Jason Christoff Breaks Down the Mind Control of Television/Movies, Alcohol and Coffee
Must Watch Video from the Greater Reset 2024 Exposing Product Placement of Alcohol and Coffee and their Effects at "Up-Regulating Subliminal Programming
Feb 2nd Update: This article and video have become the most popular post of all time on this Substack in less than a week!
Etienne Note: This was the most powerful short summary of the techniques used to mind control the population, exposing the product-placement of coffee and alcohol into movies and tell-a-vison programming and their ability to brain damage and “up-regulate” subliminal content inserted into the same “programming” which is also exposed in the presentation. It is a very important video, and I hope you will share it with those you love.
Jason Christoff’s Speech to the Greater Reset Conference - Morelia, Mexico - Jan 17th
Jason Christoff: And we were talking about pain
Now, I used to avoid my pain quite a bit, and it caused me a lot of problems
I used to do steroids and cocaine and drink alcohol and hang around people I shouldn’t be hanging around with
And it didn’t work out so good
So I developed the courage to face my pain
I opened the blast furnace door, and I let that fire consume me whole
I let the pain train run me over and then back up and run me over again
And when I face the world without all those sedative compounds
I saw the world for what it was
I saw myself for what it was, and I said **** This place is in trouble
I’m in trouble
So I tried to figure out what I could contribute
What I could do to make sure to heal the world in the fastest way humanly possible
And I found that mind control, brainwashing, propaganda and psychological manipulation are the cornerstones of why people aren’t achieving their full potential
They’re avoiding their pain, mind control and brainwashing can explain everything from a teacher at a government school telling kids there's more than two genders and a medical doctor turning their back on their patients and injecting them with poison
It’s all based on mind control
So I’ve dedicated my life to studying mind control and brainwashing and propaganda and behavior modification
I lecture around the world on these topics.
I just came back from the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest, where the Romanian parliamentarians invited us to speak on various topics regarding the COVID fraud
And this is the same group that also spoke in Brussels, Belgium, in May
So today, I’m going to give you a crash course on how mind control works because I believe it’s the most important topic you’ll ever explore personally to find out exactly why you’re doing what you’re doing
And for us to fix the world, we have to become very familiar with all these mind control topics
So again, we’re going to do the black magic mind control in our modern time
And I will explain to you as well that magic is neither good nor bad, neither white nor black
It’s the heart and the intent of the magician that determines the spell
We’re having black magic mind control forced upon us, and I quit a lot of my addictive habits by using the same mind control and behavior modification tactics using them against myself, cleaning myself up
And that determines, I mean, if you’re going to modify your own behavior for something better, that’s white magic
If the government is mind-controlling you to line up and volunteer to stick yourself with poison, that’s black magic
There’s a big difference
This is Aragon from the movie Lord of the Rings, and one of his quotes in the 1st movie was: “Do not look into the eyes of the Dark Wizard, for he will cast a spell on you”
Your eyes have to do a lot with how you’re going to be mind controlled, how you’re going to be brainwashed
This is why there is a pyramid on the back of the American $1 bill
Does anybody remember what’s in the pyramid? Anybody? It’s an EYE
You are mind-controlled through the eye, and will further elaborate on that in the presentation
I’m not too sure if you’re aware now
Even Google will not block this
Does anybody here know that “Media” was an ancient country? Are you aware of that? Where do you think we get the word media from? And do you notice the word media and the word medical have the 1st four letters together cause they’re they’re intertwined and this
You can even read a media was an ancient country located in northern Iran, which corresponds to the modern regions of Azerbaijan
The art Of mind controlling you to self-sabotage your own success and your own potential is very old, This is not new
This is why media our media today took its name from this ancient country Media because this is where they used to teach the ancient mind control tactics
So that kings and Queens of the Mediterranean could mind-control their populations into submission
Now if you want to see mind control, this is a great example of it This is how mind control is done
You won’t understand how it’s done but I will explain after the video was done
So if you could just roll….
So these are the tactics used against the public every day. They can make you do anything, and you have no idea that you’re doing it
It all operates outside your conscious awareness
So let me just try to move ahead
So what did the Meads, which was the name of the group in Media thousands of years ago? What did the Meads in Media know about humans?
Humans are programmable!
This is the Art they used to teach to other kings and Queens from around the Mediterranean
Red Mediterranean humans have a conscious mind and a subconscious
The subconscious mind controls most of human behavior from the shadows
So most of your behavior comes from a part of the mind you know nothing about
The conscious mind acts out the direction of the subconscious, the human themself believes they’re in full control of the behavior, just like those teenagers when they’re
subconscious is manufacturing most human behavior from the shadows
The subconscious is obsessed with safety, belonging with the bigger group is safer
The most repetitive content of our environment will indicate what the bigger herd is saying, thinking or doing the people controlling you from the shadows hacking your subconscious controls the repetitive content of your environment
It’s counted by your subconscious, and the subconscious will force you to adopt it as your own and act it out
Humans do like other humans who act, talk and think like they do
The subconscious tabulates the most repetitive content in your environment and forces that content up into the conscious mind for you to act out and adopt as your own
You just saw a 6 minute clip that exhibited that clearly
This is all done outside your conscious awareness
He who controls the repetitive content therefore controls all the humans
Justin Williams was the name of that magician on his show: Magic for Humans on Netflix
He controlled the repetitive content in the teenager’s environment, the subconscious is always logging the repetitive content of the environment
when the subconscious of the teenagers paired and matched the content of the front room with something similar in the backroom that content got labeled as “safe” or “safer” to mimic inside the subconscious
The most repetitive content of any environment represents the group safety
Each teenager in that clip was drawn to the “safety label” of the repetitive content like a laser-guided missile
The score is the same as it’s been for thousands of years.
Mind control experts: 1… the public: (0) zero
so it’s very important you understand that the repetitive content will lead your behavior
This is done so fast it will baffle your mind… the subconscious mind processes 400 billion bits of information per second and the impulses travel at a speed of 100,000 miles per hour
And your conscious mind, is the part you’re listening to this talk with, the impulses only travel at 100 - 150 Mph, and it’s 11 million bits per second
So you can understand your subconscious, the speed by which it downloads your environment, is looking for repetitive content
That’s how obsessed it is with protecting you
The subconscious actually loves you, and the people who rule you take advantage of that love
So the invisible part of the mind, which controls our behavior outside of conscious awareness, represents 93 to 97% of all brain activity
This is the part of the part of the mind targeted directly by the media experts originally from Media
What you know is your government can only exist because of this mind control, and they know it
The word government actually translates into mind control
The Greek God Medea is the god of witchcraft, magic and fertility
Medea is also the niece to Circe, which is where we get our word: church from… according to Jordan Maxwell
Circe used trickery to draw men into her home and then used magic to turn them into pigs before consuming them for dinner
But I’m sure that means absolutely nothing
So let’s go on to show you that repetitive content can be described as group pressure just to let you know the repetitive content of your environment is the group pressure and we’ll just take a quick 2-minute look at the next video:
Jason Christoff’s Video Explaining of the Asch Conformity Experiment
The gentleman’s subconscious is just counting for repetitive content
He feels the pressure in the subconscious says: “it’s not safe to go against the group”
This is the primary mind control tactic used against the public every single day to maintain this evil government structure
And until the public understands how their mind control to do illogical and irrational things, they will also be governed by this very ancient crime syndicate that we call “government” today
There’s an old trick too, An old black magic trick; it’s called “fixing of the gaze”
You can go back into black magic manuals thousands of years old
They talk about “fixing of the gaze.” It’s the same concept in the old hypnosis trick where they would have a pocket watch and make the person just fixate their line of sight on that single point of attention: The Pocket Watch
and people don’t understand that if you fix your eyesight on one single point of attention, you get these massive brain change functions that could place you under mind control much more effectively
So fixing the gaze on one solution or object places the person into trance (alpha brain wave state) or what’s called induction… trance / alpha brain wave state or induction is actually hypnosis
And that means direct access to the subconscious for command when you’re in trance or alpha brain wave state, you have direct relay communication with the subconscious
Tell it exactly what you want it to do
Does anybody understand where they’re fixing their attention in their own home: It’s the TV!
This is what the TV was invented for
It’s an old black magic trick
You’re in a black magic show
It’s fixing your gaze, and you’ll go into induction or alpha brain wave state
So oddly enough, watching screen entertainment was only invented to fix your gaze, change your brain wave state and mind control the viewers where they will pump in all the repetitive content that they deem fit, that they want you to follow for their upcoming agendas
So we’ll play this video just to show you what happens to your brain when you actually stare at the screen, if you think I’m pulling your leg.
So you can see the center of morality and “the will” is shut off when you’re watching either the movie screen or TV Screen
Have you noticed any morality missing these days? Have you noticed any free will missing these days?
And this group is that old… They invented the TV for this exact purpose.
The TV is not there to entertain you
Your TV is there to entrain you
In this short video is going to show you how quick the repetition could be… how fast your subconscious downloads the repetitive content
You won’t believe it
And then the effect, the unbelievable effect of putting a clip in a longer movie
That’s only 1/10 of a second long
Watch what it does to these moviegoers
Let’s play this whole video
Well, this video is absolutely fantastic in regards to
I don’t know if anybody knows who Darren Brown is
He’s a UK… He’s a mind control expert, and his best use of group pressure
If anybody wants to get this made for Netflix special, it’s very difficult to find
It’s called: The Push
So I have a copy of it, right? So The Push is: He organizes this big group pressure situation where there’s 70 people (actors) and there’s one guy who doesn’t know what’s going on and they modify the group pressure in a way… And it might be 2 hours of hacking
And it’s called The Push cause at the end of the scenario, there’s an old man… supposedly an old man… on the top of a 10-story building… and to relieve the group pressure… I don’t know how he got permission to do all this filming, but to relieve the group pressure… The one “Mark”, as they called… the one victim, the person who doesn’t know what’s going on
And he’s the center of the group pressure
You know, the group pressure for that guy to relieve the group pressure
He has to murder the old man on the side of the building
And they ran the scenario four times
It’s live on video
They do push the guy off
He’s not an old man
He’s a stuntman
He’s harnessed
If you think this is going really sideways, he Is
He’s totally harnessed… everybody’s in on “the con” except the one person
and three out of the four killed the man live on video
So you can see if they can make someone murder… three out of four people… murder an old man live on video; where do you think the limit for this is?
There is no limit! and if you don’t understand that, they use “the fear” and they use other things as well
So they use fear as well, and a lot of people might not understand is, I mean, the fear activate… you know what this part of the brain the gentleman was talking about earlier on that video: the prefrontal cortex is the smart part of the brain
You have a huge war on your prefrontal cortex… anything that inhibits blood flow in the prefrontal cortex helps up regulate mind control cause you don’t have access to your high IQ… you don’t have access to morality… you don’t have access to free will… you just don’t…
So they have various compounds that shut down your prefrontal cortex… that various processes that shut down your prefrontal cortex…
I’d like to say coffee isn’t one of those… people who know my work know that I am hard on the coffee because this group… this old group… used to use alcohol to inhibit the prefrontal cortex
But what are the drawbacks of getting everybody drunk on the work site? Well, you don’t get a lot of work done, right? You can still mind control them, but they’re following down they’re not really building your temples as designed
So with the Crusades, some of the Knights came back and said, “well, we know you love the alcohol, but you got to see this **** You got to see this stuff we found in Arabia
We know you like the tea
And when I say this, I’m alluding to sort of the epicenter of this group
The epicenter of this group is the UK Royals
That’s how they maintain that position
As we know you like the tea for sedating the slaves and shutting off the blood flow to the prefrontal cortex
But you got to see this stuff we got: This is coffee! and they put in three times as much work when you get them high, and they’re not drunk anymore, and they they’re up the next day doing is doing as hard to work
we’re ready to roll
OK
So we’ll play this video
It’s just again show you a little snippet of how fast this can be done… how effective it’s done
Just to give you the the lens, the aperture of what this group can do with this technology and have been doing against you and your families for a very long time.
It was one tenth of a second
Four repetitions that said: Forget the Movie
Forget the Movie
Forget the Movie
Forget the Movie
And if you notice the people who could not remember, they were drinking alcohol
Look at the in the background as well
This group knows that there’s a certain percentage that you can capture with the mind control at a base level
But if you intoxicate them, you up-regulate it
But wait like a bad infomercial
There’s more
So you have my slide, Kent
I can’t read what’s on my slide… kind of truncated, but the use of psychoactive drugs, drugs that interfere with the prefrontal, the frontal lobe or the prefrontal cortex helps up-regulate mind control
And this is what I believe these bags that these ancient figures would carry around with them to control the masses
These were bags of drugs
So they use the the popular drugs of old were the blue Nile lily
It would be alcohol
It would be other psychoactive drugs like magic mushrooms
But today it’s it’s alcohol still
Caffeine is a huge weapon against the prefrontal cortex, and it changes brain wave function into the alpha brain wave state and helps up-regulate mind control
And if this is only a 35-second clip, I want to show you why they want your drinking caffeine
When you don’t have access to your brain, you run on the programs in the subconscious mind (which is the group pressure) which they put into you
Here’s some experiments on spiders spinning webs that NASA did it, We know NASA has nothing to do with space
They’re just looking for better ways to mind control you… they would give the spider psychoactive drugs and then watch them spin their webs
Can you check out the caffeine web, Please look at the caffeine web
This is probably NASA trying to figure out how best to mind control the public to believe their fake moon landing and the rest of their propaganda
And did you know that there was a Starbucks Coffee Cup in every single scene a fight club with Brad Pitt and Edward Norton? Let’s roll this one-minute clip:
So do you remember seeing all those? Don’t worry, you’re subconscious did
Don’t worry about it
You saw it
That’s why you drink Starbucks
And guess who owns Starbucks? Guess who bought who? Guess who originally bought Starbucks in 1987 on a bankruptcy sale with Howard Schultz: Bill Gates
That’s right!
And now you’re connecting the dots
That’s great and
This is a clip I use in a lot of my presentations
This is a clip from the Bourne Identity with Matt Damon
Do you see the coffee imprints? These are called imprints that your subconscious is picking up
They put them in there on purpose
Do you know what it would take to frame a scene like this to make sure there’s coffee cups next to everybody?
What about this one and leave the world behind with Julia Roberts? They have two coffee machines, a percolator and an espresso machine
And Julie Roberts has a Starbucks coffee cup right next to her…
Friends… At the Central Perk
I hope you’re getting it
They’re drowning your subconscious mind pathway with repetitive content that only your subconscious picks up, you will act it out and adopt it as your own… so that they can put you under deeper forms of mind control
What about Seinfeld? They’re always meeting at the restaurant
Everybody’s got a look at how many coffee cups are on the back tables as well
What about Al Roker? The mind control fool that has some programming breakdowns at times
But we see this on the Today Show… We have three coffee cups
Why do you think there’s coffee cups on every news show right on the table?
Now you’re starting to understand
This was a Cadillac commercial for the driverless system
I slowed it down, I highlighted what I saw on the sort of the construction board on the in the front: Free Coffee
So here’s your conclusions and solutions:
There’s an ancient group using mass black magic mind control against the public
This has been going on for much longer than most people could comprehend
They have many modalities of mind control, but they must colonize your mind first before they colonize your body, your wallets, your relationships, your beliefs, your ideas and your morality
This group has a very simple 1-2 punch:
They insert negative, repetitive content into all media releases and government policy in order to cause disease, depression, dysfunction, disempowerment and disorientation in the collective via the subconscious mind pathway that naturally mimics repetitive content
Much of the negative repetitive content, oddly enough, is configured to increase the use of certain psychoactive drugs, which in turn place the public into deeper forms of trance, alpha brain wave state, and also destroys their hippocampus, which means they’re easier to mind-control regardless of any other factor.
One more page, Obviously the biggest threats are entertainment screen productions and the psychoactive drugs of the day: caffeine, alcohol, marijuana, smoking marijuana, vaccines that target the hippocampus, and psych meds, to name a few of their current favorites
Whatever you want to accomplish in life, please flood your senses with that content only.
So if you want to use this technology as I did to quit my addictions, you do White Magic.. You upregulate repetitive content in the direction of your dreams.
That’s it and everything else gets turned down. You turn up the positive content… you turn down the negative content.
Hypnosis can offer direct pathway to the subconscious mind if used correctly.
If anyone would like to e-mail me, I have a library of hypnotherapies that I have personally helped create and it can give direct access to your subconscious: for getting healthy, losing weight, making money, becoming abundant, being happy and if you turn down the bad stuff and turn up the good stuff you will see a huge improvement
I always tell people build your five pillars of strength: Physical Strength, Emotional Strength, Spiritual, Intellectual and Financial
I teach this for free on my Christoff Report e-mail system. It sends out reports four times a week.
Just e-mail me at Info@JChristoff.com
I’ll educate you for free
And if you ever want to do one of my paid programs, that’s up to you
But I will slow drip you this information for free because it can be like drinking water out of a fire hose
So thank you for your attention
I hope you got educated with my talk
Thank you for having me!
About Jason Christoff
Jason Christoff is a self-sabotage expert, who also runs an international self-sabotage coaching school. Jason discovered many years ago that manipulative psychology, behavior modification, brainwashing, mental conditioning, and mind control are continually weaponized against the public by media and government to make the public easier to control, govern, lie to, manipulate, coerce and steal from. Jason's work is dedicated to exploring, discussing, exposing, and offering solutions to these modalities of covert public control. You can contact Jason directly at jason@freedomfromselfsabotage.com to inquire about his educational programs and school, which teach positive forms of brainwashing, so people can lead happier and more successful lives.
Websites: https://FreedomFromSelfSabotage.com/ and https://Courses.JChristoff.com/
About Etienne de la Boetie2
Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.
About the Art of Liberty Foundation
A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and Five Meme Friday - a weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests.
PLEASE Support Our Work By Going Paid on Substack AND/OR Supporting the Foundation as a Sponsor (Get Perks!) @ ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor
Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?
Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.
It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2
The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I say all the drugs cause dehydration of the brain, this brings on line the adrenals and fear based reactions thinking.
Salt restriction does the same.
Dementia and alzheimers are the result for f chronic dehydration, brain loses functionality as the tide goes out. Elderly are fed salt restricted diets for their heart health.
Hydration equals salt plus water
Read my article
How does salt restriction lead to heart dis-ease and fear based reactionary thinking?
https://jane333.substack.com/p/how-does-salt-restriction-lead-to
Awesome Video
Jason Christoff's podcast "Psychology of Freedom" is well worth a listen too.