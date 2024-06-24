The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Palasciano's avatar
Marc Palasciano
Jun 24, 2024

AMAZING WORK HERE! Thank you for being a voice of reason in a world of bullshit, I’d give up without people like you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Etienne de la Boetie2 and others
Chef Sherry's avatar
Chef Sherry
Jun 25, 2024

The doctors and nurses who administered fake jabs are my new heroes. In fact, they are among the only real heroes of this whole debacle!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Etienne de la Boetie2 and others
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture