The latest installment of Vaxxed just hit the internet, and it is “Must See TV.” Dozens and dozens of doctors, nurses, medical coders, and health professionals exposing how the PCR test tricked the population into thinking there was a pandemic. At the same time, the government’s financial incentives to hospitals forced harmful drugs (Remdesivir) and protocols (Ventilators) onto patients that caused sickness and death that was then blamed on “The Covid.” Watch it TONIGHT!!

What the Documentary Left Out:

Evidence of Foreknowledge and Planning - In our investigation Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics Drug Scam Timeline - We break down dozens of examples of evidence of foreknowledge and planning, including:

The 2010 Rockefeller Foundation’s "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development " includes a section entitled "Lock Step” that “theorizes” how a future novel influenza virus might lead to draconian lockdowns that citizens would accept for the promised safety and security that the “government” would provide.

October 18, 2019 – Event 201 – The “Smoking Gun” evidence of foreknowledge and engineering of “The Covid.” The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum hold a high-level pandemic simulation exercise known as Event 201 with participants including George F. Gao, the Director-General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention[lxxxv], Avril Haines, a “former” Director at the CIA[lxxxvi] and Tim Grant Evans, a “former” Director at the Rockefeller Foundation.

November 15th, 2019 – The CDC begins advertising for “Public Health Advisors (Quarantine Program) in 18 different US Cities over a month before the first case of Covid is recorded. Duties include: "Develop and present training to various governmental agencies and local partners on emergency response protocols, communicable diseases and quarantine activities."[xcvii]

December 1st, 2019 – The People’s Republic of China’s Law on Vaccine Administration (Vaccine Law) goes into effect, potentially causing vaccine-induced illnesses that could have been attributed to COVID-19 to pump numbers: All citizens… of China shall be … obliged to be immunized with national immunization program vaccines according to law. The government shall provide… vaccines…free of charge.[xcviii]

Evidence that the “vaccines” have conservatively killed between 17-20+ MILLON people globally and vaccine damaged over a billion while the government’s mandated health protocols of ventilators, remdesivir, and withdrawal of antibiotics caused an additional 14 MILLION deaths, many of which were blamed on “The Covid”- World-class scientists Denis Rancourt has done the most comprehensive research on this using death statistics from over 100 + countries to show that the majority of deaths occurred once the “vaccines” were introduced and have caused an uptick in all-cause mortality that continues today as more and more people continue to succumb to medium and long-term side effects.

Evidence That “The Covid” was the Continuation of a Negative Eugenics Program Being Operated For Years out of the WHO, NIH, CDC and NIAID That Also Included AIDS and Aboritfacients/Sterility Chemicals Secretly Added to Vaccines Distributed in the 3rd World- The biggest disappointment of the documentary was failing to address WHY??… WHY was the population tricked into taking “vaccines” linked to death, debilitation and fertility issues? In the same way that Naomi Wolfe and others appear to be exposing aspects of the conspiracy in a “Limited Hangout” to “gatekeep” people away from Eugenics and the likely suspects, is the leadership of CHD doing a similar job of gatekeeping?

Anthony Fauci photographed with five of the leading billionaire funders of the modern eugenics movement: Bill Gates Sr. (Father of #1 suspect: Bill Gates Jr.), David Rockefeller, Ted Turner, and George Soros at an awards ceremony for the eugenics-funding Carnegie Foundation event in 2001,

The Likely Suspects - The politically connected billionaires and asset managers that appear to be managing the Rockefeller and Carnegie fortunes left to continue the work of eugenics - See our companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction, to understand who are the likely suspects behind the stage play of “The Covid” that was used to trick the population into deadly and debilitating “vaccines.” I am pretty sure if we could figure out who was behind this with our shoestring budget, the Children’s Health Defense would know as well…

Our criticism isn’t meant to disparage any of the courageous whistleblowers in the documentary, especially the doctors, nurses and health professionals featured who lost their jobs by refusing to administer the deadly protocols. Indeed, one of our favorite whistleblowers is one of the stars of Vaxxed 3 Zowe, author of My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult and the Substack of the same name. Zowe is frequently listed on-screen in the documentary as “Medical Coder.” She was one of our favorite guests at the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Liberty on the Rocks conference in Sedona in 2023 and I believe she is coming back in 2024! Get the details below, including our 1.5 minutes of video zen.

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of "Government" – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and "Government," Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests.

