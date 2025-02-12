Zowe’s Interview with Etienne de la Boetie2 from the Art of Liberty Foundation\

by Zowe Smith, Covid Whistleblower from Vaxxed 3 & Author of My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult

As Trump begins his presidency under the slogan “Make America Healthy Again,” how to reform public health is on everyone's mind. Clearly, it is public health policies that established the infrastructure that was weaponized against us during the dark days of Covid. One of Trump’s first actions as president was to get America out of the World Health Organization, which also stops the pandemic treaty, but we aren’t out of the woods yet. America is still a member of the United Nations, the other half of the WHO, and Trump recently met with Bill Gates at Mar-a-Lago to discuss Operation Warp Speed 2.0 using HIV vaccines. Let’s not forget that the bird flu has been declared a global emergency, and mRNA cancer vaccines have been announced. There is a lot of discourse and opinions floating around on solving the public health crisis.

I invited Etienne De la Boetie2 today to discuss a sample chapter from his soon-to-be-released book Voluntarism-How the Only ISM Fair for Everyone Would Lead To Harmony, Prosperity, and Good Karma For All

Sample Chapter from Etienne’s Upcoming Book: Without "Government" What Would We Do About Healthcare?

Breaking Down What is Wrong in Healthcare

The cost of healthcare has been the primary talking point for anyone trying to reform healthcare for decades. HHS accounts for over 21% of the national budget, and Medicare funding is frequently nominated for cost-cutting. Etienne makes the point, and the video shows that government-run healthcare is expensive and getting the government involved only served to increase the cost.

To reduce the cost of healthcare, one must look at the products and services baked into healthcare. Doctors pay massive amounts of money for medical school, putting many of them in debt for life. Few are aware of how much control medical licensing has over their doctors. As we saw during COVID, doctors who lose their license to practice cannot pay off the debt in other fields in their lifetime. Many doctors couldn’t risk losing their licenses and being unemployable and bankrupt for life. To solve the problem of expensive healthcare, people often call for a “free” healthcare system or a socialized one. They want everyone to have access to healthcare without the costly price tag.

Part of that cost is licensing medical schools and physicians through the AMA. These institutions are notorious for controlling how medicine can be practiced and the modalities of healing that can be taught and covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance.

This is how protocols are created, and physicians are trained not to question their indoctrination process. Following those protocols resulted in millions being killed in American hospitals by doctors during the dark days of COVID. Those doctors were de-licensed, like Dr Paul Thomas, silenced or fired if they didn't. Leaving people who didn’t want to be murdered in a hospital by COVID protocols with no alternative. Doctors and health systems frequently follow protocols for all sorts of things, not just COVID-19. Doctors and hospitals can be sued if they don’t follow protocols. Etienne de la Boetie2 uses the term “defensive medicine.”

As a whistle-blower who worked in the insurance industry, I feel compelled to inform people that built into every charge in healthcare is a fee for the required medical malpractice insurance that doctors are required to carry. This means that every time you pay a doctor for any service, you also pay their lawyers to represent them against you in court.

Tax Cuts

Etienne brings up an excellent point throughout his presentation about how much of our money is paid in taxes, and those taxes are the reason we don’t have enough money for healthcare. How much do Americans truly pay in taxes? Americans must work four months out of every year to pay the IRS. Medicare taxes are included in that number. This healthcare tax is not optional, it is taken by your employer before you receive your cut.

In a free market, if Medicare enacted a policy that you disagreed with, such as forcing hospitals to vaccinate their staff as a condition of hiring or selling your medical record and genomic data, people would have the right to stop payment.

Alternatives to Medical Insurance

The Video on Lodge Practice Shared in the Interview

Private Member Organization: constitutionally based business filing that keeps you and your business in the private sector where government regulations and medical licensing have no standing. https://www.pmasolutions.us/

Price Transparency for Surgeries: Surgery Center of Oklahoma

Natural Health & Healing Sources

Who Was Behind the Covid? Etienne’s Investigation:

