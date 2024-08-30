1× 0:00 -56:07

Our article 23 Solid Reasons to Suspect Trump’s "Assassination Attempt" was Faked and WHY the Organized Crime “Government” Would Stage a Fake Assassination on their Puppet has gone viral and has been read more than 25,000 times on Substack alone. It has been translated into French, syndicated across multiple other websites, and has been circulating around the world. In this interview on Revolution.Radio, I kicked around the topic with Dr. Kevin Barrett, a former college professor turned political scholar who publishes the Truth Jihad, False Flag Weekly News, and a Substack, where he, like myself, breaks down and categorizes the evidence that the US “government” and monopoly media are engaged in a variety of false flags attacks for war and domestic police state and hoax shootings for gun control. It was a great conversation, and we got into libertarianism and voluntaryism as well!

About Kevin Barrett

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is a scholar specializing in Arab and Islamic studies, recognized as one of America's leading critics of the War on Terror. Throughout his academic career, he taught at various higher education institutions in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin between 1991 and 2006.

In 2006, Dr. Barrett became embroiled in controversy when a group of Republican state legislators attempted to have him dismissed from the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political views. Since 2007, he has been informally blacklisted from teaching at American universities.

Beyond his academic work, Dr. Barrett ran for Congress in Wisconsin in 2008. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, public speaker, author, and radio host. More information about his work and ideas can be found on his website, Truth Jihad.

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of "Government" – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

