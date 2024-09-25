In my book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! I explain how “Government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations, along with the impossibility of having a moral and legitimate “government.” The book also exposes how an inter-generational organized crime system centered around banking and central banking has been controlling the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of “government” using mandatory “government” schools, scouting, Explorers, JROTC, ROTC, police and military training, monopoly media, propaganda woven into Hollywood films and television shows, and the algorithmic censorship of the internet.

The indoctrination and propaganda have been so successful that many people have never been exposed to the alternative to top-down “government” control. Many falsely believe that voting in rigged elections for the lesser evil is their only choice.

On November 1st-3rd, The Art of Liberty Foundation will be hosting Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference.

Discover the option that is NEVER offered or discussed by the MainStreamMedia or the MainStream Alternative Media: REAL FREEDOM!

The Biggest Secret in Global Politics: We don’t really need “Government!”

Voluntaryism—The free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbitration providers, insurance companies, and genuine charities would better provide all the legitimate services provided by monopoly “government.”

Without the government’s mandatory inflationary money and confiscatory taxation, the economy would prosper and the population would be much wealthier and better able to help the poor, needy and disadvantaged.

Come join some of the country’s leading economists, legal experts and political philosophers discuss how the world could have more harmony and prosperity without “government”

Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona 2024 – The Voluntaryism Conference

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org - In-Person or Virtual – November 1st-3rd

Summary: The Good Karma Alternative to Voting for the Lesser Evil – Do we really need “government”? What if you could get all the legitimate, non-redistributive services provided by “government,” better, faster and cheaper from the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbitration providers, insurance companies, nonprofits, and genuine charities without the waste, fraud, abuse and extortion of monopoly “government”? Join many of voluntaryism’s leading economists, political philosophers, and legal experts to discuss how a world without “government” could lead to more harmony and prosperity for all!

Website: Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Event Schedule

Friday Night, Nov. 1 st – Ultimate Light Mission - Opening Party & Concert

4:30 - Doors Open

5:00 - Frequency Friday with Sedona Quantum Consciousness – Bio-charger-enhanced guided meditation led by SQC founder Mark Szymczak with sound bath by world-renowned harpist Peter Sterling.

7:00 - Opening Party – Food for purchase

8:00 - Concert with Grant “Prezence” Ellman and Larken & Amanda Rose

Saturday – Nov. 2 nd – Ultimate Light Mission - Conscious Conversations

Ryan Cristian, founder and host of The Last American Vagabond, will be conducting a free "Behind the Scenes" stream with interviews with the speakers and the closing panel.

8:00 - Networking Coffee with Speakers & Attendees

9:00 - Introduction & Welcome - Etienne de la Boetie2

9:20 - Larken Rose - The Illegitimacy of “Government” and Rebooting Humanity

10:00 - Etienne de la Boetie2 -The Free Market Mechanisms That Deliver Public Goods for Free without the Waste, Fraud, Abuse and Extortion

11:00 - David Friedman - Law and Law Enforcement Without the State

12:00 - Lunch - Food for Purchase - On-Site (included with VIP Ticket)

1:45 - Walter Block – Privatizing Roads, Oceans, and Outer Space

2:30 - Derrick Broze – Exit and Build: How to Live the Principles of Liberty Now

3:45 - James Corbett -And Now, A Public Service Announcement From the Ministry of Toothbrushes

4:30 - Speaker Panel - The "Hard Questions" of Voluntaryism - Immigration/Borders, The Environment, and Defense (will be streamed live on Ryan Cristian’s free “Behind the Scenes” stream at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

5:30-6:30 - Networking, Mocktails and Expo

7:00 – 10:00 - VIP Dinner @ The Canyon Rose Retreat Center

Sunday – November 3rd – Sunday is Fun Day on the Rocks of Sedona

9:00 - Coffee Meet Up - The Secret Garden Cafe in Tlaquepaque Village

– Yoga on the Rocks – 9:30 - VIP Shuttle Departs Secret Garden,

10:00 AM Everyone Meet @ Trailhead for Yoga on the Rocks

- Group Hike led by Grant “Prezence” Ellman and an alternative car tour for those that don’t hike 10:30 VIP Bus Departs Secret Garden Cafe with Hikers

11:00 AM Everyone Meets @ Trailhead for Group Hike

11:00 AM - Ecstatic Dance @ Sun Moon Studio – Sedona (No VIP bus option)

1:30 PM - Group Lunch @ ChoclaTree Vegan Eatery & Organic Oasis - Economics: Dutch Treat

6:30 PM - Closing Dinner & Campfire @ The Desert Rose Retreat Center, Cottonwood, AZ - Potluck, donation or food for purchase

