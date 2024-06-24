It's the cure! It's not the cure, but it prevents you from getting Covid and spreading it to others.

It doesn't prevent you from getting Covid, but it prevents you from getting sick. It doesn't prevent you from getting sick, but it prevents you from getting REALLY sick. It doesn't prevent you from getting REALLY sick, but it prevents you from dying. It doesn't prevent you from dying, but it prevents most people from dying.

7. Hey, it's still a net benefit! Trust the science!

8. Okay, well, at least it doesn't actively harm people! Roll up your sleeve for the updated shot.

Okay, well, at least it doesn't harm THAT many people! I'm sorry. I'm busy and not rolling up my sleeves anymore.

10. Okay, it's poison, and it causes “Covid” (I.E., illness and deaths that are blamed on “Covid”), and it doesn't actually do anything beneficial whatsoever. There are zero (0) benefits, only costs. The cure is so much worse than the disease. We got bamboozled every step of the way.

It's poison and a bio-weapon, but it only kills a few people, and everybody I know is okay. Well, I know a few people who were killed, suffered adverse events or are now neurologically impaired, but it's pretty much all over now. Okay, more and more people are dying in the medium term, and the people I know who took the jab are starting to sweat the long term, but it will stop when these greedy pharma companies are reined in from still administering shots. It's true that the military was involved in orchestrating the whole thing, but the people in the military (who agree to kill anyone they are told to for money) care about us, and it's only because they want to prepare us for an era of biological warfare.

The Art of Liberty Foundation conducted a five-month investigation into who was behind “The COVID-19,” how the scam was pulled off, how the case numbers were inflated, how the perpetrators made billions, and what the real death toll from the “vaccines” has been. You can find that investigation in two parts: Solving COVID—The COVID-19, Eugenics and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline and The COVID-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction.

This inter-generational organized crime system has bought up and monopolized the media, search engines, social media companies, video streaming sites, and “fact-checkers” to ensure you never find out what is really going on.

The key reporters, editors and publishers at dozens of ostensibly unaffiliated media companies are organized into various front groups, including the Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group and World Economic Forum, where they meet regularly in secure facilities to receive their “marching orders.”

It came out in the Twitter files and the house committee hearings on the weaponization of “government” that dozens of government agencies, social media companies, search engines, think tanks were censoring information for the “government” including truthful information on the damage caused by the “vaccines” as it might have caused “vaccine hesitancy.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was pictured with the leading funders of eugenics-related research and organizations and their media puppets. This image is from the Andrew Carnegie Medals of Philanthropy Awards ceremony on Dec 10th 2001. from: The Covid-19 Suspects and their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction.

The billionaires that have been puppeting the “government” from behind the scenes are eugenicists telling their underlings that the world is overpopulated to get them to go along with the plan. The “pandemic” was a scam to trick the population into taking a bio-weapon to kill off and debilitate the population while the perpetrators made trillions.

The Good News - Not Everyone is Going to Die, BUT Everyone Needs to Detox

While it is becoming obvious that “the Covid” was obviously a scam and the “vaccine” was undeniably a bio-weapon that has killed an estimated 17 million - 20+ million and vaccine-damaged over one billion people vs. the 7 million people allegedly killed by “Covid,” the fact that you or a loved one got vaccinated doesn’t necessarily mean a death sentence for a number of reasons:

Kim Iversen Breaks Down the Evidence that 30% of Pfizer Shots Were Placebo/Ineffective

There is evidence that as many as 30% of shots were ineffective OR saline. - This was either done purposefully, with different formulations, to reduce the short-term to medium-term deaths to not panic the population/healthcare providers and give plausible deniability to the perpetrators OR was incompetence on the part of Pfizer and their manufacturing partners struggling to meet production deadlines.

Chart from a study done in Denmark (27 December 2020–11 January 2022) showing that 4.22% of Pfizer’s BNT612b2 mRNA vaccine batches produced a dramatic amount of deaths and Suspected Adverse Events (SAE), while 63% of the batches produced a lower but still completely unacceptable level of deaths and suspected adverse events, while 32.09% of vaccine bathes produced essentially no adverse events. Vaccine batches representing the blue, green and yellow trendlines comprised 4.22%, 63.69% and 32.09% of all vaccine doses, respectively, with 70.78%, 27.49% and 47.15% (blue trendline), 28.84%, 71.50% and 51.99% (green trendline), and 0.38%, 1.01%, and 0.86% (yellow trendline) of all Suspected Adverse Events (SAEs), serious SAEs, and SAE-related deaths, respectively

Former pharmaceutical executive turned whistleblower Alexandra (Sasha) Latypova breaks down the difficulties involved in rapidly scaling the capacity to produce billions of doses and the evidence of dramatic differences between batches in her viral article: Nobody Knows What is in the Vials - Covid-19 injections are dangerous, non-compliant biological materials. Their production must be stopped until a full investigation can be done from December 23rd, 2022.

“Here is my educated guess on what is going on with the batch variability: Pfizer’s (and other manufacturers’) contracts were for delivery of DOSES. Millions of them and fast. Contract scope is simply a “demonstration of large-scale manufacturing” and billion-dollar bonuses attached for shipping millions of doses by certain dates. No accountability, no checks, no liability, just ship the doses on time! The batches of 5 million+ doses should be questioned in this context. These appear largely benign from the adverse event perspective but, since the demand for these shots has plummeted coinciding with production of mega-batches, it is hard to say what the real driver of “safety” is – over-dilution of the product or refusal of the customers to be injected. I hope it is the latter. Here is as close as I can get to answering the question “why aren't MORE people dying?”: Too many people have died and have been injured by these injections, and plenty more will ultimately have their lives cut short. The manufacturers are making both - lethal shots and highly diluted “blanks” in a sloppy, uncontrolled, unaccountable, and ultimately fraudulent manner.”

So many, many people who were tricked into taking the “vaccines” are going to be all right, BUT everyone that got a “vaccine” needs to detox the poison from their system pro-actively. I don’t have a recommended protocol and am hesitant to trust anything pharmaceutical companies manufacture. I am going to lean on my audience to crowd-source the most trusted all-natural detoxification protocols in the comments.

Etienne Note: Hat-tip to Yet Another Tommy from Tommy’s Excellent Newsletter, who dropped the list into a comment on my website where I “pro-modified” it… I have since learned that he “pro-modified” it from an article: The 10 Stages of mRNA Denial by Jordan Schachtel of the Dossier

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.