In my new book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, I break down DOZENS of unethically manipulative “cult creation techniques” the organized crime “government” and monopoly media use to indoctrinate the population into a religious devotion to the US flag, the US “Government” and having a ruling class.

The 25th Technique I break down in the book is: National Holidays and Celebrations are Associated with the “Government” and Flag - I am replicating the entire page from the book below, but the executive summary is the “government” that is tax farming the population for 1/2 their income is giving an infinitesimal portion back in fireworks, parades, and a day off while forcing the population to work without pay for 5-6 months of the year when you include the overt taxes, covert taxes, and inflation, is engaged in a form of marketing known as “Anchoring” that I spell out in the book.

A page from To See the Cage is To Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. This is the 25th technique in the book, and it also includes the infamous “26th technique” that I have been mentioning in my podcast appearances.

25. National holidays and celebrations are associated with the government and flag- In another example of the marketing technique of “anchoring”, the government has mandated that certain days are set aside to celebrate it. Many Americans overlook the fact that the government is forcing them to work unpaid for five-six months out of the year, and celebrate a single day off that has been, in the case of the 4 of July, linked by the media and pop culture to feasting, drinking, parades, and parties at the lake!

Local governments typically provide fireworks events at taxpayer expense. In the parade examples below (ABOVE), the Boy Scouts are wearing white gloves to handle the holy flag. The artificial honor of the flag could have been technique 26, as the flag can not be thrown away when old but must be “retired” in an official ceremony conducted regularly by American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, Cub Scout, Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, and others. The holy flag is ceremonially burned, and in some cases, its ashes are collected and buried.

A statue of the original Etienne de la Boetie with his famous quote that not all men are tricked by the unethically manipulative techniques of the rulers.

This is very similar to the original Etienne de la Boetie’s observations from the 1560s where he broke down similar techniques used by monarchs and Caesars to trick the rabble into going along with “government. ”

1. On holidays, spectacles and feasts as tools of distraction

“Plays, farces, spectacles, gladiators, strange beasts, medals, pictures, and other such opiates … Roman tyrants invented a further refinement. They often provided the city wards with feasts to cajole the rabble, always more readily tempted by the pleasure of eating than by anything else.”

2. On the illusion of largess

“Tyrants would distribute largess, a bushel of wheat, a gallon of wine, and a sesterce: and then everybody would shamelessly cry, ‘Long live the King!’ The fools did not realize that they were merely recovering a portion of their own property, and that their ruler could not have given them what they were receiving without having first taken it from them.”

3. On the nature of servitude through delight

“Do not imagine that there is any bird more easily caught by decoy, nor any fish sooner fixed on the hook by worm‑y bait, than are all these poor fools neatly tricked into servitude by the slightest feather passed … Plays, farces, spectacles … were for ancient peoples the bait toward slavery, the price of their liberty, the instruments of tyranny.”

It’s not that there is nothing to celebrate on the 4th of July, because there were victories at the time over the tyranny of the monarchy.

The issue today is that the organized crime “government” is stealing a SIGNIFICANTLY larger portion of the population’s wealth while violently violating their natural law rights, spying on them, stealing the value out of their money through the inflation of fractional reserve banking and “quantitative easing.”

The “Government” is openly being run as a criminal enterprise where TRILLIONS of dollars are going out the back door to Wall Street, defense contractors, Big Pharma, Big Ag, etc. while the “president” takes payoffs including $400M 747s, selling tickets to dine with him, and running crypto scams.

The list of taxes today doesn’t include the new “tariffs” which are passed along to consumers as higher prices (a stealth tax) AND it doesn’t include the inflation of fractional reserve banking and “quantitative easing” which is another stealth tax.

The total is easily over 40-50%+ when those are included.

In addition, the organized crime “government” has eviserated almost every single natural law right in the Bill of Rights from the 2nd amendment being shredded through Red Flag Laws, where Trump himself declared, “Take the guns first, go through due process second,” to the 4th amendment which is routinely disregarded at airports, courthouses, and traffic stops.

I was a firsthand witness to a friend’s car being searched, where the officer told my friend, “You have two choices: #1 We can search the car OR #2 We can search the car, but it takes longer.” Maryland alone has stolen over 5,000+ firearms and murdered Gary Willis, a 61-year-old man and one of the first Red Flag Law victims, who thought he had a 2nd Amendment and resisted having his gun stolen by the immoral, shave-headed gunmen of the state.

