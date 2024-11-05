The Futility, Immorality and Illegitimacy of Voting Explained... In Memes!
Don't Waste Your Time Voting to Rob Your Neighbors and Legitimizing A Corrupt System in Organized Crime's Rigged Poker Game Today!
For a Deeper Dive, Please See My Articles:
Why (and How!) You Should Help Your Kids Steal Their Student Council Election
Voting is Violence! - Mark Passio and Etienne Break It Down Live from PorcFest 2023
Please Don't Vote to Rob Your Neighbors This Election - The Printable Flyer!
About the Author
Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.
He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline
Our IndieGoGo for my new book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! has raised $1635 from 32 backers or 6% of our $25,000 goal in less than a week with 39 days left! You can get some great perks for pre-ordering at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government
I consider myself a voluntarist in principle but as far as voting goes, at the present time I see no advantage in not voting. I remain active in local politics where I think we still have some pull and by voting for the conservative candidates in the state and National races I show my preferences. By not voting all we’d be doing is showing apathy which is one of Their goals. So go vote but only give it a maximum of 10% of your energy and spend the other 90% promoting freedom, self reliance and voluntarism.
Dang, I could have used some of these in the Memes by Themes I just published on Politics!
• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/memes-by-themes-14-politics