscious mind processes 400 billion bits of information per second and the impulses travel at a speed of 100,000 miles per hour

And your conscious mind, is the part you’re listening to this talk with, the impulses only travel at 100 - 150 Mph, and it’s 11 million bits per second

So you can understand your subconscious, the speed by which it downloads your environment, is looking for repetitive content

That’s how obsessed it is with protecting you

The subconscious actually loves you, and the people who rule you take advantage of that love

So the invisible part of the mind, which controls our behavior outside of conscious awareness, represents 93 to 97% of all brain activity

This is the part of the part of the mind targeted directly by the media experts originally from Media

What you know is your government can only exist because of this mind control, and they know it

The word government actually translates into mind control

The Greek God Medea is the god of witchcraft, magic and fertility

Medea is also the niece to Circe, which is where we get our word: church from… according to Jordan Maxwell

Circe used trickery to draw men into her home and then used magic to turn them into pigs before consuming them for dinner

But I’m sure that means absolutely nothing

So let’s go on to show you that repetitive content can be described as group pressure just to let you know the repetitive content of your environment is the group pressure and we’ll just take a quick 2-minute look at the next video:

Jason Christoff’s Video Explaining of the Asch Conformity Experiment

The gentleman’s subconscious is just counting for repetitive content

He feels the pressure in the subconscious says: “it’s not safe to go against the group”

This is the primary mind control tactic used against the public every single day to maintain this evil government structure

And until the public understands how their mind control to do illogical and irrational things, they will also be governed by this very ancient crime syndicate that we call “government” today

There’s an old trick too, An old black magic trick; it’s called “fixing of the gaze”

You can go back into black magic manuals thousands of years old

They talk about “fixing of the gaze.” It’s the same concept in the old hypnosis trick where they would have a pocket watch and make the person just fixate their line of sight on that single point of attention: The Pocket Watch

and people don’t understand that if you fix your eyesight on one single point of attention, you get these massive brain change functions that could place you under mind control much more effectively

So fixing the gaze on one solution or object places the person into trance (alpha brain wave state) or what’s called induction… trance / alpha brain wave state or induction is actually hypnosis

And that means direct access to the subconscious for command when you’re in trance or alpha brain wave state, you have direct relay communication with the subconscious

Tell it exactly what you want it to do

Does anybody understand where they’re fixing their attention in their own home: It’s the TV!

This is what the TV was invented for

It’s an old black magic trick

You’re in a black magic show

It’s fixing your gaze, and you’ll go into induction or alpha brain wave state

So oddly enough, watching screen entertainment was only invented to fix your gaze, change your brain wave state and mind control the viewers where they will pump in all the repetitive content that they deem fit, that they want you to follow for their upcoming agendas

So we’ll play this video just to show you what happens to your brain when you actually stare at the screen, if you think I’m pulling your leg.

So you can see the center of morality and “the will” is shut off when you’re watching either the movie screen or TV Screen

Have you noticed any morality missing these days? Have you noticed any free will missing these days?

And this group is that old… They invented the TV for this exact purpose.

The TV is not there to entertain you

Your TV is there to entrain you

In this short video is going to show you how quick the repetition could be… how fast your subconscious downloads the repetitive content

You won’t believe it

And then the effect, the unbelievable effect of putting a clip in a longer movie

That’s only 1/10 of a second long

Watch what it does to these moviegoers

Let’s play this whole video

Well, this video is absolutely fantastic in regards to

I don’t know if anybody knows who Darren Brown is

He’s a UK… He’s a mind control expert, and his best use of group pressure

If anybody wants to get this made for Netflix special, it’s very difficult to find

It’s called: The Push

So I have a copy of it, right? So The Push is: He organizes this big group pressure situation where there’s 70 people (actors) and there’s one guy who doesn’t know what’s going on and they modify the group pressure in a way… And it might be 2 hours of hacking

And it’s called The Push cause at the end of the scenario, there’s an old man… supposedly an old man… on the top of a 10-story building… and to relieve the group pressure… I don’t know how he got permission to do all this filming, but to relieve the group pressure… The one “Mark”, as they called… the one victim, the person who doesn’t know what’s going on

And he’s the center of the group pressure

You know, the group pressure for that guy to relieve the group pressure

He has to murder the old man on the side of the building

And they ran the scenario four times

It’s live on video

They do push the guy off

He’s not an old man

He’s a stuntman

He’s harnessed

If you think this is going really sideways, he Is

He’s totally harnessed… everybody’s in on “the con” except the one person

and three out of the four killed the man live on video

So you can see if they can make someone murder… three out of four people… murder an old man live on video; where do you think the limit for this is?

There is no limit! and if you don’t understand that, they use “the fear” and they use other things as well

So they use fear as well, and a lot of people might not understand is, I mean, the fear activate… you know what this part of the brain the gentleman was talking about earlier on that video: the prefrontal cortex is the smart part of the brain

You have a huge war on your prefrontal cortex… anything that inhibits blood flow in the prefrontal cortex helps up regulate mind control cause you don’t have access to your high IQ… you don’t have access to morality… you don’t have access to free will… you just don’t…

So they have various compounds that shut down your prefrontal cortex… that various processes that shut down your prefrontal cortex…

I’d like to say coffee isn’t one of those… people who know my work know that I am hard on the coffee because this group… this old group… used to use alcohol to inhibit the prefrontal cortex

But what are the drawbacks of getting everybody drunk on the work site? Well, you don’t get a lot of work done, right? You can still mind control them, but they’re following down they’re not really building your temples as designed

So with the Crusades, some of the Knights came back and said, “well, we know you love the alcohol, but you got to see this **** You got to see this stuff we found in Arabia

We know you like the tea

And when I say this, I’m alluding to sort of the epicenter of this group

The epicenter of this group is the UK Royals

That’s how they maintain that position

As we know you like the tea for sedating the slaves and shutting off the blood flow to the prefrontal cortex

But you got to see this stuff we got: This is coffee! and they put in three times as much work when you get them high, and they’re not drunk anymore, and they they’re up the next day doing is doing as hard to work

we’re ready to roll

OK

So we’ll play this video

It’s just again show you a little snippet of how fast this can be done… how effective it’s done

Just to give you the the lens, the aperture of what this group can do with this technology and have been doing against you and your families for a very long time.

It was one tenth of a second

Four repetitions that said: Forget the Movie

Forget the Movie

Forget the Movie

Forget the Movie

And if you notice the people who could not remember, they were drinking alcohol

Look at the in the background as well

This group knows that there’s a certain percentage that you can capture with the mind control at a base level

But if you intoxicate them, you up-regulate it

But wait like a bad infomercial

There’s more

So you have my slide, Kent

I can’t read what’s on my slide… kind of truncated, but the use of psychoactive drugs, drugs that interfere with the prefrontal, the frontal lobe or the prefrontal cortex helps up-regulate mind control

And this is what I believe these bags that these ancient figures would carry around with them to control the masses

These were bags of drugs

So they use the the popular drugs of old were the blue Nile lily

It would be alcohol

It would be other psychoactive drugs like magic mushrooms

But today it’s it’s alcohol still

Caffeine is a huge weapon against the prefrontal cortex, and it changes brain wave function into the alpha brain wave state and helps up-regulate mind control

And if this is only a 35-second clip, I want to show you why they want your drinking caffeine

When you don’t have access to your brain, you run on the programs in the subconscious mind (which is the group pressure) which they put into you

Here’s some experiments on spiders spinning webs that NASA did it, We know NASA has nothing to do with space

They’re just looking for better ways to mind control you… they would give the spider psychoactive drugs and then watch them spin their webs

Can you check out the caffeine web, Please look at the caffeine web

This is probably NASA trying to figure out how best to mind control the public to believe their fake moon landing and the rest of their propaganda

And did you know that there was a Starbucks Coffee Cup in every single scene a fight club with Brad Pitt and Edward Norton? Let’s roll this one-minute clip:

So do you remember seeing all those? Don’t worry, you’re subconscious did

Don’t worry about it

You saw it

That’s why you drink Starbucks

And guess who owns Starbucks? Guess who bought who? Guess who originally bought Starbucks in 1987 on a bankruptcy sale with Howard Schultz: Bill Gates

That’s right!

And now you’re connecting the dots

That’s great and

This is a clip I use in a lot of my presentations

This is a clip from the Bourne Identity with Matt Damon

Do you see the coffee imprints? These are called imprints that your subconscious is picking up

They put them in there on purpose

Do you know what it would take to frame a scene like this to make sure there’s coffee cups next to everybody?

What about this one and leave the world behind with Julia Roberts? They have two coffee machines, a percolator and an espresso machine

And Julie Roberts has a Starbucks coffee cup right next to her…

Friends… At the Central Perk

I hope you’re getting it

They’re drowning your subconscious mind pathway with repetitive content that only your subconscious picks up, you will act it out and adopt it as your own… so that they can put you under deeper forms of mind control

What about Seinfeld? They’re always meeting at the restaurant

Everybody’s got a look at how many coffee cups are on the back tables as well

What about Al Roker? The mind control fool that has some programming breakdowns at times

But we see this on the Today Show… We have three coffee cups

Why do you think there’s coffee cups on every news show right on the table?

Now you’re starting to understand

This was a Cadillac commercial for the driverless system

I slowed it down, I highlighted what I saw on the sort of the construction board on the in the front: Free Coffee

So here’s your conclusions and solutions:

There’s an ancient group using mass black magic mind control against the public

This has been going on for much longer than most people could comprehend

They have many modalities of mind control, but they must colonize your mind first before they colonize your body, your wallets, your relationships, your beliefs, your ideas and your morality

This group has a very simple 1-2 punch:

They insert negative, repetitive content into all media releases and government policy in order to cause disease, depression, dysfunction, disempowerment and disorientation in the collective via the subconscious mind pathway that naturally mimics repetitive content

Much of the negative repetitive content, oddly enough, is configured to increase the use of certain psychoactive drugs, which in turn place the public into deeper forms of trance, alpha brain wave state, and also destroys their hippocampus, which means they’re easier to mind-control regardless of any other factor.

One more page, Obviously the biggest threats are entertainment screen productions and the psychoactive drugs of the day: caffeine, alcohol, marijuana, smoking marijuana, vaccines that target the hippocampus, and psych meds, to name a few of their current favorites

Whatever you want to accomplish in life, please flood your senses with that content only.

So if you want to use this technology as I did to quit my addictions, you do White Magic.. You upregulate repetitive content in the direction of your dreams.

That’s it and everything else gets turned down. You turn up the positive content… you turn down the negative content.

Hypnosis can offer direct pathway to the subconscious mind if used correctly.

If anyone would like to e-mail me, I have a library of hypnotherapies that I have personally helped create and it can give direct access to your subconscious: for getting healthy, losing weight, making money, becoming abundant, being happy and if you turn down the bad stuff and turn up the good stuff you will see a huge improvement

I always tell people build your five pillars of strength: Physical Strength, Emotional Strength, Spiritual, Intellectual and Financial

I teach this for free on my Christoff Report e-mail system. It sends out reports four times a week.

Just e-mail me at Info@JChristoff.com

I’ll educate you for free

And if you ever want to do one of my paid programs, that’s up to you

But I will slow drip you this information for free because it can be like drinking water out of a fire hose

So thank you for your attention

I hope you got educated with my talk

Thank you for having me!

About Jason Christoff

Jason Christoff is a self-sabotage expert, who also runs an international self-sabotage coaching school. Jason discovered many years ago that manipulative psychology, behavior modification, brainwashing, mental conditioning, and mind control are continually weaponized against the public by media and government to make the public easier to control, govern, lie to, manipulate, coerce and steal from. Jason's work is dedicated to exploring, discussing, exposing, and offering solutions to these modalities of covert public control. You can contact Jason directly at jason@freedomfromselfsabotage.com to inquire about his educational programs and school, which teach positive forms of brainwashing, so people can lead happier and more successful lives.

Websites: https://FreedomFromSelfSabotage.com/ and https://Courses.JChristoff.com/

About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and Five Meme Friday - a weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests.

